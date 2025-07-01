Creating Operators
When assembling a C++ application, two types of operators can be used:
Native C++ operators: custom operators defined in C++ without using the GXF API, by creating a subclass of
holoscan::Operator. These C++ operators can pass arbitrary C++ objects around between operators.
GXF Operators: operators defined in the underlying C++ library by inheriting from the
holoscan::ops::GXFOperatorclass. These operators wrap GXF codelets from GXF extensions. Examples are
VideoStreamReplayerOpfor replaying video files,
FormatConverterOpfor format conversions, and
HolovizOpfor visualization.
It is possible to create an application using a mixture of GXF operators and native operators. In this case, some special consideration to cast the input and output tensors appropriately must be taken, as shown in a section below.
Native C++ Operators
Operator Lifecycle (C++)
The lifecycle of a
holoscan::Operator is made up of three stages:
start()is called once when the operator starts, and is used for initializing heavy tasks such as allocating memory resources and using parameters.
compute()is called when the operator is triggered, which can occur any number of times throughout the operator lifecycle between
start()and
stop().
stop()is called once when the operator is stopped, and is used for deinitializing heavy tasks such as deallocating resources that were previously assigned in
start().
All operators on the workflow are scheduled for execution. When an operator is first executed, the
start() method is called, followed by the
compute() method. When the operator is stopped, the
stop() method is called. The
compute() method is called multiple times between
start() and
stop().
If any of the scheduling conditions specified by Conditions are not met (for example, the
CountCondition would cause the scheduling condition to not be met if the operator has been executed a certain number of times), the operator is stopped and the
stop() method is called.
We will cover how to use Conditions in the Specifying operator inputs and outputs (C++) section of the user guide.
Typically, the
start() and the
stop() functions are only called once during the application’s lifecycle. However, if the scheduling conditions are met again, the operator can be scheduled for execution, and the
start() method will be called again.
Fig. 15 The sequence of method calls in the lifecycle of a Holoscan Operator
If Python bindings are going to be created for this C++ operator, it is recommended to put any cleanup of resources allocated in the
initialize() and/or
start() methods into the
stop() method of the operator and not in its destructor. This is necessary as a workaround to a current issue where it is not guaranteed that the destructor always gets called prior to Python application termination. The
stop() method will always be explicitly called, so we can be assured that any cleanup happens as expected.
We can override the default behavior of the operator by implementing the above methods. The following example shows how to implement a custom operator that overrides start, stop, and compute methods.
Listing 2 The basic structure of a Holoscan Operator (C++)
#include "holoscan/holoscan.hpp"
using holoscan::Operator;
using holoscan::OperatorSpec;
using holoscan::InputContext;
using holoscan::OutputContext;
using holoscan::ExecutionContext;
using holoscan::Arg;
using holoscan::ArgList;
class MyOp : public Operator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(MyOp)
MyOp() = default;
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override {
}
void start() override {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("MyOp::start()");
}
void compute(InputContext&, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext&) override {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("MyOp::compute()");
};
void stop() override {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("MyOp::stop()");
}
};
Creating a custom operator (C++)
To create a custom operator in C++, it is necessary to create a subclass of
holoscan::Operator. The following example demonstrates how to use native operators (the operators that do not have an underlying, pre-compiled GXF Codelet).
Code Snippet: examples/ping_multi_port/cpp/ping_multi_port.cpp
Listing 3 examples/ping_multi_port/cpp/ping_multi_port.cpp
#include "holoscan/holoscan.hpp"
class ValueData {
public:
ValueData() = default;
explicit ValueData(int value) : data_(value) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("ValueData::ValueData(): {}", data_);
}
~ValueData() { HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("ValueData::~ValueData(): {}", data_); }
void data(int value) { data_ = value; }
int data() const { return data_; }
private:
int data_;
};
namespace holoscan::ops {
class PingTxOp : public Operator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(PingTxOp)
PingTxOp() = default;
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override {
spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("out1");
spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("out2");
}
void compute(InputContext&, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext&) override {
auto value1 = std::make_shared<ValueData>(index_++);
op_output.emit(value1, "out1");
auto value2 = std::make_shared<ValueData>(index_++);
op_output.emit(value2, "out2");
};
int index_ = 1;
};
class PingMxOp : public Operator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(PingMxOp)
PingMxOp() = default;
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override {
spec.input<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in1");
spec.input<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in2");
spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("out1");
spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("out2");
spec.param(multiplier_, "multiplier", "Multiplier", "Multiply the input by this value", 2);
}
void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext&) override {
auto value1 = op_input.receive<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in1").value();
auto value2 = op_input.receive<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in2").value();
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Middle message received (count: {})", count_++);
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Middle message value1: {}", value1->data());
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Middle message value2: {}", value2->data());
// Multiply the values by the multiplier parameter
value1->data(value1->data() * multiplier_);
value2->data(value2->data() * multiplier_);
op_output.emit(value1, "out1");
op_output.emit(value2, "out2");
};
private:
int count_ = 1;
Parameter<int> multiplier_;
};
class PingRxOp : public Operator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(PingRxOp)
PingRxOp() = default;
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override {
// // Since Holoscan SDK v2.3, users can define a multi-receiver input port using 'spec.input()'
// // with 'IOSpec::kAnySize'.
// // The old way is to use 'spec.param()' with 'Parameter<std::vector<IOSpec*>> receivers_;'.
// spec.param(receivers_, "receivers", "Input Receivers", "List of input receivers.", {});
spec.input<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>>("receivers", IOSpec::kAnySize);
}
void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext&, ExecutionContext&) override {
auto value_vector =
op_input.receive<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>>("receivers").value();
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message received (count: {}, size: {})", count_++, value_vector.size());
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message value1: {}", value_vector[0]->data());
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message value2: {}", value_vector[1]->data());
};
private:
// // Since Holoscan SDK v2.3, the following line is no longer needed.
// Parameter<std::vector<IOSpec*>> receivers_;
int count_ = 1;
};
} // namespace holoscan::ops
class MyPingApp : public holoscan::Application {
public:
void compose() override {
using namespace holoscan;
// Define the tx, mx, rx operators, allowing the tx operator to execute 10 times
auto tx = make_operator<ops::PingTxOp>("tx", make_condition<CountCondition>(10));
auto mx = make_operator<ops::PingMxOp>("mx", Arg("multiplier", 3));
auto rx = make_operator<ops::PingRxOp>("rx");
// Define the workflow
add_flow(tx, mx, {{"out1", "in1"}, {"out2", "in2"}});
add_flow(mx, rx, {{"out1", "receivers"}, {"out2", "receivers"}});
}
};
int main(int argc, char** argv) {
auto app = holoscan::make_application<MyPingApp>();
app->run();
return 0;
}
In this application, three operators are created:
PingTxOp,
PingMxOp, and
PingRxOp
The
PingTxOpoperator is a source operator that emits two values every time it is invoked. The values are emitted on two different output ports,
out1(for odd integers) and
out2(for even integers).
The
PingMxOpoperator is a middle operator that receives two values from the
PingTxOpoperator and emits two values on two different output ports. The values are multiplied by the
multiplierparameter.
The
PingRxOpoperator is a sink operator that receives two values from the
PingMxOpoperator. The values are received on a single input,
receivers, which is a vector of input ports. The
PingRxOpoperator receives the values in the order they are emitted by the
PingMxOpoperator.
As covered in more detail below, the inputs to each operator are specified in the
setup() method
of the operator. Then inputs are received within the
compute()
method via
op_input.receive() and outputs are emitted via
op_output.emit().
Note that for native C++ operators as defined here, any object including a shared pointer can be emitted or received. For large objects such as tensors, it may be preferable from a performance standpoint to transmit a shared pointer to the object rather than making a copy. When shared pointers are used and the same tensor is sent to more than one downstream operator, you should avoid in-place operations on the tensor or race conditions between operators may occur.
If you need to configure arguments or perform other setup tasks before or after the operator is initialized, you can override the
initialize() method. This method is called once before the
start() method.
Example:
void initialize() override {
// Register custom type and codec for serialization
register_converter<std::array<float, 3>>();
register_codec<std::vector<InputSpec>>("std::vector<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec>", true);
// Set up prerequisite parameters before calling Operator::initialize()
auto frag = fragment();
// Check if an argument for 'allocator' exists
auto has_allocator = std::find_if(
args().begin(), args().end(), [](const auto& arg) { return (arg.name() == "allocator"); });
// Create the allocator if no argument is provided
if (has_allocator == args().end()) {
allocator_ = frag->make_resource<UnboundedAllocator>("allocator");
add_arg(allocator_.get());
}
// Call the parent class's initialize() method to complete the initialization.
// Operator::initialize must occur after all arguments have been added.
Operator::initialize();
// After Operator::initialize(), the operator is ready for use and the parameters are set
int multiplier = multiplier_;
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Multiplier: {}", multiplier);
}
For details on the
register_converter() and
register_codec() methods, refer to
holoscan::ComponentBase::register_converter() for the custom parameter type and the section on object serialization for distributed applications.
Specifying operator parameters (C++)
In the example
holoscan::ops::PingMxOp operator above, you have a parameter
multiplier that is declared as part of the class as a private member using the
param() templated type:
Parameter<int> multiplier_;
It is then added to the
OperatorSpec attribute of the operator in its
setup() method, where an associated string key must be provided. Other properties can also be mentioned such as description and default value:
// Provide key, and optionally other information
spec.param(multiplier_, "multiplier", "Multiplier", "Multiply the input by this value", 2);
If your parameter is of a custom type, you must register that type and provide a YAML encoder/decoder, as documented under
holoscan::ComponentBase::register_converter()
See the Configuring operator parameters section to learn how an application can set these parameters.
Specifying operator inputs and outputs (C++)
To configure the input(s) and output(s) of C++ native operators, call the
spec.input() and
spec.output() methods within the
setup() method of the operator.
The
spec.input() and
spec.output() methods should be called once for each input and output to be added. The
OperatorSpec object and the
setup() method will be initialized and called automatically by the
Application class when its
run() method is called.
These methods (
spec.input() and
spec.output()) return an
IOSpec object that can be used to configure the input/output port.
By default, the
holoscan::MessageAvailableCondition and
holoscan::DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition conditions are applied (with a
min_size of
1) to the input/output ports. This means that the operator’s
compute() method will not be invoked until a message is available on the input port and the downstream operator’s input port (queue) has enough capacity to receive the message.
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override {
spec.input<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in");
// Above statement is equivalent to:
// spec.input<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in")
// .condition(ConditionType::kMessageAvailable, Arg("min_size") = static_cast<uint64_t>(1));
spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("out");
// Above statement is equivalent to:
// spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("out")
// .condition(ConditionType::kDownstreamMessageAffordable, Arg("min_size") = static_cast<uint64_t>(1));
...
}
In the above example, the
spec.input() method is used to configure the input port to have the
holoscan::MessageAvailableCondition with a minimum size of 1. This means that the operator’s
compute() method will not be invoked until a message is available on the input port of the operator. Similarly, the
spec.output() method is used to configure the output port to have the
holoscan::DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition with a minimum size of 1. This means that the operator’s
compute() method will not be invoked until the downstream operator’s input port has enough capacity to receive the message.
If you want to change this behavior, use the
IOSpec::condition() method to configure the conditions. For example, to configure the input and output ports to have no conditions, you can use the following code:
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override {
spec.input<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in")
.condition(ConditionType::kNone);
spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("out")
.condition(ConditionType::kNone);
// ...
}
The example code in the
setup() method configures the input port to have no conditions, which means that the
compute() method will be called as soon as the operator is ready to compute. Since there is no guarantee that the input port will have a message available, the
compute() method should check if there is a message available on the input port before attempting to read it.
The
receive() method of the
InputContext
object can be used to access different types of input data within the
compute() method of your operator class, where its template argument
(
DataT) is the data type of the input. This method takes the name of the input port as an argument
(which can be omitted if your operator has a single input port), and returns the input data.
If input data is not available, the method returns an object of the
holoscan::expected<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>, holoscan::RuntimeError> type.
The
holoscan::expected<T, E> class template is used to represent expected objects, which can either hold a value of type
T or an error of type
E.
The expected object is used to return and propagate errors in a more structured way than using error codes or exceptions.
In this case, the expected object can hold either a
std::shared_ptr<ValueData> object or a
holoscan::RuntimeError class that contains an error message describing the reason for the failure.
The
holoscan::RuntimeError class is a derived class of
std::runtime_error and supports accessing more error information, for example, with the
what() method.
