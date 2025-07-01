What can I help you with?
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0
holoscan.operators

This module provides a Python API to underlying C++ API Operators.

holoscan.operators.BayerDemosaicOp Bayer Demosaic operator.
holoscan.operators.FormatConverterOp Format conversion operator.
holoscan.operators.GXFCodeletOp(fragment, ...) GXF Codelet wrapper operator.
holoscan.operators.HolovizOp(fragment, *args) Holoviz visualization operator using Holoviz module.
holoscan.operators.InferenceOp Inference operator.
holoscan.operators.InferenceProcessorOp Holoinfer Processing operator.
holoscan.operators.PingRxOp(fragment, *args, ...) Simple receiver operator.
holoscan.operators.PingTensorRxOp Example tensor receive operator.
holoscan.operators.PingTensorTxOp Tensor generation operator intended for use in tests and examples.
holoscan.operators.PingTxOp(fragment, *args, ...) Simple transmitter operator.
holoscan.operators.SegmentationPostprocessorOp Operator carrying out post-processing operations on segmentation outputs.
holoscan.operators.V4L2VideoCaptureOp Operator to get a video stream from a V4L2 source.
holoscan.operators.VideoStreamRecorderOp Operator class to record a video stream to a file.
holoscan.operators.VideoStreamReplayerOp Operator class to replay a video stream from a file.

class holoscan.operators.BayerDemosaicOp

Bases: holoscan.core._core.Operator

Bayer Demosaic operator.

==Named Inputs==

receivernvidia::gxf::Tensor or nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer

The input video frame to process. If the input is a VideoBuffer it must be an 8-bit unsigned grayscale video (nvidia::gxf::VideoFormat::GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_GRAY). If a video buffer is not found, the input port message is searched for a device tensor with the name specified by in_tensor_name. The tensor must have either 8-bit or 16-bit unsigned integer format. The tensor or video buffer may be in either host or device memory (a host->device copy is performed if needed).

==Named Outputs==

transmitternvidia::gxf::Tensor

The output video frame after demosaicing. This will be a 3-channel RGB image if alpha_value is True, otherwise it will be a 4-channel RGBA image. The data type will be either 8-bit or 16-bit unsigned integer (matching the bit depth of the input). The name of the tensor that is output is controlled by out_tensor_name.

==Device Memory Requirements==

When using this operator with a holoscan.resources.BlockMemoryPool, the minimum block_size is (rows * columns * output_channels * element_size_bytes) where output_channels is 4 when generate_alpha is True and 3 otherwise. If the input tensor or video buffer is already on the device, only a single memory block is needed. However, if the input is on the host, a second memory block will also be needed in order to make an internal copy of the input to the device. The memory buffer must be on device (storage_type=1).

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only)

The fragment that the operator belongs to.

poolholoscan.resources.Allocator

Memory pool allocator used by the operator.

cuda_stream_poolholoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool, optional

holoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool instance to allocate CUDA streams. Default value is None.

in_tensor_namestr, optional

The name of the input tensor. Default value is "" (empty string).

out_tensor_namestr, optional

The name of the output tensor. Default value is "" (empty string).

interpolation_modeint, optional

The interpolation model to be used for demosaicing. Values available at: https://docs.nvidia.com/cuda/npp/nppdefs.html?highlight=Two%20parameter%20cubic%20filter#c.NppiInterpolationMode

  • NPPI_INTER_UNDEFINED (0): Undefined filtering interpolation mode.

  • NPPI_INTER_NN (1): Nearest neighbor filtering.

  • NPPI_INTER_LINEAR (2): Linear interpolation.

  • NPPI_INTER_CUBIC (4): Cubic interpolation.

  • NPPI_INTER_CUBIC2P_BSPLINE (5): Two-parameter cubic filter (B=1, C=0)

  • NPPI_INTER_CUBIC2P_CATMULLROM (6): Two-parameter cubic filter (B=0, C=1/2)

  • NPPI_INTER_CUBIC2P_B05C03 (7): Two-parameter cubic filter (B=1/2, C=3/10)

  • NPPI_INTER_SUPER (8): Super sampling.

  • NPPI_INTER_LANCZOS (16): Lanczos filtering.

  • NPPI_INTER_LANCZOS3_ADVANCED (17): Generic Lanczos filtering with order 3.

  • NPPI_SMOOTH_EDGE (0x8000000): Smooth edge filtering.

Default value is 0 (NPPI_INTER_UNDEFINED).

bayer_grid_posint, optional

The Bayer grid position. Values available at: https://docs.nvidia.com/cuda/npp/nppdefs.html?highlight=Two%20parameter%20cubic%20filter#c.NppiBayerGridPosition

  • NPPI_BAYER_BGGR (0): Default registration position BGGR.

  • NPPI_BAYER_RGGB (1): Registration position RGGB.

  • NPPI_BAYER_GBRG (2): Registration position GBRG.

  • NPPI_BAYER_GRBG (3): Registration position GRBG.

Default value is 2 (NPPI_BAYER_GBRG).

generate_alphabool, optional

Generate alpha channel. Default value is False.

alpha_valueint, optional

Alpha value to be generated if generate_alpha is set to True. Default value is 255.

namestr, optional (constructor only)

The name of the operator. Default value is "bayer_demosaic".

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
async_condition The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
conditions Conditions associated with the operator.
description YAML formatted string describing the operator.
execution_context The execution context for the operator.
fragment The fragment (holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.
id The identifier of the component.
is_metadata_enabled Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.
metadata The metadata dictionary (holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.
metadata_policy The metadata policy (holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.
name The name of the operator.
next_flows Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.
operator_type The operator type.
resources Resources associated with the operator.
spec The operator spec (holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2) Operator compute method.
enable_metadata(self, enable) Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator.
find_all_flow_info(self, predicate) Find all flow info objects in the operator's next flows that match a given condition.
find_flow_info(self, predicate) Find a flow info in the operator's next flows based on a given predicate.
initialize(self) Operator initialization method.
queue_policy(self, port_name, port_type, policy) Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port's receiver (or transmitter).
receiver(self, port_name) Get the receiver used by an input port.
resource(self, name) Resources associated with the operator.
setup(self, arg0) Operator setup method.
start(self) Operator start method.
stop(self) Operator stop method.
stop_execution(self) Stop the execution of the operator.
transmitter(self, port_name) Get the transmitter used by an output port.

OperatorType

INPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__input_exec__'
OUTPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__output_exec__'
class OperatorType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Enum class for operator types used by the executor.

  • NATIVE: Native operator.

  • GXF: GXF operator.

  • VIRTUAL: Virtual operator. (for internal use, not intended for use by application authors)

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

VIRTUAL

Attributes

name

value
__init__(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. __init__(self: holoscan.operators.bayer_demosaic._bayer_demosaic.BayerDemosaicOp) -> None

  2. __init__(self: holoscan.operators.bayer_demosaic._bayer_demosaic.BayerDemosaicOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, *args, pool: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, cuda_stream_pool: holoscan.resources._resources.CudaStreamPool = None, in_tensor_name: str = ‘’, out_tensor_name: str = ‘’, interpolation_mode: int = 0, bayer_grid_pos: int = 2, generate_alpha: bool = False, alpha_value: int = 255, name: str = ‘bayer_demosaic’) -> None

Bayer Demosaic operator.

==Named Inputs==

receivernvidia::gxf::Tensor or nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer

The input video frame to process. If the input is a VideoBuffer it must be an 8-bit unsigned grayscale video (nvidia::gxf::VideoFormat::GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_GRAY). If a video buffer is not found, the input port message is searched for a device tensor with the name specified by in_tensor_name. The tensor must have either 8-bit or 16-bit unsigned integer format. The tensor or video buffer may be in either host or device memory (a host->device copy is performed if needed).

==Named Outputs==

transmitternvidia::gxf::Tensor

The output video frame after demosaicing. This will be a 3-channel RGB image if alpha_value is True, otherwise it will be a 4-channel RGBA image. The data type will be either 8-bit or 16-bit unsigned integer (matching the bit depth of the input). The name of the tensor that is output is controlled by out_tensor_name.

==Device Memory Requirements==

When using this operator with a holoscan.resources.BlockMemoryPool, the minimum block_size is (rows * columns * output_channels * element_size_bytes) where output_channels is 4 when generate_alpha is True and 3 otherwise. If the input tensor or video buffer is already on the device, only a single memory block is needed. However, if the input is on the host, a second memory block will also be needed in order to make an internal copy of the input to the device. The memory buffer must be on device (storage_type=1).

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only)

The fragment that the operator belongs to.

poolholoscan.resources.Allocator

Memory pool allocator used by the operator.

cuda_stream_poolholoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool, optional

holoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool instance to allocate CUDA streams. Default value is None.

in_tensor_namestr, optional

The name of the input tensor. Default value is "" (empty string).

out_tensor_namestr, optional

The name of the output tensor. Default value is "" (empty string).

interpolation_modeint, optional

The interpolation model to be used for demosaicing. Values available at: https://docs.nvidia.com/cuda/npp/nppdefs.html?highlight=Two%20parameter%20cubic%20filter#c.NppiInterpolationMode

  • NPPI_INTER_UNDEFINED (0): Undefined filtering interpolation mode.

  • NPPI_INTER_NN (1): Nearest neighbor filtering.

  • NPPI_INTER_LINEAR (2): Linear interpolation.

  • NPPI_INTER_CUBIC (4): Cubic interpolation.

  • NPPI_INTER_CUBIC2P_BSPLINE (5): Two-parameter cubic filter (B=1, C=0)

  • NPPI_INTER_CUBIC2P_CATMULLROM (6): Two-parameter cubic filter (B=0, C=1/2)

  • NPPI_INTER_CUBIC2P_B05C03 (7): Two-parameter cubic filter (B=1/2, C=3/10)

  • NPPI_INTER_SUPER (8): Super sampling.

  • NPPI_INTER_LANCZOS (16): Lanczos filtering.

  • NPPI_INTER_LANCZOS3_ADVANCED (17): Generic Lanczos filtering with order 3.

  • NPPI_SMOOTH_EDGE (0x8000000): Smooth edge filtering.

Default value is 0 (NPPI_INTER_UNDEFINED).

bayer_grid_posint, optional

The Bayer grid position. Values available at: https://docs.nvidia.com/cuda/npp/nppdefs.html?highlight=Two%20parameter%20cubic%20filter#c.NppiBayerGridPosition

  • NPPI_BAYER_BGGR (0): Default registration position BGGR.

  • NPPI_BAYER_RGGB (1): Registration position RGGB.

  • NPPI_BAYER_GBRG (2): Registration position GBRG.

  • NPPI_BAYER_GRBG (3): Registration position GRBG.

Default value is 2 (NPPI_BAYER_GBRG).

generate_alphabool, optional

Generate alpha channel. Default value is False.

alpha_valueint, optional

Alpha value to be generated if generate_alpha is set to True. Default value is 255.

namestr, optional (constructor only)

The name of the operator. Default value is "bayer_demosaic".

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, **kwargs) -> None

Add arguments to the component via Python kwargs.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Condition) -> None

  2. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Resource) -> None

Add a condition or resource to the Operator.

This can be used to add a condition or resource to an operator after it has already been constructed.

Parameters
argholoscan.core.Condition or holoscan.core.Resource

The condition or resource to add.

add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flow: holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo) -> None

  2. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flows: list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]) -> None

  3. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None

Add a dynamic flow from this operator to another operator.

Parameters
next_opholoscan.core.Operator

The downstream operator to connect to.

next_input_port_namestr, optional

The name of the input port on the downstream operator to connect to. If not specified, the first available input port will be used.

Notes

This method has several overloads to support different ways of creating dynamic flows:

  1. add_dynamic_flow(next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Basic connection using default output port. This is the simplest form for connecting

    two operators when you only need to specify the destination.

  2. add_dynamic_flow(curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Connection with explicit output port specification. Use this when the source operator has

    multiple output ports and you need to specify which one to use.

  3. add_dynamic_flow(flow: FlowInfo) - Connection using a FlowInfo object, which encapsulates all connection details including:

    • Source operator and its output port specification

    • Destination operator and its input port specification

    • Port names and associated IOSpecs

    • This is useful for complex connections or when reusing connection patterns.

  4. add_dynamic_flow(flows: List[FlowInfo]) - Batch connection using multiple FlowInfo objects. Use this to set up multiple

    connections in a single call, which is more efficient than making multiple individual connections.

The FlowInfo class provides a complete description of a flow connection between operators, including all port specifications and naming. It’s particularly useful when you need to:

  • Store and reuse connection patterns

  • Create complex routing configurations

  • Handle dynamic port specifications

  • Manage multiple connections systematically

  1. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property async_condition

The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.

This property provides access to the internal asynchronous condition for the operator, which controls the scheduling of the operator’s compute method.

Returns
conditionholoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition

An instance of holoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition that is the internal asynchronous condition for the operator.

compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None

Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.

property conditions

Conditions associated with the operator.

property description

YAML formatted string describing the operator.

enable_metadata(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, enable: bool) → None

Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator. If it is not set, the default value will be determined by the enable_metadata setting from the Fragment that this operator belongs to.

property execution_context

The execution context for the operator.

This property provides access to the execution context of the operator, which contains information about the current execution environment including scheduling details.

Returns
holoscan.core.ExecutionContext

The execution context object for this operator.

find_all_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool]) → list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]

Find all flow info objects in the operator’s next flows that match a given condition.

Parameters
predicatecallable

A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.

Returns
list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]

List of matching FlowInfo objects.

find_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool])holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo

Find a flow info in the operator’s next flows based on a given predicate.

Parameters
predicatecallable

A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.

Returns
holoscan.core.FlowInfo or None

The first matching FlowInfo object, or None if not found.

property fragment

The fragment (holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Operator initialization method.

property is_metadata_enabled

Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.

property metadata

The metadata dictionary (holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.

property metadata_policy

The metadata policy (holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.

The supported policies are:

  • MetadataPolicy.REJECT: Reject the new value if the key already exists

  • MetadataPolicy.UPDATE: Replace existing value with the new one if the key already exists

  • MetadataPolicy.INPLACE_UPDATE: Update the value stored within an existing MetadataObject in-place if the key already exists (in contrast to UPDATE which always replaces the existing MetadataObject with a new one).

  • MetadataPolicy.RAISE: Raise an exception if the key already exists

property name

The name of the operator.

property next_flows

Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.

Returns
list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]

List of flow information objects describing connections to downstream operators.

property operator_type

The operator type.

holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.

queue_policy(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str, port_type: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.IOType = <IOType.INPUT: 0>, policy: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.QueuePolicy = <QueuePolicy.FAULT: 2>) → None

Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port’s receiver (or transmitter).

Parameters
port_namestr

The name of the port.

port_typeIOSpec.IOType, optional

Enum indicating whether port_name corresponds to an input port or output port.

policyIOSpec.QueuePolicy, optional

The queue policy to set. Valid values are:

  • QueuePolicy.POP : If the queue is full, pop the oldest item, then add the new one.

  • QueuePolicy.REJECT : If the queue is full, reject (discard) the new item.

  • QueuePolicy.FAULT : If the queue is full, log a warning and reject the new item.

Returns
transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None

The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.

receiver(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Receiver]

Get the receiver used by an input port.

Parameters
port_namestr

The name of the input port.

Returns
receiverholoscan.resources.Receiver

The receiver used by this input port. Will be None if the port does not exist.

resource(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, name: str) → Optional[object]

Resources associated with the operator.

Parameters
namestr

The name of the resource to retrieve

Returns
holoscan.core.Resource or None

The resource with the given name. If no resource with the given name is found, None is returned.

property resources

Resources associated with the operator.

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None

Operator setup method.

property spec

The operator spec (holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.

start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Operator start method.

stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Operator stop method.

stop_execution(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Stop the execution of the operator.

This method is used to stop the execution of the operator by setting the internal async condition to EVENT_NEVER state, which sets the scheduling condition to NEVER. Once stopped, the operator will not be scheduled for execution (the compute() method will not be called).

Note that executing this method does not trigger the operator’s stop() method. The stop() method is called only when the scheduler deactivates all operators together.

transmitter(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Transmitter]

Get the transmitter used by an output port.

Parameters
port_namestr

The name of the output port.

Returns
transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None

The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.

class holoscan.operators.FormatConverterOp

Bases: holoscan.core._core.Operator

Format conversion operator.

==Named Inputs==

source_videonvidia::gxf::Tensor or nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer

The input video frame to process. If the input is a VideoBuffer it must be in format GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGBA, GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGB or GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_NV12, GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_NV12_ER, GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_NV12_709 or GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_NV12_709_ER. If a video buffer is not found, the input port message is searched for a tensor with the name specified by in_tensor_name. This must be a tensor in one of several supported formats (unsigned 8-bit int or float32 graycale, unsigned 8-bit int RGB or RGBA YUV420, NV12BT601Full, NV12BT709CSC, NV12BT709HDTV, or YUYV). The tensor or video buffer may be in either host or device memory (a host->device copy is performed if needed).

==Named Outputs==

tensornvidia::gxf::Tensor

The output video frame after processing. The shape, data type and number of channels of this output tensor will depend on the specific parameters that were set for this operator. The name of the Tensor transmitted on this port is determined by out_tensor_name.

==Device Memory Requirements==

When using this operator with a holoscan.resources.BlockMemoryPool, between 1 and 3 device memory blocks (storage_type=1) will be required based on the input tensors and parameters:

  • 1.) In all cases there is a memory block needed for the output tensor. The size of this

    block will be out_height * out_width * out_channels * out_element_size_bytes where (out_height, out_width) will either be (in_height, in_width) (or (resize_height, resize_width) a resize was specified). out_element_size is the element size in bytes (e.g. 1 for RGB888 or 4 for Float32).

  • 2.) If a resize is being done, another memory block is required for this. This block will

    have size resize_height * resize_width * in_channels * in_element_size_bytes.

  • 3.) If the input tensor will be in host memory, a memory block is needed to copy the input

    to the device. This block will have size in_height * in_width * in_channels * in_element_size_bytes.

Thus when declaring the memory pool, num_blocks will be between 1 and 3 and block_size must be greater or equal to the largest of the individual blocks sizes described above.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only)

The fragment that the operator belongs to.

poolholoscan.resources.Allocator

Memory pool allocator used by the operator.

out_dtypestr

Destination data type. The available options are:

  • "rgb888"

  • "uint8"

  • "float32"

  • "rgba8888"

  • "yuv420"

in_dtypestr, optional

Source data type. The available options are:

  • "rgb888"

  • "uint8"

  • "float32"

  • "rgba8888"

  • "yuv420"

  • “nv12” (alias for “nv12_bt709_hdtv”)

  • “nv12_bt601_full” (BT.601 full range as in NPP’s NV12ToRGB functions and IPP’s YUVToRGB)

  • “nv12_bt709_hdtv” (BT.709 recommendation for high-definition TV (HDTV))

  • “nv12_bt709_csc” (BT.709 recommendation for computer systems consideration (CSC))

in_tensor_namestr, optional

The name of the input tensor. Default value is "" (empty string).

out_tensor_namestr, optional

The name of the output tensor. Default value is "" (empty string).

scale_minfloat, optional

Output will be clipped to this minimum value. Default value is 0.0.

scale_maxfloat, optional

Output will be clipped to this maximum value. Default value is 1.0.

alpha_valueint, optional

Unsigned integer in range [0, 255], indicating the alpha channel value to use when converting from RGB to RGBA. Default value is 255.

resize_heightint, optional

Desired height for the (resized) output. Height will be unchanged if resize_height is 0. Default value is 0.

resize_widthint, optional

Desired width for the (resized) output. Width will be unchanged if resize_width is 0. Default value is 0.

resize_modeint, optional

Resize mode enum value corresponding to NPP’s NppiInterpolationMode. Values available at: https://docs.nvidia.com/cuda/npp/nppdefs.html?highlight=Two%20parameter%20cubic%20filter#c.NppiInterpolationMode

  • NPPI_INTER_UNDEFINED (0): Undefined filtering interpolation mode.

  • NPPI_INTER_NN (1): Nearest neighbor filtering.

  • NPPI_INTER_LINEAR (2): Linear interpolation.

  • NPPI_INTER_CUBIC (4): Cubic interpolation.

  • NPPI_INTER_CUBIC2P_BSPLINE (5): Two-parameter cubic filter (B=1, C=0)

  • NPPI_INTER_CUBIC2P_CATMULLROM (6): Two-parameter cubic filter (B=0, C=1/2)

  • NPPI_INTER_CUBIC2P_B05C03 (7): Two-parameter cubic filter (B=1/2, C=3/10)

  • NPPI_INTER_SUPER (8): Super sampling.

  • NPPI_INTER_LANCZOS (16): Lanczos filtering.

  • NPPI_INTER_LANCZOS3_ADVANCED (17): Generic Lanczos filtering with order 3.

  • NPPI_SMOOTH_EDGE (0x8000000): Smooth edge filtering.

Default value is 0 (NPPI_INTER_UNDEFINED) which would be equivalent to 4 (NPPI_INTER_CUBIC).

channel_ordersequence of int

Sequence of integers describing how channel values are permuted. Default value is [0, 1, 2] for 3-channel images and [0, 1, 2, 3] for 4-channel images.

cuda_stream_poolholoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool, optional

holoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool instance to allocate CUDA streams. Default value is None.

namestr, optional (constructor only)

The name of the operator. Default value is "format_converter".

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
async_condition The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
conditions Conditions associated with the operator.
description YAML formatted string describing the operator.
execution_context The execution context for the operator.
fragment The fragment (holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.
id The identifier of the component.
is_metadata_enabled Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.
metadata The metadata dictionary (holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.
metadata_policy The metadata policy (holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.
name The name of the operator.
next_flows Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.
operator_type The operator type.
resources Resources associated with the operator.
spec The operator spec (holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2) Operator compute method.
enable_metadata(self, enable) Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator.
find_all_flow_info(self, predicate) Find all flow info objects in the operator's next flows that match a given condition.
find_flow_info(self, predicate) Find a flow info in the operator's next flows based on a given predicate.
initialize(self) Operator initialization method.
queue_policy(self, port_name, port_type, policy) Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port's receiver (or transmitter).
receiver(self, port_name) Get the receiver used by an input port.
resource(self, name) Resources associated with the operator.
setup(self, arg0) Operator setup method.
start(self) Operator start method.
stop(self) Operator stop method.
stop_execution(self) Stop the execution of the operator.
transmitter(self, port_name) Get the transmitter used by an output port.

OperatorType

INPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__input_exec__'
OUTPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__output_exec__'
class OperatorType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Enum class for operator types used by the executor.

  • NATIVE: Native operator.

  • GXF: GXF operator.

  • VIRTUAL: Virtual operator. (for internal use, not intended for use by application authors)

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

VIRTUAL

Attributes

name

value
__init__(self: holoscan.operators.format_converter._format_converter.FormatConverterOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, *args, pool: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, out_dtype: str, in_dtype: str = '', in_tensor_name: str = '', out_tensor_name: str = '', scale_min: float = 0.0, scale_max: float = 1.0, alpha_value: int = 255, resize_height: int = 0, resize_width: int = 0, resize_mode: int = 0, out_channel_order: list[int] = [], cuda_stream_pool: holoscan.resources._resources.CudaStreamPool = None, name: str = 'format_converter') → None

Format conversion operator.

==Named Inputs==

source_videonvidia::gxf::Tensor or nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer

The input video frame to process. If the input is a VideoBuffer it must be in format GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGBA, GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGB or GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_NV12, GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_NV12_ER, GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_NV12_709 or GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_NV12_709_ER. If a video buffer is not found, the input port message is searched for a tensor with the name specified by in_tensor_name. This must be a tensor in one of several supported formats (unsigned 8-bit int or float32 graycale, unsigned 8-bit int RGB or RGBA YUV420, NV12BT601Full, NV12BT709CSC, NV12BT709HDTV, or YUYV). The tensor or video buffer may be in either host or device memory (a host->device copy is performed if needed).

==Named Outputs==

tensornvidia::gxf::Tensor

The output video frame after processing. The shape, data type and number of channels of this output tensor will depend on the specific parameters that were set for this operator. The name of the Tensor transmitted on this port is determined by out_tensor_name.

==Device Memory Requirements==

When using this operator with a holoscan.resources.BlockMemoryPool, between 1 and 3 device memory blocks (storage_type=1) will be required based on the input tensors and parameters:

  • 1.) In all cases there is a memory block needed for the output tensor. The size of this

    block will be out_height * out_width * out_channels * out_element_size_bytes where (out_height, out_width) will either be (in_height, in_width) (or (resize_height, resize_width) a resize was specified). out_element_size is the element size in bytes (e.g. 1 for RGB888 or 4 for Float32).

  • 2.) If a resize is being done, another memory block is required for this. This block will

    have size resize_height * resize_width * in_channels * in_element_size_bytes.

  • 3.) If the input tensor will be in host memory, a memory block is needed to copy the input

    to the device. This block will have size in_height * in_width * in_channels * in_element_size_bytes.

Thus when declaring the memory pool, num_blocks will be between 1 and 3 and block_size must be greater or equal to the largest of the individual blocks sizes described above.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only)

The fragment that the operator belongs to.

poolholoscan.resources.Allocator

Memory pool allocator used by the operator.

out_dtypestr

Destination data type. The available options are:

  • "rgb888"

  • "uint8"

  • "float32"

  • "rgba8888"

  • "yuv420"

in_dtypestr, optional

Source data type. The available options are:

  • "rgb888"

  • "uint8"

  • "float32"

  • "rgba8888"

  • "yuv420"

  • “nv12” (alias for “nv12_bt709_hdtv”)

  • “nv12_bt601_full” (BT.601 full range as in NPP’s NV12ToRGB functions and IPP’s YUVToRGB)

  • “nv12_bt709_hdtv” (BT.709 recommendation for high-definition TV (HDTV))

  • “nv12_bt709_csc” (BT.709 recommendation for computer systems consideration (CSC))

in_tensor_namestr, optional

The name of the input tensor. Default value is "" (empty string).

out_tensor_namestr, optional

The name of the output tensor. Default value is "" (empty string).

scale_minfloat, optional

Output will be clipped to this minimum value. Default value is 0.0.

scale_maxfloat, optional

Output will be clipped to this maximum value. Default value is 1.0.

alpha_valueint, optional

Unsigned integer in range [0, 255], indicating the alpha channel value to use when converting from RGB to RGBA. Default value is 255.

resize_heightint, optional

Desired height for the (resized) output. Height will be unchanged if resize_height is 0. Default value is 0.

resize_widthint, optional

Desired width for the (resized) output. Width will be unchanged if resize_width is 0. Default value is 0.

resize_modeint, optional

Resize mode enum value corresponding to NPP’s NppiInterpolationMode. Values available at: https://docs.nvidia.com/cuda/npp/nppdefs.html?highlight=Two%20parameter%20cubic%20filter#c.NppiInterpolationMode

  • NPPI_INTER_UNDEFINED (0): Undefined filtering interpolation mode.

  • NPPI_INTER_NN (1): Nearest neighbor filtering.

  • NPPI_INTER_LINEAR (2): Linear interpolation.

  • NPPI_INTER_CUBIC (4): Cubic interpolation.

