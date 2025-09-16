SDK Installation

Try the following to install the holoscan SDK:

Copy Copied! sudo apt update sudo apt install holoscan

Attention This will not install dependencies needed for the Torch nor ONNXRuntime inference backends. To do so, install transitive dependencies by adding the --install-suggests flag to apt install holoscan , and refer to the support matrix below for links to install libtorch and onnxruntime.

Troubleshooting

If holoscan is not found with apt:

Copy Copied! E: Unable to locate package holoscan

Try the following before repeating the installation steps above:

IGX Orin : Ensure the compute stack is properly installed which should configure the L4T repository source. If you still cannot install the Holoscan SDK, use the arm64-sbsa from the CUDA repository.

Jetson : Ensure JetPack is properly installed which should configure the L4T repository source. If you still cannot install the Holoscan SDK, use the aarch64-jetson from the CUDA repository.

GH200 : Use the arm64-sbsa from the CUDA repository.

x86_64: Use the x86_64 from the CUDA repository.

If you get missing CUDA libraries at runtime like below:

Copy Copied! ImportError: libcudart.so.12: cannot open shared object file: No such file or directory

This could happen if your system has multiple CUDA Toolkit component versions installed. Find the path of the missing CUDA library ( libcudart.so.12 here) using find /usr/local/cuda* -name libcudart.so.12 and select that path in sudo update-alternatives --config cuda . If that library is not found, or other cuda toolkit libraries become missing afterwards, you could try a clean reinstall of the full CUDA Toolkit:

Copy Copied! sudo apt update && sudo apt install -y cuda-toolkit-12-6

If you get missing CUDA headers at compile time like below:

Copy Copied! the link interface contains: CUDA::nppidei but the target was not found. [...] fatal error: npp.h: No such file or directory

Generally the same issue as above due from mixing CUDA Toolkit component versions in your environment. Confirm the path of the missing CUDA header ( npp.h here) with find /usr/local/cuda-* -name npp.h and follow the same instructions as above.

If you get missing TensorRT libraries at runtime like below:

Copy Copied! Error: libnvinfer.so.8: cannot open shared object file: No such file or directory ... Error: libnvonnxparser.so.8: cannot open shared object file: No such file or directory

This could happen if your system has a different major version installed than version 8. Try to reinstall TensorRT 8 with:

Copy Copied! sudo apt update && sudo apt install -y libnvinfer-bin="8.6.*"

If you cannot import the holoscan Python module:

Copy Copied! ModuleNotFoundError: No module named 'holoscan'

Python support is removed from the Holoscan SDK Debian package as of v3.0.0. Please install the Holoscan Python wheel.