In the example code fragment below, the
PingRxOp operator receives input on a port called “in”
with data type
std::shared_ptr<ValueData>. The
receive() method is used to
access the input data.
The
maybe_value is checked to be valid or not with the
if condition. If there is an error in the input data, the error message is logged and the operator throws the error.
If the input data is valid, we can access the reference of the input data using the
value() method of the
expected object.
To avoid copying the input data (or creating another shared pointer), the reference of the input data is stored in the
value variable (using
auto& value = maybe_value.value()).
The
data() method of the
ValueData class is then called to get the value of the input data.
// ...
class PingRxOp : public holoscan::Operator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(PingRxOp)
PingRxOp() = default;
void setup(holoscan::OperatorSpec& spec) override {
spec.input<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in");
}
void compute(holoscan::InputContext& op_input, holoscan::OutputContext&,
holoscan::ExecutionContext&) override {
auto maybe_value = op_input.receive<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in");
if (!maybe_value) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Failed to receive message - {}", maybe_value.error().what());
// [error] Failed to receive message - InputContext receive() Error: No message is received from the input port with name 'in'
throw maybe_value.error(); // or `return;`
}
auto& value = maybe_value.value();
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Message received (value: {})", value->data());
}
};
Internally, message passing in Holoscan is implemented using the
Message class, which wraps a
std::any object and provides a type-safe interface to access the input data. The
std::any class is a type-safe container for single values of any type and is used to store the input and output data of operators. The
std::any class is part of the C++ standard library and is defined in the
any header file.
Since the Holoscan SDK uses GXF as an execution engine, the
holoscan::Message object is also encapsulated in a
nvidia::gxf::Entity object when passing data among Holoscan native operators and GXF operators. This ensures that the data is compatible with the GXF framework.
If the input data is expected to be from a GXF operator or a tensor (in both cases, the data is an instance of
nvidia::gxf::Entity), the
holoscan::gxf::Entity class can be used in the template argument of the
receive method to access the input data. The
holoscan::gxf::Entity class is a wrapper around the
nvidia::gxf::Entity class (which is like a dictionary object) and provides a way to get a tensor and to add a tensor to the entity.
The Holoscan SDK provides built-in data types called Domain Objects, defined in the
include/holoscan/core/domain directory. For example, the
holoscan::Tensor is a Domain Object class that represents a multi-dimensional array of data, which is interoperable with the underlying GXF class (
nvidia::gxf::Tensor). The
holoscan::Tensor class provides methods to access the tensor data, shape, and other properties. Passing
holoscan::Tensor objects to/from GXF operators is supported.
The
holoscan::Tensor class is a wrapper around the
DLManagedTensorContext struct holding a DLManagedTensor object. As such, it provides a primary interface to access tensor data and is interoperable with other frameworks that support the DLPack interface.
See the interoperability section for more details.
In the example below, the TensorRx operator receives input on a port called “in” with data type
holoscan::gxf::Entity.
// ...
class TensorRxOp : public holoscan::Operator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(TensorRxOp)
TensorRxOp() = default;
void setup(holoscan::OperatorSpec& spec) override {
spec.input<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("in");
}
void compute(holoscan::InputContext& op_input, holoscan::OutputContext&,
holoscan::ExecutionContext&) override {
// Type of 'maybe_entity' is holoscan::expected<holoscan::gxf::Entity, holoscan::RuntimeError>
auto maybe_entity = op_input.receive<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("in");
if (maybe_entity) {
auto& entity = maybe_entity.value(); // holoscan::gxf::Entity&
// Get a tensor from the entity if it exists.
// Can pass a tensor name as an argument to get a specific tensor.
auto tensor = entity.get<holoscan::Tensor>(); // std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Tensor>
if (tensor) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("tensor nbytes: {}", tensor->nbytes());
}
}
}
};
If the entity contains a tensor, the
get method of the
holoscan::gxf::Entity class can be used to retrieve the tensor. The
get method returns a
std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Tensor> object, which can be used to access the tensor data. The
nbytes method of the
holoscan::Tensor class is used to get the number of bytes in the tensor.
By using the
holoscan::TensorMap class, which stores a map of tensor names to tensors (
std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Tensor>>), the code that receives an entity object containing one or more tensor objects can be updated to receive a
holoscan::TensorMap object instead of a
holoscan::gxf::Entity object. The
holoscan::TensorMap class provides a way to access the tensor data by name, using a
std::unordered_map-like interface.
// ...
class TensorRxOp : public holoscan::Operator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(TensorRxOp)
TensorRxOp() = default;
void setup(holoscan::OperatorSpec& spec) override {
spec.input<holoscan::TensorMap>("in");
}
void compute(holoscan::InputContext& op_input, holoscan::OutputContext&,
holoscan::ExecutionContext&) override {
// Type of 'maybe_entity' is holoscan::expected<holoscan::TensorMap, holoscan::RuntimeError>
auto maybe_tensor_map = op_input.receive<holoscan::TensorMap>("in");
if (maybe_tensor_map) {
auto& tensor_map = maybe_tensor_map.value(); // holoscan::TensorMap&
for (const auto& [name, tensor] : tensor_map) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("tensor name: {}", name);
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("tensor nbytes: {}", tensor->nbytes());
}
}
}
};
In the above example, the
TensorRxOp operator receives input on a port called “in” with data type
holoscan::TensorMap. The
receive method of the
InputContext object is used to access the input data. The
receive method returns an
expected object that can hold either a
holoscan::TensorMap object or a
holoscan::RuntimeError object. The
holoscan::TensorMap class is a wrapper around the
std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Tensor>> class and provides a way to access the tensor data. The
nbytes method of the
holoscan::Tensor class is used to get the number of bytes in the tensor.
If the type std::any is used for the template argument of the
receive method, the
receive() method will return a
std::any object containing the input of the specified name. In the example below, the
PingRxOp operator receives input on a port called “in” with data type
std::any. The
type() method of the
std::any object is used to determine the actual type of the input data, and the std::any_cast
// ...
class AnyRxOp : public holoscan::Operator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(AnyRxOp, holoscan::ops::GXFOperator)
AnyRxOp() = default;
void setup(holoscan::OperatorSpec& spec) override {
spec.input<std::any>("in");
}
void compute(holoscan::InputContext& op_input, holoscan::OutputContext&, holoscan::ExecutionContext&) override {
auto maybe_any = op_input.receive<std::any>("in");
if (!maybe_any) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Failed to receive message - {}", maybe_any.error().what());
return;
}
auto& in_any = maybe_any.value();
const auto& in_any_type = in_any.type();
try {
if (in_any_type == typeid(holoscan::gxf::Entity)) {
auto in_entity = std::any_cast<holoscan::gxf::Entity>(in_any);
auto tensor = in_entity.get<holoscan::Tensor>(); // std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Tensor>
if (tensor) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("tensor nbytes: {}", tensor->nbytes());
}
} else if (in_any_type == typeid(std::shared_ptr<ValueData>)) {
auto in_value = std::any_cast<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>(in_any);
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Received value: {}", in_value->data());
} else {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Invalid message type: {}", in_any_type.name());
}
} catch (const std::bad_any_cast& e) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Failed to cast message - {}", e.what());
}
}
};
Receiving any number of inputs (C++)
Instead of assigning a specific number of input ports, it may be preferable to allow the ability to receive any number of objects on a port in certain situations.
Using
IOSpec::kAnySize
for variable input handling
One way to achieve this is to define a multi-receiver input port by calling
spec.input<std::vector<T>>("port_name", IOSpec::kAnySize) with
IOSpec::kAnySize as the second argument in the
setup() method of the operator, where
T is the type of the input data (as done for
PingRxOp in the native operator ping example).
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override {
spec.input<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>>("receivers", IOSpec::kAnySize);
}
Listing 4 examples/ping_multi_port/cpp/ping_multi_port.cpp
class PingRxOp : public Operator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(PingRxOp)
PingRxOp() = default;
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override {
// // Since Holoscan SDK v2.3, users can define a multi-receiver input port using 'spec.input()'
// // with 'IOSpec::kAnySize'.
// // The old way is to use 'spec.param()' with 'Parameter<std::vector<IOSpec*>> receivers_;'.
// spec.param(receivers_, "receivers", "Input Receivers", "List of input receivers.", {});
spec.input<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>>("receivers", IOSpec::kAnySize);
}
void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext&, ExecutionContext&) override {
auto value_vector =
op_input.receive<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>>("receivers").value();
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message received (count: {}, size: {})", count_++, value_vector.size());
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message value1: {}", value_vector[0]->data());
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message value2: {}", value_vector[1]->data());
};
private:
// // Since Holoscan SDK v2.3, the following line is no longer needed.
// Parameter<std::vector<IOSpec*>> receivers_;
int count_ = 1;
};
} // namespace holoscan::ops
class MyPingApp : public holoscan::Application {
public:
void compose() override {
using namespace holoscan;
// Define the tx, mx, rx operators, allowing the tx operator to execute 10 times
auto tx = make_operator<ops::PingTxOp>("tx", make_condition<CountCondition>(10));
auto mx = make_operator<ops::PingMxOp>("mx", Arg("multiplier", 3));
auto rx = make_operator<ops::PingRxOp>("rx");
// Define the workflow
add_flow(tx, mx, {{"out1", "in1"}, {"out2", "in2"}});
add_flow(mx, rx, {{"out1", "receivers"}, {"out2", "receivers"}});
}
};
Then, once the following configuration is provided in the
compose() method,
add_flow(mx, rx, {{"out1", "receivers"}, {"out2", "receivers"}});
the
PingRxOp will receive two inputs on the
receivers port in the
compute() method:
auto value_vector =
op_input.receive<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>>("receivers").value();
When an input port is defined with
IOSpec::kAnySize, the framework creates a new input port for each input object received on the port. The input ports are named using the format
<port_name>:<index>, where
<port_name> is the name of the input port and
<index> is the index of the input object received on the port. For example, if the
receivers port receives two input objects, the input ports will be named
receivers:0 and
receivers:1.
The framework internally creates a parameter (
receivers) with the type
std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>, implicitly creates input ports (
receivers:0 and
receivers:1), and connects them (adding references of the input ports to the
receivers vector). This way, when the
receive() method is called, the framework can return the input data from the corresponding input ports as a vector.
auto value_vector =
op_input.receive<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>>("receivers").value();
If you add
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO(rx->description()); at the end of the
compose() method, you will see the description of the
PingRxOp operator as shown below:
id: -1
name: rx
fragment: ""
args:
[]
type: kNative
conditions:
[]
resources:
[]
spec:
fragment: ""
params:
- name: receivers
type: std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>
description: ""
flag: kNone
inputs:
- name: receivers:1
io_type: kInput
typeinfo_name: N8holoscan3gxf6EntityE
connector_type: kDefault
conditions:
[]
- name: receivers:0
io_type: kInput
typeinfo_name: N8holoscan3gxf6EntityE
connector_type: kDefault
conditions:
[]
- name: receivers
io_type: kInput
typeinfo_name: St6vectorISt10shared_ptrI9ValueDataESaIS2_EE
connector_type: kDefault
conditions:
[]
outputs:
[]
Configuring input port queue size and message batch condition (C++)
If you want to receive multiple objects on a port and process them in batches, you can increase the queue size of the input port and set the
min_size parameter of the
MessageAvailableCondition condition to the desired batch size. This can be done by calling the
connector() and
condition() methods with the desired arguments, using the batch size as the
capacity and
min_size parameters, respectively.
Setting
min_size to
N will ensure that the operator receives
N objects before the
compute() method is called.
void setup(holoscan::OperatorSpec& spec) override {
spec.input<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("receivers")
.connector(holoscan::IOSpec::ConnectorType::kDoubleBuffer,
holoscan::Arg("capacity", static_cast<uint64_t>(2)))
.condition(holoscan::ConditionType::kMessageAvailable,
holoscan::Arg("min_size", static_cast<uint64_t>(2)));
}
Then, the
receive() method can be called with the
receivers port name to receive input data in batches.
void compute(holoscan::InputContext& op_input, holoscan::OutputContext&,
holoscan::ExecutionContext&) override {
std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>> value_vector;
auto maybe_value = op_input.receive<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("receivers");
while (maybe_value) {
value_vector.push_back(maybe_value.value());
maybe_value = op_input.receive<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("receivers");
}
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message received (size: {})", value_vector.size());
}
In the above example, the operator receives input on a port called “receivers” with a queue size of 2 and a
min_size of 2. The
receive() method is called in a loop to receive the input data in batches of 2. Since the operator does not know the number of objects to be received in advance, the
receive() method is called in a loop until it returns an error. The input data is stored in a vector, and the size of the vector is logged after all the input data is received.
