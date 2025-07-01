Base clock class.

Clock classes are used by a Scheduler to control the flow of time in an application.

Subclassed by holoscan::ManualClock, holoscan::RealtimeClock

Public Functions

template < typename ArgT , typename ... ArgsT , typename = std :: enable_if_t < ! std :: is_base_of_v < :: holoscan :: Resource , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > && ( std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: Arg , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > || std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: ArgList , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > ) > >

inline explicit Clock ( ArgT & & arg , ArgsT & & ... args )



Clock ( ) = default



Clock ( const std :: string & name , nvidia :: gxf :: Clock * component )



inline virtual const char * gxf_typename ( ) const override

The underlying GXF component’s name.

virtual double time ( ) const = 0

The current time of the clock. Time is measured in seconds.

The current timestamp of the clock. Timestamps are measured in nanoseconds.

virtual void sleep_for ( int64_t duration_ns ) = 0

Waits until the given duration has elapsed on the clock.

template < typename Rep , typename Period >

inline void sleep_for ( std :: chrono :: duration < Rep , Period > duration )

Set a duration to sleep. Parameters duration – The sleep duration of type std::chrono::duration .

virtual void sleep_until ( int64_t target_time_ns ) = 0

Waits until the given target time.