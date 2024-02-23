2. NVIDIA Enterprise Support Overview

NVIDIA Enterprise Support typically provides customers with several support agreement options to meet customers’ expectations and needs. Customers may purchase various support entitlements through an authorized NPN reseller, OEM, or NVIDIA, as available for the NVIDIA solution, in the geography, and based on other factors. Excluding the limited standard warranty on NVIDIA hardware, customers are not entitled to support unless they have purchased a support contract and have an active support entitlement.

Local Business Hours are designated by the location where the NVIDIA solution is deployed.