5. References and Guidelines
Upon purchasing NVIDIA Enterprise Support, the customer should be aware of the following default general terms and conditions unless their support contract explicitly states otherwise:
· The customer is entitled to the terms and conditions of their Support Contract in terms of NVIDIA Support response time, case escalation, shipping replacement, etc.
· Purchasing Enterprise Support entitlement means the customer agrees to allow NVIDIA to perform troubleshooting and diagnostics to determine the root cause of the issue and take appropriate actions to resolve the problem
· Local business hours for many sites are Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM
· For customers with Enterprise Business Critical support or additional support entitlements, service representatives may be available after local business hours
Details for terms and conditions are unique to each NVIDIA solution and contract. Please review the Terms and Conditions for additional support details.
NVIDIA solutions will be in one of the following support states:
· Supported - NVIDIA will patch or provide upgrades to components with bugs or security vulnerabilities. NVIDIA will also address support tickets filed against supported solutions according to the SLAs of the relevant support agreement.
· Deprecated - Typically refers to a specific API or function available in NVIDIA software. NVIDIA recommends against using a deprecated function as it will be removed in a near-future update. NVIDIA will address support tickets filed against deprecated software according to the SLAs of the relevant support agreement. Deprecated software components are listed in the release notes for those components.
· End of Life (EOL) – The entire process that guides the final business operations associated with the NVIDIA Product Life Cycle. The EOL includes the End of Sale (EOS) and End of Service Life (EOSL). The EOL process consists of a series of technical and business milestones and activities that, once completed, make a product obsolete. Once obsolete, the product is not sold, improved, maintained, or supported. See Figure 7 End of Life Example Timeline
· End of Sales (EOS) - The product and initial support are no longer offered for sale after this date. The EOS is the last date to order the product through NVIDIA point-of-sale mechanisms. Note that once a product is announced as “EOS,” the typical service obligation is for NVIDIA to service that NVIDIA branded solution for five years unless noted otherwise.
· End of Service Life (EOSL) – The last day a service contract will be honored; no formal service or support is available for that product after the EOSL date. There are no support or services renewals beyond the EOSL date.
Figure 7 End of Life Example Timeline
All of NVIDIA’s software has runtime requirements. Certain NVIDIA software also has certified hardware requirements. NVIDIA will support software deployed according to applicable runtime and hardware requirements. Software deployed with runtimes or hardware that does not meet the specified requirements risks not being supported.
NVIDIA Networking switches come with multiple “Network Operating Systems (NOS)”. NVIDIA Hardware and Software Support is available for various networking switch configurations. Spectrum Switch hardware support will be provided by relevant NVIDIA Enterprise support SKUs. Linux Switch NOS is open source, we do not guarantee support and there is no SLA.
See table below for NVIDIA Switch Support offerings. For OEM product support please contact the OEM provider
Table 2
Support Product
Networking Operating System - NOS
Hardware Support Included
NOS Software Support Included
InfiniBand Switch – Managed with NOS
MLNX-OS / NV-OS
Yes
Yes
InfiniBand Switch – Unmanaged -Firmware only
Firmware only
Yes
Limited
InfiniBand Unmanaged Switch software support is limited to the Switch Firmware
NVIDIA Spectrum Ethernet Switch
Cumulus Linux
Yes
Yes
Onyx
Yes
Yes
ONIE
Yes
No
Linux Switch NOS
Yes
No*
Community Only
NVIDIA Ethernet Switch with SONiC
SONiC
Yes
Limited
Only for interfaces between SONiC and NVIDIA Ethernet switch hardware
Cumulus Linux Software used with non-NVIDIA Hardware**
Cumulus Linux
No
Yes
* Linux Switch NOS related questions will be directed to internal NVIDIA community support alias, which includes engineering and other Linux Switch Experts. Responses to the customer support questions are on best effort basis.
**Customers who purchase Cumulus Linux Software for use with non-NVIDIA HW need to provide proof of support when opening support cases. The proof of support can either be the PAK-ID (unique identifier) or the Entitlement Certificate. OEM Ethernet Switch with Spectrum ASIC (HPE, Lenovo, other), or non-NVIDIA Ethernet Switch based on Broadcom ASIC (support through December 2025 - see Cumulus Linux Hardware Compatibility List and Support Policy for details).
NVIDIA continually enhances its products to meet production challenges. Customers should regularly update NVIDIA solutions to ensure maximum protection and performance. Updating software minimizes the possibility of encountering an issue that has already been addressed in a previous version.
