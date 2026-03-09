Holoscan SDK v3.11.0
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Define HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS

Define Documentation

HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(class_name)

Forward the arguments to the super class.

This macro is used to forward the arguments of the constructor to the base class. It is used in the constructor of the operator class.

Use this macro if the base class is a holoscan::Operator.

Example:

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class GXFOperator : public holoscan::Operator {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(GXFOperator)

  GXFOperator() = default;

  void initialize() override;

  virtual const char* gxf_typename() const = 0;
};

Parameters

  • class_name – The name of the class.

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