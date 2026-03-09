Holoscan SDK v3.11.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  Holoscan SDK v3.11.0  Typedef holoscan::Matrix3d

Typedef holoscan::Matrix3d

Typedef Documentation

using holoscan::Matrix3d = Matrix3<double>
Previous Typedef holoscan::Matrix34i
Next Typedef holoscan::Matrix3f
© Copyright 2022-2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Mar 9, 2026