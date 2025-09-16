Conditions
The following table shows various states of the scheduling status of an operator:
Scheduling Status
Description
|NEVER
|Operator will never execute again
|READY
|Operator is ready for execution
|WAIT
|Operator may execute in the future
|WAIT_TIME
|Operator will be ready for execution after specified duration
|WAIT_EVENT
|Operator is waiting on an asynchronous event with unknown time interval
A failure in execution of any single operator stops the execution of all the operators.
Operators are naturally unscheduled from execution when their scheduling status reaches
NEVERstate.
By default, operators are always
READY, meaning they are scheduled to continuously execute their
compute() method. To change that behavior, some condition classes can be assigned to an operator. There are various conditions currently supported in the Holoscan SDK:
MessageAvailableCondition
ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition
MultiMessageAvailableCondition
MultiMessageAvailableTimeoutCondition
DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition
MemoryAvailableCondition
CountCondition
BooleanCondition
PeriodicCondition
AsynchronousCondition
These conditions fall under various types as detailed below. Often, conditions are explicitly added to an operator by the application author, but it should also be noted that unless the default is overridden, a
MessageAvailableCondition is automatically added for each of an operator’s input ports and a
DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition is automatically added for each of it’s output ports.
By Default conditions are AND-combined
An Operator can be associated with multiple conditions that define its execution behavior. By default, conditions are AND combined to describe the operator’s current state.
For an operator to be executed by the scheduler, all conditions must be in the
READY state. Conversely, the operator is unscheduled whenever any of the scheduling terms reaches the
NEVER state.
The priority of various states during AND combine follows the order
NEVER,
WAIT_EVENT,
WAIT,
WAIT_TIME, and
READY.
OR combination of conditions
An
OrConditionCombiner class is also provided which can be used to allow OR combination of the set of conditions associated with it. For concrete code on how to configure an operator to use OR combination see the section on OR combination of conditions(C++, Python) or port conditions(C++, Python). The general logic when combining conditions is described in the following section and example.
Note that when OR combining conditions if any of the conditions has state NEVER the combination will also return NEVER.
General Condition Combination Logic Used by GXF
Initial Setup
Start with a default combined condition of
READY
-
Process Any Combiners (e.g. OrConditionCombiner) First
For each
ConditionCombinerassociated with the
Operator:
Get all conditions managed by this combiner
Check the first condition and use its result as the initial combiner result
For each additional condition in the combiner:
Check the status of the condition
Combine with previous result using the combiner’s logic (OR for
OrConditionCombiner)
-
AND-combine this combiner’s final result with results from other combiners
-
-
Process Standalone Conditions
For each standalone condition (not in any combiner):
Check the status of the condition
AND-combine this condition with the current combined result
-
-
Return Final Result
The final combined condition determines if and when the entity should execute
-
A concrete diagram illustrating the logic bulleted above is shown in the diagram below:
Fig. 21 condition-combination-example
Detailed Condition Status Combination Logic Used by AND combination
Fig. 22 AND combination logic
Detailed Condition Status Combination Logic Used by OR combination
Fig. 23 OR Combination Logic
The following table gives a rough categorization of the available condition types to help better understand their purpose and how they are assigned. More detailed descriptions of the individual conditions are given in the following sections.
Condition Name
Classification
Associated With
|MessageAvailableCondition
|message-driven
|single input port
|ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition
|message-driven
|single input port
|MultiMessageAffordableCondition
|message-driven
|multiple input ports
|MultiMessageAffordableTimeoutCondition
|message-driven
|single or multiple input ports
|DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition
|message-driven
|single output port
|PeriodicCondition
|clock-driven
|operator as a whole
|CountCondition
|other
|operator as a whole
|BooleanCondition
|execution-driven
|operator as a whole
|AsynchronousCondition
|execution-driven
|operator as a whole
|MemoryAvailableCondition
|other
|single holoscan::Allocator
|CudaStreamCondition
|message-driven (CUDA sync)
|single input port
|CudaEventCondition
|message-driven (CUDA sync)
|single input port
|CudaBufferAvailableCondition
|message-driven (CUDA sync)
|single input port
Here, the various message-driven conditions are associated with an input port (receiver) or output port (transmitter). Message-driven conditions that are associated with a single input port are typically assigned via the
IOSpec::condition method (
C++/
Python) method as called from an operator’s
setup (
C++/
Python) method. Those associated with multiple input ports would instead be assigned via the
OperatorSpec::multi_port_condition method (
C++/
Python) method as called from an operator’s
setup (
C++/
Python) method.
