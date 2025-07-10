Virtio Acceleration through Hardware vDPA

Perform the following:

Change the top line to: Copy Copied! <domain type='kvm' xmlns:qemu='http://libvirt.org/schemas/domain/qemu/1.0'>

Assign a memory amount and use 1GB page size for huge pages (size must be the same as that used for the vDPA application), so that the memory configuration looks as follows. Copy Copied! <memory unit= 'KiB' > 4194304 </memory> <currentMemory unit= 'KiB' > 4194304 </currentMemory> <memoryBacking> <hugepages> <page size= '1048576' unit= 'KiB' /> </hugepages> </memoryBacking>

Assign an amount of CPUs for the VM CPU configuration, so that the vcpu and cputune configuration looks as follows: Copy Copied! <vcpu placement= 'static' > 5 </vcpu> <cputune> <vcpupin vcpu= '0' cpuset= '14' /> <vcpupin vcpu= '1' cpuset= '16' /> <vcpupin vcpu= '2' cpuset= '18' /> <vcpupin vcpu= '3' cpuset= '20' /> <vcpupin vcpu= '4' cpuset= '22' /> </cputune>

Set the memory access for the CPUs to be shared, so that the cpu configuration looks as follows: Copy Copied! <cpu mode= 'custom' match= 'exact' check= 'partial' > <model fallback= 'allow' >Skylake-Server-IBRS</model> <numa> <cell id= '0' cpus= '0-4' memory= '8388608' unit= 'KiB' memAccess= 'shared' /> </numa> </cpu>

Set the emulator in use to be the one built in step 2, so that the emulator configuration looks as follows: Copy Copied! <emulator><path to qemu executable></emulator>