Holoscan SDK v3.11.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  Holoscan SDK v3.11.0  Typedef holoscan::Matrix6f

Typedef holoscan::Matrix6f

Typedef Documentation

using holoscan::Matrix6f = Matrix6<float>
Previous Typedef holoscan::Matrix6d
Next Typedef holoscan::Matrix6i
© Copyright 2022-2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Mar 9, 2026