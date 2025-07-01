holoscan.schedulers
This module provides a Python API to underlying C++ API Schedulers.
holoscan.schedulers.EventBasedScheduler
|Event-based multi-thread scheduler
holoscan.schedulers.GreedyScheduler
|Greedy scheduler
holoscan.schedulers.MultiThreadScheduler
|Multi-thread scheduler
- class holoscan.schedulers.EventBasedScheduler
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFScheduler,
holoscan.core._core.Component,
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent
Event-based multi-thread scheduler
- Parameters
- fragmentFragment
The fragment the condition will be associated with
- clockholoscan.resources.Clock or None, optional
The clock used by the scheduler to define the flow of time. If None, a default-constructed holoscan.resources.RealtimeClock will be used.
- worker_thread_numberint
The number of worker threads.
- stop_on_deadlockbool, optional
If enabled the scheduler will stop when all entities are in a waiting state, but no periodic entity exists to break the dead end. Should be disabled when scheduling conditions can be changed by external actors, for example by clearing queues manually.
- max_duration_msint, optional
The maximum duration for which the scheduler will execute (in ms). If not specified (or if a negative value is provided), the scheduler will run until all work is done. If periodic terms are present, this means the application will run indefinitely.
- stop_on_deadlock_timeoutint, optional
The scheduler will wait this amount of time before determining that it is in deadlock and should stop. It will reset if a job comes in during the wait. A negative value means not stop on deadlock. This parameter only applies when stop_on_deadlock=true”,
- namestr, optional
The name of the scheduler.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
description
YAML formatted string describing the component.
fragment
Fragment that the scheduler belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the scheduler. clock max_duration_ms spec stop_on_deadlock stop_on_deadlock_timeout worker_thread_number
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the scheduler.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the scheduler.
- __init__(self: holoscan.schedulers._schedulers.EventBasedScheduler, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, *, clock: holoscan.resources._resources.Clock = None, worker_thread_number: int = 1, stop_on_deadlock: bool = True, max_duration_ms: int = - 1, stop_on_deadlock_timeout: int = 0, name: str = 'multithread_scheduler') → None
Event-based multi-thread scheduler
- Parameters
- fragmentFragment
The fragment the condition will be associated with
- clockholoscan.resources.Clock or None, optional
The clock used by the scheduler to define the flow of time. If None, a default-constructed holoscan.resources.RealtimeClock will be used.
- worker_thread_numberint
The number of worker threads.
- stop_on_deadlockbool, optional
If enabled the scheduler will stop when all entities are in a waiting state, but no periodic entity exists to break the dead end. Should be disabled when scheduling conditions can be changed by external actors, for example by clearing queues manually.
- max_duration_msint, optional
The maximum duration for which the scheduler will execute (in ms). If not specified (or if a negative value is provided), the scheduler will run until all work is done. If periodic terms are present, this means the application will run indefinitely.
- stop_on_deadlock_timeoutint, optional
The scheduler will wait this amount of time before determining that it is in deadlock and should stop. It will reset if a job comes in during the wait. A negative value means not stop on deadlock. This parameter only applies when stop_on_deadlock=true”,
- namestr, optional
The name of the scheduler.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property clock
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the component.
- property fragment
Fragment that the scheduler belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Scheduler) → None
initialization method for the scheduler.
- property max_duration_ms
- property name
The name of the scheduler.
- Returns
- namestr
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Scheduler, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the scheduler.
- property spec
- property stop_on_deadlock
- property stop_on_deadlock_timeout
- property worker_thread_number
- class holoscan.schedulers.GreedyScheduler
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFScheduler,
holoscan.core._core.Component,
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent
Greedy scheduler
- Parameters
- fragmentFragment
The fragment the condition will be associated with
- clockholoscan.resources.Clock or None, optional
The clock used by the scheduler to define the flow of time. If None, a default-constructed holoscan.resources.RealtimeClock will be used.
- stop_on_deadlockbool, optional
If enabled the scheduler will stop when all entities are in a waiting state, but no periodic entity exists to break the dead end. Should be disabled when scheduling conditions can be changed by external actors, for example by clearing queues manually.
- max_duration_msint, optional
The maximum duration for which the scheduler will execute (in ms). If not specified (or if a negative value is provided), the scheduler will run until all work is done. If periodic terms are present, this means the application will run indefinitely.
- check_recession_period_msfloat, optional
The maximum duration for which the scheduler would wait (in ms) when all operators are not ready to run in the current iteration.
- stop_on_deadlock_timeoutint, optional
The scheduler will wait this amount of time before determining that it is in deadlock and should stop. It will reset if a job comes in during the wait. A negative value means not stop on deadlock. This parameter only applies when stop_on_deadlock=true”,
- namestr, optional
The name of the scheduler.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
description
YAML formatted string describing the component.
fragment
Fragment that the scheduler belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the scheduler. check_recession_period_ms clock max_duration_ms spec stop_on_deadlock stop_on_deadlock_timeout
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the scheduler.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the scheduler.
- __init__(self: holoscan.schedulers._schedulers.GreedyScheduler, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, *, clock: holoscan.resources._resources.Clock = None, stop_on_deadlock: bool = True, max_duration_ms: int = - 1, check_recession_period_ms: float = 0.0, stop_on_deadlock_timeout: int = 0, name: str = 'greedy_scheduler') → None
Greedy scheduler
- Parameters
- fragmentFragment
The fragment the condition will be associated with
- clockholoscan.resources.Clock or None, optional
The clock used by the scheduler to define the flow of time. If None, a default-constructed holoscan.resources.RealtimeClock will be used.