To simplify the above code, the Holoscan SDK provides a
IOSpec::kPrecedingCount constant as a second argument to the OperatorSpec’s
input() method to specify the number of preceding connections to the input port (in this case, the number of connections to the
receivers port is 2) as the batch size. This can be used to receive the input data in batches without the need to call the
receive() method in a loop.
void setup(holoscan::OperatorSpec& spec) override {
spec.input<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>>("receivers", holoscan::IOSpec::kPrecedingCount);
}
Then, the
receive() method can be called with the
receivers port name to receive the input data in batches.
void compute(holoscan::InputContext& op_input, holoscan::OutputContext&,
holoscan::ExecutionContext&) override {
auto value_vector =
op_input.receive<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>>("receivers").value();
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message received (size: {})", value_vector.size());
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message value1: {}", value_vector[0]->data());
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message value2: {}", value_vector[1]->data());
}
In the above example, the operator receives input on a port called “receivers” with a batch size of 2. The
receive() method is called with the
receivers port name to receive the input data in batches of 2. The input data is stored in a vector, and the size of the vector is logged after all the input data has been received.
If you want to use a specific batch size, you can use
holoscan::IOSpec::IOSize(int64_t) instead of
holoscan::IOSpec::kPrecedingCount to specify the batch size. Using IOSize in this way is equivalent to the more verbose
condition() and
connector() calls to update the
capacity and
min_size arguments shown near the start of this section.
The main reason to use
condition() or
connector() methods instead of the shorter
IOSize is if additional parameter changes, such as the queue policy, need to be made. See more details on the use of the
condition() and
connector() methods in the advanced topics section below (Further customizing inputs and outputs).
void setup(holoscan::OperatorSpec& spec) override {
spec.input<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>>("receivers", holoscan::IOSpec::IOSize(2));
}
If you want to receive the input data one by one, you can call the
receive() method without using the
std::vector<T> template argument.
void compute(holoscan::InputContext& op_input, holoscan::OutputContext&,
holoscan::ExecutionContext&) override {
while (true) {
auto maybe_value = op_input.receive<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("receivers");
if (!maybe_value) { break; }
auto& value = maybe_value.value();
// Process the input data
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message received (value: {})", value->data());
}
}
The above code will receive input data one by one from the
receivers port. The
receive() method is called in a loop until it returns an error. The input data is stored in a variable, and the value of the input data is logged.
This approach (receiving the input data one by one) is not applicable for the
holoscan::IOSpec::kAnySize case. With the
holoscan::IOSpec::kAnySize argument, the framework creates a new input port for each input object received on the port internally. Each implicit input port (named using the format
<port_name>:<index>) is associated with a
MessageAvailableCondition condition that has a
min_size of
1. Therefore, the
receive() method needs to be called with the
std::vector<T> template argument to receive the input data in batches at once.
If you really need to receive the input data one by one for
holoscan::IOSpec::kAnySize case (though it is not recommended), you can receive the input data from each implicit input port (named
<port_name>:<index>) one by one using the
receive() method without the
std::vector<T> template argument. (e.g.,
op_input.receive<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("receivers:0"),
op_input.receive<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("receivers:1"), etc.).
To avoid the error message (such as
The operator does not have an input port with label 'receivers:X') when calling the
receive() method for the implicit input port, you need to calculate the number of connections to the
receivers port in advance and call the
receive() method for each implicit input port accordingly.
void compute(holoscan::InputContext& op_input, holoscan::OutputContext&,
holoscan::ExecutionContext&) override {
int input_count = spec()->inputs().size() - 1; // -1 to exclude the 'receivers' input port
for (int i = 0; i < input_count; i++) {
auto maybe_value =
op_input.receive<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>(fmt::format("receivers:{}", i).c_str());
if (!maybe_value) { break; }
auto& value = maybe_value.value();
// Process the input data
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message received (value: {})", value->data());
}
}
Using
IOSpec::kPrecedingCount or
IOSpec::IOSize(int64_t) appears to show the same behavior as
IOSpec::kAnySize in the above example. However, the difference is that since
IOSpec::kPrecedingCount or
IOSpec::IOSize(int64_t) doesn’t use separate
MessageAvailableCondition conditions for each (internal) input port, it is not guaranteed that the operator will receive the input data in order.
This means the operator may receive the input data in a different order than the order in which the connections are made in the
compose() method. Additionally, with the multithread scheduler, it is not guaranteed that the operator will receive the input data from each of the connections uniformly. The operator may receive more input data from one connection than from another.
If the order of the input data is important, it is recommended to use
IOSpec::kAnySize and call the
receive() method with the
std::vector<T> template argument to receive the input data in batches at once.
Please see the C++ system test cases for more examples of receiving multiple inputs in C++ operators.
Configuring OR-combination of port conditions (C++)
When the operator has multiple input or output ports, each of which has its own condition, the default behavior of Holoscan SDK is an AND combination of all conditions. In some scenarios, it may be desirable to set some subset of ports to have instead OR combination of their conditions (e.g., an OR condition across two input ports can be used to allow an operator to execute if a message arrives on either port). Additional details of condition combination logic and the set of conditions provided by Holoscan are provided in the condition components section.
The
OperatorSpec::or_combine_port_conditions method can be called from within
Operator::setup to specify that a subset of ports should have OR combination of their conditions. The only argument that must be provided is a vector containing the names of the ports whose conditions should be OR combined.
For a concrete example of OR combination, see the multi_port_or_combiner example. The relevant
setup method from that example for the configuration of OR combination of the input ports is:
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override {
// Using size argument to explicitly set the receiver message queue size for each input.
spec.input<int>("in1");
spec.input<int>("in2");
// configure Operator to execute if an input is on "in1" OR "in2"
// (without this, the default is "in1" AND "in2")
spec.or_combine_port_conditions({"in1", "in2"});
}
General combination of conditions (C++)
For condition types which are not associated with an input or output port, the user creates them via
Fragment::make_condition which returns a
std::shared_ptr<Condition>. Any number of such conditions can be passed as positional arguments to
Fragment::make_operator and the resulting status of the operator is the AND combination of these conditions. For example, the following would cause an operator to only execute of (condition1 AND condition2 AND condition3) are all ready.
// passing multiple conditions to make_operator AND combines the conditions
auto my_cond1 = make_condition<MyCondition1>("condition1");
auto my_cond2 = make_condition<MyCondition2>("condition2");
auto my_cond3 = make_condition<MyCondition3>("condition3");
auto my_op = make_operator<MyOperator>("my_op", my_cond1, my_cond2, my_cond3);
If we instead want to allow OR combination of some subset of these conditions, then instead of passing all of these conditions directly to
make_operator, we first create an
OrConditionCombiner for the terms we want OR logic to apply to and then pass that OR combiner object to
make_operator. The following shows how one would configure ((condition1 OR condition2) AND condition3).
// using generic MyCondition1, MyOperator, etc. class names for this example
auto my_cond1 = make_condition<MyCondition1>("condition1");
auto my_cond2 = make_condition<MyCondition2>("condition2");
// define an OR combination of the above two conditions
std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Condition>> terms({my_cond1, my_cond2});
auto or_combiner = make_resource<OrConditionCombiner>("or_combiner", Arg{"terms", terms});
// create a third condition that will be AND combined
auto my_cond3 = make_condition<MyCondition3>("condition3");
// pass both the OR combiner and the conditions to be AND combined to MyOperator
auto my_op = make_operator<MyOperator>("my_op", or_combiner, my_cond3);
Note that for the above
MyOperator example, if the operator also had input and/or output ports, then any port conditions (e.g. the default
MessageAvailableCondition for input ports) would also be AND combined in addition to
condition3.
Additional details of condition combination logic and the set of conditions provided by Holoscan is provided in the condition components section.
Only conditions which the user has explicitly created via
make_condition can be passed to
OrConditionCombiner. To instead use OR combination across implicitly created conditions on input or output ports, see the section above regarding
OperatorSpec::or_combine_port_conditions. A current limitation of the API is that there is not currently a way to use the input/output port conditions with the same
OrConditionCombiner combiner as conditions explicitly created via
make_condition.
Configuring multi-port conditions (C++)
A subset of
Condition types apply to multiple input ports of an operator (e.g.
MultiMessageAvailableCondition and
MultiMessageAvailableTimeoutCondition). In this case, rather than using the
IOSpec::condition method as demonstrated above for setting a condition on a single port, the
OperatorSpec::multi_port_condition method should be used to configure a condition across multiple input ports. If an input port’s name was included in a
multi_port_condition call, this will automatically disable the default
MessageAvailableCondition that would otherwise have been assigned to that port (This means it is not required to explicitly set a
ConditionType::kNone condition on the input port via
IOSpec::condition in order to be able to use the port with
multi_port_condition).
Examples of use of multi-port conditions are given in the examples/conditions/multi_message/ folder of the repository. An example of
Operator::setup for a multi-message condition from
multi_message_sum_of_all.cpp is shown below:
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override {
// Using size argument to explicitly set the receiver message queue size for each input.
spec.input<std::shared_ptr<std::string>>("in1", IOSpec::IOSize(10));
spec.input<std::shared_ptr<std::string>>("in2", IOSpec::IOSize(10));
spec.input<std::shared_ptr<std::string>>("in3", IOSpec::IOSize(10));
// Use kMultiMessageAvailableTimeout to consider all three ports together. In this
// "SumOfAll" mode, it only matters that `min_sum` messages have arrived across all the ports
// {"in1", "in2", "in3"}, but it does not matter which ports the messages arrived on. The
// "execution_frequency" is set to 30ms, so the operator can run once 30 ms has elapsed even
// if 20 messages have not arrived. Use ConditionType::kMultiMessageAvailable instead if the
// timeout interval is not desired.
ArgList multi_message_args{
holoscan::Arg("execution_frequency", std::string{"30ms"}),
holoscan::Arg("min_sum", static_cast<size_t>(20)),
holoscan::Arg("sampling_mode", MultiMessageAvailableTimeoutCondition::SamplingMode::kSumOfAll)};
spec.multi_port_condition(
ConditionType::kMultiMessageAvailableTimeout, {"in1", "in2", "in3"}, multi_message_args);
}
Here, three input ports are defined, each of which has a queue size of 10. A
MultiMessageAvailableTimeoutCondition is applied across all three of these ports via the
multi_port_condition method. The condition is configured to allow the operator to execute when either a total of 20 messages have arrived across the three ports OR a time-out interval of 30 ms has elapsed.
Building your C++ operator
You can build your C++ operator using CMake, by calling
find_package(holoscan) in your
CMakeLists.txt to load the SDK libraries. Your operator will need to link against
holoscan::core:
Listing 5
# Your CMake project
cmake_minimum_required(VERSION 3.20)
project(my_project CXX)
# Finds the holoscan SDK
find_package(holoscan REQUIRED CONFIG PATHS "/opt/nvidia/holoscan")
# Create a library for your operator
add_library(my_operator SHARED my_operator.cpp)
# Link your operator against holoscan::core
target_link_libraries(my_operator
PUBLIC holoscan::core
)
Once your
CMakeLists.txt is ready in
<src_dir>, you can build in
<build_dir> with the command line below. You can optionally pass
Holoscan_ROOT if the SDK installation you’d like to use differs from the
PATHS given to
find_package(holoscan) above.
# Configure
cmake -S <src_dir> -B <build_dir> -D Holoscan_ROOT="/opt/nvidia/holoscan"
# Build
cmake --build <build_dir> -j
Using your C++ Operator in an Application
If the application is configured in the same CMake project as the operator, you can simply add the operator CMake target library name under the application executable
target_link_librariescall, as the operator CMake target is already defined.
# operator
add_library(my_op my_op.cpp)
target_link_libraries(my_operator PUBLIC holoscan::core)
# application
add_executable(my_app main.cpp)
target_link_libraries(my_operator
PRIVATE
holoscan::core
my_op
)
If the application is configured in a separate project as the operator, you need to export the operator in its own CMake project, and import it in the application CMake project, before being able to list it under
target_link_librariesalso. This is the same as what is done for the SDK built-in operators, available under the
holoscan::opsnamespace.
You can then include the headers to your C++ operator in your application code.
GXF Operators
With the Holoscan C++ API, we can also wrap GXF Codelets from GXF extensions as Holoscan Operators.
