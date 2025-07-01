GXF by Example
This section is legacy (0.2), as we recommend developing extensions and applications using the C++ or Python APIs. Refer to the developer guide for up-to-date recommendations.
Let us look at an example of a GXF entity to try to understand its general anatomy. As an example let’s start with the entity definition for an image format converter entity named
format_converter_entity as shown below.
Listing 27 An example GXF Application YAML snippet
%YAML 1.2
---
# other entities declared
---
name: format_converter_entity
components:
- name: in_tensor
type: nvidia::gxf::DoubleBufferReceiver
- type: nvidia::gxf::MessageAvailableSchedulingTerm
parameters:
receiver: in_tensor
min_size: 1
- name: out_tensor
type: nvidia::gxf::DoubleBufferTransmitter
- type: nvidia::gxf::DownstreamReceptiveSchedulingTerm
parameters:
transmitter: out_tensor
min_size: 1
- name: pool
type: nvidia::gxf::BlockMemoryPool
parameters:
storage_type: 1
block_size: 4919040 # 854 * 480 * 3 (channel) * 4 (bytes per pixel)
num_blocks: 2
- name: format_converter_component
type: nvidia::holoscan::formatconverter::FormatConverter
parameters:
in: in_tensor
out: out_tensor
out_tensor_name: source_video
out_dtype: "float32"
scale_min: 0.0
scale_max: 255.0
pool: pool
---
# other entities declared
---
components:
- name: input_connection
type: nvidia::gxf::Connection
parameters:
source: upstream_entity/output
target: format_converter/in_tensor
---
components:
- name: output_connection
type: nvidia::gxf::Connection
parameters:
source: format_converter/out_tensor
target: downstream_entity/input
---
name: scheduler
components:
- type: nvidia::gxf::GreedyScheduler
Above:
The entity
format_converter_entityreceives a message in its
in_tensormessage from an upstream entity
upstream_entityas declared in the
input_connection.
The received message is passed to the
format_converter_componentcomponent to convert the tensor element precision from
uint8to
float32and scale any input in the
[0, 255]intensity range.
The
format_converter_componentcomponent finally places the result in the
out_tensormessage so that its result is made available to a downstream entity (
downstream_entas declared in
output_connection).
The
Connectioncomponents tie the inputs and outputs of various components together, in the above case
upstream_entity/output -> format_converter_entity/in_tensorand
format_converter_entity/out_tensor -> downstream_entity/input.
The
schedulerentity declares a
GreedyScheduler“system component” which orchestrates the execution of the entities declared in the graph. In the specific case of
GreedySchedulerentities are scheduled to run exclusively, where no more than one entity can run at any given time.
The YAML snippet above can be visually represented as follows.
Fig. 24 Arrangement of components and entities in a Holoscan application
In the image, as in the YAML, you will notice the use of
MessageAvailableSchedulingTerm,
DownstreamReceptiveSchedulingTerm, and
BlockMemoryPool. These are components that play a “supporting” role to
in_tensor,
out_tensor, and
format_converter_component components respectively. Specifically:
MessageAvailableSchedulingTermis a component that takes a
Receiver(in this case
DoubleBufferReceivernamed
in_tensor) and alerts the graph
Executorthat a message is available. This alert triggers
format_converter_component.
DownstreamReceptiveSchedulingTermis a component that takes a
Transmitter(in this case
DoubleBufferTransmitternamed
out_tensor) and alerts the graph
Executorthat a message has been placed on the output.
BlockMemoryPoolprovides two blocks of almost
5MBallocated on the GPU device and is used by
format_converted_entto allocate the output tensor where the converted data will be placed within the format converted component.
Together these components allow the entity to perform a specific function and coordinate communication with other entities in the graph, via the declared scheduler.
More generally, an entity can be thought of as a collection of components where components can be passed to one another to perform specific subtasks (e.g., event triggering or message notification, format conversion, memory allocation), and an application as a graph of entities.
The scheduler is a component of type
nvidia::gxf::System which orchestrates the execution components in each entity at application runtime based on triggering rules.
Entities communicate with one another via messages which may contain one or more payloads. Messages are passed and received via a component of type
nvidia::gxf::Queue from which both
nvidia::gxf::Receiver and
nvidia::gxf::Transmitter are derived. Every entity that receives and transmits messages has at least one receiver and one transmitter queue.