  • NPPI_INTER_CUBIC2P_BSPLINE (5): Two-parameter cubic filter (B=1, C=0)

  • NPPI_INTER_CUBIC2P_CATMULLROM (6): Two-parameter cubic filter (B=0, C=1/2)

  • NPPI_INTER_CUBIC2P_B05C03 (7): Two-parameter cubic filter (B=1/2, C=3/10)

  • NPPI_INTER_SUPER (8): Super sampling.

  • NPPI_INTER_LANCZOS (16): Lanczos filtering.

  • NPPI_INTER_LANCZOS3_ADVANCED (17): Generic Lanczos filtering with order 3.

  • NPPI_SMOOTH_EDGE (0x8000000): Smooth edge filtering.

Default value is 0 (NPPI_INTER_UNDEFINED) which would be equivalent to 4 (NPPI_INTER_CUBIC).

channel_ordersequence of int

Sequence of integers describing how channel values are permuted. Default value is [0, 1, 2] for 3-channel images and [0, 1, 2, 3] for 4-channel images.

cuda_stream_poolholoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool, optional

holoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool instance to allocate CUDA streams. Default value is None.

namestr, optional (constructor only)

The name of the operator. Default value is "format_converter".

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, **kwargs) -> None

Add arguments to the component via Python kwargs.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Condition) -> None

  2. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Resource) -> None

Add a condition or resource to the Operator.

This can be used to add a condition or resource to an operator after it has already been constructed.

Parameters
argholoscan.core.Condition or holoscan.core.Resource

The condition or resource to add.

add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flow: holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo) -> None

  2. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flows: list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]) -> None

  3. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None

Add a dynamic flow from this operator to another operator.

Parameters
next_opholoscan.core.Operator

The downstream operator to connect to.

next_input_port_namestr, optional

The name of the input port on the downstream operator to connect to. If not specified, the first available input port will be used.

Notes

This method has several overloads to support different ways of creating dynamic flows:

  1. add_dynamic_flow(next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Basic connection using default output port. This is the simplest form for connecting

    two operators when you only need to specify the destination.

  2. add_dynamic_flow(curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Connection with explicit output port specification. Use this when the source operator has

    multiple output ports and you need to specify which one to use.

  3. add_dynamic_flow(flow: FlowInfo) - Connection using a FlowInfo object, which encapsulates all connection details including:

    • Source operator and its output port specification

    • Destination operator and its input port specification

    • Port names and associated IOSpecs

    • This is useful for complex connections or when reusing connection patterns.

  4. add_dynamic_flow(flows: List[FlowInfo]) - Batch connection using multiple FlowInfo objects. Use this to set up multiple

    connections in a single call, which is more efficient than making multiple individual connections.

The FlowInfo class provides a complete description of a flow connection between operators, including all port specifications and naming. It’s particularly useful when you need to:

  • Store and reuse connection patterns

  • Create complex routing configurations

  • Handle dynamic port specifications

  • Manage multiple connections systematically

  1. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property async_condition

The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.

This property provides access to the internal asynchronous condition for the operator, which controls the scheduling of the operator’s compute method.

Returns
conditionholoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition

An instance of holoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition that is the internal asynchronous condition for the operator.

compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None

Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.

property conditions

Conditions associated with the operator.

property description

YAML formatted string describing the operator.

enable_metadata(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, enable: bool) → None

Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator. If it is not set, the default value will be determined by the enable_metadata setting from the Fragment that this operator belongs to.

property execution_context

The execution context for the operator.

This property provides access to the execution context of the operator, which contains information about the current execution environment including scheduling details.

Returns
holoscan.core.ExecutionContext

The execution context object for this operator.

find_all_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool]) → list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]

Find all flow info objects in the operator’s next flows that match a given condition.

Parameters
predicatecallable

A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.

Returns
list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]

List of matching FlowInfo objects.

find_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool])holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo

Find a flow info in the operator’s next flows based on a given predicate.

Parameters
predicatecallable

A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.

Returns
holoscan.core.FlowInfo or None

The first matching FlowInfo object, or None if not found.

property fragment

The fragment (holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Operator initialization method.

property is_metadata_enabled

Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.

property metadata

The metadata dictionary (holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.

property metadata_policy

The metadata policy (holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.

The supported policies are:

  • MetadataPolicy.REJECT: Reject the new value if the key already exists

  • MetadataPolicy.UPDATE: Replace existing value with the new one if the key already exists

  • MetadataPolicy.INPLACE_UPDATE: Update the value stored within an existing MetadataObject in-place if the key already exists (in contrast to UPDATE which always replaces the existing MetadataObject with a new one).

  • MetadataPolicy.RAISE: Raise an exception if the key already exists

property name

The name of the operator.

property next_flows

Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.

Returns
list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]

List of flow information objects describing connections to downstream operators.

property operator_type

The operator type.

holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.

queue_policy(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str, port_type: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.IOType = <IOType.INPUT: 0>, policy: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.QueuePolicy = <QueuePolicy.FAULT: 2>) → None

Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port’s receiver (or transmitter).

Parameters
port_namestr

The name of the port.

port_typeIOSpec.IOType, optional

Enum indicating whether port_name corresponds to an input port or output port.

policyIOSpec.QueuePolicy, optional

The queue policy to set. Valid values are:

  • QueuePolicy.POP : If the queue is full, pop the oldest item, then add the new one.

  • QueuePolicy.REJECT : If the queue is full, reject (discard) the new item.

  • QueuePolicy.FAULT : If the queue is full, log a warning and reject the new item.

Returns
transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None

The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.

receiver(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Receiver]

Get the receiver used by an input port.

Parameters
port_namestr

The name of the input port.

Returns
receiverholoscan.resources.Receiver

The receiver used by this input port. Will be None if the port does not exist.

resource(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, name: str) → Optional[object]

Resources associated with the operator.

Parameters
namestr

The name of the resource to retrieve

Returns
holoscan.core.Resource or None

The resource with the given name. If no resource with the given name is found, None is returned.

property resources

Resources associated with the operator.

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None

Operator setup method.

property spec

The operator spec (holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.

start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Operator start method.

stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Operator stop method.

stop_execution(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Stop the execution of the operator.

This method is used to stop the execution of the operator by setting the internal async condition to EVENT_NEVER state, which sets the scheduling condition to NEVER. Once stopped, the operator will not be scheduled for execution (the compute() method will not be called).

Note that executing this method does not trigger the operator’s stop() method. The stop() method is called only when the scheduler deactivates all operators together.

transmitter(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Transmitter]

Get the transmitter used by an output port.

Parameters
port_namestr

The name of the output port.

Returns
transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None

The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.

class holoscan.operators.GXFCodeletOp(fragment, *args, **kwargs)

Bases: holoscan.operators.gxf_codelet._gxf_codelet.GXFCodeletOp

GXF Codelet wrapper operator.

==Named Inputs==

Input ports are automatically defined based on the parameters of the underlying GXF Codelet that include the nvidia::gxf::Receiver component handle.

To view the information about the operator, refer to the description property of this object.

==Named Outputs==

Output ports are automatically defined based on the parameters of the underlying GXF Codelet that include the nvidia::gxf::Transmitter component handle.

To view the information about the operator, refer to the description property of this object.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only)

The fragment that the operator belongs to.

gxf_typenamestr

The GXF type name that identifies the specific GXF Codelet being wrapped.

*argstuple

Additional positional arguments (holoscan.core.Condition or holoscan.core.Resource).

namestr, optional (constructor only)

The name of the operator. Default value is "gxf_codelet".

**kwargsdict

The additional keyword arguments that can be passed depend on the underlying GXF Codelet. The additional parameters are the parameters of the underlying GXF Codelet that are neither specifically part of the nvidia::gxf::Receiver nor the nvidia::gxf::Transmitter components. These parameters can provide further customization and functionality to the operator.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
async_condition The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
conditions Conditions associated with the operator.
description YAML formatted string describing the operator.
execution_context The execution context for the operator.
fragment The fragment (holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.
id The identifier of the component.
is_metadata_enabled Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.
metadata The metadata dictionary (holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.
metadata_policy The metadata policy (holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.
name The name of the operator.
next_flows Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.
operator_type The operator type.
resources Resources associated with the operator.
spec The operator spec (holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2) Operator compute method.
enable_metadata(self, enable) Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator.
find_all_flow_info(self, predicate) Find all flow info objects in the operator's next flows that match a given condition.
find_flow_info(self, predicate) Find a flow info in the operator's next flows based on a given predicate.
initialize(self) Operator initialization method.
queue_policy(self, port_name, port_type, policy) Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port's receiver (or transmitter).
receiver(self, port_name) Get the receiver used by an input port.
resource(self, name) Resources associated with the operator.
setup(self, arg0) Operator setup method.
start(self) Operator start method.
stop(self) Operator stop method.
stop_execution(self) Stop the execution of the operator.
transmitter(self, port_name) Get the transmitter used by an output port.

OperatorType

INPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__input_exec__'
OUTPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__output_exec__'
class OperatorType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Enum class for operator types used by the executor.

  • NATIVE: Native operator.

  • GXF: GXF operator.

  • VIRTUAL: Virtual operator. (for internal use, not intended for use by application authors)

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

VIRTUAL

Attributes

name

value
__init__(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. __init__(self: holoscan.operators.gxf_codelet._gxf_codelet.GXFCodeletOp) -> None

  2. __init__(self: holoscan.operators.gxf_codelet._gxf_codelet.GXFCodeletOp, op: object, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, gxf_typename: str, *args, name: str = ‘gxf_codelet’, **kwargs) -> None

GXF Codelet wrapper operator.

==Named Inputs==

Input ports are automatically defined based on the parameters of the underlying GXF Codelet that include the nvidia::gxf::Receiver component handle.

To view the information about the operator, refer to the description property of this object.

==Named Outputs==

Output ports are automatically defined based on the parameters of the underlying GXF Codelet that include the nvidia::gxf::Transmitter component handle.

To view the information about the operator, refer to the description property of this object.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only)

The fragment that the operator belongs to.

gxf_typenamestr

The GXF type name that identifies the specific GXF Codelet being wrapped.

*argstuple

Additional positional arguments (holoscan.core.Condition or holoscan.core.Resource).

namestr, optional (constructor only)

The name of the operator. Default value is "gxf_codelet".

**kwargsdict

The additional keyword arguments that can be passed depend on the underlying GXF Codelet. The additional parameters are the parameters of the underlying GXF Codelet that are neither specifically part of the nvidia::gxf::Receiver nor the nvidia::gxf::Transmitter components. These parameters can provide further customization and functionality to the operator.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, **kwargs) -> None

Add arguments to the component via Python kwargs.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Condition) -> None

  2. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Resource) -> None

Add a condition or resource to the Operator.

This can be used to add a condition or resource to an operator after it has already been constructed.

Parameters
argholoscan.core.Condition or holoscan.core.Resource

The condition or resource to add.

add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flow: holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo) -> None

  2. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flows: list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]) -> None

  3. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None

Add a dynamic flow from this operator to another operator.

Parameters
next_opholoscan.core.Operator

The downstream operator to connect to.

next_input_port_namestr, optional

The name of the input port on the downstream operator to connect to. If not specified, the first available input port will be used.

Notes

This method has several overloads to support different ways of creating dynamic flows:

  1. add_dynamic_flow(next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Basic connection using default output port. This is the simplest form for connecting

    two operators when you only need to specify the destination.

  2. add_dynamic_flow(curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Connection with explicit output port specification. Use this when the source operator has

    multiple output ports and you need to specify which one to use.

  3. add_dynamic_flow(flow: FlowInfo) - Connection using a FlowInfo object, which encapsulates all connection details including:

    • Source operator and its output port specification

    • Destination operator and its input port specification

    • Port names and associated IOSpecs

    • This is useful for complex connections or when reusing connection patterns.

  4. add_dynamic_flow(flows: List[FlowInfo]) - Batch connection using multiple FlowInfo objects. Use this to set up multiple

    connections in a single call, which is more efficient than making multiple individual connections.

The FlowInfo class provides a complete description of a flow connection between operators, including all port specifications and naming. It’s particularly useful when you need to:

  • Store and reuse connection patterns

  • Create complex routing configurations

  • Handle dynamic port specifications

  • Manage multiple connections systematically

  1. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property async_condition

The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.

This property provides access to the internal asynchronous condition for the operator, which controls the scheduling of the operator’s compute method.

Returns
conditionholoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition

An instance of holoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition that is the internal asynchronous condition for the operator.

compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None

Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.

property conditions

Conditions associated with the operator.

property description

YAML formatted string describing the operator.

enable_metadata(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, enable: bool) → None

Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator. If it is not set, the default value will be determined by the enable_metadata setting from the Fragment that this operator belongs to.

property execution_context

The execution context for the operator.

This property provides access to the execution context of the operator, which contains information about the current execution environment including scheduling details.

Returns
holoscan.core.ExecutionContext

The execution context object for this operator.

find_all_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool]) → list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]

Find all flow info objects in the operator’s next flows that match a given condition.

Parameters
predicatecallable

A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.

Returns
list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]

List of matching FlowInfo objects.

find_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool])holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo

Find a flow info in the operator’s next flows based on a given predicate.

Parameters
predicatecallable

A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.

Returns
holoscan.core.FlowInfo or None

The first matching FlowInfo object, or None if not found.

property fragment

The fragment (holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Operator initialization method.

property is_metadata_enabled

Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.

property metadata

The metadata dictionary (holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.

property metadata_policy

The metadata policy (holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.

The supported policies are:

  • MetadataPolicy.REJECT: Reject the new value if the key already exists

  • MetadataPolicy.UPDATE: Replace existing value with the new one if the key already exists

  • MetadataPolicy.INPLACE_UPDATE: Update the value stored within an existing MetadataObject in-place if the key already exists (in contrast to UPDATE which always replaces the existing MetadataObject with a new one).

  • MetadataPolicy.RAISE: Raise an exception if the key already exists

property name

The name of the operator.

property next_flows

Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.

Returns
list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]

List of flow information objects describing connections to downstream operators.

property operator_type

The operator type.

holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.

queue_policy(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str, port_type: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.IOType = <IOType.INPUT: 0>, policy: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.QueuePolicy = <QueuePolicy.FAULT: 2>) → None

Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port’s receiver (or transmitter).

Parameters
port_namestr

The name of the port.

port_typeIOSpec.IOType, optional

Enum indicating whether port_name corresponds to an input port or output port.

policyIOSpec.QueuePolicy, optional

The queue policy to set. Valid values are:

  • QueuePolicy.POP : If the queue is full, pop the oldest item, then add the new one.

  • QueuePolicy.REJECT : If the queue is full, reject (discard) the new item.

  • QueuePolicy.FAULT : If the queue is full, log a warning and reject the new item.

Returns
transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None

The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.

receiver(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Receiver]

Get the receiver used by an input port.

Parameters
port_namestr

The name of the input port.

Returns
receiverholoscan.resources.Receiver

The receiver used by this input port. Will be None if the port does not exist.

resource(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, name: str) → Optional[object]

Resources associated with the operator.

Parameters
namestr

The name of the resource to retrieve

Returns
holoscan.core.Resource or None

The resource with the given name. If no resource with the given name is found, None is returned.

property resources

Resources associated with the operator.

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None

Operator setup method.

property spec

The operator spec (holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.

start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Operator start method.

stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Operator stop method.

stop_execution(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Stop the execution of the operator.

This method is used to stop the execution of the operator by setting the internal async condition to EVENT_NEVER state, which sets the scheduling condition to NEVER. Once stopped, the operator will not be scheduled for execution (the compute() method will not be called).

Note that executing this method does not trigger the operator’s stop() method. The stop() method is called only when the scheduler deactivates all operators together.

transmitter(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Transmitter]

Get the transmitter used by an output port.

Parameters
port_namestr

The name of the output port.

Returns
transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None

The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.

class holoscan.operators.HolovizOp(fragment, *args, allocator=None, receivers=(), tensors=(), color_lut=(), window_title='Holoviz', display_name='DP-0', width=1920, height=1080, framerate=60, use_exclusive_display=False, fullscreen=False, headless=False, framebuffer_srgb=False, vsync=False, display_color_space=<ColorSpace.AUTO: -1>, enable_render_buffer_input=False, enable_render_buffer_output=False, enable_camera_pose_output=False, camera_pose_output_type='projection_matrix', camera_eye=(0.0, 0.0, 1.0), camera_look_at=(0.0, 0.0, 0.0), camera_up=(0.0, 1.0, 0.0), key_callback=None, unicode_char_callback=None, mouse_button_callback=None, scroll_callback=None, cursor_pos_callback=None, framebuffer_size_callback=None, window_size_callback=None, font_path='', cuda_stream_pool=None, window_close_condition=None, name='holoviz_op')

Bases: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp

Holoviz visualization operator using Holoviz module.

This is a Vulkan-based visualizer.

==Named Inputs==

receiversmulti-receiver accepting nvidia::gxf::Tensor and/or nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer

Any number of upstream ports may be connected to this receivers port. This port can accept either VideoBuffers or Tensors. These inputs can be in either host or device memory. Each tensor or video buffer will result in a layer. The operator autodetects the layer type for certain input types (e.g. a video buffer will result in an image layer). For other input types or more complex use cases, input specifications can be provided either at initialization time as a parameter or dynamically at run time (via input_specs). On each call to compute, tensors corresponding to all names specified in the tensors parameter must be found or an exception will be raised. Any extra, named tensors not present in the tensors parameter specification (or optional, dynamic input_specs input) will be ignored.

input_specslist[holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.InputSpec], optional

A list of InputSpec objects. This port can be used to dynamically update the overlay specification at run time. No inputs are required on this port in order for the operator to compute.

render_buffer_inputnvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer, optional

An empty render buffer can optionally be provided. The video buffer must have format GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGBA and be in device memory. This input port only exists if enable_render_buffer_input was set to True, in which case compute will only be called when a message arrives on this input.

==Named Outputs==

render_buffer_outputnvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer, optional

Output for a filled render buffer. If an input render buffer is specified, it is using that one, else it allocates a new buffer. The video buffer will have format GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGBA and will be in device memory. This output is useful for offline rendering or headless mode. This output port only exists if enable_render_buffer_output was set to True.

camera_pose_outputstd::array<float, 16> or nvidia::gxf::Pose3D, optional

The camera pose. Depending on the value of camera_pose_output_type this outputs a 4x4 row major projection matrix (type std::array<float, 16>) or the camera extrinsics model (type nvidia::gxf::Pose3D). This output port only exists if enable_camera_pose_output was set to True.

==Device Memory Requirements==

If render_buffer_input is enabled, the provided buffer is used and no memory block will be allocated. Otherwise, when using this operator with a holoscan.resources.BlockMemoryPool, a single device memory block is needed (storage_type=1). The size of this memory block can be determined by rounding the width and height up to the nearest even size and then padding the rows as needed so that the row stride is a multiple of 256 bytes. C++ code to calculate the block size is as follows

Copy
Copied!
            

            
def get_block_size(height, width):
    height_even = height + (height & 1)
    width_even = width + (width & 1)
    row_bytes = width_even * 4  # 4 bytes per pixel for 8-bit RGBA
    row_stride = row_bytes if (row_bytes % 256 == 0) else ((row_bytes // 256 + 1) * 256)
    return height_even * row_stride

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only)

The fragment that the operator belongs to.

allocatorholoscan.core.Allocator, optional

Allocator used to allocate render buffer output. If None, will default to holoscan.core.UnboundedAllocator.

receiverssequence of holoscan.core.IOSpec, optional

List of input receivers.

tensorssequence of dict, optional

List of input tensors. Each tensor is defined by a dictionary where the "name" key must correspond to a tensor sent to the operator’s input. See the notes section below for further details on how the tensor dictionary is defined.

color_lutlist of list of float, optional

Color lookup table for tensors of type color_lut. Should be shape (n_colors, 4).

window_titlestr, optional

Title on window canvas. Default value is "Holoviz".

display_namestr, optional

In exclusive display or fullscreen mode, name of display to use as shown with xrandr or hwinfo –monitor. Default value is "".

widthint, optional

Window width or display resolution width if in exclusive display or fullscreen mode. Default value is 1920.

heightint, optional

Window height or display resolution width if in exclusive display or fullscreen mode. Default value is 1080.

frameratefloat, optional

Display framerate in Hz if in exclusive display mode. Default value is 60.0.

use_exclusive_displaybool, optional

Enable exclusive display. Default value is False.

fullscreenbool, optional

Enable fullscreen window. Default value is False.

headlessbool, optional

Enable headless mode. No window is opened, the render buffer is output to port render_buffer_output. Default value is False.

framebuffer_srgbbool, optional

Enable sRGB framebuffer. If set to true, the operator will use an sRGB framebuffer for rendering. If set to false, the operator will use a linear framebuffer. Default value is False.

vsyncbool, optional

Enable vertical sync. If set to true the operator waits for the next vertical blanking period of the display to update the current image. Default value is False.

display_color_spaceholoscan.operators.HolovizOp.ColorSpace, optional

Set the display color space. Supported color spaces depend on the display setup. ‘ColorSpace::SRGB_NONLINEAR’ is always supported. In headless mode, only ‘ColorSpace::PASS_THROUGH’ is supported since there is no display. For other color spaces the display needs to be configured for HDR. Default value is ColorSpace::AUTO.

enable_render_buffer_inputbool, optional

If True, an additional input port, named "render_buffer_input" is added to the operator. Default value is False.

enable_render_buffer_outputbool, optional

If True, an additional output port, named "render_buffer_output" is added to the operator. Default value is False.

enable_camera_pose_outputbool, optional

If True, an additional output port, named "camera_pose_output" is added to the operator. Default value is False.

camera_pose_output_typestr, optional

Type of data output at "camera_pose_output". Supported values are projection_matrix and extrinsics_model. Default value is projection_matrix.

camera_eyesequence of three floats, optional

Initial camera eye position. Default value is (0.0, 0.0, 1.0).

camera_look_atsequence of three floats, optional

Initial camera look at position. Default value is (0.0, 0.0, 0.0).

camera_upsequence of three floats, optional

Initial camera up vector. Default value is (0.0, 1.0, 0.0).

key_callbackCallable[HolovizOp.Key, HolovizOp.KeyAndButtonAction, HolovizOp.KeyModifiers], optional

The callback function is called when a key is pressed, released or repeated.

unicode_char_callbackCallable[int], optional

The callback function is called when a Unicode character is input.

mouse_button_callbackCallable[HolovizOp.MouseButton, HolovizOp.KeyAndButtonAction, HolovizOp.KeyModifiers], optional

The callback function is called when a mouse button is pressed or released.

scroll_callbackCallable[float, float], optional

The callback function is called when a scrolling device is used, such as a mouse scroll wheel or the scroll area of a touch pad.

cursor_pos_callbackCallable[float, float], optional

The callback function is called when the cursor position changes. Coordinates are provided in screen coordinates, relative to the upper left edge of the content area.

framebuffer_size_callbackCallable[int, int], optional

The callback function is called when the framebuffer is resized.

window_size_callbackCallable[int, int], optional

The callback function is called when the window is resized.

font_pathstr, optional

File path for the font used for rendering text. Default value is "".

cuda_stream_poolholoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool, optional

holoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool instance to allocate CUDA streams. Default value is None.

window_close_conditionholoscan.conditions.BooleanCondition, optionally

This is the BooleanCondition on the operator that will cause it to stop executing if the display window is closed. By default, this condition is created automatically during initialize. The user may want to provide it if, for example, there are multiple HolovizOp operators and you want to share the same window close condition across both. By sharing the same condition, if one of the display windows is closed it would also close the other(s).

namestr, optional (constructor only)

The name of the operator. Default value is "holoviz_op".

Notes

The tensors argument is used to specify the tensors to display. Each tensor is defined using a dictionary, that must, at minimum include a ‘name’ key that corresponds to a tensor found on the operator’s input. A ‘type’ key should also be provided to indicate the type of entry to display. The ‘type’ key will be one of {"color", "color_lut", "crosses", "lines", "lines_3d", "line_strip", "line_strip_3d", "ovals", "points", "points_3d", "rectangles", "text", "triangles", "triangles_3d", "depth_map", "depth_map_color", "unknown"}. The default type is "unknown" which will attempt to guess the corresponding type based on the tensor dimensions. Concrete examples are given below.

To show a single 2D RGB or RGBA image, use a list containing a single tensor of type "color".

Copy
Copied!
            

            
tensors = [dict(name="video", type="color", opacity=1.0, priority=0)]

Here, the optional key opacity is used to scale the opacity of the tensor. The priority key is used to specify the render priority for layers. Layers with a higher priority will be rendered on top of those with a lower priority.

If we also had a "boxes"` tensor representing rectangular bounding boxes, we could display them on top of the image like this.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
tensors = [
    dict(name="video", type="color", priority=0),
    dict(name="boxes", type="rectangles", color=[1.0, 0.0, 0.0], line_width=2, priority=1),
]

where the color and line_width keys specify the color and line width of the bounding box.

The details of the dictionary is as follows:

  • name: name of the tensor containing the input data to display

    • type: str

  • type: input type (default "unknown")

    • type: str

    • possible values:

      • unknown: unknown type, the operator tries to guess the type by inspecting the tensor.

      • color: RGB or RGBA color 2d image.

      • color_lut: single channel 2d image, color is looked up.

      • points: point primitives, one coordinate (x, y) per primitive.

      • lines: line primitives, two coordinates (x0, y0) and (x1, y1) per primitive.

      • line_strip: line strip primitive, a line primitive i is defined by each coordinate (xi, yi) and the following (xi+1, yi+1).

      • triangles: triangle primitive, three coordinates (x0, y0), (x1, y1) and (x2, y2) per primitive.

      • crosses: cross primitive, a cross is defined by the center coordinate and the size (xi, yi, si).

      • rectangles: axis aligned rectangle primitive, each rectangle is defined by two coordinates (xi, yi) and (xi+1, yi+1).

      • ovals: oval primitive, an oval primitive is defined by the center coordinate and the axis sizes (xi, yi, sxi, syi).

      • text: text is defined by the top left coordinate and the size (x, y, s) per string, text strings are defined by InputSpec member text.

      • depth_map: single channel 2d array where each element represents a depth value. The data is rendered as a 3d object using points, lines or triangles. The color for the elements can be specified through depth_map_color. Supported formats for the depth map:

        • 8-bit unsigned normalized format that has a single 8-bit depth component

        • 32-bit signed float format that has a single 32-bit depth component

      • depth_map_color: RGBA 2d image, same size as the depth map. One color value for each element of the depth map grid. Supported format: 32-bit unsigned normalized format that has an 8-bit R component in byte 0, an 8-bit G component in byte 1, an 8-bit B component in byte 2, and an 8-bit A component in byte 3.

  • opacity: layer opacity, 1.0 is fully opaque, 0.0 is fully transparent (default: 1.0)

    • type: float

  • priority: layer priority, determines the render order, layers with higher priority

    values are rendered on top of layers with lower priority values (default: 0)

    • type: int

  • image_format: color image format, used if type is color, color_lut or

    depth_map_color. (default: auto_detect).