If you do not have an existing GXF extension, we recommend developing native operators using the C++ or Python APIs to skip the need for wrapping GXF codelets as operators. If you do need to create a GXF Extension, follow the Creating a GXF Extension section for a detailed explanation of the GXF extension development process.
The manual codelet wrapping mechanism described below is no longer necessary in order to make use of a GXF Codelet as a Holoscan operator. There is a new
GXFCodeletOp which allows directly using an existing GXF codelet via
Fragment::make_operator without having to first create a wrapper class for it. Similarly there is now also a
GXFComponentResource class which allows a GXF Component to be used as a Holoscan resource via
Fragment::make_resource. A detailed example of how to use each of these is provided for both C++ and Python applications in the examples/import_gxf_components folder.
Given an existing GXF extension, we can create a simple “identity” application consisting of a replayer, which reads contents from a file on disk, and our recorder from the last section, which will store the output of the replayer exactly in the same format. This allows us to see whether the output of the recorder matches the original input files.
The
MyRecorderOp Holoscan Operator implementation below will wrap the
MyRecorder GXF Codelet shown here.
Operator definition
Listing 6 my_recorder_op.hpp
#ifndef APPS_MY_RECORDER_APP_MY_RECORDER_OP_HPP
#define APPS_MY_RECORDER_APP_MY_RECORDER_OP_HPP
#include "holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_operator.hpp"
namespace holoscan::ops {
class MyRecorderOp : public holoscan::ops::GXFOperator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(MyRecorderOp, holoscan::ops::GXFOperator)
MyRecorderOp() = default;
const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "MyRecorder"; }
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override;
void initialize() override;
private:
Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> receiver_;
Parameter<std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Resource>> my_serializer_;
Parameter<std::string> directory_;
Parameter<std::string> basename_;
Parameter<bool> flush_on_tick_;
};
} // namespace holoscan::ops
#endif/* APPS_MY_RECORDER_APP_MY_RECORDER_OP_HPP */
The
holoscan::ops::MyRecorderOp class wraps a
MyRecorder GXF Codelet by inheriting from the
holoscan::ops::GXFOperator class. The HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER macro is used to forward the arguments of the constructor to the base class.
We first need to define the fields of the
MyRecorderOp class. You can see that fields with the same names are defined in both the
MyRecorderOp class and the
MyRecorder GXF codelet .
Listing 7 Parameter declarations in gxf_extensions/my_recorder/my_recorder.hpp
nvidia::gxf::Parameter<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Receiver>> receiver_;
nvidia::gxf::Parameter<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::EntitySerializer>> my_serializer_;
nvidia::gxf::Parameter<std::string> directory_;
nvidia::gxf::Parameter<std::string> basename_;
nvidia::gxf::Parameter<bool> flush_on_tick_;
Comparing the
MyRecorderOp holoscan parameter to the
MyRecorder gxf codelet:
Holoscan Operator
GXF Codelet
|
holoscan::Parameter
|
nvidia::gxf::Parameter
|
holoscan::IOSpec*
|
nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Receiver>>
or
nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Transmitter>>
|
std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Resource>>
|
nvidia::gxf::Handle<T>>
example:
T is
nvidia::gxf::EntitySerializer
We then need to implement the following functions:
const char* gxf_typename() const override: return the GXF type name of the Codelet. The fully-qualified class name (
MyRecorder) for the GXF Codelet is specified.
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override: setup the OperatorSpec with the inputs/outputs and parameters of the Operator.
void initialize() override: initialize the Operator.
Setting up parameter specifications
The implementation of the
setup(OperatorSpec& spec) function is as follows:
Listing 8 my_recorder_op.cpp
#include "./my_recorder_op.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/fragment.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/gxf/entity.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/operator_spec.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/resources/gxf/video_stream_serializer.hpp"
namespace holoscan::ops {
void MyRecorderOp::setup(OperatorSpec& spec) {
auto& input = spec.input<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("input");
// Above is same with the following two lines (a default condition is assigned to the input port if not specified):
//
// auto& input = spec.input<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("input")
// .condition(ConditionType::kMessageAvailable, Arg("min_size") = static_cast<uint64_t>(1));
spec.param(receiver_, "receiver", "Entity receiver", "Receiver channel to log", &input);
spec.param(my_serializer_,
"serializer",
"Entity serializer",
"Serializer for serializing input data");
spec.param(directory_, "out_directory", "Output directory path", "Directory path to store received output");
spec.param(basename_, "basename", "File base name", "User specified file name without extension");
spec.param(flush_on_tick_,
"flush_on_tick",
"Boolean to flush on tick",
"Flushes output buffer on every `tick` when true",
false);
}
void MyRecorderOp::initialize() {...}
} // namespace holoscan::ops
Here, we set up the inputs/outputs and parameters of the Operator. Note how the content of this function is very similar to the
MyRecorder GXF codelet’s registerInterface function.
In the C++ API, GXF
Receiverand
Transmittercomponents (such as
DoubleBufferReceiverand
DoubleBufferTransmitter) are considered as input and output ports of the Operator so we register the inputs/outputs of the Operator with
input<T>and
output<T>functions (where
Tis the data type of the port).
Compared to the pure GXF application that does the same job, the SchedulingTerm of an Entity in the GXF Application YAML are specified as
Conditions on the input/output ports (e.g.,
holoscan::MessageAvailableConditionand
holoscan::DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition).
The highlighted lines in
MyRecorderOp::setup above match the following highlighted statements of GXF Application YAML:
Listing 9 A part of apps/my_recorder_app_gxf/my_recorder_gxf.yaml
name: recorder
components:
- name: input
type: nvidia::gxf::DoubleBufferReceiver
- name: allocator
type: nvidia::gxf::UnboundedAllocator
- name: component_serializer
type: nvidia::gxf::StdComponentSerializer
parameters:
allocator: allocator
- name: entity_serializer
type: nvidia::gxf::StdEntitySerializer
parameters:
component_serializers: [component_serializer]
- type: MyRecorder
parameters:
receiver: input
serializer: entity_serializer
out_directory: "/tmp"
basename: "tensor_out"
- type: nvidia::gxf::MessageAvailableSchedulingTerm
parameters:
receiver: input
min_size: 1
In the same way, if we had a
Transmitter GXF component, we would have the following statements (Please see available constants for
holoscan::ConditionType):
auto& output = spec.output<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("output");
// Above is same with the following two lines (a default condition is assigned to the output port if not specified):
//
// auto& output = spec.output<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("output")
// .condition(ConditionType::kDownstreamMessageAffordable, Arg("min_size") = static_cast<uint64_t>(1));
Initializing the operator
Next, the implementation of the
initialize() function is as follows:
Listing 10 my_recorder_op.cpp
#include "./my_recorder_op.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/fragment.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/gxf/entity.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/operator_spec.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/resources/gxf/video_stream_serializer.hpp"
namespace holoscan::ops {
void MyRecorderOp::setup(OperatorSpec& spec) {...}
void MyRecorderOp::initialize() {
// Set up prerequisite parameters before calling GXFOperator::initialize()
auto frag = fragment();
auto serializer =
frag->make_resource<holoscan::StdEntitySerializer>("serializer");
add_arg(Arg("serializer") = serializer);
GXFOperator::initialize();
}
} // namespace holoscan::ops
Here we set up the pre-defined parameters such as the
serializer. The highlighted lines above matches the highlighted statements of GXF Application YAML:
Listing 11 Another part of apps/my_recorder_app_gxf/my_recorder_gxf.yaml
name: recorder
components:
- name: input
type: nvidia::gxf::DoubleBufferReceiver
- name: allocator
type: nvidia::gxf::UnboundedAllocator
- name: component_serializer
type: nvidia::gxf::StdComponentSerializer
parameters:
allocator: allocator
- name: entity_serializer
type: nvidia::gxf::StdEntitySerializer
parameters:
component_serializers: [component_serializer]
- type: MyRecorder
parameters:
receiver: input
serializer: entity_serializer
out_directory: "/tmp"
basename: "tensor_out"
- type: nvidia::gxf::MessageAvailableSchedulingTerm
parameters:
receiver: input
min_size: 1
The Holoscan C++ API already provides the
holoscan::StdEntitySerializer class which wraps the
nvidia::gxf::StdEntitySerializer GXF component, used here as
serializer.
Building your GXF operator
There are no differences in CMake between building a GXF operator and building a native C++ operator, since the GXF codelet is actually loaded through a GXF extension as a plugin, and does not need to be added to
target_link_libraries(my_operator ...).
Using your GXF Operator in an Application
There are no differences in CMake between using a GXF operator and using a native C++ operator in an application. However, the application will need to load the GXF extension library which holds the wrapped GXF codelet symbols, so the application needs to be configured to find the extension library in its yaml configuration file, as documented here.
Interoperability between GXF and native C++ operators
To support sending or receiving tensors to and from operators (both GXF and native C++ operators), the Holoscan SDK provides the C++ classes below:
A class template called
holoscan::Mapwhich inherits from
std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<T>>. The template parameter
Tcan be any type, and it is used to specify the type of the
std::shared_ptrobjects stored in the map.
A
holoscan::TensorMapclass defined as a specialization of
holoscan::Mapfor the
holoscan::Tensortype.
When a message with a
holoscan::TensorMap is emitted from a native C++ operator,
the message object is always converted to a
holoscan::gxf::Entity object and sent to the
downstream operator.
Then, if the sent GXF Entity object holds only Tensor object(s) as its components, the downstream operator can receive the message data as a
holoscan::TensorMap object instead of a
holoscan::gxf::Entity object.
Fig. 16 shows the relationship between the
holoscan::gxf::Entity and
nvidia::gxf::Entity classes and the relationship
between the
holoscan::Tensor and
nvidia::gxf::Tensor classes.
Fig. 16 Supporting Tensor Interoperability
Both
holoscan::gxf::Tensor and
nvidia::gxf::Tensor are interoperable with each other because they are wrappers around the same underlying
DLManagedTensorContext struct holding a DLManagedTensor object.
The
holoscan::TensorMap class is used to store multiple tensors in a map, where each tensor is associated with a unique key. The
holoscan::TensorMap class is used to pass multiple tensors between operators, and it is used in the same way as a
std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Tensor>> object.
Since both
holoscan::TensorMap and
holoscan::gxf::Entity objects hold tensors which are interoperable, the message data between GXF and native C++ operators are also interoperable.
Fig. 17 illustrates the use of the
holoscan::TensorMap class to pass multiple tensors between operators. The
GXFSendTensorOp operator sends a
nvidia::gxf::Entity object (containing a
nvidia::gxf::Tensor object as a GXF component named “tensor”) to the
ProcessTensorOp operator, which processes the tensors and then forwards the processed tensors to the
GXFReceiveTensorOp operator.
Consider the following example, where
GXFSendTensorOp and
GXFReceiveTensorOp are GXF operators, and where
ProcessTensorOp is a Holoscan native operator in C++:
Fig. 17 The tensor interoperability between C++ native operator and GXF operator
The following code shows how to implement
ProcessTensorOp’s
compute() method as a C++ native operator communicating with GXF operators. Focus on the use of the
holoscan::gxf::Entity:
Listing 12 examples/tensor_interop/cpp/tensor_interop.cpp
void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output,
ExecutionContext& context) override {
// The type of `in_message` is 'holoscan::TensorMap'.
auto in_message = op_input.receive<holoscan::TensorMap>("in").value();
// The type of out_message is TensorMap
TensorMap out_message;
for (auto& [key, tensor] : in_message) { // Process with 'tensor' here.
cudaError_t cuda_status;
size_t data_size = tensor->nbytes();
std::vector<uint8_t> in_data(data_size);
CUDA_TRY(cudaMemcpy(in_data.data(), tensor->data(), data_size, cudaMemcpyDeviceToHost));
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("ProcessTensorOp Before key: '{}', shape: ({}), data: [{}]",
key,
fmt::join(tensor->shape(), ","),
fmt::join(in_data, ","));
for (size_t i = 0; i < data_size; i++) { in_data[i] *= 2; }
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("ProcessTensorOp After key: '{}', shape: ({}), data: [{}]",
key,
fmt::join(tensor->shape(), ","),
fmt::join(in_data, ","));
CUDA_TRY(cudaMemcpy(tensor->data(), in_data.data(), data_size, cudaMemcpyHostToDevice));
out_message.insert({key, tensor});
}
// Send the processed message.
op_output.emit(out_message);
};
The input message is of type
holoscan::TensorMapobject.
Every
holoscan::Tensorin the
TensorMapobject is copied on the host as
in_data.
