holoscan.gxf

args The list of arguments associated with the component.

async_condition The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.

conditions Conditions associated with the operator.

description YAML formatted string describing the operator.

execution_context The execution context for the operator.

fragment The fragment ( holoscan.core.Fragment ) that the operator belongs to.

gxf_cid The GXF component ID.

gxf_context The GXF context of the component.

gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.

gxf_entity_group_name The name of the GXF EntityGroup containing this operator.

gxf_typename The GXF type name of the operator.

id The identifier of the component.

is_metadata_enabled Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.

metadata The metadata dictionary ( holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary ) associated with the operator.

metadata_policy The metadata policy ( holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy ) associated with the operator.

name The name of the operator.

next_flows Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.

operator_type The operator type.

resources Resources associated with the operator.