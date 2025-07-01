NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0
Disabling Variable Backlight
Various monitors have a Variable Backlight feature. That setting can add up to a frame of latency when enabled. Refer to your monitor’s manufacturer instructions to disable it.
Tip
To disable variable backlight on the ASUS ROG Swift monitors mentioned above, use the joystick button at the back of the display, go to the
image tag, select
variable backlight, then switch that setting to
OFF.