The data is processed (values multiplied by 2)
The data is moved back to the
holoscan::Tensorobject on the GPU.
A new
holoscan::TensorMapobject
out_messageis created to be sent to the next operator with
op_output.emit().
A complete example of the C++ native operator that supports interoperability with GXF operators is available in the examples/tensor_interop/cpp directory.
When assembling a Python application, two types of operators can be used:
Native Python operators: custom operators defined in Python, by creating a subclass of
holoscan.core.Operator. These Python operators can pass arbitrary Python objects around between operators and are not restricted to the stricter parameter typing used for C++ API operators.
Python wrappings of C++ Operators: operators defined in the underlying C++ library by inheriting from the
holoscan::Operatorclass. These operators have Python bindings available within the
holoscan.operatorsmodule. Examples are
VideoStreamReplayerOpfor replaying video files,
FormatConverterOpfor format conversions, and
HolovizOpfor visualization.
It is possible to create an application using a mixture of Python wrapped C++ operators and native Python operators. In this case, some special consideration to cast the input and output tensors appropriately must be taken, as shown in a section below.
Native Python Operator
Operator Lifecycle (Python)
The lifecycle of a
holoscan.core.Operator is made up of three stages:
start()is called once when the operator starts, and is used for initializing heavy tasks such as allocating memory resources and using parameters.
compute()is called when the operator is triggered, which can occur any number of times throughout the operator lifecycle between
start()and
stop().
stop()is called once when the operator is stopped, and is used for deinitializing heavy tasks such as deallocating resources that were previously assigned in
start().
All operators on the workflow are scheduled for execution. When an operator is first executed, the
start() method is called, followed by the
compute() method. When the operator is stopped, the
stop() method is called. The
compute() method is called multiple times between
start() and
stop().
If any of the scheduling conditions specified by Conditions are not met (for example, the
CountCondition would cause the scheduling condition to not be met if the operator has been executed a certain number of times), the operator is stopped and the
stop() method is called.
We will cover how to use
Conditions in the Specifying operator inputs and outputs (Python) section of the user guide.
Typically, the
start() and the
stop() functions are only called once during the application’s lifecycle. However, if the scheduling conditions are met again, the operator can be scheduled for execution, and the
start() method will be called again.
Fig. 18 The sequence of method calls in the lifecycle of a Holoscan Operator
We can override the default behavior of the operator by implementing the above methods. The following example shows how to implement a custom operator that overrides start, stop and compute methods.
Listing 13 The basic structure of a Holoscan Operator (Python)
from holoscan.core import (
ExecutionContext,
InputContext,
Operator,
OperatorSpec,
OutputContext,
)
class MyOp(Operator):
def __init__(self, fragment, *args, **kwargs):
super().__init__(fragment, *args, **kwargs)
def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec):
pass
def start(self):
pass
def compute(self, op_input: InputContext, op_output: OutputContext, context: ExecutionContext):
pass
def stop(self):
pass
setup()
method vs
initialize()
vs
__init__()
The
setup() method aims to get the “operator’s spec” by providing a
OperatorSpec object as a spec param. When
__init__() is called, it calls C++’s
Operator::spec method (and also sets the
self.spec class member) and calls the
setup method so that the Operator’s
spec property holds the operator’s specification. (See the source code for more details.)
Since the
setup() method can be called multiple times with other
OperatorSpec objects (e.g., to enumerate the operator’s description), in the
setup() method, a user shouldn’t initialize something.
Such initialization needs to be done by overriding the
initialize() method.
def initialize(self):
pass
The
__init__() method is for creating the Operator object and can be used to initialize the operator object itself by passing various arguments.
Note that it doesn’t initialize the corresponding GXF entity object. The underlying GXF entity object is initialized when the operator is scheduled for execution.
Please do not forget to call the base class constructor (
super().__init__(fragment, *args, **kwargs)) at the end of the
__init__ method.
Creating a custom operator (Python)
To create a custom operator in Python it is necessary to create a subclass of
holoscan.core.Operator. A simple example of an operator that
takes a time-varying 1D input array named “signal” and applies convolution with a boxcar (i.e. rect) kernel.
For simplicity, this operator assumes that the “signal” that will be received on the input is
already a
numpy.ndarray or is something that can be cast to one via (
np.asarray). We will see
more details in a later section on how we can interoperate with various tensor classes, including
the GXF Tensor objects used by some of the C++-based operators.
Code Snippet: examples/numpy_native/convolve.py
Listing 14 examples/numpy_native/convolve.py
import os
from holoscan.conditions import CountCondition
from holoscan.core import Application, Operator, OperatorSpec
from holoscan.logger import LogLevel, set_log_level
import numpy as np
class SignalGeneratorOp(Operator):
"""Generate a time-varying impulse.
Transmits an array of zeros with a single non-zero entry of a
specified `height`. The position of the non-zero entry shifts
to the right (in a periodic fashion) each time `compute` is
called.
Parameters
----------
fragment : holoscan.core.Fragment
The Fragment (or Application) the operator belongs to.
height : number
The height of the signal impulse.
size : number
The total number of samples in the generated 1d signal.
dtype : numpy.dtype or str
The data type of the generated signal.
"""
def __init__(self, fragment, *args, height=1, size=10, dtype=np.int32, **kwargs):
self.count = 0
self.height = height
self.dtype = dtype
self.size = size
super().__init__(fragment, *args, **kwargs)
def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec):
spec.output("signal")
def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context):
# single sample wide impulse at a time-varying position
signal = np.zeros((self.size,), dtype=self.dtype)
signal[self.count % signal.size] = self.height
self.count += 1
op_output.emit(signal, "signal")
class ConvolveOp(Operator):
"""Apply convolution to a tensor.
Convolves an input signal with a "boxcar" (i.e. "rect") kernel.
Parameters
----------
fragment : holoscan.core.Fragment
The Fragment (or Application) the operator belongs to.
width : number
The width of the boxcar kernel used in the convolution.
unit_area : bool, optional
Whether or not to normalize the convolution kernel to unit area.
If False, all samples have implitude one and the dtype of the
kernel will match that of the signal. When True the sum over
the kernel is one and a 32-bit floating point data type is used
for the kernel.
"""
def __init__(self, fragment, *args, width=4, unit_area=False, **kwargs):
self.count = 0
self.width = width
self.unit_area = unit_area
super().__init__(fragment, *args, **kwargs)
def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec):
spec.input("signal_in")
spec.output("signal_out")
def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context):
signal = op_input.receive("signal_in")
assert isinstance(signal, np.ndarray)
if self.unit_area:
kernel = np.full((self.width,), 1/self.width, dtype=np.float32)
else:
kernel = np.ones((self.width,), dtype=signal.dtype)
convolved = np.convolve(signal, kernel, mode='same')
op_output.emit(convolved, "signal_out")
class PrintSignalOp(Operator):
"""Print the received signal to the terminal."""
def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec):
spec.input("signal")
def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context):
signal = op_input.receive("signal")
print(signal)
class ConvolveApp(Application):
"""Minimal signal processing application.
Generates a time-varying impulse, convolves it with a boxcar kernel, and
prints the result to the terminal.
A `CountCondition` is applied to the generate to terminate execution
after a specific number of steps.
"""
def compose(self):
signal_generator = SignalGeneratorOp(
self,
CountCondition(self, count=24),
name="generator",
**self.kwargs("generator"),
)
convolver = ConvolveOp(self, name="conv", **self.kwargs("convolve"))
printer = PrintSignalOp(self, name="printer")
self.add_flow(signal_generator, convolver)
self.add_flow(convolver, printer)
def main(config_file):
app = ConvolveApp()
# if the --config command line argument was provided, it will override this config_file`
app.config(config_file)
app.run()
if __name__ == "__main__":
config_file = os.path.join(os.path.dirname(__file__), 'convolve.yaml')
main(config_file=config_file)
Code Snippet: examples/numpy_native/convolve.yaml
Listing 15 examples/numpy_native/convolve.yaml
signal_generator:
height: 1
size: 20
dtype: int32
convolve:
width: 4
unit_area: false
In this application, three native Python operators are created:
SignalGeneratorOp,
ConvolveOp
and
PrintSignalOp. The
SignalGeneratorOp generates a synthetic signal such as
[0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0] where the position of the non-zero entry varies each time it is called.
ConvolveOp performs a 1D convolution with a boxcar (i.e. rect) function of a specified width.
PrintSignalOp just prints the received signal to the terminal.
As covered in more detail below, the inputs to each operator are specified in the
setup() method
of the operator. Then inputs are received within the
compute
method via
op_input.receive() and outputs are emitted via
op_output.emit().
Note that for native Python operators as defined here, any Python object can be emitted or received. When transmitting between operators, a shared pointer to the object is transmitted rather than a copy. In some cases, such as sending the same tensor to more than one downstream operator, it may be necessary to avoid in-place operations on the tensor in order to avoid any potential race conditions between operators.
Specifying operator parameters (Python)
In the example
SignalGeneratorOp operator above, we added three keyword arguments in the operator’s
__init__ method, used inside the
compose() method of the operator to adjust its behavior:
def __init__(self, fragment, *args, width=4, unit_area=False, **kwargs):
# Internal counter for the time-dependent signal generation
self.count = 0
# Parameters
self.width = width
self.unit_area = unit_area
# To forward remaining arguments to any underlying C++ Operator class
super().__init__(fragment, *args, **kwargs)
As an alternative closer to C++, these parameters can be added through the
OperatorSpec attribute of the operator in its
setup() method, where an associated string key must be provided as well as a default value.
def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec):
spec.param("width", 4)
spec.param("unit_area", False)
The parameters can then be accessed on the
self object in the operator’s methods (including
initialize(),
start(),
compute(),
stop()) as
self.width and
self.unit_area.
Other
kwargs properties can also be passed to
spec.param, such as
headline,
description (used by GXF applications), or
kind (used when Receiving any number of inputs (Python), which is deprecated since v2.3.0).
Native operator parameters added via either of these methods must not have a name that overlaps with any of the existing attribute or method names of the base
Operator class.
See the Configuring operator parameters section to learn how an application can set these parameters.
Specifying operator inputs and outputs (Python)
To configure the input(s) and output(s) of Python native operators, call the
spec.input() and
spec.output() methods within the
setup() method of the operator.
The
spec.input() and
spec.output() methods should be called once for each input and output to be added. The
holoscan.core.OperatorSpec object and the
setup() method will be initialized and called automatically by the
Application class when its
run() method is called.
These methods (
spec.input() and
spec.output()) return an
IOSpec object that can be used to configure the input/output port.
By default, the
holoscan.conditions.MessageAvailableCondition and
holoscan.conditions.DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition conditions are applied (with a
min_size of
1) to the input/output ports. This means that the operator’s
compute() method will not be invoked until a message is available on the input port and the downstream operator’s input port (queue) has enough capacity to receive the message.
def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec):
spec.input("in")
# Above statement is equivalent to:
# spec.input("in")
# .condition(ConditionType.MESSAGE_AVAILABLE, min_size = 1)
spec.output("out")
# Above statement is equivalent to:
# spec.output("out")
# .condition(ConditionType.DOWNSTREAM_MESSAGE_AFFORDABLE, min_size = 1)
In the above example, the
spec.input() method is used to configure the input port to have the
holoscan.conditions.MessageAvailableCondition with a minimum size of 1. This means that the operator’s
compute() method will not be invoked until a message is available on the input port of the operator. Similarly, the
spec.output() method is used to configure the output port to have a
holoscan.conditions.DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition with a minimum size of 1. This means that the operator’s
compute() method will not be invoked until the downstream operator’s input port has enough capacity to receive the message.
If you want to change this behavior, use the
IOSpec.condition() method to configure the conditions. For example, to configure the input and output ports to have no conditions, you can use the following code:
from holoscan.core import ConditionType, OperatorSpec
# ...
def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec):
spec.input("in").condition(ConditionType.NONE)
spec.output("out").condition(ConditionType.NONE)
The example code in the
setup() method configures the input port to have no conditions, which means that the
compute() method will be called as soon as the operator is ready to compute. Since there is no guarantee that the input port will have a message available, the
compute() method should check if there is a message available on the input port before attempting to read it.
The
receive() method of the
InputContext object can be used to access different types of input data within the
compute() method of your operator class. This method takes the name of the input port as an argument (which can be omitted if your operator has a single input port).
For standard Python objects,
receive() will directly return the Python object for input of the specified name.
