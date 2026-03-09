Holoscan SDK v3.11.0
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Enum YuvModelConversion

Enum Documentation

enum class holoscan::viz::YuvModelConversion

Defines the conversion from the source color model to the shader color model.

Values:

enumerator YUV_601

specifies the color model conversion from YUV to RGB defined in BT.601

enumerator YUV_709

specifies the color model conversion from YUV to RGB defined in BT.709

enumerator YUV_2020

specifies the color model conversion from YUV to RGB defined in BT.2020

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