- stop_on_deadlockbool, optional
If enabled the scheduler will stop when all entities are in a waiting state, but no periodic entity exists to break the dead end. Should be disabled when scheduling conditions can be changed by external actors, for example by clearing queues manually.
- max_duration_msint, optional
The maximum duration for which the scheduler will execute (in ms). If not specified (or if a negative value is provided), the scheduler will run until all work is done. If periodic terms are present, this means the application will run indefinitely.
- check_recession_period_msfloat, optional
The maximum duration for which the scheduler would wait (in ms) when all operators are not ready to run in the current iteration.
- stop_on_deadlock_timeoutint, optional
The scheduler will wait this amount of time before determining that it is in deadlock and should stop. It will reset if a job comes in during the wait. A negative value means not stop on deadlock. This parameter only applies when stop_on_deadlock=true”,
- namestr, optional
The name of the scheduler.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property check_recession_period_ms
- property clock
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the component.
- property fragment
Fragment that the scheduler belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Scheduler) → None
initialization method for the scheduler.
- property max_duration_ms
- property name
The name of the scheduler.
- Returns
- namestr
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Scheduler, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the scheduler.
- property spec
- property stop_on_deadlock
- property stop_on_deadlock_timeout
- class holoscan.schedulers.MultiThreadScheduler
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFScheduler,
holoscan.core._core.Component,
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent
Multi-thread scheduler
- Parameters
- fragmentFragment
The fragment the condition will be associated with
- clockholoscan.resources.Clock or None, optional
The clock used by the scheduler to define the flow of time. If None, a default-constructed holoscan.resources.RealtimeClock will be used.
- worker_thread_numberint
The number of worker threads.
- stop_on_deadlockbool, optional
If enabled the scheduler will stop when all entities are in a waiting state, but no periodic entity exists to break the dead end. Should be disabled when scheduling conditions can be changed by external actors, for example by clearing queues manually.
- check_recession_period_msfloat, optional
The maximum duration for which the scheduler would wait (in ms) when an operator is not ready to run yet.
- max_duration_msint, optional
The maximum duration for which the scheduler will execute (in ms). If not specified (or if a negative value is provided), the scheduler will run until all work is done. If periodic terms are present, this means the application will run indefinitely.
- stop_on_deadlock_timeoutint, optional
The scheduler will wait this amount of time before determining that it is in deadlock and should stop. It will reset if a job comes in during the wait. A negative value means not stop on deadlock. This parameter only applies when stop_on_deadlock=true”,
- strict_job_thread_pinningbool, optional
When true, the thread an operator is pinned to is not allowed to run any other operators. When false, if the pinned operator is not in a READY state, another operator could run on the thread.
- namestr, optional
The name of the scheduler.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
description
YAML formatted string describing the component.
fragment
Fragment that the scheduler belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the scheduler. check_recession_period_ms clock max_duration_ms spec stop_on_deadlock stop_on_deadlock_timeout worker_thread_number
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the scheduler.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the scheduler.
- __init__(self: holoscan.schedulers._schedulers.MultiThreadScheduler, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, *, clock: holoscan.resources._resources.Clock = None, worker_thread_number: int = 1, stop_on_deadlock: bool = True, check_recession_period_ms: float = 5.0, max_duration_ms: int = - 1, stop_on_deadlock_timeout: int = 0, strict_job_thread_pinning: bool = False, name: str = 'multithread_scheduler') → None
Multi-thread scheduler
- Parameters
- fragmentFragment
The fragment the condition will be associated with
- clockholoscan.resources.Clock or None, optional
The clock used by the scheduler to define the flow of time. If None, a default-constructed holoscan.resources.RealtimeClock will be used.
- worker_thread_numberint
The number of worker threads.
- stop_on_deadlockbool, optional
If enabled the scheduler will stop when all entities are in a waiting state, but no periodic entity exists to break the dead end. Should be disabled when scheduling conditions can be changed by external actors, for example by clearing queues manually.
- check_recession_period_msfloat, optional
The maximum duration for which the scheduler would wait (in ms) when an operator is not ready to run yet.
- max_duration_msint, optional
The maximum duration for which the scheduler will execute (in ms). If not specified (or if a negative value is provided), the scheduler will run until all work is done. If periodic terms are present, this means the application will run indefinitely.
- stop_on_deadlock_timeoutint, optional
The scheduler will wait this amount of time before determining that it is in deadlock and should stop. It will reset if a job comes in during the wait. A negative value means not stop on deadlock. This parameter only applies when stop_on_deadlock=true”,
- strict_job_thread_pinningbool, optional
When true, the thread an operator is pinned to is not allowed to run any other operators. When false, if the pinned operator is not in a READY state, another operator could run on the thread.
- namestr, optional
The name of the scheduler.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property check_recession_period_ms
- property clock
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the component.
- property fragment
Fragment that the scheduler belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Scheduler) → None
initialization method for the scheduler.
- property max_duration_ms
- property name
The name of the scheduler.
- Returns
- namestr
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Scheduler, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the scheduler.
- property spec
- property stop_on_deadlock
- property stop_on_deadlock_timeout
- property worker_thread_number