All other condition types are typically passed as either a positional or keyword argument during operator construction in the application’s
compose method (i.e. passed to
make_operator()() in C++ or the operator class’s constructor in Python). Once these conditions are assigned, they automatically enforce the associated criteria for that transmitter/receiver as part of the conditions controlling whether the operator will call
compute. Due to the AND combination of conditions discussed above, all ports must meet their associated conditions in order for an operator to call
compute.
As of Holoscan v2.8, it is also possible to add a message-based condition that takes a “receiver” or “transmitter” argument as a positional argument to
Fragment::make_operator (C++) or the operator’s constructor (Python). Any “receiver” or “transmitter” parameter of the condition should be specified via a string-valued argument that takes the name of the port to which the condition would apply. The SDK will then take care of automatically swapping in the actual underlying
Receiver or
Transmitter object used by the named port when the application is run. As a concrete example, if the
setup method of an operator had set a
ConditionType::kNone (C++) condition on an input port, but we want to add a
MessageAvailableCondition without modifying that setup method. This could be done via:
// assuming that an operator has an input port named "in1" we could explicitly create a condition for this port via
auto in1_condition = make_condition<MessageAvailableCondition>("in1_condition",
Arg("min_size_", static_cast<uint64_t>(1)),
Arg("receiver", "in1"));
// then `in1_condition` can be passed as an argument to the `Fragment::make_operator` call for the operator
or equivalently, in Python
# assuming that an operator has an input port named "in1" we could explicitly create a condition for this port via
in1_condition = MessageAvailableCondition(fragment, name="in1_condition", min_size=1, receiver="in");
# then in1_condition can be passed as a positional argument to the operator's constructor
The
PeriodicCondition is clock-driven. It automatically takes effect based on timing from it’s associated clock. The
CountCondition is another condition type that automatically takes effect, stopping execution of an operator after a specified count is reached.
The conditions that are marked as execution-driven, by contrast, require an application or operator thread to explicitly trigger a change in the condition. For example, the built-in
HolovizOp operator’s
compute method implements logic to update an associated
BooleanCondition to disable the operator when a user closes the display window. Similarly, the
AsynchronousCondition requires some thread to emit events to trigger an update of its state.
An operator associated with
MessageAvailableCondition (
C++/
Python) is executed when the associated queue of the input port has at least a certain number of elements.
This condition is associated with a specific input port of an operator through the
condition() method on the return value (IOSpec) of the OperatorSpec’s
input() method.
The minimum number of messages that permits the execution of the operator is specified by
min_size parameter (default:
1). An optional parameter for this condition is
front_stage_max_size, the maximum front stage message count. If this parameter is set, the condition will only allow execution if the number of messages in the queue does not exceed this count. It can be used for operators which do not consume all messages from the queue.
An operator associated with
ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition (
C++/
Python) is executed when the first message received in the associated queue is expiring or when there are enough messages in the queue.
This condition is associated with a specific input or output port of an operator through the
condition() method on the return value (IOSpec) of the OperatorSpec’s
input() or
output() method.
The parameters
max_batch_size and
max_delay_ns dictate the maximum number of messages to be batched together and the maximum delay from first message to wait before executing the entity respectively.
Please note that
ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition requires that the input messages sent to any port using this condition must contain a timestamp. This means that the upstream operator has to emit using a timestamp.
To obtain a similar capability without the need for a timestamp, the
MultiMessageAvailableTimeoutCondition described below can be used with only a single input port assigned. The difference in the timing computation is that
MultiMessageAvailableTimeOutCondition measures time between the last time
compute was called on the operator while
ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition is instead based on the elapsed time since a message arrived in the operator’s input queue.
The
DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition (
C++/
Python) condition specifies that an operator shall be executed if the input port of the downstream operator for a given output port can accept new messages.
