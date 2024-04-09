5. References and Guidelines

Upon purchasing NVIDIA Enterprise Support, the customer should be aware of the following default general terms and conditions unless their support contract explicitly states otherwise:

· The customer is entitled to the terms and conditions of their Support Contract in terms of NVIDIA Support response time, case escalation, shipping replacement, etc.

· Purchasing Enterprise Support entitlement means the customer agrees to allow NVIDIA to perform troubleshooting and diagnostics to determine the root cause of the issue and take appropriate actions to resolve the problem

· Local business hours for many sites are Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

· For customers with Enterprise Business Critical support or additional support entitlements, service representatives may be available after local business hours

Details for terms and conditions are unique to each NVIDIA solution and contract. Please review the Terms and Conditions for additional support details.