    • type: str

  • color: RGBA color of rendered geometry (default: [1.F, 1.F, 1.F, 1.F])

    • type: List[float]

  • line_width: line width for geometry made of lines (default: 1.0)

    • type: float

  • point_size: point size for geometry made of points (default: 1.0)

    • type: float

  • text: array of text strings, used when type is text (default: [])

    • type: List[str]

  • yuv_model_conversion: YUV model conversion (default: yuv_601)

    • type: str

    • possible values:

      • yuv_601: color model conversion from YUV to RGB defined in BT.601

      • yuv_709: color model conversion from YUV to RGB defined in BT.709

      • yuv_2020: color model conversion from YUV to RGB defined in BT.2020

  • yuv_range: YUV range (default: itu_full)

    • type: str

    • possible values:

      • itu_full: the full range of the encoded values are valid and interpreted according

        to the ITU “full range” quantization rules

      • itu_narrow: headroom and foot room are reserved in the numerical range of encoded

        values, and the remaining values are expanded according to the ITU “narrow range” quantization rules

  • x_chroma_location: Location of downsampled chroma component samples relative to the luma

    samples. (default: cosited_even)

    • type: str

    • possible values:

      • cosited_even: downsampled chroma samples are aligned with luma samples with even

        coordinates

      • midpoint: downsampled chroma samples are located half way between each even

        luma sample and the nearest higher odd luma sample

  • y_chroma_location: Location of downsampled chroma component samples relative to the luma

    samples. (default: cosited_even)

    • type: str

    • possible values:

      • cosited_even: downsampled chroma samples are aligned with luma samples with even

        coordinates

      • midpoint: downsampled chroma samples are located half way between each even

        luma sample and the nearest higher odd luma sample

  • depth_map_render_mode: depth map render mode (default: points)

    • type: str

    • possible values:

      • points: render as points

      • lines: render as lines

      • triangles: render as triangles

  1. Displaying Color Images

    Image data can either be on host or device (GPU). For tensors the image format is derived from the component count and component type if image_format is auto_detect (the default). These image formats are supported in auto detect mode

    • gray 8 bit signed normalized

    • gray 8 bit unsigned normalized

    • gray 16 bit signed normalized

    • gray 16 bit unsigned normalized

    • gray 32 bit signed normalized

    • gray 32 bit unsigned normalized

    • gray 32 bit float

    • RGB 8 bit signed normalized

    • RGB 8 bit unsigned normalized

    • RGBA 8 bit signed normalized

    • RGBA 8 bit unsigned normalized

    • RGBA 16 bit signed normalized

    • RGBA 16 bit unsigned normalized

    • RGBA 32 bit float

    Additionally the image_format can be set to these values

    • “r8_uint”

    • “r8_sint”

    • “r8_unorm”

    • “r8_snorm”

    • “r8_srgb”

    • “r16_uint”

    • “r16_sint”

    • “r16_unorm”

    • “r16_snorm”

    • “r16_sfloat”

    • “r32_uint”

    • “r32_sint”

    • “r32_sfloat”

    • “r8g8b8_unorm”

    • “r8g8b8_snorm”

    • “r8g8b8_snorm”

    • “r8g8b8a8_unorm”

    • “r8g8b8a8_snorm”

    • “r8g8b8a8_srgb”

    • “r16g16b16a16_unorm”

    • “r16g16b16a16_snorm”

    • “r16g16b16a16_sfloat”

    • “r32g32b32a32_sfloat”

    • “a2b10g10r10_unorm_pack32”

    • “a2r10g10b10_unorm_pack32”

    • “b8g8r8a8_unorm”

    • “b8g8r8a8_srgb”

    • “a8b8g8r8_unorm_pack32”

    • “y8u8y8v8_422_unorm”

    • “u8y8v8y8_422_unorm”

    • “y8_u8v8_2plane_420_unorm”

    • “y8_u8v8_2plane_422_unorm”

    • “y8_u8_v8_3plane_420_unorm”

    • “y8_u8_v8_3plane_422_unorm”

    • “y16_u16v16_2plane_420_unorm”

    • “y16_u16v16_2plane_422_unorm”

    • “y16_u16_v16_3plane_420_unorm”

    • “y16_u16_v16_3plane_422_unorm”

    When the type parameter is set to color_lut the final color is looked up using the values from the color_lut parameter. For color lookups these image formats are supported

    • R 8 bit signed

    • R 8 bit unsigned

    • R 16 bit signed

    • R 16 bit unsigned

    • R 32 bit signed

    • R 32 bit unsigned

  2. Drawing Geometry

    In all cases, x and y are normalized coordinates in the range [0, 1]. The x and y correspond to the horizontal and vertical axes of the display, respectively. The origin (0, 0) is at the top left of the display. Geometric primitives outside of the visible area are clipped. Coordinate arrays are expected to have the shape (N, C) where N is the coordinate count and C is the component count for each coordinate.

    • Points are defined by a (x, y) coordinate pair.

    • Lines are defined by a set of two (x, y) coordinate pairs.

    • Lines strips are defined by a sequence of (x, y) coordinate pairs. The first two coordinates define the first line, each additional coordinate adds a line connecting to the previous coordinate.

    • Triangles are defined by a set of three (x, y) coordinate pairs.

    • Crosses are defined by (x, y, size) tuples. size specifies the size of the cross in the x direction and is optional, if omitted it’s set to 0.05. The size in the y direction is calculated using the aspect ratio of the window to make the crosses square.

    • Rectangles (bounding boxes) are defined by a pair of 2-tuples defining the upper-left and lower-right coordinates of a box: (x1, y1), (x2, y2).

    • Ovals are defined by (x, y, size_x, size_y) tuples. size_x and size_y are optional, if omitted they are set to 0.05.

    • Texts are defined by (x, y, size) tuples. size specifies the size of the text in y direction and is optional, if omitted it’s set to 0.05. The size in the x direction is calculated using the aspect ratio of the window. The index of each coordinate references a text string from the text parameter and the index is clamped to the size of the text array. For example, if there is one item set for the text parameter, e.g. text=["my_text"] and three coordinates, then my_text is rendered three times. If text=["first text", "second text"] and three coordinates are specified, then first text is rendered at the first coordinate, second text at the second coordinate and then second text again at the third coordinate. The text string array is fixed and can’t be changed after initialization. To hide text which should not be displayed, specify coordinates greater than (1.0, 1.0) for the text item, the text is then clipped away.

    • 3D Points are defined by a (x, y, z) coordinate tuple.

    • 3D Lines are defined by a set of two (x, y, z) coordinate tuples.

    • 3D Lines strips are defined by a sequence of (x, y, z) coordinate tuples. The first two coordinates define the first line, each additional coordinate adds a line connecting to the previous coordinate.

    • 3D Triangles are defined by a set of three (x, y, z) coordinate tuples.

  3. Displaying Depth Maps

    When type is depth_map the provided data is interpreted as a rectangular array of depth values. Additionally a 2d array with a color value for each point in the grid can be specified by setting type to depth_map_color.

    The type of geometry drawn can be selected by setting depth_map_render_mode.

    Depth maps are rendered in 3D and support camera movement. The camera is controlled using the mouse:

    • Orbit (LMB)

    • Pan (LMB + CTRL | MMB)

    • Dolly (LMB + SHIFT | RMB | Mouse wheel)

    • Look Around (LMB + ALT | LMB + CTRL + SHIFT)

    • Zoom (Mouse wheel + SHIFT)

  4. Output

    By default a window is opened to display the rendering, but the extension can also be run in headless mode with the headless parameter.

    Using a display in exclusive mode is also supported with the use_exclusive_display parameter. This reduces the latency by avoiding the desktop compositor.

    The rendered framebuffer can be output to render_buffer_output.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
async_condition The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
conditions Conditions associated with the operator.
description YAML formatted string describing the operator.
execution_context The execution context for the operator.
fragment The fragment (holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.
id The identifier of the component.
is_metadata_enabled Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.
metadata The metadata dictionary (holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.
metadata_policy The metadata policy (holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.
name The name of the operator.
next_flows Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.
operator_type The operator type.
resources Resources associated with the operator.
spec The operator spec (holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.

Methods

InputSpec InputSpec for the HolovizOp operator.
add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2) Operator compute method.
enable_metadata(self, enable) Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator.
find_all_flow_info(self, predicate) Find all flow info objects in the operator's next flows that match a given condition.
find_flow_info(self, predicate) Find a flow info in the operator's next flows based on a given predicate.
initialize(self) Operator initialization method.
queue_policy(self, port_name, port_type, policy) Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port's receiver (or transmitter).
receiver(self, port_name) Get the receiver used by an input port.
resource(self, name) Resources associated with the operator.
setup(self, arg0) Operator setup method.
start(self) Operator start method.
stop(self) Operator stop method.
stop_execution(self) Stop the execution of the operator.
transmitter(self, port_name) Get the transmitter used by an output port.

ChromaLocation
ColorSpace
DepthMapRenderMode
ImageFormat
InputType
Key
KeyAndButtonAction
KeyModifiers
MouseButton
OperatorType
YuvModelConversion
YuvRange

class ChromaLocation

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

COSITED_EVEN

MIDPOINT

Attributes

name

value
COSITED_EVEN = <ChromaLocation.COSITED_EVEN: 0>
MIDPOINT = <ChromaLocation.MIDPOINT: 1>
__init__(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.ChromaLocation, value: int) → None
property name
property value
class ColorSpace

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

AUTO

SRGB_NONLINEAR

EXTENDED_SRGB_LINEAR

BT2020_LINEAR

HDR10_ST2084

PASS_THROUGH

BT709_LINEAR

Attributes

name

value
AUTO = <ColorSpace.AUTO: -1>
BT2020_LINEAR = <ColorSpace.BT2020_LINEAR: 2>
BT709_LINEAR = <ColorSpace.BT709_LINEAR: 5>
EXTENDED_SRGB_LINEAR = <ColorSpace.EXTENDED_SRGB_LINEAR: 1>
HDR10_ST2084 = <ColorSpace.HDR10_ST2084: 3>
PASS_THROUGH = <ColorSpace.PASS_THROUGH: 4>
SRGB_NONLINEAR = <ColorSpace.SRGB_NONLINEAR: 0>
__init__(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.ColorSpace, value: int) → None
property name
property value
class DepthMapRenderMode

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

POINTS

LINES

TRIANGLES

Attributes

name

value
LINES = <DepthMapRenderMode.LINES: 1>
POINTS = <DepthMapRenderMode.POINTS: 0>
TRIANGLES = <DepthMapRenderMode.TRIANGLES: 2>
__init__(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.DepthMapRenderMode, value: int) → None
property name
property value
INPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__input_exec__'
class ImageFormat

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

AUTO_DETECT

R8_UINT

R8_SINT

R8_UNORM

R8_SNORM

R8_SRGB

R16_UINT

R16_SINT

R16_UNORM

R16_SNORM

R16_SFLOAT

R32_UINT

R32_SINT

R32_SFLOAT

R8G8B8_UNORM

R8G8B8_SNORM

R8G8B8_SRGB

R8G8B8A8_UNORM

R8G8B8A8_SNORM

R8G8B8A8_SRGB

R16G16B16A16_UNORM

R16G16B16A16_SNORM

R16G16B16A16_SFLOAT

R32G32B32A32_SFLOAT

D16_UNORM

X8_D24_UNORM

D32_SFLOAT

A2B10G10R10_UNORM_PACK32

A2R10G10B10_UNORM_PACK32

B8G8R8A8_UNORM

B8G8R8A8_SRGB

A8B8G8R8_UNORM_PACK32

A8B8G8R8_SRGB_PACK32

Y8U8Y8V8_422_UNORM

U8Y8V8Y8_422_UNORM

Y8_U8V8_2PLANE_420_UNORM

Y8_U8V8_2PLANE_422_UNORM

Y8_U8_V8_3PLANE_420_UNORM

Y8_U8_V8_3PLANE_422_UNORM

Y16_U16V16_2PLANE_420_UNORM

Y16_U16V16_2PLANE_422_UNORM

Y16_U16_V16_3PLANE_420_UNORM

Y16_U16_V16_3PLANE_422_UNORM

Attributes

name

value
A2B10G10R10_UNORM_PACK32 = <ImageFormat.A2B10G10R10_UNORM_PACK32: 26>
A2R10G10B10_UNORM_PACK32 = <ImageFormat.A2R10G10B10_UNORM_PACK32: 27>
A8B8G8R8_SRGB_PACK32 = <ImageFormat.A8B8G8R8_SRGB_PACK32: 31>
A8B8G8R8_UNORM_PACK32 = <ImageFormat.A8B8G8R8_UNORM_PACK32: 30>
AUTO_DETECT = <ImageFormat.AUTO_DETECT: -1>
B8G8R8A8_SRGB = <ImageFormat.B8G8R8A8_SRGB: 29>
B8G8R8A8_UNORM = <ImageFormat.B8G8R8A8_UNORM: 28>
D16_UNORM = <ImageFormat.D16_UNORM: 23>
D32_SFLOAT = <ImageFormat.D32_SFLOAT: 25>
R16G16B16A16_SFLOAT = <ImageFormat.R16G16B16A16_SFLOAT: 21>
R16G16B16A16_SNORM = <ImageFormat.R16G16B16A16_SNORM: 20>
R16G16B16A16_UNORM = <ImageFormat.R16G16B16A16_UNORM: 19>
R16_SFLOAT = <ImageFormat.R16_SFLOAT: 9>
R16_SINT = <ImageFormat.R16_SINT: 6>
R16_SNORM = <ImageFormat.R16_SNORM: 8>
R16_UINT = <ImageFormat.R16_UINT: 5>
R16_UNORM = <ImageFormat.R16_UNORM: 7>
R32G32B32A32_SFLOAT = <ImageFormat.R32G32B32A32_SFLOAT: 22>
R32_SFLOAT = <ImageFormat.R32_SFLOAT: 12>
R32_SINT = <ImageFormat.R32_SINT: 11>
R32_UINT = <ImageFormat.R32_UINT: 10>
R8G8B8A8_SNORM = <ImageFormat.R8G8B8A8_SNORM: 17>
R8G8B8A8_SRGB = <ImageFormat.R8G8B8A8_SRGB: 18>
R8G8B8A8_UNORM = <ImageFormat.R8G8B8A8_UNORM: 16>
R8G8B8_SNORM = <ImageFormat.R8G8B8_SNORM: 14>
R8G8B8_SRGB = <ImageFormat.R8G8B8_SRGB: 15>
R8G8B8_UNORM = <ImageFormat.R8G8B8_UNORM: 13>
R8_SINT = <ImageFormat.R8_SINT: 1>
R8_SNORM = <ImageFormat.R8_SNORM: 3>
R8_SRGB = <ImageFormat.R8_SRGB: 4>
R8_UINT = <ImageFormat.R8_UINT: 0>
R8_UNORM = <ImageFormat.R8_UNORM: 2>
U8Y8V8Y8_422_UNORM = <ImageFormat.U8Y8V8Y8_422_UNORM: 33>
X8_D24_UNORM = <ImageFormat.X8_D24_UNORM: 24>
Y16_U16V16_2PLANE_420_UNORM = <ImageFormat.Y16_U16V16_2PLANE_420_UNORM: 38>
Y16_U16V16_2PLANE_422_UNORM = <ImageFormat.Y16_U16V16_2PLANE_422_UNORM: 39>
Y16_U16_V16_3PLANE_420_UNORM = <ImageFormat.Y16_U16_V16_3PLANE_420_UNORM: 40>
Y16_U16_V16_3PLANE_422_UNORM = <ImageFormat.Y16_U16_V16_3PLANE_422_UNORM: 41>
Y8U8Y8V8_422_UNORM = <ImageFormat.Y8U8Y8V8_422_UNORM: 32>
Y8_U8V8_2PLANE_420_UNORM = <ImageFormat.Y8_U8V8_2PLANE_420_UNORM: 34>
Y8_U8V8_2PLANE_422_UNORM = <ImageFormat.Y8_U8V8_2PLANE_422_UNORM: 35>
Y8_U8_V8_3PLANE_420_UNORM = <ImageFormat.Y8_U8_V8_3PLANE_420_UNORM: 36>
Y8_U8_V8_3PLANE_422_UNORM = <ImageFormat.Y8_U8_V8_3PLANE_422_UNORM: 37>
__init__(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.ImageFormat, value: int) → None
property name
property value
class InputSpec

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

InputSpec for the HolovizOp operator.

Parameters
tensor_namestr

The tensor name for this input.

typeholoscan.operators.HolovizOp.InputType or str

The type of data that this tensor represents.

Attributes

type (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.InputType) The type of data that this tensor represents.
opacity (float) The opacity of the object. Must be in range [0.0, 1.0] where 1.0 is fully opaque.
priority (int) Layer priority, determines the render order. Layers with higher priority values are rendered on top of layers with lower priority.
image_format (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.ImageFormat) Color image format, used if type is HolovizOp.InputType.COLORR, HolovizOp.InputType.COLOR_LUT or HolovizOp.InputType.DEPTH_MAP_COLOR.
color (4-tuple of float) RGBA values in range [0.0, 1.0] for rendered geometry.
line_width (float) Line width for geometry made of lines.
point_size (float) Point size for geometry made of points.
text (sequence of str) Sequence of strings used when type is HolovizOp.InputType.TEXT.
yuv_model_conversion (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.YuvModelConversion) YUV model conversion.
yuv_range (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.YuvRange) YUV range.
x_chroma_location (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.ChromaLocation) chroma location in x direction for formats which are chroma downsampled in width (420 and 422).
y_chroma_location (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.ChromaLocation) chroma location in y direction for formats which are chroma downsampled in height (420).
depth_map_render_mode (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.DepthMapRenderMode) The depth map render mode. Used only if type is HolovizOp.InputType.DEPTH_MAP or HolovizOp.InputType.DEPTH_MAP_COLOR.
views (list of HolovizOp.InputSpec.View) Sequence of layer views. By default a layer will fill the whole window. When using a view, the layer can be placed freely within the window. When multiple views are specified, the layer is drawn multiple times using the specified layer views.

Methods

View View for the InputSpec of a HolovizOp operator.
description(self)

Returns
class View

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

View for the InputSpec of a HolovizOp operator.

Notes

Layers can also be placed in 3D space by specifying a 3D transformation matrix. Note that for geometry layers there is a default matrix which allows coordinates in the range of [0 … 1] instead of the Vulkan [-1 … 1] range. When specifying a matrix for a geometry layer, this default matrix is overwritten.

When multiple views are specified, the layer is drawn multiple times using the specified layer views.

It’s possible to specify a negative term for height, which flips the image. When using a negative height, one should also adjust the y value to point to the lower left corner of the viewport instead of the upper left corner.

Attributes

offset_x, offset_y (float) Offset of top-left corner of the view. (0, 0) is the upper left and (1, 1) is the lower right.
width (float) Normalized width (range [0.0, 1.0]).
height (float) Normalized height (range [0.0, 1.0]).
matrix (sequence of float) 16-elements representing a 4x4 transformation matrix.

__init__(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.InputSpec.View) → None

View for the InputSpec of a HolovizOp operator.

Notes

Layers can also be placed in 3D space by specifying a 3D transformation matrix. Note that for geometry layers there is a default matrix which allows coordinates in the range of [0 … 1] instead of the Vulkan [-1 … 1] range. When specifying a matrix for a geometry layer, this default matrix is overwritten.

When multiple views are specified, the layer is drawn multiple times using the specified layer views.

It’s possible to specify a negative term for height, which flips the image. When using a negative height, one should also adjust the y value to point to the lower left corner of the viewport instead of the upper left corner.

Attributes

offset_x, offset_y (float) Offset of top-left corner of the view. (0, 0) is the upper left and (1, 1) is the lower right.
width (float) Normalized width (range [0.0, 1.0]).
height (float) Normalized height (range [0.0, 1.0]).
matrix (sequence of float) 16-elements representing a 4x4 transformation matrix.

property height
property matrix
property offset_x
property offset_y
property width
__init__(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. __init__(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.InputSpec, arg0: str, arg1: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.InputType) -> None

InputSpec for the HolovizOp operator.

Parameters
tensor_namestr

The tensor name for this input.

typeholoscan.operators.HolovizOp.InputType or str

The type of data that this tensor represents.

Attributes

type (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.InputType) The type of data that this tensor represents.
opacity (float) The opacity of the object. Must be in range [0.0, 1.0] where 1.0 is fully opaque.
priority (int) Layer priority, determines the render order. Layers with higher priority values are rendered on top of layers with lower priority.
image_format (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.ImageFormat) Color image format, used if type is HolovizOp.InputType.COLORR, HolovizOp.InputType.COLOR_LUT or HolovizOp.InputType.DEPTH_MAP_COLOR.
color (4-tuple of float) RGBA values in range [0.0, 1.0] for rendered geometry.
line_width (float) Line width for geometry made of lines.
point_size (float) Point size for geometry made of points.
text (sequence of str) Sequence of strings used when type is HolovizOp.InputType.TEXT.
yuv_model_conversion (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.YuvModelConversion) YUV model conversion.
yuv_range (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.YuvRange) YUV range.
x_chroma_location (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.ChromaLocation) chroma location in x direction for formats which are chroma downsampled in width (420 and 422).
y_chroma_location (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.ChromaLocation) chroma location in y direction for formats which are chroma downsampled in height (420).
depth_map_render_mode (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.DepthMapRenderMode) The depth map render mode. Used only if type is HolovizOp.InputType.DEPTH_MAP or HolovizOp.InputType.DEPTH_MAP_COLOR.
views (list of HolovizOp.InputSpec.View) Sequence of layer views. By default a layer will fill the whole window. When using a view, the layer can be placed freely within the window. When multiple views are specified, the layer is drawn multiple times using the specified layer views.
2. __init__(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.InputSpec, arg0: str, arg1: str) -> None

property color
property depth_map_render_mode
description(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.InputSpec) → str
Returns
descriptionstr

YAML string representation of the InputSpec class.

property image_format
property line_width
property opacity
property point_size
property priority
property text
property type
property views
property x_chroma_location
property y_chroma_location
property yuv_model_conversion
property yuv_range
class InputType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

UNKNOWN

COLOR

COLOR_LUT

POINTS

LINES

LINE_STRIP

TRIANGLES

CROSSES

RECTANGLES

OVALS

TEXT

DEPTH_MAP

DEPTH_MAP_COLOR

POINTS_3D

LINES_3D

LINE_STRIP_3D

TRIANGLES_3D

Attributes

name

value
COLOR = <InputType.COLOR: 1>
COLOR_LUT = <InputType.COLOR_LUT: 2>
CROSSES = <InputType.CROSSES: 7>
DEPTH_MAP = <InputType.DEPTH_MAP: 11>
DEPTH_MAP_COLOR = <InputType.DEPTH_MAP_COLOR: 12>
LINES = <InputType.LINES: 4>
LINES_3D = <InputType.LINES_3D: 14>
LINE_STRIP = <InputType.LINE_STRIP: 5>
LINE_STRIP_3D = <InputType.LINE_STRIP_3D: 15>
OVALS = <InputType.OVALS: 9>
POINTS = <InputType.POINTS: 3>
POINTS_3D = <InputType.POINTS_3D: 13>
RECTANGLES = <InputType.RECTANGLES: 8>
TEXT = <InputType.TEXT: 10>
TRIANGLES = <InputType.TRIANGLES: 6>
TRIANGLES_3D = <InputType.TRIANGLES_3D: 16>
UNKNOWN = <InputType.UNKNOWN: 0>
__init__(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.InputType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
class Key

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

SPACE

APOSTROPHE

COMMA

MINUS

PERIOD

SLASH

ZERO

ONE

TWO

THREE

FOUR

FIVE

SIX

SEVEN

EIGHT

NINE

SEMICOLON

EQUAL

A

B

C

D

E

F

G

H

I

J

K

L

M

N

O

P

Q

R

S

T

U

V

W

X

Y

LEFT_BRACKET

BACKSLASH

RIGHT_BRACKET

GRAVE_ACCENT

ESCAPE

ENTER

TAB

BACKSPACE

INSERT

DELETE

RIGHT

LEFT

DOWN

UP

PAGE_UP

PAGE_DOWN

HOME

END

CAPS_LOCK

SCROLL_LOCK

NUM_LOCK

PRINT_SCREEN

PAUSE

F1

F2

F3

F4

F5

F6

F7

F8

F9

F10

F11

F12

F13

F14

F15

F16

F17

F18

F19

F20

F21

F22

F23

F24

F25

KP_0

KP_1

KP_2

KP_3

KP_4

KP_5

KP_6

KP_7

KP_8

KP_9

KP_DECIMAL

KP_DIVIDE

KP_MULTIPLY

KP_SUBTRACT

KP_ADD

KP_ENTER

KP_EQUAL

LEFT_SHIFT

LEFT_CONTROL

LEFT_ALT

LEFT_SUPER

RIGHT_SHIFT

RIGHT_CONTROL

RIGHT_ALT

RIGHT_SUPER

MENU

Attributes

name

value
A = <Key.A: 65>
APOSTROPHE = <Key.APOSTROPHE: 39>
B = <Key.B: 66>
BACKSLASH = <Key.BACKSLASH: 92>
BACKSPACE = <Key.BACKSPACE: 259>
C = <Key.C: 67>
CAPS_LOCK = <Key.CAPS_LOCK: 280>
COMMA = <Key.COMMA: 44>
D = <Key.D: 68>
DELETE = <Key.DELETE: 261>
DOWN = <Key.DOWN: 264>
E = <Key.E: 69>
EIGHT = <Key.EIGHT: 56>
END = <Key.END: 269>
ENTER = <Key.ENTER: 257>
EQUAL = <Key.EQUAL: 61>
ESCAPE = <Key.ESCAPE: 256>
F = <Key.F: 70>
F1 = <Key.F1: 290>
F10 = <Key.F10: 299>
F11 = <Key.F11: 300>
F12 = <Key.F12: 301>
F13 = <Key.F13: 302>
F14 = <Key.F14: 303>
F15 = <Key.F15: 304>
F16 = <Key.F16: 305>
F17 = <Key.F17: 306>
F18 = <Key.F18: 307>
F19 = <Key.F19: 308>
F2 = <Key.F2: 291>
F20 = <Key.F20: 309>
F21 = <Key.F21: 310>
F22 = <Key.F22: 311>
F23 = <Key.F23: 312>
F24 = <Key.F24: 313>
F25 = <Key.F25: 314>
F3 = <Key.F3: 292>
F4 = <Key.F4: 293>
F5 = <Key.F5: 294>
F6 = <Key.F6: 295>
F7 = <Key.F7: 296>
F8 = <Key.F8: 297>
F9 = <Key.F9: 298>
FIVE = <Key.FIVE: 53>
FOUR = <Key.FOUR: 52>
G = <Key.G: 71>
GRAVE_ACCENT = <Key.GRAVE_ACCENT: 96>
H = <Key.H: 72>
HOME = <Key.HOME: 268>
I = <Key.I: 73>
INSERT = <Key.INSERT: 260>
J = <Key.J: 74>
K = <Key.K: 75>
KP_0 = <Key.KP_0: 320>
KP_1 = <Key.KP_1: 321>
KP_2 = <Key.KP_2: 322>
KP_3 = <Key.KP_3: 323>
KP_4 = <Key.KP_4: 324>
KP_5 = <Key.KP_5: 325>
KP_6 = <Key.KP_6: 326>
KP_7 = <Key.KP_7: 327>
KP_8 = <Key.KP_8: 328>
KP_9 = <Key.KP_9: 329>
KP_ADD = <Key.KP_ADD: 334>
KP_DECIMAL = <Key.KP_DECIMAL: 330>
KP_DIVIDE = <Key.KP_DIVIDE: 331>
KP_ENTER = <Key.KP_ENTER: 335>
KP_EQUAL = <Key.KP_EQUAL: 336>
KP_MULTIPLY = <Key.KP_MULTIPLY: 332>
KP_SUBTRACT = <Key.KP_SUBTRACT: 333>
L = <Key.L: 76>
LEFT = <Key.LEFT: 263>
LEFT_ALT = <Key.LEFT_ALT: 342>
LEFT_BRACKET = <Key.LEFT_BRACKET: 91>
LEFT_CONTROL = <Key.LEFT_CONTROL: 341>
LEFT_SHIFT = <Key.LEFT_SHIFT: 340>
LEFT_SUPER = <Key.LEFT_SUPER: 343>
M = <Key.M: 77>
MENU = <Key.MENU: 348>
MINUS = <Key.MINUS: 45>
N = <Key.N: 78>
NINE = <Key.NINE: 57>
NUM_LOCK = <Key.NUM_LOCK: 282>
O = <Key.O: 79>
ONE = <Key.ONE: 49>
P = <Key.P: 80>
PAGE_DOWN = <Key.PAGE_DOWN: 267>
PAGE_UP = <Key.PAGE_UP: 266>
PAUSE = <Key.PAUSE: 284>
PERIOD = <Key.PERIOD: 46>
PRINT_SCREEN = <Key.PRINT_SCREEN: 283>
Q = <Key.Q: 81>
R = <Key.R: 82>
RIGHT = <Key.RIGHT: 262>
RIGHT_ALT = <Key.RIGHT_ALT: 346>
RIGHT_BRACKET = <Key.RIGHT_BRACKET: 93>
RIGHT_CONTROL = <Key.RIGHT_CONTROL: 345>
RIGHT_SHIFT = <Key.RIGHT_SHIFT: 344>
RIGHT_SUPER = <Key.RIGHT_SUPER: 347>
S = <Key.S: 83>
SCROLL_LOCK = <Key.SCROLL_LOCK: 281>
SEMICOLON = <Key.SEMICOLON: 59>
SEVEN = <Key.SEVEN: 55>
SIX = <Key.SIX: 54>
SLASH = <Key.SLASH: 47>
SPACE = <Key.SPACE: 32>
T = <Key.T: 84>
TAB = <Key.TAB: 258>
THREE = <Key.THREE: 51>
TWO = <Key.TWO: 50>
U = <Key.U: 85>
UP = <Key.UP: 265>
V = <Key.V: 86>
W = <Key.W: 87>
X = <Key.X: 88>
Y = <Key.Y: 89>
ZERO = <Key.ZERO: 48>
__init__(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.Key, value: int) → None
property name
property value
class KeyAndButtonAction

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

PRESS

RELEASE

REPEAT

Attributes

name

value
PRESS = <KeyAndButtonAction.PRESS: 0>
RELEASE = <KeyAndButtonAction.RELEASE: 1>
REPEAT = <KeyAndButtonAction.REPEAT: 2>
__init__(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.KeyAndButtonAction, value: int) → None
property name
property value
class KeyModifiers

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Attributes

alt
caps_lock
control
num_lock
shift

__init__(*args, **kwargs)
property alt
property caps_lock
property control
property num_lock
property shift
class MouseButton

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

LEFT

MIDDLE

RIGHT

Attributes

name

value
LEFT = <MouseButton.LEFT: 0>
MIDDLE = <MouseButton.MIDDLE: 1>
RIGHT = <MouseButton.RIGHT: 2>
__init__(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.MouseButton, value: int) → None
property name
property value
OUTPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__output_exec__'
class OperatorType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Enum class for operator types used by the executor.