Holoscan uses the
nvidia::gxf::SchedulingTerm component to coordinate data access and component orchestration for a
Scheduler which invokes execution through the
tick() function in each
Codelet.
A
SchedulingTerm defines a specific condition that is used by an entity to let the scheduler know when it’s ready for execution.
In the above example, we used a
MessageAvailableSchedulingTerm to trigger the execution of the components waiting for data from
in_tensor receiver queue, namely
format_converter_component.
Listing 28 MessageAvailableSchedulingTerm
- type: nvidia::gxf::MessageAvailableSchedulingTerm
parameters:
receiver: in_tensor
min_size: 1
Similarly,
DownStreamReceptiveSchedulingTerm checks whether the
out_tensor transmitter queue has at least one outgoing message in it. If there are one or more outgoing messages,
DownStreamReceptiveSchedulingTerm will notify the scheduler, which in turn attempts to place the message in the receiver queue of a downstream entity. If, however, the downstream entity has a full receiver queue, the message is held in the
out_tensor queue as a means to handle back-pressure.
Listing 29 DownstreamReceptiveSchedulingTerm
- type: nvidia::gxf::DownstreamReceptiveSchedulingTerm
parameters:
transmitter: out_tensor
min_size: 1
If we were to draw the entity in Fig. 24 in greater detail it would look something like the following.
Fig. 25 Receive and transmit
Queues and
SchedulingTerms in entities.
Up to this point, we have covered the “entity component system” at a high level and showed the functional parts of an entity; namely, the messaging queues and the scheduling terms that support the execution of components in the entity. To complete the picture, the next section covers the anatomy and lifecycle of a component, and how to handle events within it.
GXF components in Holoscan can perform a multitude of sub-tasks ranging from data transformations, to memory management, to entity scheduling. In this section, we will explore an
nvidia::gxf::Codelet component which in Holoscan is known as a “GXF extension.” Holoscan (GXF) extensions are typically concerned with application-specific sub-tasks such as data transformations, AI model inference, and the like.
Extension Lifecycle
The lifecycle of a
Codelet is composed of the following five stages.
initialize- called only once when the codelet is created for the first time, and use of lightweight initialization.
deinitialize- called only once before the codelet is destroyed, and used for lightweight deinitialization.
start- called multiple times over the lifecycle of the codelet according to the order defined in the lifecycle, and used for heavy initialization tasks such as allocating memory resources.
stop- called multiple times over the lifecycle of the codelet according to the order defined in the lifecycle, and used for heavy deinitialization tasks such as deallocation of all resources previously assigned in
start.
tick- called when the codelet is triggered, and is called multiple times over the codelet lifecycle; even multiple times between
startand
stop.
The flow between these stages is detailed in Fig. 26.
Fig. 26 Sequence of method calls in the lifecycle of a Holoscan extension
Implementing an Extension
In this section, we will implement a simple recorder that will highlight the actions we would perform in the lifecycle methods. The recorder receives data in the input queue and records the data to a configured location on the disk. The output format of the recorder files is the GXF-formatted index/binary replayer files (the format is also used for the data in the sample applications), where the
gxf_index file contains timing and sequence metadata that refer to the binary/tensor data held in the
gxf_entities file.
Declare the Class That Will Implement the Extension Functionality
The developer can create their Holoscan extension by extending the
Codelet class, implementing the extension functionality by overriding the lifecycle methods, and defining the parameters the extension exposes at the application level via the
registerInterface method. To define our recorder component, we would need to implement some of the methods in the
Codelet.
First, clone the Holoscan project from here and create a folder to develop our extension such as under
gxf_extensions/my_recorder.
Using Bash we create a Holoscan extension folder as follows.
git clone https://github.com/nvidia-holoscan/holoscan-sdk.git
cd clara-holoscan-embedded-sdk
mkdir -p gxf_extensions/my_recorder
In our extension folder, we create a header file
my_recorder.hpp with a declaration of our Holoscan component.