The Holoscan SDK also provides built-in data types called Domain Objects, defined in the
include/holoscan/core/domain directory. For example, the
Tensor is a Domain Object class that is used to represent a multi-dimensional array of data, which can be used directly by
OperatorSpec,
InputContext, and
OutputContext.
This
holoscan.core.Tensor class supports both DLPack and NumPy’s array interface (
__array_interface__ and
__cuda_array_interface__) so that it can be used with other Python libraries such as CuPy, PyTorch, JAX, TensorFlow, and Numba. See the interoperability section for more details.
In both cases, it will return
None if there is no message available on the input port:
# ...
def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context):
msg = op_input.receive("in")
if msg:
# Do something with msg
Receiving any number of inputs (Python)
Instead of assigning a specific number of input ports, it may be preferable to allow the ability to receive any number of objects on a port in certain situations.
Using
IOSpec.ANY_SIZE
for variable input handling
One way to achieve this is to define a multi-receiver input port by calling
spec.input("port_name", IOSpec.ANY_SIZE) with
IOSpec.ANY_SIZE as the second argument in the
setup() method of the operator (as done for
PingRxOp in the native operator ping example).
def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec):
spec.input("receivers", size=IOSpec.ANY_SIZE)
Code Snippet: examples/ping_multi_port/python/ping_multi_port.py
Listing 16 examples/ping_multi_port/python/ping_multi_port.py
class PingRxOp(Operator):
"""Simple receiver operator.
This operator has:
input: "receivers"
This is an example of a native operator that can dynamically have any
number of inputs connected to is "receivers" port.
"""
def __init__(self, fragment, *args, **kwargs):
self.count = 1
# Need to call the base class constructor last
super().__init__(fragment, *args, **kwargs)
def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec):
# # Since Holoscan SDK v2.3, users can define a multi-receiver input port using
# # 'spec.input()' with 'size=IOSpec.ANY_SIZE'.
# # The old way is to use 'spec.param()' with 'kind="receivers"'.
# spec.param("receivers", kind="receivers")
spec.input("receivers", size=IOSpec.ANY_SIZE)
def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context):
values = op_input.receive("receivers")
print(f"Rx message received (count:{self.count}, size:{len(values)})")
self.count += 1
print(f"Rx message value1:{values[0].data}")
print(f"Rx message value2:{values[1].data}")
# Now define a simple application using the operators defined above
class MyPingApp(Application):
def compose(self):
# Define the tx, mx, rx operators, allowing the tx operator to execute 10 times
tx = PingTxOp(self, CountCondition(self, 10), name="tx")
mx = PingMxOp(self, name="mx", multiplier=3)
rx = PingRxOp(self, name="rx")
# Define the workflow
self.add_flow(tx, mx, {("out1", "in1"), ("out2", "in2")})
self.add_flow(mx, rx, {("out1", "receivers"), ("out2", "receivers")})
Then, once the following configuration is provided in the
compose() method,
self.add_flow(mx, rx, {("out1", "receivers"), ("out2", "receivers")})
the
PingRxOp will receive two inputs on the
receivers port in the
compute() method:
values = op_input.receive("receivers")
When an input port is defined with
IOSpec.ANY_SIZE, the framework creates a new input port for each input object received on the port. The input ports are named using the format
<port_name>:<index>, where
<port_name> is the name of the input port and
<index> is the index of the input object received on the port. For example, if the
receivers port receives two input objects, the input ports will be named
receivers:0 and
receivers:1.
The framework internally creates a parameter (
receivers) with the type
std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>, implicitly creates input ports (
receivers:0 and
receivers:1), and connects them (adding references of the input ports to the
receivers vector). This way, when the
receive() method is called, the framework can return the input data from the corresponding input ports as a tuple.
values = op_input.receive("receivers")
If you add
print(rx.description) at the end of the
compose() method, you will see the description of the
PingRxOp operator as shown below:
id: -1
name: rx
fragment: ""
args:
[]
type: kNative
conditions:
[]
resources:
[]
spec:
fragment: ""
params:
- name: receivers
type: std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>
description: ""
flag: kNone
inputs:
- name: receivers:1
io_type: kInput
typeinfo_name: N8holoscan3gxf6EntityE
connector_type: kDefault
conditions:
[]
- name: receivers:0
io_type: kInput
typeinfo_name: N8holoscan3gxf6EntityE
connector_type: kDefault
conditions:
[]
- name: receivers
io_type: kInput
typeinfo_name: N8holoscan3gxf6EntityE
connector_type: kDefault
conditions:
[]
outputs:
[]
Configuring input port queue size and message batch condition (Python)
If you want to receive multiple objects on a port and process them in batches, you can increase the queue size of the input port and set the
min_size parameter of the
MessageAvailableCondition condition to the desired batch size. This can be done by calling the
connector() and
condition() methods with the desired arguments, using the batch size as the
capacity and
min_size parameters, respectively.
Setting
min_size to
N will ensure that the operator receives
N objects before the
compute() method is called.
def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec):
spec.input("receivers").connector(IOSpec.ConnectorType.DOUBLE_BUFFER, capacity=2).condition(
ConditionType.MESSAGE_AVAILABLE, min_size=2
)
Then, the
receive() method can be called with the
receivers port name to receive input data in batches.
def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context):
values = []
value = op_input.receive("receivers")
while value:
values.append(value)
value = op_input.receive("receivers")
print(f"Rx message received (size:{len(values)})")
In the above example, the operator receives input on a port called “receivers” with a queue size of 2 and a
min_size of 2. The
receive() method is called in a loop to receive the input data in batches of 2. Since the operator does not know the number of objects to be received in advance, the
receive() method is called in a loop until it returns a
None value. The input data is stored in a list, and the size of the list is logged after all the input data is received.
To simplify the above code, the Holoscan SDK provides a
IOSpec.PRECEDING_COUNT constant as a second argument to the
spec.input() method to specify the number of preceding connections to the input port (in this case, the number of connections to the
receivers port is 2) as the batch size. This can be used to receive the input data in batches without the need to call the
receive() method in a loop.
def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec):
spec.input("receivers", size=IOSpec.PRECEDING_COUNT)
Then, the
receive() method can be called with the
receivers port name to receive the input data in batches.
def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context):
values = op_input.receive("receivers")
print(f"Rx message received (size:{len(values)})")
print(f"Rx message value1:{values[0].data}")
print(f"Rx message value2:{values[1].data}")
In the above example, the operator receives input on a port called “receivers” with a batch size of 2. The
receive() method is called with the
receivers port name to receive the input data in batches of 2. The input data is stored in a tuple, and the size of the tuple is logged after all the input data has been received.
If you want to use a specific batch size, you can use
holoscan.IOSpec.IOSize(size : int) instead of
holoscan.IOSpec.PRECEDING_COUNT to specify the batch size. Using
IOSize in this way is equivalent to the more verbose
condition() and
connector() calls to update the
capacity and
min_size arguments shown near the start of this section.
The main reason to use
condition() or
connector() methods instead of the shorter
IOSize is if additional parameter changes, such as the queue policy, need to be made. See more details on the use of the
condition() and
connector() methods in the advanced topics section below (Further customizing inputs and outputs).
def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec):
spec.input("receivers", size=IOSpec.IOSize(2))
If you want to receive the input data one by one, you can call the
receive() method with the
kind="single" argument.
def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context):
while True:
value = op_input.receive("receivers", kind="single")
if value is None:
break
# Process the input data
print(f"Rx message received (value:{value.data})")
The above code will receive the input data one by one from the
receivers port. The
receive() method is called in a loop until it returns a
None value.
The input data is stored in a variable, and the value of the input data is logged.
This approach (receiving the input data one by one) is not applicable for the
IOSpec.ANY_SIZE case. With the
IOSpec.ANY_SIZE argument, the framework creates a new input port for each input object received internally. Each implicit input port (named using the format
<port_name>:<index>) is associated with a
MessageAvailableCondition condition that has a
min_size of
1. Therefore, the
receive() method cannot be called with the
kind="single" keyword argument to receive the input data one by one. Instead, it can be called without any
kind argument or with the
kind="multi" argument for the
IOSpec.ANY_SIZE case.
If you really need to receive the input data one by one for
IOSpec.ANY_SIZE case (though it is not recommended), you can receive the input data from each implicit input port (named
<port_name>:<index>) one by one using the
receive() method without the
kind argument. (e.g.,
op_input.receive("receivers:0"),
op_input.receive("receivers:1"), etc.).
To avoid the error message (such as
The operator does not have an input port with label 'receivers:X') when calling the
receive() method for the implicit input port, you need to calculate the number of connections to the
receivers port in advance and call the
receive() method for each implicit input port accordingly.
def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context):
input_count = len(self.spec.inputs) - 1 # -1 to exclude the 'receivers' input port
for i in range(input_count):
value = op_input.receive(f"receivers:{i}")
if value is None:
break
# Process the input data
print(f"Rx message received (value:{value.data})")
Using
IOSpec.PRECEDING_COUNT or
IOSpec.IOSize(2) appears to show the same behavior as
IOSpec.ANY_SIZE in the above example. However, the difference is that since
IOSpec.PRECEDING_COUNT or
IOSpec.IOSize(2) doesn’t use separate
MessageAvailableCondition conditions for each (internal) input port, it is not guaranteed that the operator will receive the input data in order.
This means the operator may receive the input data in a different order than the order in which the connections are made in the
compose() method. Additionally, with the multithread scheduler, it is not guaranteed that the operator will receive the input data from each of the connections uniformly. The operator may receive more input data from one connection than from another.
If the order of the input data is important, it is recommended to use
IOSpec.ANY_SIZE and call the
receive() method to receive the input data in batches at once.
Please see the Python system test cases for more examples of receiving multiple inputs in Python operators.
Configuring OR-combination of port conditions (Python)
When an operator has multiple input or output ports, each of which has its own condition, the default behavior of Holoscan SDK is AND combination of all conditions. In some scenarios, it may be desirable to set some subset of ports to instead have OR combination of their conditions (e.g. an OR condition across two input ports can be used to allow an operator to execute if a message arrives on either port).
The
OperatorSpec.or_combine_port_conditions method can be called from within
Operator.setup to specify that a subset of ports should have OR combination of their conditions. The only argument that must be provided is a vector containing the names of the ports whose conditions should be OR combined.
For a concrete example of OR combination, see the multi_port_or_combiner example. The relevant
setup method from that example for the configuration of OR combination of the input ports is:
def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec):
# Using size argument to explicitly set the receiver message queue size for each input.
spec.input("in1")
spec.input("in2")
# configure Operator to execute if an input is on "in1" OR "in2"
# (without this, the default is "in1" AND "in2")
spec.or_combine_port_conditions(("in1", "in2"))
General combination of conditions (Python)
For condition types which are not associated with an input or output port, the user creates them via construction of
Condition objects provided via
holoscan.conditions (or via a custom native Python
Condition class). Any number of such conditions can be passed as positional arguments to an operator’s constructor and the resulting status of the operator is the AND combination of these conditions. For example, the following would cause an operator to only execute of (condition1 AND condition2 AND condition3) are all ready.
# passing multiple conditions as positional arguments to an operator AND combines them
my_cond1 = MyCondition1(fragment=self, name="condition1")
my_cond2 = MyCondition2(fragment=self, name="condition2")
my_cond3 = MyCondition3(fragment=self, name="condition3")
my_op = MyOperator(fragment=self, my_cond1, my_cond2, my_cond3, name="my_op")
If we instead want to allow OR combination of some subset of these conditions, then instead of passing all of these conditions directly to the
MyOperator constructor, we would first create an
OrConditionCombiner for the terms we want OR logic to apply to and then pass that OR combiner object to the
MyOperator constructor. The following shows how one would configure ((condition1 OR condition2) AND condition3).
from holoscan.resources import OrConditionCombiner
# ...
# using generic MyCondition1, MyOperator, etc. class names for this example
my_cond1 = MyCondition1(fragment=self, name="condition1")
my_cond2 = MyCondition2(fragment=self, name="condition2")
# define an OR combination of the above two conditions
or_combiner = OrConditionCombiner(
fragment=self,
name="or_combiner",
terms=[my_cond1, my_cond2]
)
# create a third condition that will be AND combined
my_cond3 = MyCondition3(fragment=self, name="condition3")
# pass both the OR combiner and the conditions to be AND combined to MyOperator
my_op = MyOperator(fragment=self, or_combiner, my_cond3, name="my_op")
Note that for the above
MyOperator example, if the operator also had input and/or output ports, then any port conditions (e.g. the default
MessageAvailableCondition for input ports) would also be AND combined in addition to
condition3.