This condition is associated with a specific output port of an operator through the
condition() method on the return value (IOSpec) of the OperatorSpec’s
output() method.
The minimum number of messages that permits the execution of the operator is specified by
min_size parameter (default:
1).
An operator associated with
MultiMessageAvailableCondition (
C++/
Python) is executed when the associated queues of multiple user-specified input ports have the required number of elements.
This condition is associated with multiple input ports of an operator through the
multi_port_condition() method on OperatorSpec. The
port_names argument to
multi_port_condition controls which input ports are associated with this condition.
This condition has two operating modes. The first mode is
MultiMessageAvailableCondition::SamplingMode::SumOfAll (C++) or
holoscan.conditions.MultiMessageAvailableCondition.SamplingMode.SUM_OF_ALL (Python). In this mode, the
min_sum parameter is used to specify the total number of messages that must be received across all the ports included in
port_names for the operator to execute. The second available mode is
MultiMessageAvailableCondition::SamplingMode::PerReceiver (C++) or
holoscan.conditions.MultiMessageAvailableCondition.SamplingMode.PER_RECEIVER (Python). This mode instead takes a vector/list of
min_sizes equal in length to the
port_names. This controls the number of messages that must arrive at each individual port in order for the operator to execute. This latter, “per-receiver” mode is equivalent to setting a
MessageAvailableCondition in each input port individually.
For more details see the C++ example or Python example.
This operator is the same as
MultiMessageAvailableCondition described above, but has one additional parameter “execution_frequency” that can be used to specify a timeout interval after which the operator will be allowed to execute even if the condition on the number of messages received has not yet been met.
For more details see the C++ example or Python example.
This condition can also be assigned via
IOSpec::condition instead of
OperatorSpec::multi_port_condition to support the use case where there is only one port to consider. This provides a way for a single input port to support a message available condition that has a timeout interval.
An operator associated with
CountCondition (
C++/
Python) is executed for a specific number of times specified using its
count parameter.
The scheduling status of the operator associated with this condition can either be in
READY or
NEVER state.
The scheduling status reaches the
NEVER state when the operator has been executed
count number of times.
The
count parameter can be set to a negative value to indicate that the operator should be executed an infinite number of times (default:
1).
An operator associated with
BooleanCondition (
C++/
Python) is executed when the associated boolean variable is set to
true.
The boolean variable is set to
true/
false by calling the
enable_tick()/
disable_tick() methods on the
BooleanCondition object.
The
check_tick_enabled() method can be used to check if the boolean variable is set to
true/
false.
The scheduling status of the operator associated with this condition can either be in
READY or
NEVER state.
If the boolean variable is set to
true, the scheduling status of the operator associated with this condition is set to
READY.
If the boolean variable is set to
false, the scheduling status of the operator associated with this condition is set to
NEVER.
The
enable_tick()/
disable_tick() methods can be called from any operator in the workflow.
void compute(InputContext&, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext&) override {
// ...
if (<condition expression>) { // e.g. if (index_ >= 10)
auto my_bool_condition = condition<BooleanCondition>("my_bool_condition");
if (my_bool_condition) { // if condition exists (not true or false)
my_bool_condition->disable_tick(); // this will stop the operator
}
}
// ...
}
def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context):
# ...
if <condition expression>: # e.g, self.index >= 10
my_bool_condition = self.conditions.get("my_bool_condition")
if my_bool_condition: # if condition exists (not true or false)
my_bool_condition.disable_tick() # this will stop the operator
# ...
An operator associated with
PeriodicCondition (
C++/
Python) is executed after periodic time intervals specified using its
recess_period parameter. The scheduling status of the operator associated with this condition can either be in
READY or
WAIT_TIME state.
For the first time or after periodic time intervals, the scheduling status of the operator associated with this condition is set to
READY and the operator is executed. After the operator is executed, the scheduling status is set to
WAIT_TIME, and the operator is not executed until the
recess_period time interval. The
PeriodicConditionPolicy (
C++/
Python) specifies how the scheduler handles the recess period:
CatchUpMissedTicks (default),
MinTimeBetweenTicks, or
NoCatchUpMissedTicks.