Listing 30 gxf_extensions/my_recorder/my_recorder.hpp
#include <string>
#include "gxf/core/handle.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/codelet.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/receiver.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/transmitter.hpp"
#include "gxf/serialization/file_stream.hpp"
#include "gxf/serialization/entity_serializer.hpp"
class MyRecorder : public nvidia::gxf::Codelet {
public:
gxf_result_t registerInterface(nvidia::gxf::Registrar* registrar) override;
gxf_result_t initialize() override;
gxf_result_t deinitialize() override;
gxf_result_t start() override;
gxf_result_t tick() override;
gxf_result_t stop() override;
private:
nvidia::gxf::Parameter<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Receiver>> receiver_;
nvidia::gxf::Parameter<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::EntitySerializer>> my_serializer_;
nvidia::gxf::Parameter<std::string> directory_;
nvidia::gxf::Parameter<std::string> basename_;
nvidia::gxf::Parameter<bool> flush_on_tick_;
// File stream for data index
nvidia::gxf::FileStream index_file_stream_;
// File stream for binary data
nvidia::gxf::FileStream binary_file_stream_;
// Offset into binary file
size_t binary_file_offset_;
};
Declare the Parameters to Expose at the Application Level
Next, we can start implementing our lifecycle methods in the
my_recorder.cpp file, which we also create in
gxf_extensions/my_recorder path.
Our recorder will need to expose the
nvidia::gxf::Parameter variables to the application so the parameters can be modified by configuration.
Listing 31 registerInterface in gxf_extensions/my_recorder/my_recorder.cpp
#include "my_recorder.hpp"
gxf_result_t MyRecorder::registerInterface(nvidia::gxf::Registrar* registrar) {
nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> result;
result &= registrar->parameter(
receiver_, "receiver", "Entity receiver",
"Receiver channel to log");
result &= registrar->parameter(
my_serializer_, "serializer", "Entity serializer",
"Serializer for serializing input data");
result &= registrar->parameter(
directory_, "out_directory", "Output directory path",
"Directory path to store received output");
result &= registrar->parameter(
basename_, "basename", "File base name",
"User specified file name without extension",
nvidia::gxf::Registrar::NoDefaultParameter(), GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_OPTIONAL);
result &= registrar->parameter(
flush_on_tick_, "flush_on_tick", "Boolean to flush on tick",
"Flushes output buffer on every `tick` when true", false); // default value `false`
return nvidia::gxf::ToResultCode(result);
}
For pure GXF applications, our component’s parameters can be specified in the following format in the YAML file:
Listing 32 Example parameters for MyRecorder component
name: my_recorder_entity
components:
- name: my_recorder_component
type: MyRecorder
parameters:
receiver: receiver
serializer: my_serializer
out_directory: /home/user/out_path
basename: my_output_file # optional
# flush_on_tick: false # optional
Note that all the parameters exposed at the application level are mandatory except for
flush_on_tick, which defaults to
false, and
basename, whose default is handled at
initialize() below.
Implement the Lifecycle Methods
This extension does not need to perform any heavy-weight initialization tasks, so we will concentrate on
initialize(),
tick(), and
deinitialize() methods, which define the core functionality of our component. At initialization, we will create a file stream and keep track of the bytes we write on
tick() via
binary_file_offset.
Listing 33 initialize in gxf_extensions/my_recorder/my_recorder.cpp
gxf_result_t MyRecorder::initialize() {
// Create path by appending receiver name to directory path if basename is not provided
std::string path = directory_.get() + '/';
if (const auto& basename = basename_.try_get()) {
path += basename.value();
} else {
path += receiver_->name();
}
// Initialize index file stream as write-only
index_file_stream_ = nvidia::gxf::FileStream("", path + nvidia::gxf::FileStream::kIndexFileExtension);
// Initialize binary file stream as write-only
binary_file_stream_ = nvidia::gxf::FileStream("", path + nvidia::gxf::FileStream::kBinaryFileExtension);
// Open index file stream
nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> result = index_file_stream_.open();
if (!result) {
return nvidia::gxf::ToResultCode(result);
}
// Open binary file stream
result = binary_file_stream_.open();
if (!result) {
return nvidia::gxf::ToResultCode(result);
}
binary_file_offset_ = 0;
return GXF_SUCCESS;
}
When de-initializing, our component will take care of closing the file streams that were created at initialization.
Listing 34 deinitialize in gxf_extensions/my_recorder/my_recorder.cpp
gxf_result_t MyRecorder::deinitialize() {
// Close binary file stream
nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> result = binary_file_stream_.close();
if (!result) {
return nvidia::gxf::ToResultCode(result);
}
// Close index file stream
result = index_file_stream_.close();
if (!result) {
return nvidia::gxf::ToResultCode(result);
}
return GXF_SUCCESS;
}
In our recorder, no heavyweight initialization tasks are required, so we implement the following; however, we would use
start() and
stop() methods for heavyweight tasks such as memory allocation and deallocation.
