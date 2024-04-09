3. NVIDIA Enterprise Support Details

Enterprise Support is validated through support entitlements. Each support entitlement has an entitlement date, a term, a start date, an end date, and a Product Activation Key (PAK ID). This information is provided to the customer by email (Figure 1), including the Entitlement Certificate (Figure 2 and Figure 3) at order fulfillment. Customers need to follow the vendor’s process and allow sufficient time to receive the entitlement certificate via email. If there is an issue after completing the vendors process, customers can contact NVIDIA enterprise support. See Contacting NVIDIA Enterprise Support. Support entitlements are tied to the company and not an individual, are non-transferable, are non-assignable and may be terminated when the product is transferred to another party. It is recommended that customers register their Entitlement Certificate prior to installation.

The Support Entitlement is used to:

· Verify the eligibility of the support service coverage, including service level agreements.

· Identify the account, product information, and serial number when applicable.

· Enable tracking of updates and patches for the products and license, as well as Hardware, RMA, and Software license eligibility.

Figure 1 NVIDIA Entitlement Certificate Email SAMPLE

Figure 2 Entitlement Certificate PDF Attachment

Figure 3 Entitlement Certificate Instructions