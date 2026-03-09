Template Function holoscan::test::create_exact_equality_validator
Defined in File validation_functions.hpp
Warning
doxygenfunction: Unable to resolve function “holoscan::test::create_exact_equality_validator” with arguments (std::vector<T>) in doxygen xml output for project “Holoscan” from directory: _build/doxygen/xml. Potential matches:
- template<typename T> std::function<void(const T&)> create_exact_equality_validator(std::vector<T> expected_values)
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