Listing 35 start/stop in gxf_extensions/my_recorder/my_recorder.cpp
gxf_result_t MyRecorder::start() {
return GXF_SUCCESS;
}
gxf_result_t MyRecorder::stop() {
return GXF_SUCCESS;
}
For a detailed implementation of
start() and
stop(), and how memory management can be handled therein, please refer to the implementation of the UCX extension.
Finally, we write the component-specific functionality of our extension by implementing
tick().
Listing 36 tick in gxf_extensions/my_recorder/my_recorder.cpp
gxf_result_t MyRecorder::tick() {
// Receive entity
nvidia::gxf::Expected<nvidia::gxf::Entity> entity = receiver_->receive();
if (!entity) {
return nvidia::gxf::ToResultCode(entity);
}
// Write entity to binary file
nvidia::gxf::Expected<size_t> size = my_serializer_->serializeEntity(entity.value(), &binary_file_stream_);
if (!size) {
return nvidia::gxf::ToResultCode(size);
}
// Create entity index
nvidia::gxf::EntityIndex index;
index.log_time = std::chrono::system_clock::now().time_since_epoch().count();
index.data_size = size.value();
index.data_offset = binary_file_offset_;
// Write entity index to index file
nvidia::gxf::Expected<size_t> result = index_file_stream_.writeTrivialType(&index);
if (!result) {
return nvidia::gxf::ToResultCode(result);
}
binary_file_offset_ += size.value();
if (flush_on_tick_) {
// Flush binary file output stream
nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> result = binary_file_stream_.flush();
if (!result) {
return nvidia::gxf::ToResultCode(result);
}
// Flush index file output stream
result = index_file_stream_.flush();
if (!result) {
return nvidia::gxf::ToResultCode(result);
}
}
return GXF_SUCCESS;
}
Register the Extension as a Holoscan Component
As a final step, we must register our extension so it is recognized as a component and loaded by the application executor. For this we create a simple declaration in
my_recorder_ext.cpp as follows.
Listing 37 gxf_extensions/my_recorder/my_recorder_ext.cpp
#include "gxf/std/extension_factory_helper.hpp"
#include "my_recorder.hpp"
GXF_EXT_FACTORY_BEGIN()
GXF_EXT_FACTORY_SET_INFO(0xb891cef3ce754825, 0x9dd3dcac9bbd8483, "MyRecorderExtension",
"My example recorder extension", "NVIDIA", "0.1.0", "LICENSE");
GXF_EXT_FACTORY_ADD(0x2464fabf91b34ccf, 0xb554977fa22096bd, MyRecorder,
nvidia::gxf::Codelet, "My example recorder codelet.");
GXF_EXT_FACTORY_END()
GXF_EXT_FACTORY_SET_INFO configures the extension with the following information in order:
UUID which can be generated using
scripts/generate_extension_uuids.pywhich defines the extension id
extension name
extension description
author
extension version
license text
GXF_EXT_FACTORY_ADD registers the newly built extension as a valid
Codelet component with the following information in order:
UUID which can be generated using
scripts/generate_extension_uuids.pywhich defines the component id (this must be different from the extension id),
fully qualified extension class,
fully qualifies base class,
component description
To build a shared library for our new extension which can be loaded by a Holoscan application at runtime we use a CMake file under
gxf_extensions/my_recorder/CMakeLists.txt with the following content.
Listing 38 gxf_extensions/my_recorder/CMakeLists.txt
# Create library
add_library(my_recorder_lib SHARED
my_recorder.cpp
my_recorder.hpp
)
target_link_libraries(my_recorder_lib
PUBLIC
GXF::std
GXF::serialization
yaml-cpp
)
# Create extension
add_library(my_recorder SHARED
my_recorder_ext.cpp
)
target_link_libraries(my_recorder
PUBLIC my_recorder_lib
)
# Install GXF extension as a component 'holoscan-gxf_extensions'
install_gxf_extension(my_recorder) # this will also install my_recorder_lib
# install_gxf_extension(my_recorder_lib) # this statement is not necessary because this library follows `<extension library name>_lib` convention.
Here, we create a library
my_recorder_lib with the implementation of the lifecycle methods, and the extension
my_recorder which exposes the C API necessary for the application runtime to interact with our component.
To make our extension discoverable from the project root we add the line:
add_subdirectory(my_recorder)
to the CMake file
gxf_extensions/CMakeLists.txt.
