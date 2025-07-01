Built-in Operators and Extensions

The Holoscan SDK also includes some GXF extensions with GXF codelets, which are typically wrapped as operators, or present for legacy reasons. In addition to the core GXF extensions (std, cuda, serialization, multimedia) listed here, the Holoscan SDK includes the following GXF extensions:

The gxf_holoscan_wrapper extension provides the holoscan::gxf::OperatorWrapper codelet and the holoscan::gxf::ResourceWrapper component. It serves as a utility base class for wrapping a Holoscan operator or resource as a GXF codelet or component, respectively. This extension allows Holoscan operators and resources to be integrated into GXF applications and GraphComposer workflows.

Learn more about it in the Using Holoscan Operators in GXF Applications section.

The ucx_holoscan extension includes nvidia::holoscan::UcxHoloscanComponentSerializer which is a nvidia::gxf::ComponentSerializer that handles serialization of holoscan::Message and holoscan::Tensor types for transmission using the Unified Communication X (UCX) library. UCX is the library used by Holoscan SDK to enable communication of data between fragments in distributed applications.

Note The UcxHoloscanComponentSerializer is intended for use in combination with other UCX components defined in the GXF UCX extension. Specifically, it can be used by the UcxEntitySerializer where it can operate alongside the UcxComponentSerializer that serializes GXF-specific types ( nvidia::gxf::Tensor , nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer , etc.). This way both GXF and Holoscan types can be serialized by distributed applications.

Visit the HoloHub repository to find a collection of additional Holoscan operators and extensions.