Creating an Application

The sections below will describe how to configure each of them, starting with a native support for YAML-based configuration for convenience.

Holoscan supports loading arbitrary parameters from a YAML configuration file at runtime, making it convenient to configure each item listed above, or other custom parameters you wish to add on top of the existing API. For C++ applications, it also provides the ability to change the behavior of your application without needing to recompile it.

Note Usage of the YAML utility is optional. Configurations can be hardcoded in your program, or done using any parser that you choose.

Here is an example YAML configuration:

Copy Copied! string_param: "test" float_param: 0.50 bool_param: true dict_param: key_1: value_1 key_2: value_2

Ingesting these parameters can be done using the two methods below:

C++

Python The config() method takes the path to the YAML configuration file. If the input path is relative, it will be relative to the current working directory.

The from_config() method returns an ArgList object for a given key in the YAML file. It holds a list of Arg objects, each of which holds a name (key) and a value. If the ArgList object has only one Arg (when the key is pointing to a scalar item), it can be converted to the desired type using the as() method by passing the type as an argument. The key can be a dot-separated string to access nested fields.

The config_keys() method returns an unordered set of the key names accessible via from_config() . Copy Copied! // Pass configuration file auto app = holoscan::make_application<App>(); app->config("path/to/app_config.yaml"); // Scalars auto string_param = app->from_config("string_param").as<std::string>(); auto float_param = app->from_config("float_param").as<float>(); auto bool_param = app->from_config("bool_param").as<bool>(); // Dict auto dict_param = app->from_config("dict_param"); auto dict_nested_param = app->from_config("dict_param.key_1").as<std::string>(); // Print std::cout << "string_param: " << string_param << std::endl; std::cout << "float_param: " << float_param << std::endl; std::cout << "bool_param: " << bool_param << std::endl; std::cout << "dict_param:

" << dict_param.description() << std::endl; std::cout << "dict_param['key1']: " << dict_nested_param << std::endl; // // Output // string_param: test // float_param: 0.5 // bool_param: 1 // dict_param: // name: arglist // args: // - name: key_1 // type: YAML::Node // value: value_1 // - name: key_2 // type: YAML::Node // value: value_2 // dict_param['key1']: value_1 The config() method takes the path to the YAML configuration file. If the input path is relative, it will be relative to the current working directory.

The kwargs() method return a regular Python dict for a given key in the YAML file. Advanced : this method wraps the from_config() method similar to the C++ equivalent, which returns an ArgList object if the key is pointing to a map item, or an Arg object if the key is pointing to a scalar item. An Arg object can be cast to the desired type (e.g., str(app.from_config("string_param")) ).

The config_keys() method returns a set of the key names accessible via from_config() . Copy Copied! # Pass configuration file app = App() app.config("path/to/app_config.yaml") # Scalars string_param = app.kwargs("string_param")["string_param"] float_param = app.kwargs("float_param")["float_param"] bool_param = app.kwargs("bool_param")["bool_param"] # Dict dict_param = app.kwargs("dict_param") dict_nested_param = dict_param["key_1"] # Print print(f"string_param:{string_param}") print(f"float_param:{float_param}") print(f"bool_param:{bool_param}") print(f"dict_param:{dict_param}") print(f"dict_param['key_1']:{dict_nested_param}") # # Output: # string_param: test # float_param: 0.5 # bool_param: True # dict_param: {'key_1': 'value_1', 'key_2': 'value_2'} # dict_param['key_1']: 'value_1' Warning from_config() cannot be used as inputs to the built-in operators at this time. Therefore, it’s recommended to use kwargs() in Python.

Tip This is also illustrated in the video_replayer example.

Attention With both from_config and kwargs , the returned ArgList /dictionary will include both the key and its associated item if that item value is a scalar. If the item is a map/dictionary itself, the input key is dropped, and the output will only hold the key/values from that item.