Additional details of condition combination logic and the set of conditions provided by Holoscan is provided in the condition components section.
Only conditions which the user has explicitly constructed with
Fragment.compose can be passed to
OrConditionCombiner. To instead use OR combination across implicitly created conditions on input or output ports, see the section above regarding
OperatorSpec.or_combine_port_conditions. A current limitation of the API is that there is not currently a way to use the input/output port conditions with the same
OrConditionCombiner combiner as conditions explicitly created via
make_condition.
Configuring multi-port conditions (Python)
A subset of
Condition types apply to multiple input ports of an operator (e.g.
MultiMessageAvailableCondition and
MultiMessageAvailableTimeoutCondition). In this case, rather than using the
IOSpec.condition method as demonstrated above for setting a condition on a single port, the
OperatorSpec.multi_port_condition method should be used to configure a condition across multiple input ports. If an input port’s name was included in a
multi_port_condition call, this will automatically disable the default
MessageAvailableCondition that would otherwise have been assigned to that port (This means it is not required to explicitly set a
ConditionType.NONE condition on the input port via
IOSpec.condition in order to be able to use the port with
multi_port_condition).
Examples of use of multi-port conditions are given in the examples/conditions/multi_message/ folder of the repository. An example of
Operator.setup for a multi-message condition from
multi_message_sum_of_all.py is shown below:
def setup(self, spec):
# Using size argument to explicitly set the receiver message queue size for each input.
spec.input("in1", size=IOSpec.IOSize(20))
spec.input("in2", size=IOSpec.IOSize(20))
spec.input("in3", size=IOSpec.IOSize(20))
# Use kMultiMessageAvailableTimeout to consider all three ports together. In this
# "SumOfAll" mode, it only matters that `min_sum` messages have arrived across all the
# ports that are listed in `input_port_names` below, but it does not matter which ports the
# messages arrived on. The "execution_frequency" is set to 30ms, so the operator can run
# once 30 ms has elapsed even if 20 messages have not arrived. Use
# ConditionType.MULTI_MESSAGE_AVAILABLE instead if the timeout interval is not desired.
spec.multi_port_condition(
kind=ConditionType.MULTI_MESSAGE_AVAILABLE_TIMEOUT,
execution_frequency="30ms",
port_names=["in1", "in2", "in3"],
sampling_mode="SumOfAll",
min_sum=20,
)
Here, three input ports are defined, each of which has a queue size of 20. A
MultiMessageAvailableTimeoutCondition is applied across all three of these ports via the
multi_port_condition method. The condition is configured to allow the operator to execute when either a total of 20 messages have arrived across the three ports OR a time-out interval of 30 ms has elapsed.
Important note on sending tensor objects between Python and C++ operators
Holoscan’s C++ API does not have any Python dependency and thus operators implemented in C++ will not be capable of directly receiving any Python objects. For a case such as a native Python operator that emits a CuPy or NumPy tensor, the default behavior is to emit that Python object type directly as that is preferable for a pure Python operator workflow. However, emitting the Python object is problematic if the downstream operator is a C+±based one like
PingTensorRxOp as it will not be able to handle this Python object. For interoperability of tensors with C++ operators, the
emitter_name="holoscan::Tensor" kwarg should be provided to the
op_output.emit call in the Python operator’s
compute method so that any tensors emitted are compatible with downstream C+±based operators. In practice this “holoscan::Tensor” emitter is configured to emit a C++
holoscan::TensorMap containing the tensor (no data copy is required for this). This means that any downstream C++ operator can receive this tensor either as a
TensorMap
auto maybe_tensormap = op_input.receive<TensorMap>(port_name);
or (since Holoscan v3.1) directly as a
std::shared_ptr<holsocan::Tensor>
auto maybe_tensor = op_input.receive<Tensor>(port_name);
One exception to the above behavior is for the transmit of tensors between fragments of a distributed application. In this distributed case even for Python tensors like CuPy or NumPy arrays, the
emitter_name="holoscan::Tensor" option will always automatically be used because the components used to serialize tensors over the network require a C++ tensor type.
One other important detail when
emitter_name="holoscan::Tensor" is used is that the name of the key in the
TensorMap that is transmitted will depend on whether the Python tensor-like object transmitted was a host tensor (any tensor-like object having
__array_interface__) or device tensor (any tensor-like object having
__cuda_array_interface__). This key name information is used by any downstream Python operator to automatically convert the received tensor to a NumPy or CuPy array for the host or device case, respectively. This behavior was originally introduced to make the behavior of sending tensors between fragments of a distributed application comparable to sending those same tensors within-fragment (i.e. if a CuPy array was sent a CuPy array is also received at the other end despite the intermediate representation as a C++
holoscan::Tensor). The one downside to the approach currently used for
emitter_name="holoscan::Tensor is that a host or device array from some other third-party library like PyTorch will not preserve its original type. It will instead be received as a NumPy (for host data) or CuPy (for device data) array on receive.
For more information on compatibility with general C++ types for Python operators there is a dedicated section on how to register emit/receive custom C++ types from Python.
Python wrapping of a C++ operator
Wrapping an operator developed in C++ for use from Python is covered in a separate section on creating C++ operator Python bindings.
As of Holoscan 2.1, there is a
GXFCodeletOp class which can be used to easily wrap an existing GXF codelet from Python without having to first write an underlying C++ wrapper class for it. Similarly there is now also a
GXFComponentResource class which allows a GXF Component to be used as a Holoscan resource from Python applications. A detailed example of how to use each of these is provided for Python applications in the examples/import_gxf_components folder.
Interoperability between wrapped and native Python operators
As described in the Interoperability between GXF and native C++ operators section,
holoscan::Tensor objects can be passed to GXF operators using a
holoscan::TensorMap message that holds the tensor(s). In Python, this is done by sending
dict type objects that have tensor names as the keys and holoscan Tensor or array-like objects as the values. Similarly, when a wrapped C++ operator that transmits a single
holoscan::Tensor is connected to the input port of a Python native operator, calling
op_input.receive() on that port will return a Python dict containing a single item. That item’s key is the tensor name and its value is the corresponding
holoscan.core.Tensor.
Consider the following example, where
VideoStreamReplayerOp and
HolovizOp are Python wrapped C++ operators, and where
ImageProcessingOp is a Python native operator:
Fig. 19 The tensor interoperability between Python native operator and C++-based Python GXF operator
The following code shows how to implement
ImageProcessingOp’s
compute() method as a Python native operator communicating with C++ operators:
Listing 17 examples/tensor_interop/python/tensor_interop.py
def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context):
# in_message is a dict of tensors
in_message = op_input.receive("input_tensor")
# smooth along first two axes, but not the color channels
sigma = (self.sigma, self.sigma, 0)
# out_message will be a dict of tensors
out_message = dict()
for key, value in in_message.items():
print(f"message received (count:{self.count})")
self.count += 1
cp_array = cp.asarray(value)
# process cp_array
cp_array = ndi.gaussian_filter(cp_array, sigma)
out_message[key] = cp_array
op_output.emit(out_message, "output_tensor")
The
op_input.receive()method call returns a
dictobject.
The
holoscan.core.Tensorobject is converted to a CuPy array by using
cupy.asarray()method call.
The CuPy array is used as an input to the
ndi.gaussian_filter()function call with a parameter
sigma. The result of the
ndi.gaussian_filter()function call is a CuPy array.
Finally, a new
dictobject is created ,
out_message, to be sent to the next operator with
op_output.emit(). The CuPy array,
cp_array, is added to it where the key is the tensor name. CuPy arrays do not have to explicitly be converted to a
holocan.core.Tensorobject first since they implement a DLPack (and
__cuda__array_interface__) interface.
A complete example of the Python native operator that supports interoperability with Python wrapped C++ operators is available in the examples/tensor_interop/python directory.
You can add multiple tensors to a single
dict object , as in the example below:
Operator sending a message:
out_message = {
"video": output_array,
"labels": labels,
"bbox_coords": bbox_coords,
}
# emit the tensors
op_output.emit(out_message, "outputs")
Operator receiving the message, assuming the
outputs port above is connected to the
inputs port below with
add_flow()has the corresponding tensors:
in_message = op_input.receive("inputs")
# Tensors and tensor names
video_tensor = in_message["video"]
labels_tensor = in_message["labels"]
bbox_coords_tensor = in_message["bbox_coords"]
Some existing operators allow configuring the name of the tensors they send/receive. An example is the
tensors parameter of
HolovizOp, where the name for each tensor maps to the names of the tensors in the
Entity (see the
holoviz entry in apps/endoscopy_tool_tracking/python/endoscopy_tool_tracking.yaml).
A complete example of a Python native operator that emits multiple tensors to a downstream C++ operator is available in the examples/holoviz/python directory.
There is a special serialization code for tensor types for emit/receive of tensor objects over a UCX connection that avoids copying the tensor data to an intermediate buffer. For distributed apps, we cannot just send the Python object as we do between operators in a single fragment app, but instead we need to cast it to
holoscan::Tensor to use a special zero-copy code path. However, we also transmit a header indicating if the type was originally some other array-like object and attempt to return the same type again on the other side so that the behavior remains more similar to the non-distributed case.
Transmitted object
Received Object
|holoscan.Tensor
|holoscan.Tensor
|dict of array-like
|dict of holoscan.Tensor
|host array-like object (with
__array_interface__)
|numpy.ndarray
|device array-like object (with
__cuda_array_interface__)
|cupy.ndarray
This avoids NumPy or CuPy arrays being serialized to a string via cloudpickle so that they can efficiently be transmitted and the same type is returned again on the opposite side. Worth mentioning is that ,if the type emitted was e.g. a PyTorch host/device tensor on emit, the received value will be a numpy/cupy array since ANY object implementing the interfaces returns those types.
Automated operator class creation from a function using the
@create_op
decorator
Holoscan also provides a
holoscan.decorator module which provides ways to autogenerate Operators by adding decorators to an existing function or class. Please see the separate section on operator creation via holoscan.decorator.create_op.
Further customizing inputs and outputs
This section complements the information above on basic input and output port configuration given separately in the C++ and Python operator creation guides. The concepts described here are the same for either the C++ or Python APIs.
By default, both the input and output ports of an Operator will use a double-buffered queue that has a capacity of one message and a policy that is set to error if a message arrives while the queue is already full. A single
MessageAvailableCondition (
C++/
Python)) condition is automatically placed on the operator for each input port so that the
compute method will not be called until a single message is available at each port. Similarly each output port has a
DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition (
C++/
Python) condition that does not let the operator call
compute until any operators connected downstream have space in their receiver queue for a single message. These default conditions ensure that messages never arrive at a queue when it is already full and that a message has already been received whenever the
compute method is called. These default conditions make it relatively easy to connect a pipeline where each operator calls compute in turn, but may not be suitable for all applications. This section covers how the default behavior can be overridden on request.
It is possible to modify the global default queue policy via the
HOLOSCAN_QUEUE_POLICY environment variable. Valid options (case insensitive) are:
“pop”: a new item that arrives when the queue is full replaces the oldest item
“reject”: a new item that arrives when the queue is discarded
“fail”: terminate the application if a new item arrives when the queue is full
The default behavior is “fail” when
HOLOSCAN_QUEUE_POLICY is not specified. If an operator’s
setup method explicitly sets a receiver or transmitter via the
connector (
C++/
Python) method as describe below, that connector’s policy will not be overridden by the default. As of Holoscan 3.0, rather than specifying a custom policy via
connector, it is preferred to just specify the
policy argument to
OperatorSpec::input or
OperatorSpec::output directly and that policy will be applied to whichever connector type is assigned by the SDK (e.g. the receiver/transmitter class chosen by the SDK depends on whether connections are made within a fragment or across fragments of a distributed application). An
IOSpec::QueuePolicy (
C++/
Python) enum is provided for specifying the policy.
Overriding operator port properties is an advanced topic. Developers may want to skip this section until they come across a case where the default behavior is not sufficient for their application.
To override the properties of the queue used for a given port, the
connector (
C++/
Python) method can be used as shown in the example below. This example also shows how the
condition (
C++/
Python) method can be used to change the condition type placed on the Operator by a port. In general, when an operator has multiple conditions, they are AND combined, so the conditions on all ports must be satisfied before an operator can call
compute.
