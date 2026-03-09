Holoscan SDK v3.11.0
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Template Function holoscan::test::create_exact_equality_validator

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doxygenfunction: Unable to resolve function “holoscan::test::create_exact_equality_validator” with arguments (std::vector<T>) in doxygen xml output for project “Holoscan” from directory: _build/doxygen/xml. Potential matches:

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- template<typename T> std::function<void(const T&)> create_exact_equality_validator(std::vector<T> expected_values)

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