  • NATIVE: Native operator.

  • GXF: GXF operator.

  • VIRTUAL: Virtual operator. (for internal use, not intended for use by application authors)

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

VIRTUAL

Attributes

name

value
class YuvModelConversion

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

YUV_601

YUV_709

YUV_2020

Attributes

name

value
YUV_2020 = <YuvModelConversion.YUV_2020: 2>
YUV_601 = <YuvModelConversion.YUV_601: 0>
YUV_709 = <YuvModelConversion.YUV_709: 1>
__init__(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.YuvModelConversion, value: int) → None
property name
property value
class YuvRange

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

ITU_FULL

ITU_NARROW

Attributes

name

value
ITU_FULL = <YuvRange.ITU_FULL: 0>
ITU_NARROW = <YuvRange.ITU_NARROW: 1>
__init__(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.YuvRange, value: int) → None
property name
property value
__init__(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, *args, allocator: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, receivers: list[holoscan.core._core.IOSpec] = [], tensors: list[holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec] = [], color_lut: list[list[float]] = [], window_title: str = 'Holoviz', display_name: str = '', width: int = 1920, height: int = 1080, framerate: int = 60, use_exclusive_display: bool = False, fullscreen: bool = False, headless: bool = False, framebuffer_srgb: bool = False, vsync: bool = False, display_color_space: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.ColorSpace = <ColorSpace.AUTO: -1>, enable_render_buffer_input: bool = False, enable_render_buffer_output: bool = False, enable_camera_pose_output: bool = False, camera_pose_output_type: str = 'projection_matrix', camera_eye: Annotated[list[float], FixedSize(3)] = [0.0, 0.0, 1.0], camera_look_at: Annotated[list[float], FixedSize(3)] = [0.0, 0.0, 0.0], camera_up: Annotated[list[float], FixedSize(3)] = [0.0, 1.0, 1.0], key_callback: Callable[[holoscan::viz::Key, holoscan::viz::KeyAndButtonAction, holoscan::viz::KeyModifiers], None] = None, unicode_char_callback: Callable[[int], None] = None, mouse_button_callback: Callable[[holoscan::viz::MouseButton, holoscan::viz::KeyAndButtonAction, holoscan::viz::KeyModifiers], None] = None, scroll_callback: Callable[[float, float], None] = None, cursor_pos_callback: Callable[[float, float], None] = None, framebuffer_size_callback: Callable[[int, int], None] = None, window_size_callback: Callable[[int, int], None] = None, font_path: str = '', cuda_stream_pool: holoscan.resources._resources.CudaStreamPool = None, window_close_condition: holoscan.conditions._conditions.BooleanCondition = None, name: str = 'holoviz_op') → None

Holoviz visualization operator using Holoviz module.

This is a Vulkan-based visualizer.

==Named Inputs==

receiversmulti-receiver accepting nvidia::gxf::Tensor and/or nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer

Any number of upstream ports may be connected to this receivers port. This port can accept either VideoBuffers or Tensors. These inputs can be in either host or device memory. Each tensor or video buffer will result in a layer. The operator autodetects the layer type for certain input types (e.g. a video buffer will result in an image layer). For other input types or more complex use cases, input specifications can be provided either at initialization time as a parameter or dynamically at run time (via input_specs). On each call to compute, tensors corresponding to all names specified in the tensors parameter must be found or an exception will be raised. Any extra, named tensors not present in the tensors parameter specification (or optional, dynamic input_specs input) will be ignored.

input_specslist[holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.InputSpec], optional

A list of InputSpec objects. This port can be used to dynamically update the overlay specification at run time. No inputs are required on this port in order for the operator to compute.

render_buffer_inputnvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer, optional

An empty render buffer can optionally be provided. The video buffer must have format GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGBA and be in device memory. This input port only exists if enable_render_buffer_input was set to True, in which case compute will only be called when a message arrives on this input.

==Named Outputs==

render_buffer_outputnvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer, optional

Output for a filled render buffer. If an input render buffer is specified, it is using that one, else it allocates a new buffer. The video buffer will have format GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGBA and will be in device memory. This output is useful for offline rendering or headless mode. This output port only exists if enable_render_buffer_output was set to True.

camera_pose_outputstd::array<float, 16> or nvidia::gxf::Pose3D, optional

The camera pose. Depending on the value of camera_pose_output_type this outputs a 4x4 row major projection matrix (type std::array<float, 16>) or the camera extrinsics model (type nvidia::gxf::Pose3D). This output port only exists if enable_camera_pose_output was set to True.

==Device Memory Requirements==

If render_buffer_input is enabled, the provided buffer is used and no memory block will be allocated. Otherwise, when using this operator with a holoscan.resources.BlockMemoryPool, a single device memory block is needed (storage_type=1). The size of this memory block can be determined by rounding the width and height up to the nearest even size and then padding the rows as needed so that the row stride is a multiple of 256 bytes. C++ code to calculate the block size is as follows

Copy
Copied!
            

            
def get_block_size(height, width):
    height_even = height + (height & 1)
    width_even = width + (width & 1)
    row_bytes = width_even * 4  # 4 bytes per pixel for 8-bit RGBA
    row_stride = row_bytes if (row_bytes % 256 == 0) else ((row_bytes // 256 + 1) * 256)
    return height_even * row_stride

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only)

The fragment that the operator belongs to.

allocatorholoscan.core.Allocator, optional

Allocator used to allocate render buffer output. If None, will default to holoscan.core.UnboundedAllocator.

receiverssequence of holoscan.core.IOSpec, optional

List of input receivers.

tensorssequence of dict, optional

List of input tensors. Each tensor is defined by a dictionary where the "name" key must correspond to a tensor sent to the operator’s input. See the notes section below for further details on how the tensor dictionary is defined.

color_lutlist of list of float, optional

Color lookup table for tensors of type color_lut. Should be shape (n_colors, 4).

window_titlestr, optional

Title on window canvas. Default value is "Holoviz".

display_namestr, optional

In exclusive display or fullscreen mode, name of display to use as shown with xrandr or hwinfo –monitor. Default value is "".

widthint, optional

Window width or display resolution width if in exclusive display or fullscreen mode. Default value is 1920.

heightint, optional

Window height or display resolution width if in exclusive display or fullscreen mode. Default value is 1080.

frameratefloat, optional

Display framerate in Hz if in exclusive display mode. Default value is 60.0.

use_exclusive_displaybool, optional

Enable exclusive display. Default value is False.

fullscreenbool, optional

Enable fullscreen window. Default value is False.

headlessbool, optional

Enable headless mode. No window is opened, the render buffer is output to port render_buffer_output. Default value is False.

framebuffer_srgbbool, optional

Enable sRGB framebuffer. If set to true, the operator will use an sRGB framebuffer for rendering. If set to false, the operator will use a linear framebuffer. Default value is False.

vsyncbool, optional

Enable vertical sync. If set to true the operator waits for the next vertical blanking period of the display to update the current image. Default value is False.

display_color_spaceholoscan.operators.HolovizOp.ColorSpace, optional

Set the display color space. Supported color spaces depend on the display setup. ‘ColorSpace::SRGB_NONLINEAR’ is always supported. In headless mode, only ‘ColorSpace::PASS_THROUGH’ is supported since there is no display. For other color spaces the display needs to be configured for HDR. Default value is ColorSpace::AUTO.

enable_render_buffer_inputbool, optional

If True, an additional input port, named "render_buffer_input" is added to the operator. Default value is False.

enable_render_buffer_outputbool, optional

If True, an additional output port, named "render_buffer_output" is added to the operator. Default value is False.

enable_camera_pose_outputbool, optional

If True, an additional output port, named "camera_pose_output" is added to the operator. Default value is False.

camera_pose_output_typestr, optional

Type of data output at "camera_pose_output". Supported values are projection_matrix and extrinsics_model. Default value is projection_matrix.

camera_eyesequence of three floats, optional

Initial camera eye position. Default value is (0.0, 0.0, 1.0).

camera_look_atsequence of three floats, optional

Initial camera look at position. Default value is (0.0, 0.0, 0.0).

camera_upsequence of three floats, optional

Initial camera up vector. Default value is (0.0, 1.0, 0.0).

key_callbackCallable[HolovizOp.Key, HolovizOp.KeyAndButtonAction, HolovizOp.KeyModifiers], optional

The callback function is called when a key is pressed, released or repeated.

unicode_char_callbackCallable[int], optional

The callback function is called when a Unicode character is input.

mouse_button_callbackCallable[HolovizOp.MouseButton, HolovizOp.KeyAndButtonAction, HolovizOp.KeyModifiers], optional

The callback function is called when a mouse button is pressed or released.

scroll_callbackCallable[float, float], optional

The callback function is called when a scrolling device is used, such as a mouse scroll wheel or the scroll area of a touch pad.

cursor_pos_callbackCallable[float, float], optional

The callback function is called when the cursor position changes. Coordinates are provided in screen coordinates, relative to the upper left edge of the content area.

framebuffer_size_callbackCallable[int, int], optional

The callback function is called when the framebuffer is resized.

window_size_callbackCallable[int, int], optional

The callback function is called when the window is resized.

font_pathstr, optional

File path for the font used for rendering text. Default value is "".

cuda_stream_poolholoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool, optional

holoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool instance to allocate CUDA streams. Default value is None.

window_close_conditionholoscan.conditions.BooleanCondition, optionally

This is the BooleanCondition on the operator that will cause it to stop executing if the display window is closed. By default, this condition is created automatically during initialize. The user may want to provide it if, for example, there are multiple HolovizOp operators and you want to share the same window close condition across both. By sharing the same condition, if one of the display windows is closed it would also close the other(s).

namestr, optional (constructor only)

The name of the operator. Default value is "holoviz_op".

Notes

The tensors argument is used to specify the tensors to display. Each tensor is defined using a dictionary, that must, at minimum include a ‘name’ key that corresponds to a tensor found on the operator’s input. A ‘type’ key should also be provided to indicate the type of entry to display. The ‘type’ key will be one of {"color", "color_lut", "crosses", "lines", "lines_3d", "line_strip", "line_strip_3d", "ovals", "points", "points_3d", "rectangles", "text", "triangles", "triangles_3d", "depth_map", "depth_map_color", "unknown"}. The default type is "unknown" which will attempt to guess the corresponding type based on the tensor dimensions. Concrete examples are given below.

To show a single 2D RGB or RGBA image, use a list containing a single tensor of type "color".

Copy
Copied!
            

            
tensors = [dict(name="video", type="color", opacity=1.0, priority=0)]

Here, the optional key opacity is used to scale the opacity of the tensor. The priority key is used to specify the render priority for layers. Layers with a higher priority will be rendered on top of those with a lower priority.

If we also had a "boxes"` tensor representing rectangular bounding boxes, we could display them on top of the image like this.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
tensors = [
    dict(name="video", type="color", priority=0),
    dict(name="boxes", type="rectangles", color=[1.0, 0.0, 0.0], line_width=2, priority=1),
]

where the color and line_width keys specify the color and line width of the bounding box.

The details of the dictionary is as follows:

  • name: name of the tensor containing the input data to display

    • type: str

  • type: input type (default "unknown")

    • type: str

    • possible values:

      • unknown: unknown type, the operator tries to guess the type by inspecting the tensor.

      • color: RGB or RGBA color 2d image.

      • color_lut: single channel 2d image, color is looked up.

      • points: point primitives, one coordinate (x, y) per primitive.

      • lines: line primitives, two coordinates (x0, y0) and (x1, y1) per primitive.

      • line_strip: line strip primitive, a line primitive i is defined by each coordinate (xi, yi) and the following (xi+1, yi+1).

      • triangles: triangle primitive, three coordinates (x0, y0), (x1, y1) and (x2, y2) per primitive.

      • crosses: cross primitive, a cross is defined by the center coordinate and the size (xi, yi, si).

      • rectangles: axis aligned rectangle primitive, each rectangle is defined by two coordinates (xi, yi) and (xi+1, yi+1).

      • ovals: oval primitive, an oval primitive is defined by the center coordinate and the axis sizes (xi, yi, sxi, syi).

      • text: text is defined by the top left coordinate and the size (x, y, s) per string, text strings are defined by InputSpec member text.

      • depth_map: single channel 2d array where each element represents a depth value. The data is rendered as a 3d object using points, lines or triangles. The color for the elements can be specified through depth_map_color. Supported formats for the depth map:

        • 8-bit unsigned normalized format that has a single 8-bit depth component

        • 32-bit signed float format that has a single 32-bit depth component

      • depth_map_color: RGBA 2d image, same size as the depth map. One color value for each element of the depth map grid. Supported format: 32-bit unsigned normalized format that has an 8-bit R component in byte 0, an 8-bit G component in byte 1, an 8-bit B component in byte 2, and an 8-bit A component in byte 3.

  • opacity: layer opacity, 1.0 is fully opaque, 0.0 is fully transparent (default: 1.0)

    • type: float

  • priority: layer priority, determines the render order, layers with higher priority

    values are rendered on top of layers with lower priority values (default: 0)

    • type: int

  • image_format: color image format, used if type is color, color_lut or

    depth_map_color. (default: auto_detect).

    • type: str

  • color: RGBA color of rendered geometry (default: [1.F, 1.F, 1.F, 1.F])

    • type: List[float]

  • line_width: line width for geometry made of lines (default: 1.0)

    • type: float

  • point_size: point size for geometry made of points (default: 1.0)

    • type: float

  • text: array of text strings, used when type is text (default: [])

    • type: List[str]

  • yuv_model_conversion: YUV model conversion (default: yuv_601)

    • type: str

    • possible values:

      • yuv_601: color model conversion from YUV to RGB defined in BT.601

      • yuv_709: color model conversion from YUV to RGB defined in BT.709

      • yuv_2020: color model conversion from YUV to RGB defined in BT.2020

  • yuv_range: YUV range (default: itu_full)

    • type: str

    • possible values:

      • itu_full: the full range of the encoded values are valid and interpreted according

        to the ITU “full range” quantization rules

      • itu_narrow: headroom and foot room are reserved in the numerical range of encoded

        values, and the remaining values are expanded according to the ITU “narrow range” quantization rules

  • x_chroma_location: Location of downsampled chroma component samples relative to the luma

    samples. (default: cosited_even)

    • type: str

    • possible values:

      • cosited_even: downsampled chroma samples are aligned with luma samples with even

        coordinates

      • midpoint: downsampled chroma samples are located half way between each even

        luma sample and the nearest higher odd luma sample

  • y_chroma_location: Location of downsampled chroma component samples relative to the luma

    samples. (default: cosited_even)

    • type: str

    • possible values:

      • cosited_even: downsampled chroma samples are aligned with luma samples with even

        coordinates

      • midpoint: downsampled chroma samples are located half way between each even

        luma sample and the nearest higher odd luma sample

  • depth_map_render_mode: depth map render mode (default: points)

    • type: str

    • possible values:

      • points: render as points

      • lines: render as lines

      • triangles: render as triangles

  1. Displaying Color Images

    Image data can either be on host or device (GPU). For tensors the image format is derived from the component count and component type if image_format is auto_detect (the default). These image formats are supported in auto detect mode

    • gray 8 bit signed normalized

    • gray 8 bit unsigned normalized

    • gray 16 bit signed normalized

    • gray 16 bit unsigned normalized

    • gray 32 bit signed normalized

    • gray 32 bit unsigned normalized

    • gray 32 bit float

    • RGB 8 bit signed normalized

    • RGB 8 bit unsigned normalized

    • RGBA 8 bit signed normalized

    • RGBA 8 bit unsigned normalized

    • RGBA 16 bit signed normalized

    • RGBA 16 bit unsigned normalized

    • RGBA 32 bit float

    Additionally the image_format can be set to these values

    • “r8_uint”

    • “r8_sint”

    • “r8_unorm”

    • “r8_snorm”

    • “r8_srgb”

    • “r16_uint”

    • “r16_sint”

    • “r16_unorm”

    • “r16_snorm”

    • “r16_sfloat”

    • “r32_uint”

    • “r32_sint”

    • “r32_sfloat”

    • “r8g8b8_unorm”

    • “r8g8b8_snorm”

    • “r8g8b8_snorm”

    • “r8g8b8a8_unorm”

    • “r8g8b8a8_snorm”

    • “r8g8b8a8_srgb”

    • “r16g16b16a16_unorm”

    • “r16g16b16a16_snorm”

    • “r16g16b16a16_sfloat”

    • “r32g32b32a32_sfloat”

    • “a2b10g10r10_unorm_pack32”

    • “a2r10g10b10_unorm_pack32”

    • “b8g8r8a8_unorm”

    • “b8g8r8a8_srgb”

    • “a8b8g8r8_unorm_pack32”

    • “y8u8y8v8_422_unorm”

    • “u8y8v8y8_422_unorm”

    • “y8_u8v8_2plane_420_unorm”

    • “y8_u8v8_2plane_422_unorm”

    • “y8_u8_v8_3plane_420_unorm”

    • “y8_u8_v8_3plane_422_unorm”

    • “y16_u16v16_2plane_420_unorm”

    • “y16_u16v16_2plane_422_unorm”

    • “y16_u16_v16_3plane_420_unorm”

    • “y16_u16_v16_3plane_422_unorm”

    When the type parameter is set to color_lut the final color is looked up using the values from the color_lut parameter. For color lookups these image formats are supported

    • R 8 bit signed

    • R 8 bit unsigned

    • R 16 bit signed

    • R 16 bit unsigned

    • R 32 bit signed

    • R 32 bit unsigned

  2. Drawing Geometry

    In all cases, x and y are normalized coordinates in the range [0, 1]. The x and y correspond to the horizontal and vertical axes of the display, respectively. The origin (0, 0) is at the top left of the display. Geometric primitives outside of the visible area are clipped. Coordinate arrays are expected to have the shape (N, C) where N is the coordinate count and C is the component count for each coordinate.

    • Points are defined by a (x, y) coordinate pair.

    • Lines are defined by a set of two (x, y) coordinate pairs.

    • Lines strips are defined by a sequence of (x, y) coordinate pairs. The first two coordinates define the first line, each additional coordinate adds a line connecting to the previous coordinate.

    • Triangles are defined by a set of three (x, y) coordinate pairs.

    • Crosses are defined by (x, y, size) tuples. size specifies the size of the cross in the x direction and is optional, if omitted it’s set to 0.05. The size in the y direction is calculated using the aspect ratio of the window to make the crosses square.

    • Rectangles (bounding boxes) are defined by a pair of 2-tuples defining the upper-left and lower-right coordinates of a box: (x1, y1), (x2, y2).

    • Ovals are defined by (x, y, size_x, size_y) tuples. size_x and size_y are optional, if omitted they are set to 0.05.

    • Texts are defined by (x, y, size) tuples. size specifies the size of the text in y direction and is optional, if omitted it’s set to 0.05. The size in the x direction is calculated using the aspect ratio of the window. The index of each coordinate references a text string from the text parameter and the index is clamped to the size of the text array. For example, if there is one item set for the text parameter, e.g. text=["my_text"] and three coordinates, then my_text is rendered three times. If text=["first text", "second text"] and three coordinates are specified, then first text is rendered at the first coordinate, second text at the second coordinate and then second text again at the third coordinate. The text string array is fixed and can’t be changed after initialization. To hide text which should not be displayed, specify coordinates greater than (1.0, 1.0) for the text item, the text is then clipped away.

    • 3D Points are defined by a (x, y, z) coordinate tuple.

    • 3D Lines are defined by a set of two (x, y, z) coordinate tuples.

    • 3D Lines strips are defined by a sequence of (x, y, z) coordinate tuples. The first two coordinates define the first line, each additional coordinate adds a line connecting to the previous coordinate.

    • 3D Triangles are defined by a set of three (x, y, z) coordinate tuples.

  3. Displaying Depth Maps

    When type is depth_map the provided data is interpreted as a rectangular array of depth values. Additionally a 2d array with a color value for each point in the grid can be specified by setting type to depth_map_color.

    The type of geometry drawn can be selected by setting depth_map_render_mode.

    Depth maps are rendered in 3D and support camera movement. The camera is controlled using the mouse:

    • Orbit (LMB)

    • Pan (LMB + CTRL | MMB)

    • Dolly (LMB + SHIFT | RMB | Mouse wheel)

    • Look Around (LMB + ALT | LMB + CTRL + SHIFT)

    • Zoom (Mouse wheel + SHIFT)

  4. Output

    By default a window is opened to display the rendering, but the extension can also be run in headless mode with the headless parameter.

    Using a display in exclusive mode is also supported with the use_exclusive_display parameter. This reduces the latency by avoiding the desktop compositor.

    The rendered framebuffer can be output to render_buffer_output.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, **kwargs) -> None

Add arguments to the component via Python kwargs.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Condition) -> None

  2. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Resource) -> None

Add a condition or resource to the Operator.

This can be used to add a condition or resource to an operator after it has already been constructed.

Parameters
argholoscan.core.Condition or holoscan.core.Resource

The condition or resource to add.

add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flow: holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo) -> None

  2. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flows: list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]) -> None

  3. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None

Add a dynamic flow from this operator to another operator.

Parameters
next_opholoscan.core.Operator

The downstream operator to connect to.

next_input_port_namestr, optional

The name of the input port on the downstream operator to connect to. If not specified, the first available input port will be used.

Notes

This method has several overloads to support different ways of creating dynamic flows:

  1. add_dynamic_flow(next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Basic connection using default output port. This is the simplest form for connecting

    two operators when you only need to specify the destination.

  2. add_dynamic_flow(curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Connection with explicit output port specification. Use this when the source operator has

    multiple output ports and you need to specify which one to use.

  3. add_dynamic_flow(flow: FlowInfo) - Connection using a FlowInfo object, which encapsulates all connection details including:

    • Source operator and its output port specification

    • Destination operator and its input port specification

    • Port names and associated IOSpecs

    • This is useful for complex connections or when reusing connection patterns.

  4. add_dynamic_flow(flows: List[FlowInfo]) - Batch connection using multiple FlowInfo objects. Use this to set up multiple

    connections in a single call, which is more efficient than making multiple individual connections.

The FlowInfo class provides a complete description of a flow connection between operators, including all port specifications and naming. It’s particularly useful when you need to:

  • Store and reuse connection patterns

  • Create complex routing configurations

  • Handle dynamic port specifications

  • Manage multiple connections systematically

  1. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property async_condition

The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.

This property provides access to the internal asynchronous condition for the operator, which controls the scheduling of the operator’s compute method.

Returns
conditionholoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition

An instance of holoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition that is the internal asynchronous condition for the operator.

compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None

Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.

property conditions

Conditions associated with the operator.

property description

YAML formatted string describing the operator.

enable_metadata(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, enable: bool) → None

Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator. If it is not set, the default value will be determined by the enable_metadata setting from the Fragment that this operator belongs to.

property execution_context

The execution context for the operator.

This property provides access to the execution context of the operator, which contains information about the current execution environment including scheduling details.

Returns
holoscan.core.ExecutionContext

The execution context object for this operator.

find_all_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool]) → list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]

Find all flow info objects in the operator’s next flows that match a given condition.

Parameters
predicatecallable

A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.

Returns
list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]

List of matching FlowInfo objects.

find_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool])holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo

Find a flow info in the operator’s next flows based on a given predicate.

Parameters
predicatecallable

A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.

