Disabling Variable Backlight

Various monitors have a Variable Backlight feature. That setting can add up to a frame of latency when enabled. Refer to your monitor’s manufacturer instructions to disable it.

Tip

To disable variable backlight on the ASUS ROG Swift monitors mentioned above, use the joystick button at the back of the display, go to the image tag, select variable backlight, then switch that setting to OFF.