To build our extension, we can follow the steps in the README.
At this point, we have a complete extension that records data coming into its receiver queue to the specified location on the disk using the GXF-formatted binary/index files.
For our application, we create the directory
apps/my_recorder_app_gxf with the application definition file
my_recorder_gxf.yaml. The
my_recorder_gxf.yaml application is as follows:
Listing 39 apps/my_recorder_app_gxf/my_recorder_gxf.yaml
%YAML 1.2
---
name: replayer
components:
- name: output
type: nvidia::gxf::DoubleBufferTransmitter
- name: allocator
type: nvidia::gxf::UnboundedAllocator
- name: component_serializer
type: nvidia::gxf::StdComponentSerializer
parameters:
allocator: allocator
- name: entity_serializer
type: nvidia::holoscan::stream_playback::VideoStreamSerializer # inheriting from nvidia::gxf::EntitySerializer
parameters:
component_serializers: [component_serializer]
- type: nvidia::holoscan::stream_playback::VideoStreamReplayer
parameters:
transmitter: output
entity_serializer: entity_serializer
boolean_scheduling_term: boolean_scheduling
directory: "/workspace/data/racerx"
basename: "racerx"
frame_rate: 0 # as specified in timestamps
repeat: false # default: false
realtime: true # default: true
count: 0 # default: 0 (no frame count restriction)
- name: boolean_scheduling
type: nvidia::gxf::BooleanSchedulingTerm
- type: nvidia::gxf::DownstreamReceptiveSchedulingTerm
parameters:
transmitter: output
min_size: 1
---
name: recorder
components:
- name: input
type: nvidia::gxf::DoubleBufferReceiver
- name: allocator
type: nvidia::gxf::UnboundedAllocator
- name: component_serializer
type: nvidia::gxf::StdComponentSerializer
parameters:
allocator: allocator
- name: entity_serializer
type: nvidia::holoscan::stream_playback::VideoStreamSerializer # inheriting from nvidia::gxf::EntitySerializer
parameters:
component_serializers: [component_serializer]
- type: MyRecorder
parameters:
receiver: input
serializer: entity_serializer
out_directory: "/tmp"
basename: "tensor_out"
- type: nvidia::gxf::MessageAvailableSchedulingTerm
parameters:
receiver: input
min_size: 1
---
components:
- name: input_connection
type: nvidia::gxf::Connection
parameters:
source: replayer/output
target: recorder/input
---
name: scheduler
components:
- name: clock
type: nvidia::gxf::RealtimeClock
- name: greedy_scheduler
type: nvidia::gxf::GreedyScheduler
parameters:
clock: clock
Above:
The replayer reads data from
/workspace/data/racerx/racerx.gxf_[index|entities]files, deserializes the binary data to a
nvidia::gxf::Tensorusing
VideoStreamSerializer, and puts the data on an output message in the
replayer/outputtransmitter queue.
The
input_connectioncomponent connects the
replayer/outputtransmitter queue to the
recorder/inputreceiver queue.
The recorder reads the data in the
inputreceiver queue, uses
StdEntitySerializerto convert the received
nvidia::gxf::Tensorto a binary stream, and outputs to the
/tmp/tensor_out.gxf_[index|entities]location specified in the parameters.
The
schedulercomponent, while not explicitly connected to the application-specific entities, performs the orchestration of the components discussed in the Data Flow and Triggering Rules.
Note the use of the
component_serializer in our newly built recorder. This component is declared separately in the following entity:
- name: entity_serializer
type: nvidia::holoscan::stream_playback::VideoStreamSerializer # inheriting from nvidia::gxf::EntitySerializer
parameters:
component_serializers: [component_serializer]
This is then passed into
MyRecorder via the
serializer parameter, which we exposed in the extension development section (Declare the Parameters to Expose at the Application Level).
- type: MyRecorder
parameters:
receiver: input
serializer: entity_serializer
directory: "/tmp"
basename: "tensor_out"
For our app to be able to load (and also compile where necessary) the extensions required at runtime, we need to declare a CMake file
apps/my_recorder_app_gxf/CMakeLists.txt as follows.