Returns
holoscan.core.FlowInfo or None

The first matching FlowInfo object, or None if not found.

property fragment

The fragment (holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Operator initialization method.

property is_metadata_enabled

Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.

property metadata

The metadata dictionary (holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.

property metadata_policy

The metadata policy (holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.

The supported policies are:

  • MetadataPolicy.REJECT: Reject the new value if the key already exists

  • MetadataPolicy.UPDATE: Replace existing value with the new one if the key already exists

  • MetadataPolicy.INPLACE_UPDATE: Update the value stored within an existing MetadataObject in-place if the key already exists (in contrast to UPDATE which always replaces the existing MetadataObject with a new one).

  • MetadataPolicy.RAISE: Raise an exception if the key already exists

property name

The name of the operator.

property next_flows

Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.

Returns
list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]

List of flow information objects describing connections to downstream operators.

property operator_type

The operator type.

holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.

queue_policy(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str, port_type: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.IOType = <IOType.INPUT: 0>, policy: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.QueuePolicy = <QueuePolicy.FAULT: 2>) → None

Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port’s receiver (or transmitter).

Parameters
port_namestr

The name of the port.

port_typeIOSpec.IOType, optional

Enum indicating whether port_name corresponds to an input port or output port.

policyIOSpec.QueuePolicy, optional

The queue policy to set. Valid values are:

  • QueuePolicy.POP : If the queue is full, pop the oldest item, then add the new one.

  • QueuePolicy.REJECT : If the queue is full, reject (discard) the new item.

  • QueuePolicy.FAULT : If the queue is full, log a warning and reject the new item.

Returns
transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None

The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.

receiver(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Receiver]

Get the receiver used by an input port.

Parameters
port_namestr

The name of the input port.

Returns
receiverholoscan.resources.Receiver

The receiver used by this input port. Will be None if the port does not exist.

resource(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, name: str) → Optional[object]

Resources associated with the operator.

Parameters
namestr

The name of the resource to retrieve

Returns
holoscan.core.Resource or None

The resource with the given name. If no resource with the given name is found, None is returned.

property resources

Resources associated with the operator.

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None

Operator setup method.

property spec

The operator spec (holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.

start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Operator start method.

stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Operator stop method.

stop_execution(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Stop the execution of the operator.

This method is used to stop the execution of the operator by setting the internal async condition to EVENT_NEVER state, which sets the scheduling condition to NEVER. Once stopped, the operator will not be scheduled for execution (the compute() method will not be called).

Note that executing this method does not trigger the operator’s stop() method. The stop() method is called only when the scheduler deactivates all operators together.

transmitter(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Transmitter]

Get the transmitter used by an output port.

Parameters
port_namestr

The name of the output port.

Returns
transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None

The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.

class holoscan.operators.InferenceOp

Bases: holoscan.core._core.Operator

Inference operator.

==Named Inputs==

receiversmulti-receiver accepting nvidia::gxf::Tensor(s)

Any number of upstream ports may be connected to this receivers port. The operator will search across all messages for tensors matching those specified in in_tensor_names. These are the set of input tensors used by the models in inference_map.

model_activation_specs: list[holoscan.operators.ActivationSpecs], optional

A list of ActivationSpec objects. This port is used together with activation_map to select a subset of models to inference.

==Named Outputs==

transmitternvidia::gxf::Tensor(s)

A message containing tensors corresponding to the inference results from all models will be emitted. The names of the tensors transmitted correspond to those in out_tensor_names.

==Device Memory Requirements==

When using this operator with a holoscan.resources.BlockMemoryPool, num_blocks must be greater than or equal to the number of output tensors that will be produced. The block_size in bytes must be greater than or equal to the largest output tensor (in bytes). If output_on_cuda is True, the blocks should be in device memory (storage_type=1), otherwise they should be CUDA pinned host memory (storage_type=0).

For more details on InferenceOp parameters, see [Customizing the Inference Operator](https://docs.nvidia.com/holoscan/sdk-user-guide/examples/byom.html#customizing-the-inference-operator) or refer to [Inference](https://docs.nvidia.com/holoscan/sdk-user-guide/inference.html).

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only)

The fragment that the operator belongs to.

backend{“trt”, “onnxrt”, “torch”}

Backend to use for inference. Set "trt" for TensorRT, "torch" for LibTorch and "onnxrt" for the ONNX runtime.

allocatorholoscan.resources.Allocator

Memory allocator to use for the output.

inference_mapdict[str, List[str]]

Tensor to model map.

model_path_mapdict[str, str]

Path to the ONNX model to be loaded.

pre_processor_mapdict[str, List[str]]

Pre processed data to model map.

device_mapdict[str, int], optional

Mapping of model to GPU ID for inference.

dla_core_mapdict[str, int], optional

Mapping of model to DLA core index for inference.

temporal_mapdict[str, int], optional

Mapping of model to frame delay for inference.

activation_mapdict[str, int], optional

Mapping of model to activation state for inference.

backend_mapdict[str, str], optional

Mapping of model to backend type for inference. Backend options: "trt" or "torch"

in_tensor_namessequence of str, optional

Input tensors.

out_tensor_namessequence of str, optional

Output tensors.

trt_opt_profilesequence of int, optional

TensorRT optimization profile for models with dynamic inputs.

infer_on_cpubool, optional

Whether to run the computation on the CPU instead of GPU. Default value is False.

parallel_inferencebool, optional

Whether to enable parallel execution. Default value is True.

input_on_cudabool, optional

Whether the input buffer is on the GPU. Default value is True.

output_on_cudabool, optional

Whether the output buffer is on the GPU. Default value is True.

transmit_on_cudabool, optional

Whether to transmit the message on the GPU. Default value is True.

enable_fp16bool, optional

Use 16-bit floating point computations. Default value is False.

enable_cuda_graphsbool, optional

Use CUDA Graphs. Default value is True.

dla_coreint, optional

The DLA core index to execute the engine on, starts at 0. Set to -1 to disable. Default value is -1.

dla_gpu_fallbackbool, optional

If DLA is enabled, use the GPU if a layer cannot be executed on DLA. If the fallback is disabled, engine creation will fail if a layer cannot executed on DLA. Default value is True.

is_engine_pathbool, optional

Whether the input model path mapping is for trt engine files. Default value is False.

cuda_stream_poolholoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool, optional

holoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool instance to allocate CUDA streams. Default value is None.

namestr, optional (constructor only)

The name of the operator. Default value is "inference".

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
async_condition The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
conditions Conditions associated with the operator.
description YAML formatted string describing the operator.
execution_context The execution context for the operator.
fragment The fragment (holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.
id The identifier of the component.
is_metadata_enabled Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.
metadata The metadata dictionary (holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.
metadata_policy The metadata policy (holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.
name The name of the operator.
next_flows Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.
operator_type The operator type.
resources Resources associated with the operator.
spec The operator spec (holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2) Operator compute method.
enable_metadata(self, enable) Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator.
find_all_flow_info(self, predicate) Find all flow info objects in the operator's next flows that match a given condition.
find_flow_info(self, predicate) Find a flow info in the operator's next flows based on a given predicate.
initialize(self) Operator initialization method.
queue_policy(self, port_name, port_type, policy) Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port's receiver (or transmitter).
receiver(self, port_name) Get the receiver used by an input port.
resource(self, name) Resources associated with the operator.
setup(self, arg0) Operator setup method.
start(self) Operator start method.
stop(self) Operator stop method.
stop_execution(self) Stop the execution of the operator.
transmitter(self, port_name) Get the transmitter used by an output port.

ActivationSpec
DataMap
DataVecMap
OperatorType

class ActivationSpec

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Methods

is_active(self) Get model active flag
model(self) Get model name
set_active(self[, active]) Set model active flag

__init__(self: holoscan.operators.inference._inference.InferenceOp.ActivationSpec, arg0: str, arg1: bool) → None
is_active(self: holoscan.operators.inference._inference.InferenceOp.ActivationSpec) → bool

Get model active flag

model(self: holoscan.operators.inference._inference.InferenceOp.ActivationSpec) → str

Get model name

set_active(self: holoscan.operators.inference._inference.InferenceOp.ActivationSpec, active: bool = True) → None

Set model active flag

class DataMap

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Methods

get_map(self)

insert(self)

__init__(self: holoscan.operators.inference._inference.InferenceOp.DataMap) → None
get_map(self: holoscan.operators.inference._inference.InferenceOp.DataMap) → dict[str, str]
insert(self: holoscan.operators.inference._inference.InferenceOp.DataMap) → dict[str, str]
class DataVecMap

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Methods

get_map(self)

insert(self)

__init__(self: holoscan.operators.inference._inference.InferenceOp.DataVecMap) → None
get_map(self: holoscan.operators.inference._inference.InferenceOp.DataVecMap) → dict[str, list[str]]
insert(self: holoscan.operators.inference._inference.InferenceOp.DataVecMap) → dict[str, list[str]]
INPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__input_exec__'
OUTPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__output_exec__'
class OperatorType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Enum class for operator types used by the executor.

  • NATIVE: Native operator.

  • GXF: GXF operator.

  • VIRTUAL: Virtual operator. (for internal use, not intended for use by application authors)

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

VIRTUAL

Attributes

name

value
GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
VIRTUAL = <OperatorType.VIRTUAL: 2>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
__init__(self: holoscan.operators.inference._inference.InferenceOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, *args, backend: str, allocator: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, inference_map: dict, model_path_map: dict, pre_processor_map: dict, device_map: dict = {}, dla_core_map: dict = {}, temporal_map: dict = {}, activation_map: dict = {}, backend_map: dict = {}, in_tensor_names: list[str] = [], out_tensor_names: list[str] = [], trt_opt_profile: list[int] = [1, 1, 1], infer_on_cpu: bool = False, parallel_inference: bool = True, input_on_cuda: bool = True, output_on_cuda: bool = True, transmit_on_cuda: bool = True, enable_fp16: bool = False, enable_cuda_graphs: bool = True, dla_core: int = - 1, dla_gpu_fallback: bool = True, is_engine_path: bool = False, cuda_stream_pool: holoscan.resources._resources.CudaStreamPool = None, name: str = 'inference') → None

Inference operator.

==Named Inputs==

receiversmulti-receiver accepting nvidia::gxf::Tensor(s)

Any number of upstream ports may be connected to this receivers port. The operator will search across all messages for tensors matching those specified in in_tensor_names. These are the set of input tensors used by the models in inference_map.

model_activation_specs: list[holoscan.operators.ActivationSpecs], optional

A list of ActivationSpec objects. This port is used together with activation_map to select a subset of models to inference.

==Named Outputs==

transmitternvidia::gxf::Tensor(s)

A message containing tensors corresponding to the inference results from all models will be emitted. The names of the tensors transmitted correspond to those in out_tensor_names.

==Device Memory Requirements==

When using this operator with a holoscan.resources.BlockMemoryPool, num_blocks must be greater than or equal to the number of output tensors that will be produced. The block_size in bytes must be greater than or equal to the largest output tensor (in bytes). If output_on_cuda is True, the blocks should be in device memory (storage_type=1), otherwise they should be CUDA pinned host memory (storage_type=0).

For more details on InferenceOp parameters, see [Customizing the Inference Operator](https://docs.nvidia.com/holoscan/sdk-user-guide/examples/byom.html#customizing-the-inference-operator) or refer to [Inference](https://docs.nvidia.com/holoscan/sdk-user-guide/inference.html).

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only)

The fragment that the operator belongs to.

backend{“trt”, “onnxrt”, “torch”}

Backend to use for inference. Set "trt" for TensorRT, "torch" for LibTorch and "onnxrt" for the ONNX runtime.

allocatorholoscan.resources.Allocator

Memory allocator to use for the output.

inference_mapdict[str, List[str]]

Tensor to model map.

model_path_mapdict[str, str]

Path to the ONNX model to be loaded.

pre_processor_mapdict[str, List[str]]

Pre processed data to model map.

device_mapdict[str, int], optional

Mapping of model to GPU ID for inference.

dla_core_mapdict[str, int], optional

Mapping of model to DLA core index for inference.

temporal_mapdict[str, int], optional

Mapping of model to frame delay for inference.

activation_mapdict[str, int], optional

Mapping of model to activation state for inference.

backend_mapdict[str, str], optional

Mapping of model to backend type for inference. Backend options: "trt" or "torch"

in_tensor_namessequence of str, optional

Input tensors.

out_tensor_namessequence of str, optional

Output tensors.

trt_opt_profilesequence of int, optional

TensorRT optimization profile for models with dynamic inputs.

infer_on_cpubool, optional

Whether to run the computation on the CPU instead of GPU. Default value is False.

parallel_inferencebool, optional

Whether to enable parallel execution. Default value is True.

input_on_cudabool, optional

Whether the input buffer is on the GPU. Default value is True.

output_on_cudabool, optional

Whether the output buffer is on the GPU. Default value is True.

transmit_on_cudabool, optional

Whether to transmit the message on the GPU. Default value is True.

enable_fp16bool, optional

Use 16-bit floating point computations. Default value is False.

enable_cuda_graphsbool, optional

Use CUDA Graphs. Default value is True.

dla_coreint, optional

The DLA core index to execute the engine on, starts at 0. Set to -1 to disable. Default value is -1.

dla_gpu_fallbackbool, optional

If DLA is enabled, use the GPU if a layer cannot be executed on DLA. If the fallback is disabled, engine creation will fail if a layer cannot executed on DLA. Default value is True.

is_engine_pathbool, optional

Whether the input model path mapping is for trt engine files. Default value is False.

cuda_stream_poolholoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool, optional

holoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool instance to allocate CUDA streams. Default value is None.

namestr, optional (constructor only)

The name of the operator. Default value is "inference".

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, **kwargs) -> None

Add arguments to the component via Python kwargs.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Condition) -> None

  2. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Resource) -> None

Add a condition or resource to the Operator.

This can be used to add a condition or resource to an operator after it has already been constructed.

Parameters
argholoscan.core.Condition or holoscan.core.Resource

The condition or resource to add.

add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flow: holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo) -> None

  2. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flows: list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]) -> None

  3. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None

Add a dynamic flow from this operator to another operator.

Parameters
next_opholoscan.core.Operator

The downstream operator to connect to.

next_input_port_namestr, optional

The name of the input port on the downstream operator to connect to. If not specified, the first available input port will be used.

Notes

This method has several overloads to support different ways of creating dynamic flows:

  1. add_dynamic_flow(next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Basic connection using default output port. This is the simplest form for connecting

    two operators when you only need to specify the destination.

  2. add_dynamic_flow(curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Connection with explicit output port specification. Use this when the source operator has

    multiple output ports and you need to specify which one to use.

  3. add_dynamic_flow(flow: FlowInfo) - Connection using a FlowInfo object, which encapsulates all connection details including:

    • Source operator and its output port specification

    • Destination operator and its input port specification

    • Port names and associated IOSpecs

    • This is useful for complex connections or when reusing connection patterns.

  4. add_dynamic_flow(flows: List[FlowInfo]) - Batch connection using multiple FlowInfo objects. Use this to set up multiple

    connections in a single call, which is more efficient than making multiple individual connections.

The FlowInfo class provides a complete description of a flow connection between operators, including all port specifications and naming. It’s particularly useful when you need to:

  • Store and reuse connection patterns

  • Create complex routing configurations

  • Handle dynamic port specifications

  • Manage multiple connections systematically

  1. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property async_condition

The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.

This property provides access to the internal asynchronous condition for the operator, which controls the scheduling of the operator’s compute method.

Returns
conditionholoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition

An instance of holoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition that is the internal asynchronous condition for the operator.

compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None

Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.

property conditions

Conditions associated with the operator.

property description

YAML formatted string describing the operator.

enable_metadata(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, enable: bool) → None

Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator. If it is not set, the default value will be determined by the enable_metadata setting from the Fragment that this operator belongs to.

property execution_context

The execution context for the operator.

This property provides access to the execution context of the operator, which contains information about the current execution environment including scheduling details.

Returns
holoscan.core.ExecutionContext

The execution context object for this operator.

find_all_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool]) → list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]

Find all flow info objects in the operator’s next flows that match a given condition.

Parameters
predicatecallable

A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.

Returns
list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]

List of matching FlowInfo objects.

find_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool])holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo

Find a flow info in the operator’s next flows based on a given predicate.

Parameters
predicatecallable

A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.

Returns
holoscan.core.FlowInfo or None

The first matching FlowInfo object, or None if not found.

property fragment

The fragment (holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Operator initialization method.

property is_metadata_enabled

Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.

property metadata

The metadata dictionary (holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.

property metadata_policy

The metadata policy (holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.

The supported policies are:

  • MetadataPolicy.REJECT: Reject the new value if the key already exists

  • MetadataPolicy.UPDATE: Replace existing value with the new one if the key already exists

  • MetadataPolicy.INPLACE_UPDATE: Update the value stored within an existing MetadataObject in-place if the key already exists (in contrast to UPDATE which always replaces the existing MetadataObject with a new one).

  • MetadataPolicy.RAISE: Raise an exception if the key already exists

property name

The name of the operator.

property next_flows

Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.

Returns
list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]

List of flow information objects describing connections to downstream operators.

property operator_type

The operator type.

holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.

queue_policy(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str, port_type: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.IOType = <IOType.INPUT: 0>, policy: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.QueuePolicy = <QueuePolicy.FAULT: 2>) → None

Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port’s receiver (or transmitter).

Parameters
port_namestr

The name of the port.

port_typeIOSpec.IOType, optional

Enum indicating whether port_name corresponds to an input port or output port.

policyIOSpec.QueuePolicy, optional

The queue policy to set. Valid values are:

  • QueuePolicy.POP : If the queue is full, pop the oldest item, then add the new one.

  • QueuePolicy.REJECT : If the queue is full, reject (discard) the new item.

  • QueuePolicy.FAULT : If the queue is full, log a warning and reject the new item.

Returns
transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None

The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.

receiver(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Receiver]

Get the receiver used by an input port.

Parameters
port_namestr

The name of the input port.

Returns
receiverholoscan.resources.Receiver

The receiver used by this input port. Will be None if the port does not exist.

resource(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, name: str) → Optional[object]

Resources associated with the operator.

Parameters
namestr

The name of the resource to retrieve

Returns
holoscan.core.Resource or None

The resource with the given name. If no resource with the given name is found, None is returned.

property resources

Resources associated with the operator.

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None

Operator setup method.

property spec

The operator spec (holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.

start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Operator start method.

stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Operator stop method.

stop_execution(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Stop the execution of the operator.

This method is used to stop the execution of the operator by setting the internal async condition to EVENT_NEVER state, which sets the scheduling condition to NEVER. Once stopped, the operator will not be scheduled for execution (the compute() method will not be called).

Note that executing this method does not trigger the operator’s stop() method. The stop() method is called only when the scheduler deactivates all operators together.

transmitter(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Transmitter]

Get the transmitter used by an output port.

Parameters
port_namestr

The name of the output port.

Returns
transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None

The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.

class holoscan.operators.InferenceProcessorOp

Bases: holoscan.core._core.Operator

Holoinfer Processing operator.

==Named Inputs==

receiversmulti-receiver accepting nvidia::gxf::Tensor(s)

Any number of upstream ports may be connected to this receivers port. The operator will search across all messages for tensors matching those specified in in_tensor_names. These are the set of input tensors used by the processing operations specified in process_map.

==Named Outputs==

transmitternvidia::gxf::Tensor(s)

A message containing tensors corresponding to the processed results from operations will be emitted. The names of the tensors transmitted correspond to those in out_tensor_names.

==Device Memory Requirements==

When using this operator with a holoscan.resources.BlockMemoryPool, num_blocks must be greater than or equal to the number of output tensors that will be produced. The block_size in bytes must be greater than or equal to the largest output tensor (in bytes). If output_on_cuda is True, the blocks should be in device memory (storage_type=1), otherwise they should be CUDA pinned host memory (storage_type=0).

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only)

The fragment that the operator belongs to.

allocatorholoscan.resources.Allocator

Memory allocator to use for the output.

process_operationsholoscan.operators.InferenceProcessorOp.DataVecMap

Operations in sequence on tensors.

processed_mapholoscan.operators.InferenceProcessorOp::DataVecMap

Input-output tensor mapping.

in_tensor_namessequence of str, optional

Names of input tensors in the order to be fed into the operator.

out_tensor_namessequence of str, optional

Names of output tensors in the order to be fed into the operator.

input_on_cudabool, optional

Whether the input buffer is on the GPU. Default value is False.

output_on_cudabool, optional

Whether the output buffer is on the GPU. Default value is False.

transmit_on_cudabool, optional

Whether to transmit the message on the GPU. Default value is False.

cuda_stream_poolholoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool, optional

holoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool instance to allocate CUDA streams. Default value is None.

config_pathstr, optional

File path to the config file. Default value is "".

custom_kernelsholoscan.operators.InferenceProcessorOp.DataMap

Custom kernels and the kernel parameters as string Key/Value pair.

disable_transmitterbool, optional

If True, disable the transmitter output port of the operator. Default value is False.

namestr, optional (constructor only)

The name of the operator. Default value is "postprocessor".

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
async_condition The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
conditions Conditions associated with the operator.
description YAML formatted string describing the operator.
execution_context The execution context for the operator.
fragment The fragment (holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.
id The identifier of the component.
is_metadata_enabled Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.
metadata The metadata dictionary (holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.
metadata_policy The metadata policy (holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.
name The name of the operator.
next_flows Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.
operator_type The operator type.
resources Resources associated with the operator.
spec The operator spec (holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2) Operator compute method.
enable_metadata(self, enable) Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator.
find_all_flow_info(self, predicate) Find all flow info objects in the operator's next flows that match a given condition.
find_flow_info(self, predicate) Find a flow info in the operator's next flows based on a given predicate.
initialize(self) Operator initialization method.
queue_policy(self, port_name, port_type, policy) Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port's receiver (or transmitter).
receiver(self, port_name) Get the receiver used by an input port.
resource(self, name) Resources associated with the operator.
setup(self, arg0) Operator setup method.
start(self) Operator start method.
stop(self) Operator stop method.
stop_execution(self) Stop the execution of the operator.
transmitter(self, port_name) Get the transmitter used by an output port.

DataMap
DataVecMap
OperatorType

class DataMap

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Methods

get_map(self)

insert(self)

__init__(self: holoscan.operators.inference_processor._inference_processor.InferenceProcessorOp.DataMap) → None
get_map(self: holoscan.operators.inference_processor._inference_processor.InferenceProcessorOp.DataMap) → dict[str, str]
insert(self: holoscan.operators.inference_processor._inference_processor.InferenceProcessorOp.DataMap) → dict[str, str]
class DataVecMap

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Methods

get_map(self)

insert(self)

__init__(self: holoscan.operators.inference_processor._inference_processor.InferenceProcessorOp.DataVecMap) → None
get_map(self: holoscan.operators.inference_processor._inference_processor.InferenceProcessorOp.DataVecMap) → dict[str, list[str]]
insert(self: holoscan.operators.inference_processor._inference_processor.InferenceProcessorOp.DataVecMap) → dict[str, list[str]]
INPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__input_exec__'
OUTPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__output_exec__'
class OperatorType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Enum class for operator types used by the executor.

  • NATIVE: Native operator.

  • GXF: GXF operator.

  • VIRTUAL: Virtual operator. (for internal use, not intended for use by application authors)

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

VIRTUAL

Attributes

name

value
GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
VIRTUAL = <OperatorType.VIRTUAL: 2>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
__init__(self: holoscan.operators.inference_processor._inference_processor.InferenceProcessorOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, *args, allocator: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, process_operations: dict = {}, processed_map: dict = {}, in_tensor_names: list[str] = [], out_tensor_names: list[str] = [], custom_kernels: dict = {}, input_on_cuda: bool = False, output_on_cuda: bool = False, transmit_on_cuda: bool = False, disable_transmitter: bool = False, cuda_stream_pool: holoscan.resources._resources.CudaStreamPool = None, config_path: str = '', name: str = 'postprocessor') → None

Holoinfer Processing operator.

==Named Inputs==

receiversmulti-receiver accepting nvidia::gxf::Tensor(s)

Any number of upstream ports may be connected to this receivers port. The operator will search across all messages for tensors matching those specified in in_tensor_names. These are the set of input tensors used by the processing operations specified in process_map.

==Named Outputs==

transmitternvidia::gxf::Tensor(s)

A message containing tensors corresponding to the processed results from operations will be emitted. The names of the tensors transmitted correspond to those in out_tensor_names.

==Device Memory Requirements==

When using this operator with a holoscan.resources.BlockMemoryPool, num_blocks must be greater than or equal to the number of output tensors that will be produced. The block_size in bytes must be greater than or equal to the largest output tensor (in bytes). If output_on_cuda is True, the blocks should be in device memory (storage_type=1), otherwise they should be CUDA pinned host memory (storage_type=0).

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only)

The fragment that the operator belongs to.

allocatorholoscan.resources.Allocator

Memory allocator to use for the output.

process_operationsholoscan.operators.InferenceProcessorOp.DataVecMap

Operations in sequence on tensors.

processed_mapholoscan.operators.InferenceProcessorOp::DataVecMap

Input-output tensor mapping.

in_tensor_namessequence of str, optional

Names of input tensors in the order to be fed into the operator.

out_tensor_namessequence of str, optional

Names of output tensors in the order to be fed into the operator.

input_on_cudabool, optional

Whether the input buffer is on the GPU. Default value is False.

output_on_cudabool, optional

Whether the output buffer is on the GPU. Default value is False.

transmit_on_cudabool, optional

Whether to transmit the message on the GPU. Default value is False.

cuda_stream_poolholoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool, optional

holoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool instance to allocate CUDA streams. Default value is None.

config_pathstr, optional

File path to the config file. Default value is "".

custom_kernelsholoscan.operators.InferenceProcessorOp.DataMap

Custom kernels and the kernel parameters as string Key/Value pair.

disable_transmitterbool, optional

If True, disable the transmitter output port of the operator. Default value is False.

namestr, optional (constructor only)

The name of the operator. Default value is "postprocessor".

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, **kwargs) -> None

Add arguments to the component via Python kwargs.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Condition) -> None

  2. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Resource) -> None

Add a condition or resource to the Operator.

This can be used to add a condition or resource to an operator after it has already been constructed.

Parameters
argholoscan.core.Condition or holoscan.core.Resource

The condition or resource to add.

add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flow: holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo) -> None

  2. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flows: list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]) -> None

  3. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None

Add a dynamic flow from this operator to another operator.

Parameters
next_opholoscan.core.Operator

The downstream operator to connect to.

next_input_port_namestr, optional

The name of the input port on the downstream operator to connect to. If not specified, the first available input port will be used.

Notes

This method has several overloads to support different ways of creating dynamic flows:

  1. add_dynamic_flow(next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Basic connection using default output port. This is the simplest form for connecting

    two operators when you only need to specify the destination.

  2. add_dynamic_flow(curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Connection with explicit output port specification. Use this when the source operator has

    multiple output ports and you need to specify which one to use.

  3. add_dynamic_flow(flow: FlowInfo) - Connection using a FlowInfo object, which encapsulates all connection details including:

    • Source operator and its output port specification

    • Destination operator and its input port specification

    • Port names and associated IOSpecs

    • This is useful for complex connections or when reusing connection patterns.

