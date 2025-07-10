SNAP-4 Service Release Notes

- Description: Some old Windows OS NVMe drivers have buggy usage of SGL support.

Workaround: Disable SGL support when using Windows OS by setting the --quirks bit 4 to 1 in snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_create RPC.

Keywords: Windows; NVMe

Reported in version: 4.4.0

2879262 Description: When the virtio-blk kernel driver cannot find enough MSI-X vectors to satisfy all its opened virtqueues, it failovers to assign a single MSI-X vector to all virtqueues which negatively impacts performance. In addition, when a large number (e.g., 64) of virtqueues are associated with a single MSI-X, the kernel may enter a soft-lockup (kernel bug) and the IO will hang.

Workaround: Always keep num_queues < num_msix . Do not set --num_queues when creating virtio-blk controllers. The optimal value is automatically chosen based on available MSI-X.

Keywords: Virtio-blk; kernel driver; MSI-X

Reported in version: 4.3.0

- Description: If PCIe devices are inserted before the hot-plug driver is loaded on the host, the hot-plug driver in kernel versions less than 4.19 does not enable the slot, even if the slot is occupied (i.e., presence detected in the slot status register). This means that only the presence state of the slot is updated by the firmware, but the PCIe slot is not enabled by the kernel after the host boots up. As a result, the PCIe device will not be visible when using lspci on the host side, and the bus, device, and function (BDF) identifier will show as 0 on the controller.

Workaround: Add pciehp.pciehp_force=1 to the boot command line on host.

Keywords: Virtio-blk; kernel driver; hot-plug

Reported in version: 4.2.1

- Description: RedHat/Centos 7.x does not handle "online" (post driver probe) namespace additions or removals correctly.

Workaround: Use --quirks=0x2 option in snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_create .

Keywords: NVMe; CentOS; RedHat; kernel

Reported in version: 4.1.0

- Description: Some Windows drivers have experimental support for "online" (post driver probe) namespace additions/removal, although such support is not communicated with the device.

Workaround: Use --quirks=0x1 option in snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_create .

Keywords: NVMe; Windows

Reported in version: 4.1.0

- Description: VMWare ESXi supports "online" (post driver probe) namespace additions/removal, only if “Namespace Management” is supported by controller.

Workaround: Use --quirks=0x8 option in snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_create .

Keywords: NVMe, ESXi

Reported in version: 4.1.0

- Description: Ubuntu 22.04 does not support 500 VFs.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Virtio-blk; kernel driver; Ubuntu 22.04

Reported in version: 4.1.0

- Description: Virtio-blk Linux kernel driver does not handle PCIe FLR events.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Virtio-blk; kernel driver

Reported in version: 4.0.0

3679373 Description: Virtio-blk spdk driver (vfio-pci based) does not handle PCIe FLR events.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Virtio-blk; SPDK driver

Reported in version: 4.3.0

- Description: A n ew virtio-blk Linux kernel driver (starting kernel 4.18) does not support hot-unplug during traffic. Since the kernel may self-generate spontaneous IOs, on rare occasions, an issue may arise even when there is no traffic.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Virtio-blk; kernel driver

Reported in version: 4.0.0

Description: SPDK NVMf/RDMA initiator fails to connect to kernel NVMf/RDMA remote target.

Workaround: Use setting spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_set_options --io-queue-requests=128 on SPDK configuration

Keywords: SPDK, NVMf, RDMA, kernel

Reported in version: 4.3.1

- Description: Windows OS virtio-blk driver expects at least 64K data to be available for a single IO request

Workaround: Use seg_max and size_max parameters configuration to match requirements ( seg_max * size_max > 64K).

Keywords: Windows, virtio-blk

Reported in version: 4.3.1

- Description: Some older Windows OS versions have malfunctioning inbox virtio-blk driver, expects a 3-party virtio-blk driver to be pre-installed to operate properly.

Workaround: Use a verified 3rd-party driver from Fedora

Keywords: Windows, virtio-blk

Reported in version: 4.3.1

- Description: When using hotplugged PCIe devices, after all devices are plugged, the host must be rebooted for Windows to detect all devices (some Windows versions may perform reboot automatically). This is requires as Windows OS does not support online PCIe rescan (as in Linux).

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Hotplug, Windows

Reported in version: 4.5.0

3748674 Description: On most modern Linux distributions, unplugging a PCIe function from the host while there are inflight I/Os can cause the virtio-blk driver to hang.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Hotplug, Linux

Reported in version: 4.5.0

4206444 Description: The Linux kernel driver does not restrict seg_max based on the maximum queue_size reported by the device. This can lead to a WARN_ON_ONCE() trigger in the kernel, resulting in driver misbehavior and potential system hangs.

Workaround: Ensure that all virtio-blk controllers are configured with a seg_max value smaller than (queue_size-2) .

Keywords: Virtio-blk; kernel driver; seg_max ; queue_size

Reported in version: 4.6.0

- Description: When using SRIOV with VFs sharing the same driver as their PF ( sriov_driver_autoprobe=1 ), unprobing the driver may take a long time, and some admin commands might timeout

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: SRIOV; driver.

Discovered in version: 3.8.0-8

- Description: Windows OS assumes NVMe devices support at least 2 IO CQs (CQ ID 2 exists), even when the controller declares it only supports 1 IO queue.

Workaround: Open NVMe controller with –num_queues value >= 2

Keywords: Windows, NVMe

Discovered in version: 4.7.0

4418372 Description: On Windows OS, hot-unplugging a virtio-blk PCIe function can cause unexpected behavior, and a host reboot might be necessary to recover. This is because the Windows OS does not support online PCIe rescan, unlike Linux.

Workaround: Before unplugging a PCIe function, disable its storage controller in Device Manager

Keywords: Windows, virtio-blk, hotplug