To check for available software updates including patches and upgrades, the customer can go to NVIDIA Enterprise Support Portal and the NVIDIA Licensing to check for updates.
Some NVIDIA software products may notify customers via release notes on product updates that require customers to perform an upgrade.
Some NVIDIA software products offer long-term support (LTS) for customers with use cases that require API (Application Programming Interface) and ABI (Application Binary Interface) stability over an extended period of time, in addition to support on feature bugs and security vulnerabilities. Contact your NVIDIA representative for LTS details on NVIDIA solutions.
NVIDIA Enterprise Support and Services are available for NVIDIA cloud offerings.
· DGX Cloud
· NVIDIA AI Enterprise through marketplace
o AWS Marketplace - NVIDIA AI Enterprise
o Google Cloud Marketplace - NVIDIA AI Enterprise
o Microsoft Azure Marketplace - NVIDIA AI Enterprise
· Omniverse Cloud
A limited hardware warranty applies to NVIDIA branded networking switches, adapters, cables, and transceivers when the product does not have an active support service entitlement. This one-year limited warranty consists of factory Return Material Authorization (RMA) for the customer’s hardware, and no other services. If the hardware under warranty encounters issues for which there is warranty, NVIDIA will assist the customer remotely to determine if an RMA is needed.
If NVIDIA determines the hardware needs an RMA, a Factory RMA will be issued. For Factory RMA, the customer returns the defective hardware to NVIDIA and upon receipt of hardware NVIDIA will ship the replacement hardware.
For Factory RMA under the limited hardware warranty and upon approval of RMA.
· NVIDIA will arrange and pay for shipping of defective hardware from customer to NVIDIA as long as the NVIDIA approved carrier is used and the goods are cleared for export.
· Customer will arrange and pay for shipping of replacement hardware from NVIDIA to Customer.
· The customer is not charged for repairs.
For further details, please refer to the applicable terms and conditions documents or reach out to your NVIDIA Account manager or NPN partner.
If the NVIDIA branded networking switches, adapters, cables, and transceivers under the limited hardware warranty is determined unfixable by NVIDIA within 90 days of shipment from NVIDIA, NVIDIA will process the replacement as Advanced RMA, see section 3.1.6. NVIDIA is then responsible for shipping costs from the customer to NVIDIA and from NVIDIA to customer as long as the NVIDIA approved carrier is used and the goods are cleared for export. The customer is not charged for repairs.
If the NVIDIA branded networking cables or adapters are under an active support service entitlement, and an RMA is approved, NVIDIA is responsible for shipping costs from the customer to NVIDIA and from NVIDIA to customer as long as the NVIDIA approved carrier is used and the goods are cleared for export. The customer is not charged for repairs.
To submit a support case for a limited warranty, customers can use the Webform Case Submission link as covered in Section 3.1.2 Access to NVIDIA Enterprise Support.
The Extended Warranty program is now limited to NVIDIA Networking ConnectX adapters, cables, and transceivers sold to Enterprise Customers. This warranty is tailored for system administrators that are self-sufficient in supporting their NVIDIA Networking ConnectX adapters, cables, and transceivers, but who would also like to augment support for hardware troubleshooting and replacement for hardware components in a timely manner. The Extended Warranty entitles customers to hardware support with Advanced RMA only. It does not include software support.
NVIDIA Enterprise Support does not include warranty, repair service, support, or any other services for third-party products, with the exception of qualified non-NVIDIA products under NVIDIA Coordinated Support Service. NVIDIA Support Services may at times act as a problem handover facilitator between the customer and the vendor to obtain the third-party service or support that the customer may be entitled to receive under their agreements with those vendors. It is the customer’s responsibility to buy and pay for warranty or service contracts for third-party products. NVIDIA is not responsible for the performance of other vendors’ products and services, and NVIDIA is not responsible for any service claims related to those third-party products.
NVIDIA Enterprise Service Entitlement indicates the parameters of the services provided and the period of support coverage. When moving the physical location of NVIDIA equipment, the customers must confirm that the support entitlement and services are available at new location. Customers are responsible for moving and ensuring that equipment is in working condition at the new location. Damages incurred due to physical movement of NVIDIA equipment will not be covered by Enterprise Support.
Use the NPN Partner finder for partner and OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) support.
Use the Consumer Support webpage for NVIDIA Consumer Support.
All support and other services will be provided in English unless otherwise specified. All related documents will be provided in English.