  4. add_dynamic_flow(flows: List[FlowInfo]) - Batch connection using multiple FlowInfo objects. Use this to set up multiple

    connections in a single call, which is more efficient than making multiple individual connections.

The FlowInfo class provides a complete description of a flow connection between operators, including all port specifications and naming. It’s particularly useful when you need to:

  • Store and reuse connection patterns

  • Create complex routing configurations

  • Handle dynamic port specifications

  • Manage multiple connections systematically

  1. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property async_condition

The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.

This property provides access to the internal asynchronous condition for the operator, which controls the scheduling of the operator’s compute method.

Returns
conditionholoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition

An instance of holoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition that is the internal asynchronous condition for the operator.

compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None

Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.

property conditions

Conditions associated with the operator.

property description

YAML formatted string describing the operator.

enable_metadata(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, enable: bool) → None

Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator. If it is not set, the default value will be determined by the enable_metadata setting from the Fragment that this operator belongs to.

property execution_context

The execution context for the operator.

This property provides access to the execution context of the operator, which contains information about the current execution environment including scheduling details.

Returns
holoscan.core.ExecutionContext

The execution context object for this operator.

find_all_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool]) → list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]

Find all flow info objects in the operator’s next flows that match a given condition.

Parameters
predicatecallable

A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.

Returns
list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]

List of matching FlowInfo objects.

find_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool])holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo

Find a flow info in the operator’s next flows based on a given predicate.

Parameters
predicatecallable

A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.

Returns
holoscan.core.FlowInfo or None

The first matching FlowInfo object, or None if not found.

property fragment

The fragment (holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Operator initialization method.

property is_metadata_enabled

Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.

property metadata

The metadata dictionary (holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.

property metadata_policy

The metadata policy (holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.

The supported policies are:

  • MetadataPolicy.REJECT: Reject the new value if the key already exists

  • MetadataPolicy.UPDATE: Replace existing value with the new one if the key already exists

  • MetadataPolicy.INPLACE_UPDATE: Update the value stored within an existing MetadataObject in-place if the key already exists (in contrast to UPDATE which always replaces the existing MetadataObject with a new one).

  • MetadataPolicy.RAISE: Raise an exception if the key already exists

property name

The name of the operator.

property next_flows

Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.

Returns
list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]

List of flow information objects describing connections to downstream operators.

property operator_type

The operator type.

holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.

queue_policy(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str, port_type: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.IOType = <IOType.INPUT: 0>, policy: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.QueuePolicy = <QueuePolicy.FAULT: 2>) → None

Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port’s receiver (or transmitter).

Parameters
port_namestr

The name of the port.

port_typeIOSpec.IOType, optional

Enum indicating whether port_name corresponds to an input port or output port.

policyIOSpec.QueuePolicy, optional

The queue policy to set. Valid values are:

  • QueuePolicy.POP : If the queue is full, pop the oldest item, then add the new one.

  • QueuePolicy.REJECT : If the queue is full, reject (discard) the new item.

  • QueuePolicy.FAULT : If the queue is full, log a warning and reject the new item.

Returns
transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None

The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.

receiver(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Receiver]

Get the receiver used by an input port.

Parameters
port_namestr

The name of the input port.

Returns
receiverholoscan.resources.Receiver

The receiver used by this input port. Will be None if the port does not exist.

resource(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, name: str) → Optional[object]

Resources associated with the operator.

Parameters
namestr

The name of the resource to retrieve

Returns
holoscan.core.Resource or None

The resource with the given name. If no resource with the given name is found, None is returned.

property resources

Resources associated with the operator.

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None

Operator setup method.

property spec

The operator spec (holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.

start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Operator start method.

stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Operator stop method.

stop_execution(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Stop the execution of the operator.

This method is used to stop the execution of the operator by setting the internal async condition to EVENT_NEVER state, which sets the scheduling condition to NEVER. Once stopped, the operator will not be scheduled for execution (the compute() method will not be called).

Note that executing this method does not trigger the operator’s stop() method. The stop() method is called only when the scheduler deactivates all operators together.

transmitter(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Transmitter]

Get the transmitter used by an output port.

Parameters
port_namestr

The name of the output port.

Returns
transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None

The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.

class holoscan.operators.PingRxOp(fragment, *args, **kwargs)

Bases: holoscan.core.Operator

Simple receiver operator.

This is an example of a native operator with one input port. On each tick, it receives an integer from the “in” port.

==Named Inputs==

inany

A received value.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
async_condition The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
conditions Conditions associated with the operator.
description YAML formatted string describing the operator.
execution_context The execution context for the operator.
fragment The fragment (holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.
id The identifier of the component.
is_metadata_enabled Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.
metadata The metadata dictionary (holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.
metadata_policy The metadata policy (holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.
name The name of the operator.
next_flows Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.
operator_type The operator type.
resources Resources associated with the operator.
spec The operator spec (holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
compute(op_input, op_output, context) Default implementation of compute
enable_metadata(self, enable) Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator.
find_all_flow_info(self, predicate) Find all flow info objects in the operator's next flows that match a given condition.
find_flow_info(self, predicate) Find a flow info in the operator's next flows based on a given predicate.
initialize() Default implementation of initialize
queue_policy(self, port_name, port_type, policy) Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port's receiver (or transmitter).
receiver(self, port_name) Get the receiver used by an input port.
resource(self, name) Resources associated with the operator.
setup(spec) Default implementation of setup method.
start() Default implementation of start
stop() Default implementation of stop
stop_execution(self) Stop the execution of the operator.
transmitter(self, port_name) Get the transmitter used by an output port.

OperatorType

INPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__input_exec__'
OUTPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__output_exec__'
class OperatorType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Enum class for operator types used by the executor.

  • NATIVE: Native operator.

  • GXF: GXF operator.

  • VIRTUAL: Virtual operator. (for internal use, not intended for use by application authors)

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

VIRTUAL

Attributes

name

value
GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
VIRTUAL = <OperatorType.VIRTUAL: 2>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: object, arg1: holoscan::Fragment, *args, **kwargs) → None

Operator class.

Can be initialized with any number of Python positional and keyword arguments.

If a name keyword argument is provided, it must be a str and will be used to set the name of the operator.

Condition classes will be added to self.conditions, Resource classes will be added to self.resources, and any other arguments will be cast from a Python argument type to a C++ Arg and stored in self.args. (For details on how the casting is done, see the py_object_to_arg utility). When a Condition or Resource is provided via a kwarg, it’s name will be automatically be updated to the name of the kwarg.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment

The holoscan.core.Fragment (or holoscan.core.Application) to which this Operator will belong.

*args

Positional arguments.

**kwargs

Keyword arguments.

Raises
RuntimeError

If name kwarg is provided, but is not of str type. If multiple arguments of type Fragment are provided. If any other arguments cannot be converted to Arg type via py_object_to_arg.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, **kwargs) -> None

Add arguments to the component via Python kwargs.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Condition) -> None

  2. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Resource) -> None

Add a condition or resource to the Operator.

This can be used to add a condition or resource to an operator after it has already been constructed.

Parameters
argholoscan.core.Condition or holoscan.core.Resource

The condition or resource to add.

add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flow: holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo) -> None

  2. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flows: list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]) -> None

  3. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None

Add a dynamic flow from this operator to another operator.

Parameters
next_opholoscan.core.Operator

The downstream operator to connect to.

next_input_port_namestr, optional

The name of the input port on the downstream operator to connect to. If not specified, the first available input port will be used.

Notes

This method has several overloads to support different ways of creating dynamic flows:

  1. add_dynamic_flow(next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Basic connection using default output port. This is the simplest form for connecting

    two operators when you only need to specify the destination.

  2. add_dynamic_flow(curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Connection with explicit output port specification. Use this when the source operator has

    multiple output ports and you need to specify which one to use.

  3. add_dynamic_flow(flow: FlowInfo) - Connection using a FlowInfo object, which encapsulates all connection details including:

    • Source operator and its output port specification

    • Destination operator and its input port specification

    • Port names and associated IOSpecs

    • This is useful for complex connections or when reusing connection patterns.

  4. add_dynamic_flow(flows: List[FlowInfo]) - Batch connection using multiple FlowInfo objects. Use this to set up multiple

    connections in a single call, which is more efficient than making multiple individual connections.

The FlowInfo class provides a complete description of a flow connection between operators, including all port specifications and naming. It’s particularly useful when you need to:

  • Store and reuse connection patterns

  • Create complex routing configurations

  • Handle dynamic port specifications

  • Manage multiple connections systematically

  1. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property async_condition

The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.

This property provides access to the internal asynchronous condition for the operator, which controls the scheduling of the operator’s compute method.

Returns
conditionholoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition

An instance of holoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition that is the internal asynchronous condition for the operator.

compute(op_input, op_output, context)

Default implementation of compute

property conditions

Conditions associated with the operator.

property description

YAML formatted string describing the operator.

enable_metadata(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, enable: bool) → None

Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator. If it is not set, the default value will be determined by the enable_metadata setting from the Fragment that this operator belongs to.

property execution_context

The execution context for the operator.

This property provides access to the execution context of the operator, which contains information about the current execution environment including scheduling details.

Returns
holoscan.core.ExecutionContext

The execution context object for this operator.

find_all_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool]) → list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]

Find all flow info objects in the operator’s next flows that match a given condition.

Parameters
predicatecallable

A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.

Returns
list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]

List of matching FlowInfo objects.

find_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool])holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo

Find a flow info in the operator’s next flows based on a given predicate.

Parameters
predicatecallable

A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.

Returns
holoscan.core.FlowInfo or None

The first matching FlowInfo object, or None if not found.

property fragment

The fragment (holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize()

Default implementation of initialize

property is_metadata_enabled

Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.

property metadata

The metadata dictionary (holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.

property metadata_policy

The metadata policy (holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.

The supported policies are:

  • MetadataPolicy.REJECT: Reject the new value if the key already exists

  • MetadataPolicy.UPDATE: Replace existing value with the new one if the key already exists

  • MetadataPolicy.INPLACE_UPDATE: Update the value stored within an existing MetadataObject in-place if the key already exists (in contrast to UPDATE which always replaces the existing MetadataObject with a new one).

  • MetadataPolicy.RAISE: Raise an exception if the key already exists

property name

The name of the operator.

property next_flows

Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.

Returns
list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]

List of flow information objects describing connections to downstream operators.

property operator_type

The operator type.

holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.

queue_policy(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str, port_type: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.IOType = <IOType.INPUT: 0>, policy: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.QueuePolicy = <QueuePolicy.FAULT: 2>) → None

Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port’s receiver (or transmitter).

Parameters
port_namestr

The name of the port.

port_typeIOSpec.IOType, optional

Enum indicating whether port_name corresponds to an input port or output port.

policyIOSpec.QueuePolicy, optional

The queue policy to set. Valid values are:

  • QueuePolicy.POP : If the queue is full, pop the oldest item, then add the new one.

  • QueuePolicy.REJECT : If the queue is full, reject (discard) the new item.

  • QueuePolicy.FAULT : If the queue is full, log a warning and reject the new item.

Returns
transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None

The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.

receiver(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Receiver]

Get the receiver used by an input port.

Parameters
port_namestr

The name of the input port.

Returns
receiverholoscan.resources.Receiver

The receiver used by this input port. Will be None if the port does not exist.

resource(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, name: str) → Optional[object]

Resources associated with the operator.

Parameters
namestr

The name of the resource to retrieve

Returns
holoscan.core.Resource or None

The resource with the given name. If no resource with the given name is found, None is returned.

property resources

Resources associated with the operator.

setup(spec: holoscan.core._core.PyOperatorSpec)

Default implementation of setup method.

property spec

The operator spec (holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.

start()

Default implementation of start

stop()

Default implementation of stop

stop_execution(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Stop the execution of the operator.

This method is used to stop the execution of the operator by setting the internal async condition to EVENT_NEVER state, which sets the scheduling condition to NEVER. Once stopped, the operator will not be scheduled for execution (the compute() method will not be called).

Note that executing this method does not trigger the operator’s stop() method. The stop() method is called only when the scheduler deactivates all operators together.

transmitter(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Transmitter]

Get the transmitter used by an output port.

Parameters
port_namestr

The name of the output port.

Returns
transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None

The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.

class holoscan.operators.PingTensorRxOp

Bases: holoscan.core._core.Operator

Example tensor receive operator.

==Named Inputs==

innvidia::gxf::TensorMap

A message containing any number of host or device tensors.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only)

The fragment that the operator belongs to.

namestr, optional (constructor only)

The name of the operator. Default value is "ping_tensor_rx".

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
async_condition The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
conditions Conditions associated with the operator.
description YAML formatted string describing the operator.
execution_context The execution context for the operator.
fragment The fragment (holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.
id The identifier of the component.
is_metadata_enabled Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.
metadata The metadata dictionary (holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.
metadata_policy The metadata policy (holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.
name The name of the operator.
next_flows Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.
operator_type The operator type.
resources Resources associated with the operator.
spec The operator spec (holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2) Operator compute method.
enable_metadata(self, enable) Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator.
find_all_flow_info(self, predicate) Find all flow info objects in the operator's next flows that match a given condition.
find_flow_info(self, predicate) Find a flow info in the operator's next flows based on a given predicate.
initialize(self) Operator initialization method.
queue_policy(self, port_name, port_type, policy) Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port's receiver (or transmitter).
receiver(self, port_name) Get the receiver used by an input port.
resource(self, name) Resources associated with the operator.
setup(self, arg0) Operator setup method.
start(self) Operator start method.
stop(self) Operator stop method.
stop_execution(self) Stop the execution of the operator.
transmitter(self, port_name) Get the transmitter used by an output port.

OperatorType

INPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__input_exec__'
OUTPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__output_exec__'
class OperatorType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Enum class for operator types used by the executor.

  • NATIVE: Native operator.

  • GXF: GXF operator.

  • VIRTUAL: Virtual operator. (for internal use, not intended for use by application authors)

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

VIRTUAL

Attributes

name

value
GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
VIRTUAL = <OperatorType.VIRTUAL: 2>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
__init__(self: holoscan.operators.ping_tensor_rx._ping_tensor_rx.PingTensorRxOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, *args, name: str = 'ping_tensor_rx') → None

Example tensor receive operator.

==Named Inputs==

innvidia::gxf::TensorMap

A message containing any number of host or device tensors.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only)

The fragment that the operator belongs to.

namestr, optional (constructor only)

The name of the operator. Default value is "ping_tensor_rx".

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, **kwargs) -> None

Add arguments to the component via Python kwargs.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Condition) -> None

  2. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Resource) -> None

Add a condition or resource to the Operator.

This can be used to add a condition or resource to an operator after it has already been constructed.

Parameters
argholoscan.core.Condition or holoscan.core.Resource

The condition or resource to add.

add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flow: holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo) -> None

  2. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flows: list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]) -> None

  3. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None

Add a dynamic flow from this operator to another operator.

Parameters
next_opholoscan.core.Operator

The downstream operator to connect to.

next_input_port_namestr, optional

The name of the input port on the downstream operator to connect to. If not specified, the first available input port will be used.

Notes

This method has several overloads to support different ways of creating dynamic flows:

  1. add_dynamic_flow(next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Basic connection using default output port. This is the simplest form for connecting

    two operators when you only need to specify the destination.

  2. add_dynamic_flow(curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Connection with explicit output port specification. Use this when the source operator has

    multiple output ports and you need to specify which one to use.

  3. add_dynamic_flow(flow: FlowInfo) - Connection using a FlowInfo object, which encapsulates all connection details including:

    • Source operator and its output port specification

    • Destination operator and its input port specification

    • Port names and associated IOSpecs

    • This is useful for complex connections or when reusing connection patterns.

  4. add_dynamic_flow(flows: List[FlowInfo]) - Batch connection using multiple FlowInfo objects. Use this to set up multiple

    connections in a single call, which is more efficient than making multiple individual connections.

The FlowInfo class provides a complete description of a flow connection between operators, including all port specifications and naming. It’s particularly useful when you need to:

  • Store and reuse connection patterns

  • Create complex routing configurations

  • Handle dynamic port specifications

  • Manage multiple connections systematically

  1. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property async_condition

The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.

This property provides access to the internal asynchronous condition for the operator, which controls the scheduling of the operator’s compute method.

Returns
conditionholoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition

An instance of holoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition that is the internal asynchronous condition for the operator.

compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None

Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.

property conditions

Conditions associated with the operator.

property description

YAML formatted string describing the operator.

enable_metadata(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, enable: bool) → None

Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator. If it is not set, the default value will be determined by the enable_metadata setting from the Fragment that this operator belongs to.

property execution_context

The execution context for the operator.

This property provides access to the execution context of the operator, which contains information about the current execution environment including scheduling details.

Returns
holoscan.core.ExecutionContext

The execution context object for this operator.

find_all_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool]) → list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]

Find all flow info objects in the operator’s next flows that match a given condition.

Parameters
predicatecallable

A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.

Returns
list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]

List of matching FlowInfo objects.

find_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool])holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo

Find a flow info in the operator’s next flows based on a given predicate.

Parameters
predicatecallable

A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.

Returns
holoscan.core.FlowInfo or None

The first matching FlowInfo object, or None if not found.

property fragment

The fragment (holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Operator initialization method.

property is_metadata_enabled

Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.

property metadata

The metadata dictionary (holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.

property metadata_policy

The metadata policy (holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.

The supported policies are:

  • MetadataPolicy.REJECT: Reject the new value if the key already exists

  • MetadataPolicy.UPDATE: Replace existing value with the new one if the key already exists

  • MetadataPolicy.INPLACE_UPDATE: Update the value stored within an existing MetadataObject in-place if the key already exists (in contrast to UPDATE which always replaces the existing MetadataObject with a new one).

  • MetadataPolicy.RAISE: Raise an exception if the key already exists

property name

The name of the operator.

property next_flows

Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.

Returns
list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]

List of flow information objects describing connections to downstream operators.

property operator_type

The operator type.

holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.

queue_policy(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str, port_type: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.IOType = <IOType.INPUT: 0>, policy: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.QueuePolicy = <QueuePolicy.FAULT: 2>) → None

Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port’s receiver (or transmitter).

Parameters
port_namestr

The name of the port.

port_typeIOSpec.IOType, optional

Enum indicating whether port_name corresponds to an input port or output port.

policyIOSpec.QueuePolicy, optional

The queue policy to set. Valid values are:

  • QueuePolicy.POP : If the queue is full, pop the oldest item, then add the new one.

  • QueuePolicy.REJECT : If the queue is full, reject (discard) the new item.

  • QueuePolicy.FAULT : If the queue is full, log a warning and reject the new item.

Returns
transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None

The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.

receiver(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Receiver]

Get the receiver used by an input port.

Parameters
port_namestr

The name of the input port.

Returns
receiverholoscan.resources.Receiver

The receiver used by this input port. Will be None if the port does not exist.

resource(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, name: str) → Optional[object]

Resources associated with the operator.

Parameters
namestr

The name of the resource to retrieve

Returns
holoscan.core.Resource or None

The resource with the given name. If no resource with the given name is found, None is returned.

property resources

Resources associated with the operator.

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None

Operator setup method.

property spec

The operator spec (holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.

start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Operator start method.

stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Operator stop method.

stop_execution(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Stop the execution of the operator.

This method is used to stop the execution of the operator by setting the internal async condition to EVENT_NEVER state, which sets the scheduling condition to NEVER. Once stopped, the operator will not be scheduled for execution (the compute() method will not be called).

Note that executing this method does not trigger the operator’s stop() method. The stop() method is called only when the scheduler deactivates all operators together.

transmitter(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Transmitter]

Get the transmitter used by an output port.

Parameters
port_namestr

The name of the output port.

Returns
transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None

The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.

class holoscan.operators.PingTensorTxOp

Bases: holoscan.core._core.Operator

Tensor generation operator intended for use in tests and examples.

The contents of the generated tensor are uninitialized.

==Named Outputs==

outputnvidia::gxf::Tensor

A message containing a single tensor with the a specified shape, storage type, data type and name.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only)

The fragment that the operator belongs to.

allocatorholoscan.resources.Allocator, optional

The allocator used to allocate the tensor output. If unspecified a holoscan.resources.UnboundedAllocator is used.

storage_type{“host”, “device”, “system”}, optional

The memory storage type for the generated tensor. Here, “system” corresponds to CPU memory while “host” corresponds to pinned host memory allocated using CUDA’s cudaMallocHost. Finally, “device” corresponds to GPU device memory allocated via cudaMalloc.

batch_sizeint or None, optional

Size of the batch dimension (default: 0). The tensor shape will be ([batch], rows, [columns], [channels]) where [] around a dimension indicates that it is only present if the corresponding parameter has a size > 0. If 0 or None, no batch dimension will be present.

rowsint, optional

The number of rows in the generated tensor.

colsint, optional

The number of columns in the generated tensor. If 0 or None, no columns dimension will be present.

channelsint, optional

The number of channels in the generated tensor. If 0 or None, no channels dimension will be present.

data_typestr or numpy.dtype, optional

The data type used by the tensor. Should be a string matching one of the following C++ types {“int8_t”, “int16_t”, “int32_t”, “int64_t”, “uint8_t”, “uint16_t”,” “uint32_t”, “uint64_t”,

“float”, “double”, “complex<float>”, “complex<double>”}. Alternatively, a numpy.dtype

object can be provided to indicate the desired data type.

tensor_namestr, optional

The name of the output tensor.

cuda_stream_poolholoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool, optional

CUDA stream pool to use for memory allocation when async_device_allocation is True.

async_device_allocationbool, optional

If True, allocate memory using cudaMallocAsync on an internally allocated CUDA stream. Otherwise, use cudaMalloc on the default stream.

namestr, optional (constructor only)

The name of the operator. Default value is "ping_tensor_tx".

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
async_condition The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
conditions Conditions associated with the operator.
description YAML formatted string describing the operator.
execution_context The execution context for the operator.
fragment The fragment (holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.
id The identifier of the component.
is_metadata_enabled Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.
metadata The metadata dictionary (holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.
metadata_policy The metadata policy (holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.
name The name of the operator.
next_flows Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.
operator_type The operator type.
resources Resources associated with the operator.
spec The operator spec (holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2) Operator compute method.
enable_metadata(self, enable) Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator.
find_all_flow_info(self, predicate) Find all flow info objects in the operator's next flows that match a given condition.
find_flow_info(self, predicate) Find a flow info in the operator's next flows based on a given predicate.
initialize(self) Operator initialization method.
queue_policy(self, port_name, port_type, policy) Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port's receiver (or transmitter).
receiver(self, port_name) Get the receiver used by an input port.
resource(self, name) Resources associated with the operator.
setup(self, arg0) Operator setup method.
start(self) Operator start method.
stop(self) Operator stop method.
stop_execution(self) Stop the execution of the operator.
transmitter(self, port_name) Get the transmitter used by an output port.

OperatorType

INPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__input_exec__'
OUTPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__output_exec__'
class OperatorType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Enum class for operator types used by the executor.

  • NATIVE: Native operator.

  • GXF: GXF operator.

  • VIRTUAL: Virtual operator. (for internal use, not intended for use by application authors)

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

VIRTUAL

Attributes

name

value
GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
VIRTUAL = <OperatorType.VIRTUAL: 2>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
__init__(self: holoscan.operators.ping_tensor_tx._ping_tensor_tx.PingTensorTxOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, *args, allocator: Optional[holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator] = None, storage_type: str = 'system', batch_size: Optional[int] = None, rows: int = 32, columns: Optional[int] = 64, channels: Optional[int] = None, dtype: Union[str, numpy.dtype] = 'uint8_t', tensor_name: str = 'tensor', cuda_stream_pool: holoscan.resources._resources.CudaStreamPool = None, async_device_allocation: bool = False, name: str = 'video_stream_replayer') → None

Tensor generation operator intended for use in tests and examples.

The contents of the generated tensor are uninitialized.

==Named Outputs==

outputnvidia::gxf::Tensor

A message containing a single tensor with the a specified shape, storage type, data type and name.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only)

The fragment that the operator belongs to.

allocatorholoscan.resources.Allocator, optional

The allocator used to allocate the tensor output. If unspecified a holoscan.resources.UnboundedAllocator is used.

storage_type{“host”, “device”, “system”}, optional

The memory storage type for the generated tensor. Here, “system” corresponds to CPU memory while “host” corresponds to pinned host memory allocated using CUDA’s cudaMallocHost. Finally, “device” corresponds to GPU device memory allocated via cudaMalloc.

batch_sizeint or None, optional

Size of the batch dimension (default: 0). The tensor shape will be ([batch], rows, [columns], [channels]) where [] around a dimension indicates that it is only present if the corresponding parameter has a size > 0. If 0 or None, no batch dimension will be present.

rowsint, optional

The number of rows in the generated tensor.

colsint, optional

The number of columns in the generated tensor. If 0 or None, no columns dimension will be present.

channelsint, optional

The number of channels in the generated tensor. If 0 or None, no channels dimension will be present.

data_typestr or numpy.dtype, optional

The data type used by the tensor. Should be a string matching one of the following C++ types {“int8_t”, “int16_t”, “int32_t”, “int64_t”, “uint8_t”, “uint16_t”,” “uint32_t”, “uint64_t”,

“float”, “double”, “complex<float>”, “complex<double>”}. Alternatively, a numpy.dtype

object can be provided to indicate the desired data type.

tensor_namestr, optional

The name of the output tensor.

cuda_stream_poolholoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool, optional

CUDA stream pool to use for memory allocation when async_device_allocation is True.

async_device_allocationbool, optional

If True, allocate memory using cudaMallocAsync on an internally allocated CUDA stream. Otherwise, use cudaMalloc on the default stream.

namestr, optional (constructor only)

The name of the operator. Default value is "ping_tensor_tx".

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, **kwargs) -> None

Add arguments to the component via Python kwargs.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Condition) -> None

  2. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Resource) -> None

Add a condition or resource to the Operator.

This can be used to add a condition or resource to an operator after it has already been constructed.

Parameters
argholoscan.core.Condition or holoscan.core.Resource

The condition or resource to add.

add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flow: holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo) -> None

  2. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flows: list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]) -> None

  3. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None

Add a dynamic flow from this operator to another operator.

Parameters
next_opholoscan.core.Operator

The downstream operator to connect to.

next_input_port_namestr, optional

The name of the input port on the downstream operator to connect to. If not specified, the first available input port will be used.

Notes

This method has several overloads to support different ways of creating dynamic flows:

  1. add_dynamic_flow(next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Basic connection using default output port. This is the simplest form for connecting

    two operators when you only need to specify the destination.

  2. add_dynamic_flow(curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Connection with explicit output port specification. Use this when the source operator has

    multiple output ports and you need to specify which one to use.

  3. add_dynamic_flow(flow: FlowInfo) - Connection using a FlowInfo object, which encapsulates all connection details including:

    • Source operator and its output port specification

    • Destination operator and its input port specification

    • Port names and associated IOSpecs

    • This is useful for complex connections or when reusing connection patterns.

  4. add_dynamic_flow(flows: List[FlowInfo]) - Batch connection using multiple FlowInfo objects. Use this to set up multiple

    connections in a single call, which is more efficient than making multiple individual connections.