Consider the following code from within the
holoscan::Operator::setup() method of an operator.
spec.output<TensorMap>("out1")
spec.output<TensorMap>("out2").condition(ConditionType::kNone);
// specify a specific non-default capacity (2) and policy (reject) for the Receiver queue
spec.input<TensorMap>("in", IOSpec::IOSize(2), IOSpec::QueuePolicy::kReject)
// can specify a specific connector type with capacity and policy arguments as in the commented
// code below, but it is better to just supply these arguments to the `input` method instead.
// .connector(IOSpec::ConnectorType::kDoubleBuffer,
// Arg("capacity", static_cast<uint64_t>(2)),
// Arg("policy", static_cast<uint64_t>(1))) // 0=pop, 1=reject, 2=fault (default)
.condition(ConditionType::kMessageAvailable,
Arg("min_size", static_cast<uint64_t>(2)),
Arg("front_stage_max_size", static_cast<size_t>(2)));
This would define
an output port named “out1” with the default properties
an output port named “out2” that still has the default connector (a
holoscan::gxf::DoubleBufferTransmitter), but the default condition of
ConditionType::kDownstreamMessageAffordableis removed by setting
ConditionType::kNone. This indicates that the operator will not check if any port downstream of “out2” has space available in its receiver queue before calling
compute.
an input port named “in” where both the connector and condition have parameters different from the default. For example, the queue size is increased to 2, and
policy=1is “reject”, indicating that if a message arrives when the queue is already full, that message will be rejected in favor of the message already in the queue. The actual default Receiver class type (e.g.
DoubleBufferReceiverfor local connections or
UcxReceiverfor distributed connections) will still be automatically determined by the SDK.
Note that if the
connector method was not used to set a specific
Receiver or
Transmitter class, then it is also possible to change a port’s queue policy after an operator has been constructed via the
Operator::queue_policy method.
// (from within Application.compose or Fragment.compose)
op = make_operator<MyOperator>("my_op");
// modify the queue policy that would be applied to the default Receiver for a specific input port
op->queue_policy("in", IOSpec::IOType::kInput, IOSpec::QueuePolicy::kReject);
Consider the following code from within the
holoscan::Operator::setup() method of an operator.
spec.output("out1")
spec.output("out2").condition(ConditionType.NONE)
# specify a specific non-default capacity (2) and policy (reject) for the Receiver queue
spec.input("in", capacity=2, policy=IOSpec.QueuePolicy.REJECT).condition(
ConditionType.MESSAGE_AVAILABLE, min_size=2, front_stage_max_size=2
)
# Could specify a specific connector type with capacity and policy arguments as in the commented
# code below, but it is better to just supply these arguments to the `input` method as shown
# above instead.
# .connector(
# IOSpec.ConnectorType.DOUBLE_BUFFER,
# capacity=2,
# policy=1, # 0=pop, 1=reject, 2=fault (default)
# )
This would define
an output port named “out1” with the default properties
an output port named “out2” that still has the default connector (a
holoscan.resources.DoubleBufferTransmitter), but the default condition of
ConditionType.DOWNSTREAM_MESSAGE_AFFORDABLEis removed by setting
ConditionType.NONE. This indicates that the operator will not check if any port downstream of “out2” has space available in its receiver queue before calling
compute.
an input port named “in1” where both the connector and condition have parameters different from the default. For example, the queue size is increased to 2, and
policy=1is “reject”, indicating that if a message arrives when the queue is already full, that message will be rejected in favor of the message already in the queue. The actual default Receiver class type (e.g.
DoubleBufferReceiverfor local connections or
UcxReceiverfor distributed connections) will still be automatically determined by the SDK.
Note that if the
connector method was not used to set a specific
Receiver or
Transmitter class, then it is also possible to change a port’s queue policy after an operator has been constructed via the
Operator.queue_policy
# (from within Application.compose or Fragment.compose)
op = MyOperator(self, name="my_op")
# modify the queue policy that would be applied to the default Receiver for a specific input port
op.queue_policy(port_name="in", port_type=IOSpec.IOType.INPUT, policy=IOSpec.QueuePolicy.REJECT)
To learn more about overriding connectors and/or conditions there is a multi_branch_pipeline example which overrides default conditions to allow two branches of a pipeline to run at different frame rates. There is also an example of increasing the queue sizes available in this Python queue policy test application.
Using the Holoscan SDK with Other Libraries
The Holoscan SDK enables seamless integration with various powerful, GPU-accelerated libraries to build efficient, high-performance pipelines.
Please refer to the Best Practices to Integrate External Libraries into Holoscan Pipelines tutorial in the HoloHub repository for detailed examples and more information on Holoscan’s tensor interoperability and handling CUDA libraries in the pipeline. This includes CUDA Python, CuPy, MatX for C++, cuCIM, CV-CUDA, and OpenCV for integration into Holoscan applications.
Operator Execution Control and Monitoring
Holoscan provides several APIs for controlling and monitoring operator execution at runtime. These APIs are particularly useful for implementing advanced control flow and dynamic behavior in your application.
Operator Execution Control
Operators can control their own execution using the following methods:
async_condition
The
async_condition() (
C++/
Python) method allows an operator to get the internal asynchronous condition:
(Please refer to AsynchronousCondition for more information on the asynchronous condition.)
std::shared_ptr<holoscan::AsynchronousCondition> async_condition()
This method returns the internal asynchronous condition that controls when the operator executes. This can be useful for custom scheduling logic or coordinating execution with other components.
Example usage:
// Example of using async_condition to control operator execution
class MyOperator : public holoscan::Operator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(MyOperator)
MyOperator() = default;
void initialize() override {
Operator::initialize(); // Always call the parent class initialize
// Get the asynchronous condition for this operator
auto condition = async_condition();
// Set the initial state if needed
if (condition) {
// Set the AsynchronousCondition to 'WAIT' to block the operator from running.
condition->event_state(holoscan::AsynchronousEventState::WAIT);
}
// You could also share it with external components that need to control this operator.
// For example, you could set the condition to 'READY' to allow the operator to run:
//
// condition->event_state(holoscan::AsynchronousEventState::READY);
}
...
};
Operator.async_condition # property
This property returns the internal asynchronous condition that controls when the operator executes. This can be useful for custom scheduling logic or coordinating execution with other components.
Example usage:
class MyOperator(Operator):
def __init__(self, *args, **kwargs):
...
super().__init__(*args, **kwargs)
# Note that `self.async_condition` is not set until the operator is initialized
# so we need to check for it in the `initialize()` method
def initialize(self):
# `self.async_condition` is available inside `initialize()` method
# Set the initial state if needed
if self.async_condition:
# Set the AsynchronousCondition to 'WAIT' to block the operator from running.
self.async_condition.event_state = AsynchronousEventState.WAIT
# You could also share it with external components that need to control this operator
# For example, you could set the condition to 'READY' to allow the operator to run:
#
# self.async_condition.event_state = AsynchronousEventState.READY
...
For a complete example of how to use these methods to implement advanced control over operator execution, see the async_operator_execution_control example.
stop_execution
The
stop_execution() (
C++/
Python) method allows an operator to stop its own execution:
void Operator::stop_execution();
This method can be called from within the
compute() method to signal that the operator should stop executing. It works by modifying the internal asynchronous condition of the operator to prevent the operator from being scheduled again.
Example usage:
void compute(holoscan::InputContext& op_input, holoscan::OutputContext& op_output,
holoscan::ExecutionContext& context) override {
// Logic to determine if operator should stop
if (should_stop_condition) {
// Stop this operator from executing further
stop_execution();
}
// ... rest of compute logic ...
}
What it actually does is set the internal asynchronous condition of the operator to
EVENT_NEVER, which is a special state that prevents the operator from being scheduled again.
async_condition()->event_state(holoscan::AsynchronousEventState::EVENT_NEVER);
def stop_execution(self)
This method can be called from within the
compute() method to signal that the operator should stop executing. It works by modifying the internal asynchronous condition of the operator to prevent the operator from being scheduled again.
Example usage:
def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context):
# Logic to determine if operator should stop
if should_stop_condition:
# Stop this operator from executing further
self.stop_execution()
# ... rest of compute logic ...
execution_context
The
execution_context() (
C++/
Python) property allows an operator to access its execution context:
std::shared_ptr<holoscan::ExecutionContext> execution_context();
This method returns the execution context that the operator is running in. The execution context provides access to information about the execution environment and other operators in the application.
Example usage:
void initialize() override {
Operator::initialize();
auto context = execution_context();
if (context) {
// Use the execution context to find other operators
auto other_op = context->find_operator("mx");
if (other_op) {
// Store a reference to the other operator for later use
other_operator_ = other_op;
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Found other operator: {}", other_op->name());
}
}
}
private:
std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Operator> other_operator_;
execution_context # property
This property returns the execution context that the operator is running in. The execution context provides access to information about the execution environment and other operators in the application.
Example usage:
def initialize(self):
# Note that unlike C++, you don't need to call super().initialize() in the initialize() method
# because it is called automatically by the Operator class constructor before calling
# the initialize() method
context = self.execution_context
# Use the execution context to find other operators
other_op = context.find_operator("other_operator")
if other_op:
# Store a reference to the other operator for later use
self.other_operator = other_op
ExecutionContext Methods for Operator Monitoring
The
ExecutionContext (
C++/
Python) provides an interface for operators to interact with the execution environment, including other operators in the application. The ExecutionContext object can be accessed by calling the
execution_context() (
C++/
Python) method on the operator. Once the operator is initialized, the execution context object is available in various lifecycle methods such as
initialize(),
start(), and
stop(). Additionally, the ExecutionContext object is directly passed as a parameter to the
compute() method for convenience.
Using the ExecutionContext, operators can find other operators in the application, check their status, and interact with them, enabling complex coordination patterns between operators. This is particularly useful for implementing dynamic behaviors such as conditional processing branches, adaptive execution rates, or coordinated shutdowns.
The
ExecutionContext object passed to the
compute() method provides several methods for monitoring and manipulating other operators in the application:
find_operator
The
find_operator() (
C++/
Python) method allows an operator to find another operator in the application by its name:
virtual std::shared_ptr<Operator> find_operator(const std::string& op_name = "") = 0;
Returns a shared pointer to the operator with the given name, or
nullptr if no such operator exists.
Example usage:
void compute(holoscan::InputContext& op_input, holoscan::OutputContext& op_output,
holoscan::ExecutionContext& context) override {
auto other_op = context.find_operator("other_operator");
if (other_op) {
// Interact with the other operator
}
}
def find_operator(self, op_name="")
Returns the operator with the given name, or
None if no such operator exists.
Example usage:
def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context):
other_op = context.find_operator("other_operator")
if other_op:
# Interact with the other operator
get_operator_status
The
get_operator_status() (
C++/
Python) method allows an operator to check the current execution status of another operator:
virtual expected<holoscan::OperatorStatus, RuntimeError> get_operator_status(const std::string& op_name) = 0;
Returns an
expected containing the
OperatorStatus of the operator with the given name, or an error if no such operator exists.
The
OperatorStatus enum includes the following values:
kNotStarted: Operator is created but not started
kStartPending: Operator is pending to start
kStarted: Operator is started
kTickPending: Operator is pending to tick
kTicking: Operator is currently ticking
kIdle: Operator is idle
kStopPending: Operator is pending to stop
Example usage:
void compute(holoscan::InputContext& op_input, holoscan::OutputContext& op_output,
holoscan::ExecutionContext& context) override {
auto status = context.get_operator_status("other_operator");
if (status && status.value() == holoscan::OperatorStatus::kIdle) {
// React to the other operator being idle
}
}
def get_operator_status(self, op_name)
Returns the
OperatorStatus of the operator with the given name, or raises an exception if no such operator exists.
The
OperatorStatus enum includes the following values:
OperatorStatus.NOT_STARTED: Operator is created but not started
OperatorStatus.START_PENDING: Operator is pending to start
OperatorStatus.STARTED: Operator is started
OperatorStatus.TICK_PENDING: Operator is pending to tick (call Operator.compute)
OperatorStatus.TICKING: Operator is currently ticking (running Operator.compute)
OperatorStatus.IDLE: Operator is idle
OperatorStatus.STOP_PENDING: Operator is pending to stop
Example usage:
def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context):
status = context.get_operator_status("other_operator")
if status == OperatorStatus.IDLE:
# React to the other operator being idle
Currently, there’s no way to retrieve the computed SchedulingCondition status from the operator (i.e., whether the computed scheduling condition status is NEVER, which means the operator is terminated).
A better approach for checking an operator’s computed scheduling condition will be available in a future release.
For a complete example of how to use these methods to implement advanced monitoring behavior, see the operator_status_tracking example.