If you use operators that depend on GXF extensions for their implementations (known as GXF operators), the shared libraries ( .so ) of these extensions need to be dynamically loaded as plugins at runtime.

The SDK already automatically handles loading the required extensions for the built-in operators in both C++ and Python, as well as common extensions (listed here). To load additional extensions for your own operators, you can use one of the following approach:

YAML

C++

PYTHON Copy Copied! extensions: - libgxf_myextension1.so - /path/to/libgxf_myextension2.so Copy Copied! auto app = holoscan::make_application<App>(); auto exts = {"libgxf_myextension1.so", "/path/to/libgxf_myextension2.so"}; for (auto& ext : exts) { app->executor().extension_manager()->load_extension(ext); } Copy Copied! from holoscan.gxf import load_extensions from holoscan.core import Application app = Application() context = app.executor.context_uint64 exts = ["libgxf_myextension1.so", "/path/to/libgxf_myextension2.so"] load_extensions(context, exts)

Note To be discoverable, paths to these shared libraries need to either be absolute, relative to your working directory, installed in the lib/gxf_extensions folder of the holoscan package, or listed under the HOLOSCAN_LIB_PATH or LD_LIBRARY_PATH environment variables.

Please see other examples in the system tests in the Holoscan SDK repository.

Operators are defined in the compose() method of your application. They are not instantiated (with the initialize method) until an application’s run() method is called.

Operators have three type of fields which can be configured: parameters, conditions, and resources.

Operators could have parameters defined in their setup method to better control their behavior (see details when creating your own operators). The snippet below would be the implementation of this method for a minimal operator named MyOp , that takes a string and a boolean as parameters; we’ll ignore any extra details for the sake of this example:

C++

PYTHON Copy Copied! void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override { spec.param(string_param_, "string_param"); spec.param(bool_param_, "bool_param"); } Copy Copied! def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec): spec.param("string_param") spec.param("bool_param") # Optional in python. Could define `self.<param_name>` instead in `def __init__`

Tip Given an instance of an operator class, you can print a human-readable description of its specification to inspect the parameter fields that can be configured on that operator class: C++

PYTHON Copy Copied! std::cout << operator_object->spec()->description() << std::endl; Copy Copied! print(operator_object.spec)

Given this YAML configuration:

Copy Copied! myop_param: string_param: "test" bool_param: true bool_param: false # we'll use this later

We can configure an instance of the MyOp operator in the application’s compose method like this:

C++

PYTHON Copy Copied! void compose() override { // Using YAML auto my_op1 = make_operator<MyOp>("my_op1", from_config("myop_param")); // Same as above auto my_op2 = make_operator<MyOp>("my_op2", Arg("string_param", std::string("test")), // can use Arg(key, value)... Arg("bool_param") = true // ... or Arg(key) = value ); } Copy Copied! def compose(self): # Using YAML my_op1 = MyOp(self, name="my_op1", **self.kwargs("myop_param")) # Same as above my_op2 = MyOp(self, name="my_op2", string_param="test", bool_param=True, )

Tip This is also illustrated in the ping_custom_op example.

If multiple ArgList are provided with duplicate keys, the latest one overrides them:

C++

PYTHON Copy Copied! void compose() override { // Using YAML auto my_op1 = make_operator<MyOp>("my_op1", from_config("myop_param"), from_config("bool_param") ); // Same as above auto my_op2 = make_operator<MyOp>("my_op2", Arg("string_param", "test"), Arg("bool_param") = true, Arg("bool_param") = false ); // -> my_op `bool_param_` will be set to `false` } Copy Copied! def compose(self): # Using YAML my_op1 = MyOp(self, name="my_op1", from_config("myop_param"), from_config("bool_param"), ) # Note: We're using from_config above since we can't merge automatically with kwargs # as this would create duplicated keys. However, we recommend using kwargs in Python # to avoid limitations with wrapped operators, so the code below is preferred. # Same as above params = self.kwargs("myop_param").update(self.kwargs("bool_param")) my_op2 = MyOp(self, name="my_op2", params) # -> my_op `bool_param` will be set to `False`

By default, operators with no input ports will continuously run, while operators with input ports will run as long as they receive inputs (as they’re configured with the MessageAvailableCondition ).