The FlowInfo class provides a complete description of a flow connection between operators, including all port specifications and naming. It’s particularly useful when you need to:

  • Store and reuse connection patterns

  • Create complex routing configurations

  • Handle dynamic port specifications

  • Manage multiple connections systematically

  1. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property async_condition

The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.

This property provides access to the internal asynchronous condition for the operator, which controls the scheduling of the operator’s compute method.

Returns
conditionholoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition

An instance of holoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition that is the internal asynchronous condition for the operator.

compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None

Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.

property conditions

Conditions associated with the operator.

property description

YAML formatted string describing the operator.

enable_metadata(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, enable: bool) → None

Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator. If it is not set, the default value will be determined by the enable_metadata setting from the Fragment that this operator belongs to.

property execution_context

The execution context for the operator.

This property provides access to the execution context of the operator, which contains information about the current execution environment including scheduling details.

Returns
holoscan.core.ExecutionContext

The execution context object for this operator.

find_all_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool]) → list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]

Find all flow info objects in the operator’s next flows that match a given condition.

Parameters
predicatecallable

A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.

Returns
list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]

List of matching FlowInfo objects.

find_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool])holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo

Find a flow info in the operator’s next flows based on a given predicate.

Parameters
predicatecallable

A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.

Returns
holoscan.core.FlowInfo or None

The first matching FlowInfo object, or None if not found.

property fragment

The fragment (holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Operator initialization method.

property is_metadata_enabled

Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.

property metadata

The metadata dictionary (holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.

property metadata_policy

The metadata policy (holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.

The supported policies are:

  • MetadataPolicy.REJECT: Reject the new value if the key already exists

  • MetadataPolicy.UPDATE: Replace existing value with the new one if the key already exists

  • MetadataPolicy.INPLACE_UPDATE: Update the value stored within an existing MetadataObject in-place if the key already exists (in contrast to UPDATE which always replaces the existing MetadataObject with a new one).

  • MetadataPolicy.RAISE: Raise an exception if the key already exists

property name

The name of the operator.

property next_flows

Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.

Returns
list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]

List of flow information objects describing connections to downstream operators.

property operator_type

The operator type.

holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.

queue_policy(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str, port_type: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.IOType = <IOType.INPUT: 0>, policy: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.QueuePolicy = <QueuePolicy.FAULT: 2>) → None

Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port’s receiver (or transmitter).

Parameters
port_namestr

The name of the port.

port_typeIOSpec.IOType, optional

Enum indicating whether port_name corresponds to an input port or output port.

policyIOSpec.QueuePolicy, optional

The queue policy to set. Valid values are:

  • QueuePolicy.POP : If the queue is full, pop the oldest item, then add the new one.

  • QueuePolicy.REJECT : If the queue is full, reject (discard) the new item.

  • QueuePolicy.FAULT : If the queue is full, log a warning and reject the new item.

Returns
transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None

The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.

receiver(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Receiver]

Get the receiver used by an input port.

Parameters
port_namestr

The name of the input port.

Returns
receiverholoscan.resources.Receiver

The receiver used by this input port. Will be None if the port does not exist.

resource(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, name: str) → Optional[object]

Resources associated with the operator.

Parameters
namestr

The name of the resource to retrieve

Returns
holoscan.core.Resource or None

The resource with the given name. If no resource with the given name is found, None is returned.

property resources

Resources associated with the operator.

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None

Operator setup method.

property spec

The operator spec (holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.

start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Operator start method.

stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Operator stop method.

stop_execution(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Stop the execution of the operator.

This method is used to stop the execution of the operator by setting the internal async condition to EVENT_NEVER state, which sets the scheduling condition to NEVER. Once stopped, the operator will not be scheduled for execution (the compute() method will not be called).

Note that executing this method does not trigger the operator’s stop() method. The stop() method is called only when the scheduler deactivates all operators together.

transmitter(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Transmitter]

Get the transmitter used by an output port.

Parameters
port_namestr

The name of the output port.

Returns
transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None

The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.

class holoscan.operators.PingTxOp(fragment, *args, **kwargs)

Bases: holoscan.core.Operator

Simple transmitter operator.

On each tick, it transmits an integer to the “out” port.

==Named Outputs==

outint

An index value that increments by one on each call to compute. The starting value is 1.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
async_condition The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
conditions Conditions associated with the operator.
description YAML formatted string describing the operator.
execution_context The execution context for the operator.
fragment The fragment (holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.
id The identifier of the component.
is_metadata_enabled Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.
metadata The metadata dictionary (holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.
metadata_policy The metadata policy (holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.
name The name of the operator.
next_flows Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.
operator_type The operator type.
resources Resources associated with the operator.
spec The operator spec (holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
compute(op_input, op_output, context) Default implementation of compute
enable_metadata(self, enable) Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator.
find_all_flow_info(self, predicate) Find all flow info objects in the operator's next flows that match a given condition.
find_flow_info(self, predicate) Find a flow info in the operator's next flows based on a given predicate.
initialize() Default implementation of initialize
queue_policy(self, port_name, port_type, policy) Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port's receiver (or transmitter).
receiver(self, port_name) Get the receiver used by an input port.
resource(self, name) Resources associated with the operator.
setup(spec) Default implementation of setup method.
start() Default implementation of start
stop() Default implementation of stop
stop_execution(self) Stop the execution of the operator.
transmitter(self, port_name) Get the transmitter used by an output port.

OperatorType

INPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__input_exec__'
OUTPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__output_exec__'
class OperatorType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Enum class for operator types used by the executor.

  • NATIVE: Native operator.

  • GXF: GXF operator.

  • VIRTUAL: Virtual operator. (for internal use, not intended for use by application authors)

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

VIRTUAL

Attributes

name

value
GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
VIRTUAL = <OperatorType.VIRTUAL: 2>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: object, arg1: holoscan::Fragment, *args, **kwargs) → None

Operator class.

Can be initialized with any number of Python positional and keyword arguments.

If a name keyword argument is provided, it must be a str and will be used to set the name of the operator.

Condition classes will be added to self.conditions, Resource classes will be added to self.resources, and any other arguments will be cast from a Python argument type to a C++ Arg and stored in self.args. (For details on how the casting is done, see the py_object_to_arg utility). When a Condition or Resource is provided via a kwarg, it’s name will be automatically be updated to the name of the kwarg.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment

The holoscan.core.Fragment (or holoscan.core.Application) to which this Operator will belong.

*args

Positional arguments.

**kwargs

Keyword arguments.

Raises
RuntimeError

If name kwarg is provided, but is not of str type. If multiple arguments of type Fragment are provided. If any other arguments cannot be converted to Arg type via py_object_to_arg.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, **kwargs) -> None

Add arguments to the component via Python kwargs.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Condition) -> None

  2. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Resource) -> None

Add a condition or resource to the Operator.

This can be used to add a condition or resource to an operator after it has already been constructed.

Parameters
argholoscan.core.Condition or holoscan.core.Resource

The condition or resource to add.

add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flow: holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo) -> None

  2. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flows: list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]) -> None

  3. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None

Add a dynamic flow from this operator to another operator.

Parameters
next_opholoscan.core.Operator

The downstream operator to connect to.

next_input_port_namestr, optional

The name of the input port on the downstream operator to connect to. If not specified, the first available input port will be used.

Notes

This method has several overloads to support different ways of creating dynamic flows:

  1. add_dynamic_flow(next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Basic connection using default output port. This is the simplest form for connecting

    two operators when you only need to specify the destination.

  2. add_dynamic_flow(curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Connection with explicit output port specification. Use this when the source operator has

    multiple output ports and you need to specify which one to use.

  3. add_dynamic_flow(flow: FlowInfo) - Connection using a FlowInfo object, which encapsulates all connection details including:

    • Source operator and its output port specification

    • Destination operator and its input port specification

    • Port names and associated IOSpecs

    • This is useful for complex connections or when reusing connection patterns.

  4. add_dynamic_flow(flows: List[FlowInfo]) - Batch connection using multiple FlowInfo objects. Use this to set up multiple

    connections in a single call, which is more efficient than making multiple individual connections.

The FlowInfo class provides a complete description of a flow connection between operators, including all port specifications and naming. It’s particularly useful when you need to:

  • Store and reuse connection patterns

  • Create complex routing configurations

  • Handle dynamic port specifications

  • Manage multiple connections systematically

  1. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property async_condition

The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.

This property provides access to the internal asynchronous condition for the operator, which controls the scheduling of the operator’s compute method.

Returns
conditionholoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition

An instance of holoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition that is the internal asynchronous condition for the operator.

compute(op_input, op_output, context)

Default implementation of compute

property conditions

Conditions associated with the operator.

property description

YAML formatted string describing the operator.

enable_metadata(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, enable: bool) → None

Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator. If it is not set, the default value will be determined by the enable_metadata setting from the Fragment that this operator belongs to.

property execution_context

The execution context for the operator.

This property provides access to the execution context of the operator, which contains information about the current execution environment including scheduling details.

Returns
holoscan.core.ExecutionContext

The execution context object for this operator.

find_all_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool]) → list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]

Find all flow info objects in the operator’s next flows that match a given condition.

Parameters
predicatecallable

A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.

Returns
list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]

List of matching FlowInfo objects.

find_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool])holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo

Find a flow info in the operator’s next flows based on a given predicate.

Parameters
predicatecallable

A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.

Returns
holoscan.core.FlowInfo or None

The first matching FlowInfo object, or None if not found.

property fragment

The fragment (holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize()

Default implementation of initialize

property is_metadata_enabled

Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.

property metadata

The metadata dictionary (holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.

property metadata_policy

The metadata policy (holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.

The supported policies are:

  • MetadataPolicy.REJECT: Reject the new value if the key already exists

  • MetadataPolicy.UPDATE: Replace existing value with the new one if the key already exists

  • MetadataPolicy.INPLACE_UPDATE: Update the value stored within an existing MetadataObject in-place if the key already exists (in contrast to UPDATE which always replaces the existing MetadataObject with a new one).

  • MetadataPolicy.RAISE: Raise an exception if the key already exists

property name

The name of the operator.

property next_flows

Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.

Returns
list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]

List of flow information objects describing connections to downstream operators.

property operator_type

The operator type.

holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.

queue_policy(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str, port_type: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.IOType = <IOType.INPUT: 0>, policy: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.QueuePolicy = <QueuePolicy.FAULT: 2>) → None

Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port’s receiver (or transmitter).

Parameters
port_namestr

The name of the port.

port_typeIOSpec.IOType, optional

Enum indicating whether port_name corresponds to an input port or output port.

policyIOSpec.QueuePolicy, optional

The queue policy to set. Valid values are:

  • QueuePolicy.POP : If the queue is full, pop the oldest item, then add the new one.

  • QueuePolicy.REJECT : If the queue is full, reject (discard) the new item.

  • QueuePolicy.FAULT : If the queue is full, log a warning and reject the new item.

Returns
transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None

The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.

receiver(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Receiver]

Get the receiver used by an input port.

Parameters
port_namestr

The name of the input port.

Returns
receiverholoscan.resources.Receiver

The receiver used by this input port. Will be None if the port does not exist.

resource(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, name: str) → Optional[object]

Resources associated with the operator.

Parameters
namestr

The name of the resource to retrieve

Returns
holoscan.core.Resource or None

The resource with the given name. If no resource with the given name is found, None is returned.

property resources

Resources associated with the operator.

setup(spec: holoscan.core._core.PyOperatorSpec)

Default implementation of setup method.

property spec

The operator spec (holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.

start()

Default implementation of start

stop()

Default implementation of stop

stop_execution(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Stop the execution of the operator.

This method is used to stop the execution of the operator by setting the internal async condition to EVENT_NEVER state, which sets the scheduling condition to NEVER. Once stopped, the operator will not be scheduled for execution (the compute() method will not be called).

Note that executing this method does not trigger the operator’s stop() method. The stop() method is called only when the scheduler deactivates all operators together.

transmitter(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Transmitter]

Get the transmitter used by an output port.

Parameters
port_namestr

The name of the output port.

Returns
transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None

The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.

class holoscan.operators.SegmentationPostprocessorOp

Bases: holoscan.core._core.Operator

Operator carrying out post-processing operations on segmentation outputs.

==Named Inputs==

in_tensornvidia::gxf::Tensor

Expects a message containing a 32-bit floating point device tensor with name in_tensor_name. The expected data layout of this tensor is HWC, NCHW or NHWC format as specified via data_format.

==Named Outputs==

out_tensornvidia::gxf::Tensor

Emits a message containing a device tensor named “out_tensor” that contains the segmentation labels. This tensor will have unsigned 8-bit integer data type and shape (H, W, 1).

==Device Memory Requirements==

When used with a holoscan.resources.BlockMemoryPool, this operator requires only a single device memory block (storage_type=1) of size height * width bytes.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only)

The fragment that the operator belongs to.

allocatorholoscan.resources.Allocator

Memory allocator to use for the output.

in_tensor_namestr, optional

Name of the input tensor. Default value is "".

network_output_typestr, optional

Network output type (e.g. ‘softmax’). Default value is "softmax".

data_formatstr, optional

Data format of network output. Default value is "hwc".

cuda_stream_poolholoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool, optional

holoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool instance to allocate CUDA streams. Default value is None.

namestr, optional (constructor only)

The name of the operator. Default value is "segmentation_postprocessor".

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
async_condition The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
conditions Conditions associated with the operator.
description YAML formatted string describing the operator.
execution_context The execution context for the operator.
fragment The fragment (holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.
id The identifier of the component.
is_metadata_enabled Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.
metadata The metadata dictionary (holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.
metadata_policy The metadata policy (holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.
name The name of the operator.
next_flows Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.
operator_type The operator type.
resources Resources associated with the operator.
spec The operator spec (holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2) Operator compute method.
enable_metadata(self, enable) Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator.
find_all_flow_info(self, predicate) Find all flow info objects in the operator's next flows that match a given condition.
find_flow_info(self, predicate) Find a flow info in the operator's next flows based on a given predicate.
initialize(self) Operator initialization method.
queue_policy(self, port_name, port_type, policy) Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port's receiver (or transmitter).
receiver(self, port_name) Get the receiver used by an input port.
resource(self, name) Resources associated with the operator.
setup(self, arg0) Operator setup method.
start(self) Operator start method.
stop(self) Operator stop method.
stop_execution(self) Stop the execution of the operator.
transmitter(self, port_name) Get the transmitter used by an output port.

OperatorType

INPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__input_exec__'
OUTPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__output_exec__'
class OperatorType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Enum class for operator types used by the executor.

  • NATIVE: Native operator.

  • GXF: GXF operator.

  • VIRTUAL: Virtual operator. (for internal use, not intended for use by application authors)

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

VIRTUAL

Attributes

name

value
GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
VIRTUAL = <OperatorType.VIRTUAL: 2>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
__init__(self: holoscan.operators.segmentation_postprocessor._segmentation_postprocessor.SegmentationPostprocessorOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, *args, allocator: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, in_tensor_name: str = '', network_output_type: str = 'softmax', data_format: str = 'hwc', cuda_stream_pool: holoscan.resources._resources.CudaStreamPool = None, name: str = 'segmentation_postprocessor') → None

Operator carrying out post-processing operations on segmentation outputs.

==Named Inputs==

in_tensornvidia::gxf::Tensor

Expects a message containing a 32-bit floating point device tensor with name in_tensor_name. The expected data layout of this tensor is HWC, NCHW or NHWC format as specified via data_format.

==Named Outputs==

out_tensornvidia::gxf::Tensor

Emits a message containing a device tensor named “out_tensor” that contains the segmentation labels. This tensor will have unsigned 8-bit integer data type and shape (H, W, 1).

==Device Memory Requirements==

When used with a holoscan.resources.BlockMemoryPool, this operator requires only a single device memory block (storage_type=1) of size height * width bytes.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only)

The fragment that the operator belongs to.

allocatorholoscan.resources.Allocator

Memory allocator to use for the output.

in_tensor_namestr, optional

Name of the input tensor. Default value is "".

network_output_typestr, optional

Network output type (e.g. ‘softmax’). Default value is "softmax".

data_formatstr, optional

Data format of network output. Default value is "hwc".

cuda_stream_poolholoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool, optional

holoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool instance to allocate CUDA streams. Default value is None.

namestr, optional (constructor only)

The name of the operator. Default value is "segmentation_postprocessor".

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, **kwargs) -> None

Add arguments to the component via Python kwargs.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Condition) -> None

  2. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Resource) -> None

Add a condition or resource to the Operator.

This can be used to add a condition or resource to an operator after it has already been constructed.

Parameters
argholoscan.core.Condition or holoscan.core.Resource

The condition or resource to add.

add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flow: holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo) -> None

  2. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flows: list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]) -> None

  3. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None

Add a dynamic flow from this operator to another operator.

Parameters
next_opholoscan.core.Operator

The downstream operator to connect to.

next_input_port_namestr, optional

The name of the input port on the downstream operator to connect to. If not specified, the first available input port will be used.

Notes

This method has several overloads to support different ways of creating dynamic flows:

  1. add_dynamic_flow(next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Basic connection using default output port. This is the simplest form for connecting

    two operators when you only need to specify the destination.

  2. add_dynamic_flow(curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Connection with explicit output port specification. Use this when the source operator has

    multiple output ports and you need to specify which one to use.

  3. add_dynamic_flow(flow: FlowInfo) - Connection using a FlowInfo object, which encapsulates all connection details including:

    • Source operator and its output port specification

    • Destination operator and its input port specification

    • Port names and associated IOSpecs

    • This is useful for complex connections or when reusing connection patterns.

  4. add_dynamic_flow(flows: List[FlowInfo]) - Batch connection using multiple FlowInfo objects. Use this to set up multiple

    connections in a single call, which is more efficient than making multiple individual connections.

The FlowInfo class provides a complete description of a flow connection between operators, including all port specifications and naming. It’s particularly useful when you need to:

  • Store and reuse connection patterns

  • Create complex routing configurations

  • Handle dynamic port specifications

  • Manage multiple connections systematically

  1. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property async_condition

The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.

This property provides access to the internal asynchronous condition for the operator, which controls the scheduling of the operator’s compute method.

Returns
conditionholoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition

An instance of holoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition that is the internal asynchronous condition for the operator.

compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None

Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.

property conditions

Conditions associated with the operator.

property description

YAML formatted string describing the operator.

enable_metadata(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, enable: bool) → None

Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator. If it is not set, the default value will be determined by the enable_metadata setting from the Fragment that this operator belongs to.

property execution_context

The execution context for the operator.

This property provides access to the execution context of the operator, which contains information about the current execution environment including scheduling details.

Returns
holoscan.core.ExecutionContext

The execution context object for this operator.

find_all_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool]) → list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]

Find all flow info objects in the operator’s next flows that match a given condition.

Parameters
predicatecallable

A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.

Returns
list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]

List of matching FlowInfo objects.

find_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool])holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo

Find a flow info in the operator’s next flows based on a given predicate.

Parameters
predicatecallable

A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.

Returns
holoscan.core.FlowInfo or None

The first matching FlowInfo object, or None if not found.

property fragment

The fragment (holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Operator initialization method.

property is_metadata_enabled

Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.

property metadata

The metadata dictionary (holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.

property metadata_policy

The metadata policy (holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.

The supported policies are:

  • MetadataPolicy.REJECT: Reject the new value if the key already exists

  • MetadataPolicy.UPDATE: Replace existing value with the new one if the key already exists

  • MetadataPolicy.INPLACE_UPDATE: Update the value stored within an existing MetadataObject in-place if the key already exists (in contrast to UPDATE which always replaces the existing MetadataObject with a new one).

  • MetadataPolicy.RAISE: Raise an exception if the key already exists

property name

The name of the operator.

property next_flows

Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.

Returns
list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]

List of flow information objects describing connections to downstream operators.

property operator_type

The operator type.

holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.

queue_policy(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str, port_type: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.IOType = <IOType.INPUT: 0>, policy: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.QueuePolicy = <QueuePolicy.FAULT: 2>) → None

Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port’s receiver (or transmitter).

Parameters
port_namestr

The name of the port.

port_typeIOSpec.IOType, optional

Enum indicating whether port_name corresponds to an input port or output port.

policyIOSpec.QueuePolicy, optional

The queue policy to set. Valid values are:

  • QueuePolicy.POP : If the queue is full, pop the oldest item, then add the new one.

  • QueuePolicy.REJECT : If the queue is full, reject (discard) the new item.

  • QueuePolicy.FAULT : If the queue is full, log a warning and reject the new item.

Returns
transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None

The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.

receiver(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Receiver]

Get the receiver used by an input port.

Parameters
port_namestr

The name of the input port.

Returns
receiverholoscan.resources.Receiver

The receiver used by this input port. Will be None if the port does not exist.

resource(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, name: str) → Optional[object]

Resources associated with the operator.

Parameters
namestr

The name of the resource to retrieve

Returns
holoscan.core.Resource or None

The resource with the given name. If no resource with the given name is found, None is returned.

property resources

Resources associated with the operator.

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None

Operator setup method.

property spec

The operator spec (holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.

start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Operator start method.

stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Operator stop method.

stop_execution(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Stop the execution of the operator.

This method is used to stop the execution of the operator by setting the internal async condition to EVENT_NEVER state, which sets the scheduling condition to NEVER. Once stopped, the operator will not be scheduled for execution (the compute() method will not be called).

Note that executing this method does not trigger the operator’s stop() method. The stop() method is called only when the scheduler deactivates all operators together.

transmitter(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Transmitter]

Get the transmitter used by an output port.

Parameters
port_namestr

The name of the output port.

Returns
transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None

The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.

class holoscan.operators.V4L2VideoCaptureOp

Bases: holoscan.core._core.Operator

Operator to get a video stream from a V4L2 source.

https://www.kernel.org/doc/html/v4.9/media/uapi/v4l/v4l2.html

Inputs a video stream from a V4L2 node, including USB cameras and HDMI IN. If no pixel format is specified in the yaml configuration file, the pixel format will be automatically selected. If a pixel format is specified in the yaml file, then this format will be used.

==Named Outputs==

signalnvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer or nvidia::gxf::Tensor

A message containing a video buffer if the V4L2 pixel format has equivalent nvidia::gxf::VideoFormat, else a tensor.

Parameters
fragmentFragment (constructor only)

The fragment that the operator belongs to.

allocatorholoscan.resources.Allocator

Deprecated, do not use.

devicestr

The device to target (e.g. “/dev/video0” for device 0). Default value is "/dev/video0".

widthint, optional

Width of the video stream. If set to 0, use the default width of the device. Default value is 0.

heightint, optional

Height of the video stream. If set to 0, use the default height of the device. Default value is 0.

frame_rate: float, optional

Frame rate of the video stream. If the device does not support the exact frame rate, the nearest match is used instead. If set to 0, use the default frame rate of the device. Default value is 0.0.

num_buffersint, optional

Number of V4L2 buffers to use. Default value is 4.

pixel_formatstr

Video stream pixel format (little endian four character code (fourcc)). Default value is "auto".

pass_throughbool

Deprecated, do not use.

namestr, optional (constructor only)

The name of the operator. Default value is "v4l2_video_capture".

exposure_timeint, optional

Exposure time of the camera sensor in multiples of 100 μs (e.g. setting exposure_time to 100 is 10 ms). Default: auto exposure, or camera sensor default. Use v4l2-ctl -d /dev/<your_device> -L for a range of values supported by your device. When not set by the user, V4L2_CID_EXPOSURE_AUTO is set to V4L2_EXPOSURE_AUTO, or to V4L2_EXPOSURE_APERTURE_PRIORITY if the former is not supported. When set by the user, V4L2_CID_EXPOSURE_AUTO is set to V4L2_EXPOSURE_SHUTTER_PRIORITY, or to V4L2_EXPOSURE_MANUAL if the former is not supported. The provided value is then used to set V4L2_CID_EXPOSURE_ABSOLUTE.

gainint, optional

Gain of the camera sensor. Default: auto gain, or camera sensor default. Use v4l2-ctl -d /dev/<your_device> -L for a range of values supported by your device. When not set by the user, V4L2_CID_AUTOGAIN is set to true (if supported). When set by the user, V4L2_CID_AUTOGAIN is set to false (if supported). The provided value is then used to set V4L2_CID_GAIN.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
async_condition The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
conditions Conditions associated with the operator.
description YAML formatted string describing the operator.
execution_context The execution context for the operator.
fragment The fragment (holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.
id The identifier of the component.
is_metadata_enabled Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.
metadata The metadata dictionary (holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.
metadata_policy The metadata policy (holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.
name The name of the operator.
next_flows Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.
operator_type The operator type.
resources Resources associated with the operator.
spec The operator spec (holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2) Operator compute method.
enable_metadata(self, enable) Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator.
find_all_flow_info(self, predicate) Find all flow info objects in the operator's next flows that match a given condition.
find_flow_info(self, predicate) Find a flow info in the operator's next flows based on a given predicate.
initialize(self) Operator initialization method.
queue_policy(self, port_name, port_type, policy) Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port's receiver (or transmitter).
receiver(self, port_name) Get the receiver used by an input port.
resource(self, name) Resources associated with the operator.
setup(self, arg0) Operator setup method.
start(self) Operator start method.
stop(self) Operator stop method.
stop_execution(self) Stop the execution of the operator.
transmitter(self, port_name) Get the transmitter used by an output port.

OperatorType

INPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__input_exec__'
OUTPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__output_exec__'
class OperatorType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Enum class for operator types used by the executor.

  • NATIVE: Native operator.

  • GXF: GXF operator.

  • VIRTUAL: Virtual operator. (for internal use, not intended for use by application authors)

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

VIRTUAL

Attributes

name

value
GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
VIRTUAL = <OperatorType.VIRTUAL: 2>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
__init__(self: holoscan.operators.v4l2_video_capture._v4l2_video_capture.V4L2VideoCaptureOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, *args, allocator: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator = None, device: str = '/dev/video0', width: int = 0, height: int = 0, frame_rate: float = 0.0, num_buffers: int = 4, pixel_format: str = 'auto', pass_through: bool = False, name: str = 'v4l2_video_capture', exposure_time: Optional[int] = None, gain: Optional[int] = None) → None

Operator to get a video stream from a V4L2 source.

https://www.kernel.org/doc/html/v4.9/media/uapi/v4l/v4l2.html

Inputs a video stream from a V4L2 node, including USB cameras and HDMI IN. If no pixel format is specified in the yaml configuration file, the pixel format will be automatically selected. If a pixel format is specified in the yaml file, then this format will be used.

==Named Outputs==

signalnvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer or nvidia::gxf::Tensor

A message containing a video buffer if the V4L2 pixel format has equivalent nvidia::gxf::VideoFormat, else a tensor.

