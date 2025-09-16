In Holoscan SDK, the built-in Inference operator ( InferenceOp ) is designed using the Holoscan Inference Module APIs. The Inference operator ingests the inference parameter set (from the configuration file) and the data receivers (from previous connected operators in the application), executes the inference and transmits the inferred results to the next connected operators in the application.

InferenceOp is a generic operator that serves multiple use cases via the parameter set. Parameter sets for some key use cases are listed below:

Some parameters have default values set for them in the InferenceOp . For any parameters not mentioned in the example parameter sets below, their default is used by the InferenceOp . These parameters are used to enable several use cases.

Single model inference using TensorRT backend. Copy Copied! backend: "trt" model_path_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_1" pre_processor_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"] inference_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"] The value of backend can be modified for other supported backends, and other parameters related to each backend. You must ensure the correct model type and model path are provided into the parameter set, along with supported values of all parameters for the respective backend. In this example, path_to_model_1 must be an onnx file, which will be converted to a tensorRT engine file at first execution. During subsequent executions, the Holoscan inference module will automatically find the tensorRT engine file (if path_to_model_1 has not changed). Additionally, if you have a pre-built tensorRT engine file, path_to_model_1 must be path to the engine file and the parameter is_engine_path must be set to true in the parameter set. Note When using the torch backend, ensure that a corresponding model.yaml configuration file exists alongside your torchscript model file. The YAML file must define the input and output tensor specifications as described in the Torch Backend Model Configuration section.

Single model inference using TensorRT backend with multiple outputs. Copy Copied! backend: "trt" model_path_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_1" pre_processor_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"] inference_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier", "output_tensor_2_model_1_unique_identifier", "output_tensor_3_model_1_unique_identifier"] As shown in example above, the Holoscan Inference module automatically maps the model outputs to the named tensors in the parameter set. You must be sure to use the named tensors in the same sequence in which the model generates the output. Similar logic holds for multiple inputs.

Single model inference using fp16 precision. Copy Copied! backend: "trt" model_path_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_1" pre_processor_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"] inference_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier", "output_tensor_2_model_1_unique_identifier", "output_tensor_3_model_1_unique_identifier"] enable_fp16: true If a tensorRT engine file is not available for fp16 precision, it will be automatically generated by the Holoscan Inference module on the first execution. The file is cached for future executions.

Single model inference on CPU. Copy Copied! backend: "onnxrt" model_path_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_1" pre_processor_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"] inference_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"] infer_on_cpu: true Note that the backend can only be onnxrt or torch for CPU-based inference.

Single model inference with input/output data on Host. Copy Copied! backend: "trt" model_path_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_1" pre_processor_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"] inference_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"] input_on_cuda: false output_on_cuda: false Data in the core inference engine is passed through the host and is received on the host. Inference can happen on the GPU. Parameters input_on_cuda and output_on_cuda define the location of the data before and after inference respectively.

Single model inference with data transmission via Host. Copy Copied! backend: "trt" model_path_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_1" pre_processor_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"] inference_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"] transmit_on_host: true Data from inference operator to the next connected operator in the application is transmitted via the host.

Multi model inference with a single backend. Copy Copied! backend: "trt" model_path_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_1" "model_2_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_2" "model_3_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_3" pre_processor_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"] "model_2_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_2_unique_identifier"] "model_3_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_3_unique_identifier"] inference_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"] "model_2_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_2_unique_identifier"] "model_3_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_3_unique_identifier"] By default, multiple model inferences are launched in parallel. The backend specified via parameter backend is used for all models in the application.

Multi model inference with sequential inference. Copy Copied! backend: "trt" model_path_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_1" "model_2_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_2" "model_3_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_3" pre_processor_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"] "model_2_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_2_unique_identifier"] "model_3_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_3_unique_identifier"] inference_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"] "model_2_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_2_unique_identifier"] "model_3_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_3_unique_identifier"] parallel_inference: false parallel_inference is set to true by default. To launch model inferences in sequence, parallel_inference must be set to false .

Multi model inference with multiple backends. Copy Copied! backend_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": "trt" "model_2_unique_identifier": "torch" "model_3_unique_identifier": "torch" model_path_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_1" "model_2_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_2" "model_3_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_3" pre_processor_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"] "model_2_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_2_unique_identifier"] "model_3_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_3_unique_identifier"] inference_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"] "model_2_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_2_unique_identifier"] "model_3_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_3_unique_identifier"] In the above sample parameter set, the first model will do inference using the tensorRT backend, and model 2 and 3 will do inference using the torch backend. Note The combination of backends in backend_map must support all other parameters that will be used during the inference. For example, onnxrt and tensorRT combination with CPU-based inference is not supported.

Multi model inference with a single backend on multi-GPU. Copy Copied! backend: "trt" device_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": "1" "model_2_unique_identifier": "0" "model_3_unique_identifier": "1" model_path_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_1" "model_2_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_2" "model_3_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_3" pre_processor_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"] "model_2_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_2_unique_identifier"] "model_3_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_3_unique_identifier"] inference_map: "model_1_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"] "model_2_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_2_unique_identifier"] "model_3_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_3_unique_identifier"] In the sample above, model 1 and model 3 will do inference on the GPU with ID 1 and model 2 will do inference on the GPU with ID 0. GPUs must have P2P (peer to peer) access among them. If it is not enabled, the Holoscan inference module enables it by default. If P2P access is not possible between GPUs, then the data transfer will happen via the Host.