The
PeriodicConditionPolicy enum defines three different policies for handling periodic tasks:
CatchUpMissedTicks:
Tries to catch up on any missed ticks by executing them as quickly as possible
If multiple ticks were missed, it will try to execute them in rapid succession
For example, if a tick at 100ms was missed and the time at next tick was 250ms, it will still set the next target time as 200ms resulting in possible immediate rescheduling of the operator since we are already at time 250 ms (i.e. next tick is shown at 255 ms in the example below). After this tick at 255 ms, the target time is then 300 ms.
// eg. assume recess period of 100ms:
tick 0 at 0ms -> next_target_ = 100ms
tick 1 at 250ms -> next_target_ = 200ms (next_target_ < timestamp)
tick 2 at 255ms -> next_target_ = 300ms (double tick before 300ms)
MinTimeBetweenTicks:
Ensures that at least the specified period has elapsed between ticks
Won’t try to catch up, but guarantees minimum spacing between ticks
For example, with 100ms period, if current time is 350ms, next tick will be at 450ms (current time + period)
// eg. assume recess period of 100ms:
// tick 0 at 0ms -> next_target_ = 100ms
// tick 1 at 101ms -> next_target_ = 201ms
// tick 2 at 350ms -> next_target_ = 450ms
NoCatchUpMissedTicks:
Simply continues with the regular schedule without trying to catch up
If ticks are missed, they stay missed and scheduling continues from current time
For example, if at 250ms and period is 100ms, next tick will be at 300ms (rounds up to next period boundary)
// eg. assume recess period of 100ms:
// tick 0 at 0ms -> next_target_ = 100ms
// tick 1 at 250ms -> next_target_ = 300ms (single tick before 300ms)
// tick 2 at 305ms -> next_target_ = 400ms
For operators that have an associated
Allocator (
C++/
Python), that allocator can be assigned to a
MemoryAvailableCondition (
C++/
Python). This condition will prevent the operator from executing unless the allocatore has a specified number of bytes free to be allocated.
For the
BlockMemoryPool, the user can optionally specify the condition in terms of the minimum number of memory blocks instead of in terms of raw bytes.
This condition can be used with
BlockMemoryPool or
StreamOrderedAllocator classes to prevent operators using one of those allocator types from executing if there is not sufficient memory available.
This condition type will have no effect if it is used with an
UnboundedAllocator as there is no associated memory limit for that allocator type. It also currently does not have any affect when applied with an
RMMAllocator because that allocator supports dual (host and device) memory pools and does not meet the API assumptions of this condition.
Example code for how the condition would be configured from an application’s
compose method is shown below.
void compose() override {
// ...
// declare an allocator
auto block_allocator = make_resource<BlockMemoryPool>(
"block_mem_pool",
Arg("storage_type", MemoryStorageType::kDevice),
Arg("block_size", 1024*768*4),
Arg("num_blocks", 4));
// create a Memory available condition associate with that allocator
// can use `min_blocks` for BlockMemoryPool, but for other, non-block
// allocators, the user should specify `min_bytes` instead.
auto mem_available_condition = make_condition<MemoryAvailableCondition>(
"mem_avail_tx"
Arg("allocator", block_allocator),
Arg("min_blocks, static_cast<uint64_t>(1));
// pass the condition as a positional argument to an operator that uses that
// same allocator. This will prevent the operator from executing unless the
// amount of memory specified by the condition is available.
auto tx = make_operator<PingTensorTxOp>(
"tx",
mem_available_condition,
Arg("allocator", block_allocator),
Arg("rows", 768),
Arg("columns", 1024),
Arg("channels", 4));
// ...
def compose(self):
# ...
# declare an allocator
block_allocator = BlockMemoryPool(
self,
storage_type=MemoryStorageType.DEVICE,
block_size=1024*768*4,
num_blocks=4,
name="block_mem_pool",
)
# create a Memory available condition associate with that allocator
# can use `min_blocks` for BlockMemoryPool, but for other, non-block
# allocators, the user should specify `min_bytes` instead.
mem_available_condition = MemoryAvailableCondition(
self,
allocator=block_allocator,
min_blocks=1,
name="mem_avail_tx",
)
# pass the condition as a positional argument to an operator that uses that
# same allocator. This will prevent the operator from executing unless the
# amount of memory specified by the condition is available.
tx = PingTensorTxOp(
self
mem_available_condition,
allocator=block_allocator,
rows=768,
columns=1024,
channels=4,
name="tx",
)
# ...
AsynchronousCondition (
C++/
Python) is primarily associated with operators which are working with asynchronous events happening outside of their regular execution performed by the scheduler. Since these events are non-periodic in nature,
AsynchronousCondition prevents the scheduler from polling the operator for its status regularly and reduces CPU utilization. The scheduling status of the operator associated with this condition can either be in
READY,
WAIT,
WAIT_EVENT, or
NEVER states based on the asynchronous event it’s waiting on.
The state of an asynchronous event is described using
AsynchronousEventState and is updated using the
event_state() API.
AsynchronousEventState
Description
|READY (kReady)
|Init state, first execution of
compute() method is pending
|WAIT (kWait)
|Request to async service yet to be sent, nothing to do but wait
|EVENT_WAITING (kEventWaiting)
|Request sent to an async service, pending event done notification
|EVENT_DONE (kEventDone)
|Event done notification received, operator ready to be ticked
|EVENT_NEVER (kEventNone)
|Operator does not want to be executed again, end of execution
Note that usually Holoscan’s Python API uses an UPPER_CASE naming convention while the C++ API uses a k-prefix naming convention. The
AsynchronousEventState enum also supports UPPER_CASE in C++ for backwards compatibility with older releases, but the use of uppercase from C++ should be considered deprecated.
Operators associated with this scheduling term most likely have an asynchronous thread which can update the state of the condition outside of its regular execution cycle performed by the scheduler. When the asynchronous event state is in
WAIT state, the scheduler regularly polls for the scheduling state of the operator. When the asynchronous event state is in
EVENT_WAITING state, schedulers will not check the scheduling status of the operator again until they receive an event notification. Setting the state of the asynchronous event to
EVENT_DONE automatically sends the event notification to the scheduler. Operators can use the
EVENT_NEVER state to indicate the end of its execution cycle. As for all of the condition types, the condition type can be used with any of the schedulers.
Please refer to the Asynchronous Operator Execution Control Example and Ping Async Example for more details on how to use this condition.
This condition can be used to require work on an input stream to complete before an operator is ready to schedule. When a message is sent to the port to which a
CudaStreamCondition has been assigned, this condition sets an internal host callback function on the CUDA stream found on this input port. The callback function will set the operator’s status to READY once other work on the stream has completed. This will then allow the scheduler to execute the operator.
A limitation of
CudaStreamCondition is that it only looks for a stream on the first message in the input port’s queue. It does not currently support handling ports with multiple different input stream components within the same message (entity) or across multiple messages in the queue. The behavior of
CudaStreamCondition is sufficient for Holoscan’s default queue size of one and for use with
receive_cuda_stream which places just a single CUDA stream component in an upstream operator’s outgoing messages. Cases where it is not appropriate are:
The input port’s queue size was explicitly set with capacity greater than one and it is not known that all messages in the queue correspond to the same CUDA stream.
The input port is a multi-receiver port (i.e.
IOSpec::kAnySize) that any number of upstream operators could connect to.
In cases where no stream is found in the input message, this condition will allow execution of the operator.
This condition is not intended for regular use in Holoscan applications as Holoscan does not provide any API related to GXF’s
nvidia::gxf:CudaEvent type. This condition is provided purely to allow writing an operator that could interoperate with a different operator that wraps a GXF codelet that includes a
CudaEvent component in its emitted output messages. It checks for a
CudaEvent with the specified
event_name in the first message of the input queue. It will then only allow execution of an operator once a
cudaEventQuery on the corresponding event indicates that it is ready.
This condition is not intended for regular use in Holoscan applications as Holoscan does not provide any API related to GXF’s
nvidia::gxf:CudaBuffer type. This condition is provided purely to allow writing an operator that could interoperate with a different operator that wraps a GXF codelet that includes a
CudaBuffer component in its emitted output messages. It checks for a
CudaBuffer component in the first message of the input queue and will only allow execution of the operator once that buffer has status
CudaBuffer::State::DATA_AVAILABLE.