Listing 40 apps/my_recorder_app_gxf/CMakeLists.txt
create_gxe_application(
NAME my_recorder_gxf
YAML my_recorder_gxf.yaml
EXTENSIONS
GXF::std
GXF::cuda
GXF::multimedia
GXF::serialization
my_recorder
stream_playback
)
# Download the associated dataset if needed
if(HOLOSCAN_DOWNLOAD_DATASETS)
add_dependencies(my_recorder_gxf racerx_data)
endif()
In the declaration of
create_gxe_application we list:
my_recordercomponent declared in the CMake file of the extension development section under the
EXTENSIONSargument
the existing
stream_playbackHoloscan extension which reads data from disk
To make our newly built application discoverable by the build, in the root of the repository, we add the following line to
apps/CMakeLists.txt:
add_subdirectory(my_recorder_app_gxf)
We now have a minimal working application to test the integration of our newly built
MyRecorder extension.
To run our application in a local development container:
Follow the instructions under the Using a Development Container section steps 1-5 (try clearing the CMake cache by removing the
buildfolder before compiling).
You can execute the following commands to build:
./run build # ./run clear_cache # if you want to clear build/install/cache folders
Our test application can now be run in the development container using the command:
./apps/my_recorder_app_gxf/my_recorder_gxf
from inside the development container.
(You can execute
./run launchto run the development container.)
@LINUX:/workspace/holoscan-sdk/build$ ./apps/my_recorder_app_gxf/my_recorder_gxf 2022-08-24 04:46:47.333 INFO gxf/gxe/gxe.cpp@230: Creating context 2022-08-24 04:46:47.339 INFO gxf/gxe/gxe.cpp@107: Loading app: 'apps/my_recorder_app_gxf/my_recorder_gxf.yaml' 2022-08-24 04:46:47.339 INFO gxf/std/yaml_file_loader.cpp@117: Loading GXF entities from YAML file 'apps/my_recorder_app_gxf/my_recorder_gxf.yaml'... 2022-08-24 04:46:47.340 INFO gxf/gxe/gxe.cpp@291: Initializing... 2022-08-24 04:46:47.437 INFO gxf/gxe/gxe.cpp@298: Running... 2022-08-24 04:46:47.437 INFO gxf/std/greedy_scheduler.cpp@170: Scheduling 2 entities 2022-08-24 04:47:14.829 INFO /workspace/holoscan-sdk/gxf_extensions/stream_playback/video_stream_replayer.cpp@144: Reach end of file or playback count reaches to the limit. Stop ticking. 2022-08-24 04:47:14.829 INFO gxf/std/greedy_scheduler.cpp@329: Scheduler stopped: Some entities are waiting for execution, but there are no periodic or async entities to get out of the deadlock. 2022-08-24 04:47:14.829 INFO gxf/std/greedy_scheduler.cpp@353: Scheduler finished. 2022-08-24 04:47:14.829 INFO gxf/gxe/gxe.cpp@320: Deinitializing... 2022-08-24 04:47:14.863 INFO gxf/gxe/gxe.cpp@327: Destroying context 2022-08-24 04:47:14.863 INFO gxf/gxe/gxe.cpp@333: Context destroyed.
A successful run (it takes about 30 secs) will result in output files (
tensor_out.gxf_index and
tensor_out.gxf_entities in
/tmp) that match the original input files (
racerx.gxf_index and
racerx.gxf_entities under
data/racerx) exactly.
@LINUX:/workspace/holoscan-sdk/build$ ls -al /tmp/
total 821384
drwxrwxrwt 1 root root 4096 Aug 24 04:37 .
drwxr-xr-x 1 root root 4096 Aug 24 04:36 ..
drwxrwxrwt 2 root root 4096 Aug 11 21:42 .X11-unix
-rw-r--r-- 1 1000 1000 729309 Aug 24 04:47 gxf_log
-rw-r--r-- 1 1000 1000 840054484 Aug 24 04:47 tensor_out.gxf_entities
-rw-r--r-- 1 1000 1000 16392 Aug 24 04:47 tensor_out.gxf_index
@LINUX:/workspace/holoscan-sdk/build$ ls -al ../data/racerx
total 839116
drwxr-xr-x 2 1000 1000 4096 Aug 24 02:08 .
drwxr-xr-x 4 1000 1000 4096 Aug 24 02:07 ..
-rw-r--r-- 1 1000 1000 19164125 Jun 17 16:31 racerx-medium.mp4
-rw-r--r-- 1 1000 1000 840054484 Jun 17 16:31 racerx.gxf_entities
-rw-r--r-- 1 1000 1000 16392 Jun 17 16:31 racerx.gxf_index