Parameters
fragmentFragment (constructor only)

The fragment that the operator belongs to.

allocatorholoscan.resources.Allocator

Deprecated, do not use.

devicestr

The device to target (e.g. “/dev/video0” for device 0). Default value is "/dev/video0".

widthint, optional

Width of the video stream. If set to 0, use the default width of the device. Default value is 0.

heightint, optional

Height of the video stream. If set to 0, use the default height of the device. Default value is 0.

frame_rate: float, optional

Frame rate of the video stream. If the device does not support the exact frame rate, the nearest match is used instead. If set to 0, use the default frame rate of the device. Default value is 0.0.

num_buffersint, optional

Number of V4L2 buffers to use. Default value is 4.

pixel_formatstr

Video stream pixel format (little endian four character code (fourcc)). Default value is "auto".

pass_throughbool

Deprecated, do not use.

namestr, optional (constructor only)

The name of the operator. Default value is "v4l2_video_capture".

exposure_timeint, optional

Exposure time of the camera sensor in multiples of 100 μs (e.g. setting exposure_time to 100 is 10 ms). Default: auto exposure, or camera sensor default. Use v4l2-ctl -d /dev/<your_device> -L for a range of values supported by your device. When not set by the user, V4L2_CID_EXPOSURE_AUTO is set to V4L2_EXPOSURE_AUTO, or to V4L2_EXPOSURE_APERTURE_PRIORITY if the former is not supported. When set by the user, V4L2_CID_EXPOSURE_AUTO is set to V4L2_EXPOSURE_SHUTTER_PRIORITY, or to V4L2_EXPOSURE_MANUAL if the former is not supported. The provided value is then used to set V4L2_CID_EXPOSURE_ABSOLUTE.

gainint, optional

Gain of the camera sensor. Default: auto gain, or camera sensor default. Use v4l2-ctl -d /dev/<your_device> -L for a range of values supported by your device. When not set by the user, V4L2_CID_AUTOGAIN is set to true (if supported). When set by the user, V4L2_CID_AUTOGAIN is set to false (if supported). The provided value is then used to set V4L2_CID_GAIN.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, **kwargs) -> None

Add arguments to the component via Python kwargs.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Condition) -> None

  2. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Resource) -> None

Add a condition or resource to the Operator.

This can be used to add a condition or resource to an operator after it has already been constructed.

Parameters
argholoscan.core.Condition or holoscan.core.Resource

The condition or resource to add.

add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flow: holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo) -> None

  2. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flows: list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]) -> None

  3. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None

Add a dynamic flow from this operator to another operator.

Parameters
next_opholoscan.core.Operator

The downstream operator to connect to.

next_input_port_namestr, optional

The name of the input port on the downstream operator to connect to. If not specified, the first available input port will be used.

Notes

This method has several overloads to support different ways of creating dynamic flows:

  1. add_dynamic_flow(next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Basic connection using default output port. This is the simplest form for connecting

    two operators when you only need to specify the destination.

  2. add_dynamic_flow(curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Connection with explicit output port specification. Use this when the source operator has

    multiple output ports and you need to specify which one to use.

  3. add_dynamic_flow(flow: FlowInfo) - Connection using a FlowInfo object, which encapsulates all connection details including:

    • Source operator and its output port specification

    • Destination operator and its input port specification

    • Port names and associated IOSpecs

    • This is useful for complex connections or when reusing connection patterns.

  4. add_dynamic_flow(flows: List[FlowInfo]) - Batch connection using multiple FlowInfo objects. Use this to set up multiple

    connections in a single call, which is more efficient than making multiple individual connections.

The FlowInfo class provides a complete description of a flow connection between operators, including all port specifications and naming. It’s particularly useful when you need to:

  • Store and reuse connection patterns

  • Create complex routing configurations

  • Handle dynamic port specifications

  • Manage multiple connections systematically

  1. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property async_condition

The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.

This property provides access to the internal asynchronous condition for the operator, which controls the scheduling of the operator’s compute method.

Returns
conditionholoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition

An instance of holoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition that is the internal asynchronous condition for the operator.

compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None

Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.

property conditions

Conditions associated with the operator.

property description

YAML formatted string describing the operator.

enable_metadata(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, enable: bool) → None

Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator. If it is not set, the default value will be determined by the enable_metadata setting from the Fragment that this operator belongs to.

property execution_context

The execution context for the operator.

This property provides access to the execution context of the operator, which contains information about the current execution environment including scheduling details.

Returns
holoscan.core.ExecutionContext

The execution context object for this operator.

find_all_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool]) → list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]

Find all flow info objects in the operator’s next flows that match a given condition.

Parameters
predicatecallable

A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.

Returns
list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]

List of matching FlowInfo objects.

find_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool])holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo

Find a flow info in the operator’s next flows based on a given predicate.

Parameters
predicatecallable

A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.

Returns
holoscan.core.FlowInfo or None

The first matching FlowInfo object, or None if not found.

property fragment

The fragment (holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Operator initialization method.

property is_metadata_enabled

Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.

property metadata

The metadata dictionary (holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.

property metadata_policy

The metadata policy (holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.

The supported policies are:

  • MetadataPolicy.REJECT: Reject the new value if the key already exists

  • MetadataPolicy.UPDATE: Replace existing value with the new one if the key already exists

  • MetadataPolicy.INPLACE_UPDATE: Update the value stored within an existing MetadataObject in-place if the key already exists (in contrast to UPDATE which always replaces the existing MetadataObject with a new one).

  • MetadataPolicy.RAISE: Raise an exception if the key already exists

property name

The name of the operator.

property next_flows

Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.

Returns
list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]

List of flow information objects describing connections to downstream operators.

property operator_type

The operator type.

holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.

queue_policy(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str, port_type: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.IOType = <IOType.INPUT: 0>, policy: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.QueuePolicy = <QueuePolicy.FAULT: 2>) → None

Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port’s receiver (or transmitter).

Parameters
port_namestr

The name of the port.

port_typeIOSpec.IOType, optional

Enum indicating whether port_name corresponds to an input port or output port.

policyIOSpec.QueuePolicy, optional

The queue policy to set. Valid values are:

  • QueuePolicy.POP : If the queue is full, pop the oldest item, then add the new one.

  • QueuePolicy.REJECT : If the queue is full, reject (discard) the new item.

  • QueuePolicy.FAULT : If the queue is full, log a warning and reject the new item.

Returns
transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None

The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.

receiver(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Receiver]

Get the receiver used by an input port.

Parameters
port_namestr

The name of the input port.

Returns
receiverholoscan.resources.Receiver

The receiver used by this input port. Will be None if the port does not exist.

resource(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, name: str) → Optional[object]

Resources associated with the operator.

Parameters
namestr

The name of the resource to retrieve

Returns
holoscan.core.Resource or None

The resource with the given name. If no resource with the given name is found, None is returned.

property resources

Resources associated with the operator.

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None

Operator setup method.

property spec

The operator spec (holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.

start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Operator start method.

stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Operator stop method.

stop_execution(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Stop the execution of the operator.

This method is used to stop the execution of the operator by setting the internal async condition to EVENT_NEVER state, which sets the scheduling condition to NEVER. Once stopped, the operator will not be scheduled for execution (the compute() method will not be called).

Note that executing this method does not trigger the operator’s stop() method. The stop() method is called only when the scheduler deactivates all operators together.

transmitter(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Transmitter]

Get the transmitter used by an output port.

Parameters
port_namestr

The name of the output port.

Returns
transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None

The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.

class holoscan.operators.VideoStreamRecorderOp

Bases: holoscan.core._core.Operator

Operator class to record a video stream to a file.

==Named Inputs==

inputnvidia::gxf::Tensor

A message containing a video frame to serialize to disk. The input tensor can be on either the CPU or GPU. This data location will be recorded as part of the metadata serialized to disk and if the data is later read back in via VideoStreamReplayerOp, the tensor output of that operator will be on the same device (CPU or GPU).

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only)

The fragment that the operator belongs to.

directorystr

Directory path for storing files.

basenamestr

User specified file name without extension.

flush_on_tickbool, optional

Flushes output buffer on every tick when True. Default value is False.

namestr, optional (constructor only)

The name of the operator. Default value is "video_stream_recorder".

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
async_condition The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
conditions Conditions associated with the operator.
description YAML formatted string describing the operator.
execution_context The execution context for the operator.
fragment The fragment (holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.
id The identifier of the component.
is_metadata_enabled Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.
metadata The metadata dictionary (holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.
metadata_policy The metadata policy (holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.
name The name of the operator.
next_flows Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.
operator_type The operator type.
resources Resources associated with the operator.
spec The operator spec (holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2) Operator compute method.
enable_metadata(self, enable) Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator.
find_all_flow_info(self, predicate) Find all flow info objects in the operator's next flows that match a given condition.
find_flow_info(self, predicate) Find a flow info in the operator's next flows based on a given predicate.
initialize(self) Operator initialization method.
queue_policy(self, port_name, port_type, policy) Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port's receiver (or transmitter).
receiver(self, port_name) Get the receiver used by an input port.
resource(self, name) Resources associated with the operator.
setup(self, arg0) Operator setup method.
start(self) Operator start method.
stop(self) Operator stop method.
stop_execution(self) Stop the execution of the operator.
transmitter(self, port_name) Get the transmitter used by an output port.

OperatorType

INPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__input_exec__'
OUTPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__output_exec__'
class OperatorType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Enum class for operator types used by the executor.

  • NATIVE: Native operator.

  • GXF: GXF operator.

  • VIRTUAL: Virtual operator. (for internal use, not intended for use by application authors)

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

VIRTUAL

Attributes

name

value
GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
VIRTUAL = <OperatorType.VIRTUAL: 2>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
__init__(self: holoscan.operators.video_stream_recorder._video_stream_recorder.VideoStreamRecorderOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, *args, directory: str, basename: str, flush_on_tick: bool = False, name: str = 'video_stream_recorder') → None

Operator class to record a video stream to a file.

==Named Inputs==

inputnvidia::gxf::Tensor

A message containing a video frame to serialize to disk. The input tensor can be on either the CPU or GPU. This data location will be recorded as part of the metadata serialized to disk and if the data is later read back in via VideoStreamReplayerOp, the tensor output of that operator will be on the same device (CPU or GPU).

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only)

The fragment that the operator belongs to.

directorystr

Directory path for storing files.

basenamestr

User specified file name without extension.

flush_on_tickbool, optional

Flushes output buffer on every tick when True. Default value is False.

namestr, optional (constructor only)

The name of the operator. Default value is "video_stream_recorder".

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, **kwargs) -> None

Add arguments to the component via Python kwargs.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Condition) -> None

  2. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Resource) -> None

Add a condition or resource to the Operator.

This can be used to add a condition or resource to an operator after it has already been constructed.

Parameters
argholoscan.core.Condition or holoscan.core.Resource

The condition or resource to add.

add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flow: holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo) -> None

  2. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flows: list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]) -> None

  3. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None

Add a dynamic flow from this operator to another operator.

Parameters
next_opholoscan.core.Operator

The downstream operator to connect to.

next_input_port_namestr, optional

The name of the input port on the downstream operator to connect to. If not specified, the first available input port will be used.

Notes

This method has several overloads to support different ways of creating dynamic flows:

  1. add_dynamic_flow(next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Basic connection using default output port. This is the simplest form for connecting

    two operators when you only need to specify the destination.

  2. add_dynamic_flow(curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Connection with explicit output port specification. Use this when the source operator has

    multiple output ports and you need to specify which one to use.

  3. add_dynamic_flow(flow: FlowInfo) - Connection using a FlowInfo object, which encapsulates all connection details including:

    • Source operator and its output port specification

    • Destination operator and its input port specification

    • Port names and associated IOSpecs

    • This is useful for complex connections or when reusing connection patterns.

  4. add_dynamic_flow(flows: List[FlowInfo]) - Batch connection using multiple FlowInfo objects. Use this to set up multiple

    connections in a single call, which is more efficient than making multiple individual connections.

The FlowInfo class provides a complete description of a flow connection between operators, including all port specifications and naming. It’s particularly useful when you need to:

  • Store and reuse connection patterns

  • Create complex routing configurations

  • Handle dynamic port specifications

  • Manage multiple connections systematically

  1. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property async_condition

The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.

This property provides access to the internal asynchronous condition for the operator, which controls the scheduling of the operator’s compute method.

Returns
conditionholoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition

An instance of holoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition that is the internal asynchronous condition for the operator.

compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None

Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.

property conditions

Conditions associated with the operator.

property description

YAML formatted string describing the operator.

enable_metadata(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, enable: bool) → None

Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator. If it is not set, the default value will be determined by the enable_metadata setting from the Fragment that this operator belongs to.

property execution_context

The execution context for the operator.

This property provides access to the execution context of the operator, which contains information about the current execution environment including scheduling details.

Returns
holoscan.core.ExecutionContext

The execution context object for this operator.

find_all_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool]) → list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]

Find all flow info objects in the operator’s next flows that match a given condition.

Parameters
predicatecallable

A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.

Returns
list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]

List of matching FlowInfo objects.

find_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool])holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo

Find a flow info in the operator’s next flows based on a given predicate.

Parameters
predicatecallable

A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.

Returns
holoscan.core.FlowInfo or None

The first matching FlowInfo object, or None if not found.

property fragment

The fragment (holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Operator initialization method.

property is_metadata_enabled

Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.

property metadata

The metadata dictionary (holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.

property metadata_policy

The metadata policy (holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.

The supported policies are:

  • MetadataPolicy.REJECT: Reject the new value if the key already exists

  • MetadataPolicy.UPDATE: Replace existing value with the new one if the key already exists

  • MetadataPolicy.INPLACE_UPDATE: Update the value stored within an existing MetadataObject in-place if the key already exists (in contrast to UPDATE which always replaces the existing MetadataObject with a new one).

  • MetadataPolicy.RAISE: Raise an exception if the key already exists

property name

The name of the operator.

property next_flows

Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.

Returns
list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]

List of flow information objects describing connections to downstream operators.

property operator_type

The operator type.

holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.

queue_policy(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str, port_type: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.IOType = <IOType.INPUT: 0>, policy: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.QueuePolicy = <QueuePolicy.FAULT: 2>) → None

Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port’s receiver (or transmitter).

Parameters
port_namestr

The name of the port.

port_typeIOSpec.IOType, optional

Enum indicating whether port_name corresponds to an input port or output port.

policyIOSpec.QueuePolicy, optional

The queue policy to set. Valid values are:

  • QueuePolicy.POP : If the queue is full, pop the oldest item, then add the new one.

  • QueuePolicy.REJECT : If the queue is full, reject (discard) the new item.

  • QueuePolicy.FAULT : If the queue is full, log a warning and reject the new item.

Returns
transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None

The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.

receiver(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Receiver]

Get the receiver used by an input port.

Parameters
port_namestr

The name of the input port.

Returns
receiverholoscan.resources.Receiver

The receiver used by this input port. Will be None if the port does not exist.

resource(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, name: str) → Optional[object]

Resources associated with the operator.

Parameters
namestr

The name of the resource to retrieve

Returns
holoscan.core.Resource or None

The resource with the given name. If no resource with the given name is found, None is returned.

property resources

Resources associated with the operator.

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None

Operator setup method.

property spec

The operator spec (holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.

start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Operator start method.

stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Operator stop method.

stop_execution(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Stop the execution of the operator.

This method is used to stop the execution of the operator by setting the internal async condition to EVENT_NEVER state, which sets the scheduling condition to NEVER. Once stopped, the operator will not be scheduled for execution (the compute() method will not be called).

Note that executing this method does not trigger the operator’s stop() method. The stop() method is called only when the scheduler deactivates all operators together.

transmitter(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Transmitter]

Get the transmitter used by an output port.

Parameters
port_namestr

The name of the output port.

Returns
transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None

The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.

class holoscan.operators.VideoStreamReplayerOp

Bases: holoscan.core._core.Operator

Operator class to replay a video stream from a file.

==Named Outputs==

outputnvidia::gxf::Tensor

A message containing a video frame deserialized from disk. Depending on the metadata in the file being read, this tensor could be on either CPU or GPU. For the data used in examples distributed with the SDK, the tensor will be an unnamed GPU tensor (name == “”).

==Device Memory Requirements==

This operator reads data from a file to an intermediate host buffer and then transfers the data to the GPU. Because both host and device memory is needed, an allocator supporting both memory types must be used. Options for this are UnboundedAllocator and RMMAllocator. When specifying memory pool sizes for RMMAllocator, the following memory blocks are needed:

  1. One block of host memory equal in size to a single uncompressed video frame

is needed. Note that for RMMAllocator, the memory sizes should be specified in MiB, so the minimum value can be obtained by math.ceil(height * width * channels * element_size_bytes) / (1024 * 1024))

  1. One block of device memory equal in size to the host memory block.

When declaring an RMMAllocator memory pool, host_memory_initial_size and device_memory_initial_size must be greater than or equal to the values discussed above.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only)

The fragment that the operator belongs to.

directorystr

Directory path for reading files from.

basenamestr

User specified file name without extension.

batch_sizeint, optional

Number of entities to read and publish for one tick. Default value is 1.

ignore_corrupted_entitiesbool, optional

If an entity could not be deserialized, it is ignored by default; otherwise a failure is generated. Default value is True.

frame_ratefloat, optional

Frame rate to replay. If zero value is specified, it follows timings in timestamps. Default value is 0.0.

realtimebool, optional

Playback video in realtime, based on frame_rate or timestamps. Default value is True.

repeatbool, optional

Repeat video stream in a loop. Default value is False.

countint, optional

Number of frame counts to playback. If zero value is specified, it is ignored. If the count is less than the number of frames in the video, it would finish early. Default value is 0.

allocatorholoscan.core.Allocator

Allocator used to tensor memory. Currently, only the holoscan.resources.UnboundedAllocator is supported. The default value of None will lead to use of a holoscan.resources.UnboundedAllocator.

entity_serializerholoscan.core.EntitySerializer

The entity serializer used for deserialization. The default value of None will lead to use of a default holoscan.resources.StdEntitySerializer. If this argument is specified, then the allocator argument is ignored.

namestr, optional (constructor only)

The name of the operator. Default value is "video_stream_replayer".

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
async_condition The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
conditions Conditions associated with the operator.
description YAML formatted string describing the operator.
execution_context The execution context for the operator.
fragment The fragment (holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.
id The identifier of the component.
is_metadata_enabled Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.
metadata The metadata dictionary (holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.
metadata_policy The metadata policy (holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.
name The name of the operator.
next_flows Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.
operator_type The operator type.
resources Resources associated with the operator.
spec The operator spec (holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2) Operator compute method.
enable_metadata(self, enable) Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator.
find_all_flow_info(self, predicate) Find all flow info objects in the operator's next flows that match a given condition.
find_flow_info(self, predicate) Find a flow info in the operator's next flows based on a given predicate.
initialize(self) Operator initialization method.
queue_policy(self, port_name, port_type, policy) Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port's receiver (or transmitter).
receiver(self, port_name) Get the receiver used by an input port.
resource(self, name) Resources associated with the operator.
setup(self, arg0) Operator setup method.
start(self) Operator start method.
stop(self) Operator stop method.
stop_execution(self) Stop the execution of the operator.
transmitter(self, port_name) Get the transmitter used by an output port.

OperatorType

INPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__input_exec__'
OUTPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__output_exec__'
class OperatorType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Enum class for operator types used by the executor.

  • NATIVE: Native operator.

  • GXF: GXF operator.

  • VIRTUAL: Virtual operator. (for internal use, not intended for use by application authors)

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

VIRTUAL

Attributes

name

value
GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
VIRTUAL = <OperatorType.VIRTUAL: 2>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
__init__(self: holoscan.operators.video_stream_replayer._video_stream_replayer.VideoStreamReplayerOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, *args, directory: str, basename: str, batch_size: int = 1, ignore_corrupted_entities: bool = True, frame_rate: float = 1.0, realtime: bool = True, repeat: bool = False, count: int = 0, allocator: Optional[holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator] = None, entity_serializer: Optional[holoscan.core._core.Resource] = None, name: str = 'video_stream_replayer') → None

Operator class to replay a video stream from a file.

==Named Outputs==

outputnvidia::gxf::Tensor

A message containing a video frame deserialized from disk. Depending on the metadata in the file being read, this tensor could be on either CPU or GPU. For the data used in examples distributed with the SDK, the tensor will be an unnamed GPU tensor (name == “”).

==Device Memory Requirements==

This operator reads data from a file to an intermediate host buffer and then transfers the data to the GPU. Because both host and device memory is needed, an allocator supporting both memory types must be used. Options for this are UnboundedAllocator and RMMAllocator. When specifying memory pool sizes for RMMAllocator, the following memory blocks are needed:

  1. One block of host memory equal in size to a single uncompressed video frame

is needed. Note that for RMMAllocator, the memory sizes should be specified in MiB, so the minimum value can be obtained by math.ceil(height * width * channels * element_size_bytes) / (1024 * 1024))

  1. One block of device memory equal in size to the host memory block.

When declaring an RMMAllocator memory pool, host_memory_initial_size and device_memory_initial_size must be greater than or equal to the values discussed above.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only)

The fragment that the operator belongs to.

directorystr

Directory path for reading files from.

basenamestr

User specified file name without extension.

batch_sizeint, optional

Number of entities to read and publish for one tick. Default value is 1.

ignore_corrupted_entitiesbool, optional

If an entity could not be deserialized, it is ignored by default; otherwise a failure is generated. Default value is True.

frame_ratefloat, optional

Frame rate to replay. If zero value is specified, it follows timings in timestamps. Default value is 0.0.

realtimebool, optional

Playback video in realtime, based on frame_rate or timestamps. Default value is True.

repeatbool, optional

Repeat video stream in a loop. Default value is False.

countint, optional

Number of frame counts to playback. If zero value is specified, it is ignored. If the count is less than the number of frames in the video, it would finish early. Default value is 0.

allocatorholoscan.core.Allocator

Allocator used to tensor memory. Currently, only the holoscan.resources.UnboundedAllocator is supported. The default value of None will lead to use of a holoscan.resources.UnboundedAllocator.

entity_serializerholoscan.core.EntitySerializer

The entity serializer used for deserialization. The default value of None will lead to use of a default holoscan.resources.StdEntitySerializer. If this argument is specified, then the allocator argument is ignored.

namestr, optional (constructor only)

The name of the operator. Default value is "video_stream_replayer".

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, **kwargs) -> None

Add arguments to the component via Python kwargs.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Condition) -> None

  2. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Resource) -> None

Add a condition or resource to the Operator.

This can be used to add a condition or resource to an operator after it has already been constructed.

Parameters
argholoscan.core.Condition or holoscan.core.Resource

The condition or resource to add.

add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flow: holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo) -> None

  2. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flows: list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]) -> None

  3. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None

Add a dynamic flow from this operator to another operator.

Parameters
next_opholoscan.core.Operator

The downstream operator to connect to.

next_input_port_namestr, optional

The name of the input port on the downstream operator to connect to. If not specified, the first available input port will be used.

Notes

This method has several overloads to support different ways of creating dynamic flows:

  1. add_dynamic_flow(next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Basic connection using default output port. This is the simplest form for connecting

    two operators when you only need to specify the destination.

  2. add_dynamic_flow(curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Connection with explicit output port specification. Use this when the source operator has

    multiple output ports and you need to specify which one to use.

  3. add_dynamic_flow(flow: FlowInfo) - Connection using a FlowInfo object, which encapsulates all connection details including:

    • Source operator and its output port specification

    • Destination operator and its input port specification

    • Port names and associated IOSpecs

    • This is useful for complex connections or when reusing connection patterns.

  4. add_dynamic_flow(flows: List[FlowInfo]) - Batch connection using multiple FlowInfo objects. Use this to set up multiple

    connections in a single call, which is more efficient than making multiple individual connections.

The FlowInfo class provides a complete description of a flow connection between operators, including all port specifications and naming. It’s particularly useful when you need to:

  • Store and reuse connection patterns

  • Create complex routing configurations

  • Handle dynamic port specifications

  • Manage multiple connections systematically

  1. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property async_condition

The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.

This property provides access to the internal asynchronous condition for the operator, which controls the scheduling of the operator’s compute method.

Returns
conditionholoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition

An instance of holoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition that is the internal asynchronous condition for the operator.

compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None

Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.

property conditions

Conditions associated with the operator.

property description

YAML formatted string describing the operator.

enable_metadata(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, enable: bool) → None

Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator. If it is not set, the default value will be determined by the enable_metadata setting from the Fragment that this operator belongs to.

property execution_context

The execution context for the operator.

This property provides access to the execution context of the operator, which contains information about the current execution environment including scheduling details.

Returns
holoscan.core.ExecutionContext

The execution context object for this operator.

find_all_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool]) → list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]

Find all flow info objects in the operator’s next flows that match a given condition.

Parameters
predicatecallable

A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.

Returns
list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]

List of matching FlowInfo objects.

find_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool])holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo

Find a flow info in the operator’s next flows based on a given predicate.

Parameters
predicatecallable

A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.

Returns
holoscan.core.FlowInfo or None

The first matching FlowInfo object, or None if not found.

property fragment

The fragment (holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Operator initialization method.

property is_metadata_enabled

Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.

property metadata

The metadata dictionary (holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.

property metadata_policy

The metadata policy (holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.

The supported policies are:

  • MetadataPolicy.REJECT: Reject the new value if the key already exists

  • MetadataPolicy.UPDATE: Replace existing value with the new one if the key already exists

  • MetadataPolicy.INPLACE_UPDATE: Update the value stored within an existing MetadataObject in-place if the key already exists (in contrast to UPDATE which always replaces the existing MetadataObject with a new one).

  • MetadataPolicy.RAISE: Raise an exception if the key already exists

property name

The name of the operator.

property next_flows

Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.

Returns
list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]

List of flow information objects describing connections to downstream operators.

property operator_type

The operator type.

holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.

queue_policy(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str, port_type: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.IOType = <IOType.INPUT: 0>, policy: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.QueuePolicy = <QueuePolicy.FAULT: 2>) → None

Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port’s receiver (or transmitter).

Parameters
port_namestr

The name of the port.

port_typeIOSpec.IOType, optional

Enum indicating whether port_name corresponds to an input port or output port.

policyIOSpec.QueuePolicy, optional

The queue policy to set. Valid values are:

  • QueuePolicy.POP : If the queue is full, pop the oldest item, then add the new one.

  • QueuePolicy.REJECT : If the queue is full, reject (discard) the new item.

  • QueuePolicy.FAULT : If the queue is full, log a warning and reject the new item.

Returns
transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None

The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.

receiver(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Receiver]

Get the receiver used by an input port.

Parameters
port_namestr

The name of the input port.

Returns
receiverholoscan.resources.Receiver

The receiver used by this input port. Will be None if the port does not exist.

resource(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, name: str) → Optional[object]

Resources associated with the operator.

Parameters
namestr

The name of the resource to retrieve

Returns
holoscan.core.Resource or None

The resource with the given name. If no resource with the given name is found, None is returned.

property resources

Resources associated with the operator.

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None

Operator setup method.

property spec

The operator spec (holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.

start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Operator start method.

stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Operator stop method.

stop_execution(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Stop the execution of the operator.

This method is used to stop the execution of the operator by setting the internal async condition to EVENT_NEVER state, which sets the scheduling condition to NEVER. Once stopped, the operator will not be scheduled for execution (the compute() method will not be called).

Note that executing this method does not trigger the operator’s stop() method. The stop() method is called only when the scheduler deactivates all operators together.

transmitter(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Transmitter]

Get the transmitter used by an output port.

Parameters
port_namestr

The name of the output port.

Returns
transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None

The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