To change that behavior, one or more other conditions’ classes can be passed to the constructor of an operator to define when it should execute.

For example, we set three conditions on this operator my_op :

C++

PYTHON Copy Copied! void compose() override { // Limit to 10 iterations auto c1 = make_condition<CountCondition>("my_count_condition", 10); // Wait at least 200 milliseconds between each execution auto c2 = make_condition<PeriodicCondition>("my_periodic_condition", "200ms"); // Stop when the condition calls `disable_tick()` auto c3 = make_condition<BooleanCondition>("my_bool_condition"); // Pass directly to the operator constructor auto my_op = make_operator<MyOp>("my_op", c1, c2, c3); } Copy Copied! def compose(self): # Limit to 10 iterations c1 = CountCondition(self, 10, name="my_count_condition") # Wait at least 200 milliseconds between each execution c2 = PeriodicCondition(self, timedelta(milliseconds=200), name="my_periodic_condition") # Stop when the condition calls `disable_tick()` c3 = BooleanCondition(self, name="my_bool_condition") # Pass directly to the operator constructor my_op = MyOp(self, c1, c2, c3, name="my_op")

Tip This is also illustrated in the conditions’ examples.

Note You’ll need to specify a unique name for the conditions if there are multiple conditions applied to an operator.

Some resources can be passed to the operator’s constructor, typically an allocator passed as a regular parameter.

For example:

C++

PYTHON Copy Copied! void compose() override { // Allocating memory pool of specific size on the GPU // ex: width * height * channels * channel size in bytes auto block_size = 640 * 480 * 4 * 2; auto p1 = make_resource<BlockMemoryPool>("my_pool1", 1, size, 1); // Provide unbounded memory pool auto p2 = make_condition<UnboundedAllocator>("my_pool2"); // Pass to operator as parameters (name defined in operator setup) auto my_op = make_operator<MyOp>("my_op", Arg("pool1", p1), Arg("pool2", p2)); } Copy Copied! def compose(self): # Allocating memory pool of specific size on the GPU # ex: width * height * channels * channel size in bytes block_size = 640 * 480 * 4 * 2; p1 = BlockMemoryPool(self, name="my_pool1", storage_type=1, block_size=block_size, num_blocks=1) # Provide unbounded memory pool p2 = UnboundedAllocator(self, name="my_pool2") # Pass to operator as parameters (name defined in operator setup) auto my_op = MyOp(self, name="my_op", pool1=p1, pool2=p2)

The resources bundled with the SDK are wrapping an underlying GXF component. However, it is also possible to define a “native” resource without any need to create and wrap an underlying GXF component. Such a resource can also be passed conditionally to an operator in the same way as the resources created in the previous section.

For example:

C++

Python To create a native resource, implement a class that inherits from Resource Copy Copied! namespace holoscan { class MyNativeResource : public holoscan::Resource { public: HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(MyNativeResource, Resource) MyNativeResource() = default; // add any desired parameters in the setup method // (a single string parameter is shown here for illustration) void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override { spec.param(message_, "message", "Message string", "Message String", std::string("test message")); } // add any user-defined methods (these could be called from an Operator's compute method) std::string message() { return message_.get(); } private: Parameter<std::string> message_; }; } // namespace: holoscan The setup method can be used to define any parameters needed by the resource. This resource can be used with a C++ operator, just like any other resource. For example, an operator could have a parameter holding a shared pointer to MyNativeResource as below. Copy Copied! private: class MyOperator : public holoscan::Operator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(MyOperator) MyOperator() = default; void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override { spec.param(message_resource_, "message_resource", "message resource", "resource printing a message"); } void compute(InputContext&, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext&) override { HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("MyOp::compute()"); // get a resource based on its name (this assumes the app author named the resource "message_resource") auto res = resource<MyNativeResource>("message_resource"); if (!res) { throw std::runtime_error("resource named 'message_resource' not found!"); } // call a method on the retrieved resource class auto message = res->message(); }; private: Parameter<std::shared_ptr<holoscan::MyNativeResource> message_resource_; } The compute method above demonstrates how the templated resource method can be used to retrieve a resource. and the resource could be created and passed via a named argument in the usual way Copy Copied! // example code for within Application::compose (or Fragment::compose) auto message_resource = make_resource<holoscan::MyNativeResource>( "message_resource", holoscan::Arg("message", "hello world"); auto my_op = std::make_operator<holoscan::ops::MyOperator>( "my_op", holoscan::Arg("message_resource", message_resource)); As with GXF-based resources, it is also possible to pass a native resource as a positional argument to the operator constructor. For a concreate example of native resource use in a real application, see the volume_rendering_xr application on Holohub. This application uses a native XrSession resource type which corresponds to a single OpenXR session. This single “session” resource can then be shared by both the XrBeginFrameOp and XrEndFrameOp operators. To create a native resource, implement a class that inherits from Resource . Copy Copied! class MyNativeResource(Resource): def __init__(self, fragment, message="test message", *args, **kwargs): self.message = message super().__init__(fragment, *args, **kwargs) # Could optionally define Parameter as in C++ via spec.param as below. # Here, we chose instead to pass message as an argument to __init__ above. # def setup(self, spec: ComponentSpec): # spec.param("message", "test message") # define a custom method def message(self): return self.message The below shows how some custom operator could use such a resource in its compute method Copy Copied! class MyOperator(Operator): def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context): resource = self.resource("message_resource") if resource is None: raise ValueError("expected message resource not found") assert isinstance(resource, MyNativeResource) print(f"message ={resource.message()") where this native resource could have been created and passed positionally to MyOperator as follows Copy Copied! # example code within Application.compose (or Fragment.compose) message_resource = MyNativeResource( fragment=self, message="hello world", name="message_resource") # pass the native resource as a positional argument to MyOperator my_op = MyOperator(fragment=self, message_resource)

There is a minimal example of native resource use in the examples/native folder.

The scheduler controls how the application schedules the execution of the operators that make up its workflow.

The default scheduler is a single-threaded GreedyScheduler . An application can be configured to use a different scheduler Scheduler ( C++ / Python ) or change the parameters from the default scheduler, using the scheduler() function ( C++ / Python ).

For example, if an application needs to run multiple operators in parallel, the MultiThreadScheduler or EventBasedScheduler can instead be used. The difference between the two is that the MultiThreadScheduler is based on actively polling operators to determine if they are ready to execute, while the EventBasedScheduler will instead wait for an event indicating that an operator is ready to execute.

The code snippet belows shows how to set and configure a non-default scheduler:

C++

Python We create an instance of a holoscan::Scheduler derived class by using the make_scheduler() function. Like operators, parameters can come from explicit Arg s or ArgList , or from a YAML configuration.

The scheduler() method assigns the scheduler to be used by the application. Copy Copied! auto app = holoscan::make_application<App>(); auto scheduler = app->make_scheduler<holoscan::EventBasedScheduler>( "myscheduler", Arg("worker_thread_number", static_cast<int64_t>(4)), Arg("stop_on_deadlock", true) ); app->scheduler(scheduler); app->run(); We create an instance of a Scheduler class in the schedulers module. Like operators, parameters can come from an explicit Arg or ArgList , or from a YAML configuration.

The scheduler() method assigns the scheduler to be used by the application. Copy Copied! app = App() scheduler = holoscan.schedulers.EventBasedScheduler( app, name="myscheduler", worker_thread_number=4, stop_on_deadlock=True, ) app.scheduler(scheduler) app.run()

Tip This is also illustrated in the multithread example.

