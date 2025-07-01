The data logging system consists of several key components:

DataLogger - The core interface that defines methods for logging different data types

DataLoggerResource - A resource-based implementation with common configuration parameters

BasicConsoleLogger - A concrete implementation that logs data to the console

SimpleTextSerializer - A serializer for converting data to human-readable text

Data logging occurs automatically during the execution of operator workflows:

Input logging : When operators call receive() methods on their input ports

Output logging: When operators call emit() methods on their output ports

The timing of logging corresponds exactly to these receive and emit calls within each operator’s compute() method.

The data logging system provides specialized methods for different data types: