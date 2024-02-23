2. NVIDIA Enterprise Support Overview
NVIDIA Enterprise Support provides support for enterprise customers of designated NVIDIA branded solutions when purchased from NVIDIA or an NVIDIA authorized reseller. Support services may include:
Technical support for NVIDIA hardware and software solutions to customers with active support entitlements
Access to NVIDIA expertise through the NVIDIA Enterprise Support Portal, webform, phone, or chatbot
Access to files, knowledge base, best practices, and documents
Access to NVIDIA License Systems
Access to NVIDIA GPU Cloud (NGC)
Return Material Authorization (RMA)
- Access and alerts for software updates and bug fixes
Enterprise Support entitlements may be included in your NVIDIA solution initial purchase. If entitlements are not included, NVIDIA Enterprise Support may be available for purchase from authorized NVIDIA Enterprise Partners. For more information on initial purchases, contact your authorized NVIDIA Enterprise Partner or NVIDIA sales team.
NVIDIA Enterprise Support typically provides customers with several support agreement options to meet customers’ expectations and needs. Customers may purchase various support entitlements through an authorized NPN reseller, OEM, or NVIDIA, as available for the NVIDIA solution, in the geography, and based on other factors. Excluding the limited standard warranty on NVIDIA hardware, customers are not entitled to support unless they have purchased a support contract and have an active support entitlement.
Local Business Hours are designated by the location where the NVIDIA solution is deployed.
· Enterprise Business Standard Support
· Enterprise Business Critical Support
NVIDIA’s foundational support level is Enterprise Business Standard Support. It provides end-to-end enterprise support for designated NVIDIA branded solutions. The Business Standard service level is designed to deliver the best value and optimal use of NVIDIA solutions. In addition, customers may supplement this service with Value Add Services to meet their business needs. If broader and faster support is required, customers may select Enterprise Business Critical Support.
The Enterprise Business Critical Support service level is NVIDIA’s premium support service level. It is designed for mission-critical deployments where a small downtime may cause a significant business impact. The Business Critical Support service provides 24/7 support and a one-hour response time for Severity Level 1 cases. The Business Critical Support service is available for designated NVIDIA offerings and must be purchased for individual products. For complete coverage, Enterprise Business Critical support entitlements must be purchased for all NVIDIA offerings being deployed with the solution. Refer to the individual terms and conditions of each product for complete details.
SUPPORT LEVELS
Service Component
Business Standard
Business Critical
Select Products
Technical Support Access
Local Business Hours
24x7
Severity 1 Initial Response Times
4 Business Hours
1 Hour
Severity 2 Initial Response Times
4 Business Hours
2 Hours
Severity 3 Initial Response Times
1 Business Day
4 Business Hours
Severity 4 Initial Response Times
2 Business Days
1 Business Day
Access to Customer Portal
24x7
24x7
Web
24x7
24x7
Phone
Local Business Hours
24x7
Product Coverage
Hardware / Firmware / Software / Cloud
Hardware / Firmware /
Software / Cloud
NVIDIA Networking RMA and Onsite Options – Hardware Only*
Advanced RMA
Next Business Day (NBD) Shipping
Included
Included
4 Hours
Not Available
Option Available
Select products
Onsite Engineer Arrival**
Next Business Day (NBD)
Option Available
Option Available
4 Hours
Not Available
Option Available
24x7
NVIDIA DGX RMA and Onsite Options – Hardware Only*
Advanced RMA
With Onsite Engineer Arrival**
Next Business Day (NBD) Delivery
Included
Included
4 Hours
Not Available
Option Available
24x7
Business Critical Plus***
Labor Onsite Customer Replaceable Units (CRU)
Not Available
Option Available
Onsite Troubleshooting for Hardware Only
Off Business Hour Labor Onsite by Request Only
*Available in selected countries. Minimum volume purchase required. RMA needs to be approved before cutoff time to meet the SLA. Contact NVIDIA Sales for details.
**Onsite Engineer is dispatched once replacement part is in possession of the customer
***Arrival Times for Business Critical Plus Onsite labor may differ from Onsite Engineer