Both the MultiThreadScheduler and EventBasedScheduler discussed in the previous section automatically create an internal worker thread pool by default. In some scenarios, it may be desirable for users to instead assign operators to specific user-defined thread pools. This also allows optionally pinning operators to a specific thread.

Assuming that, I have three operators, op1 , op2 and op3 . Assume that I want to assign these two a thread pool and that I would like operators 2 and 3 to be pinned to specific threads in the thread pool. The code for configuring thread pools from the Fragment compose method is shown in the example below.

C++

Python We create thread pools via calls to the make_thread_pool() method. The first argument is a user-defined name for the thread pool while the second is the number of threads initially in the thread pool. This make_thread_pool method returns a shared pointer to a ThreadPool object. The add() method of that object can then be used to add a single operator or a vector of operators to the thread pool. The second argument to the add function is a boolean indicating whether the given operators should be pinned to always run on a specific thread within the thread pool. Copy Copied! // The following code would be within `Fragment::compose` after operators have been defined // Assume op1, op2 and op3 are `shared_ptr<OperatorType>` as returned by `make_operator` // create a thread pool with a three threads auto pool1 = make_thread_pool("pool1", 3); // assign a single operator to the thread pool (unpinned) pool1->add(op1, false); // assign multiple operators to this thread pool (pinned) pool1->add({op2, op3}, true); We create thread pools via calls to the make_thread_pool() method. The first argument is a user-defined name for the thread pool while the second is the initial size of the thread pool. It is not necessary to modify this as the size will be incremented as needed automatically. This make_thread_pool method returns a shared pointer to a ThreadPool object. The add() method of that object can then be used to add a single operator or a vector of operators to the thread pool. The second argument to the add function is a boolean indicating whether the given operators should be pinned to always run on a specific thread within the thread pool. Copy Copied! # The following code would be within `Fragment::compose` after operators have been defined # Assume op1, op2 and op3 are `shared_ptr<OperatorType>` as returned by `make_operator` # create a thread pool with a single thread pool1 = self.make_thread_pool("pool1", 1); # assign a single operator to the thread pool (unpinned) pool1.add(op1, True); # assign multiple operators to this thread pool (pinned) pool1.add([op2, op3], True);

Note It is not necessary to define a thread pool for Holoscan applications. There is a default thread pool that gets used for any operators the user did not explicitly assign to a thread pool. The use of thread pools provides a way to explicitly indicate that threads should be pinned. One case where separate thread pools must be used is in order to support pinning of operators involving separate GPU devices. Only a single GPU device should be used from any given thread pool. Operators associated with a GPU device resource are those using one of the CUDA-based allocators like BlockMemoryPool , CudaStreamPool , RMMAllocator or StreamOrderedAllocator .

Tip A concrete example of a simple application with two pairs of operators in separate thread pools is given in the thread pool resource example.

Note that any given operator can only belong to a single thread pool. Assigning the same operator to multiple thread pools may result in errors being logged at application startup time.

There is also a related boolean parameter, strict_thread_pinning that can be passed as a holoscan::Arg to the MultiThreadScheduler constructor. When this argument is set to false and an operator is pinned to a specific thread, it is allowed for other operators to also run on that same thread whenever the pinned operator is not ready to execute. When strict_thread_pinning is true , the thread can ONLY be used by the operator that was pinned to the thread. For the EventBasedScheduler , it is always in strict pinning mode and there is no such parameter.

If a thread pool is configured by the single-thread GreedyScheduler is used a warning will be logged indicating that the user-defined thread pools would be ignored. Only MultiThreadScheduler and EventBasedScheduler can make use of the thread pools.

As described below, applications can run simply by executing the C++ or Python application manually on a given node, or by packaging it in a HAP container. With the latter, runtime properties need to be configured: refer to the App Runner Configuration for details.