holoscan.resources
This module provides a Python API to underlying C++ API Resources.
|
holoscan.resources.Allocator
|Base allocator class.
|
holoscan.resources.AsyncBufferReceiver
|Receiver using an asynchronous buffer.
|
holoscan.resources.AsyncBufferTransmitter
|Transmitter using an asynchronous buffer.
|
holoscan.resources.BlockMemoryPool
|Block memory pool resource.
|
holoscan.resources.CudaAllocator
|Base class for CUDA-based allocators.
|
holoscan.resources.CudaGreenContext
|CUDA green context.
|
holoscan.resources.CudaGreenContextPool
|CUDA green context pool.
|
holoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool
|CUDA stream pool.
|
holoscan.resources.DoubleBufferReceiver
|Receiver using a double-buffered queue.
|
holoscan.resources.DoubleBufferTransmitter
|Transmitter using a double-buffered queue.
|
holoscan.resources.GXFClock
|
Attributes
|
holoscan.resources.GXFComponentResource(...)
|Class that wraps a GXF Component as a Holoscan Resource.
|
holoscan.resources.ManualClock
|Manual clock.
|
holoscan.resources.MemoryStorageType
|Members:
|
holoscan.resources.OrConditionCombiner
|OR Condition Combiner
|
holoscan.resources.RealtimeClock
|Realtime clock.
|
holoscan.resources.Receiver
|Base GXF receiver class.
|
holoscan.resources.RMMAllocator
|Device and Host allocator using RAPIDS memory manager (RMM).
|
holoscan.resources.SchedulingPolicy
|Members:
|
holoscan.resources.SerializationBuffer
|Serialization Buffer.
|
holoscan.resources.StdComponentSerializer
|Serializer for GXF Timestamp and Tensor components.
|
holoscan.resources.StdEntitySerializer
|Default serializer for GXF entities.
|
holoscan.resources.StreamOrderedAllocator
|Device and Host allocator using RAPIDS memory manager (StreamOrdered).
|
holoscan.resources.SyntheticClock
|A clock where time flow is synthesized, like from a recording or a simulation.
|
holoscan.resources.ThreadPool
|ThreadPool for operators scheduled by EventBasedScheduler or MultiThreadScheduler.
|
holoscan.resources.Transmitter
|Base GXF transmitter class.
|
holoscan.resources.UnboundedAllocator
|Unbounded allocator.
|
holoscan.resources.UcxComponentSerializer
|UCX component serializer.
|
holoscan.resources.UcxEntitySerializer
|UCX entity serializer.
|
holoscan.resources.UcxHoloscanComponentSerializer
|UCX Holoscan component serializer.
|
holoscan.resources.UcxReceiver
|UCX network receiver using a double-buffered queue.
|
holoscan.resources.UcxSerializationBuffer
|UCX serialization buffer.
|
holoscan.resources.UcxTransmitter
|UCX network transmitter using a double-buffered queue.
- class holoscan.resources.Allocator
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource
Base allocator class.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
block_size
Get the block size of the allocator.
description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the resource.
resource_type
Resource type. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
allocate(self, size, type)
Allocate the requested amount of memory.
free(self, pointer)
Free the allocated memory
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the resource.
is_available(self, size)
Boolean representing whether the resource is available.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the resource. ResourceType
- class ResourceType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource.ResourceType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator) → None
Base allocator class.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- allocate(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, size: int, type: holoscan.resources._resources.MemoryStorageType) → int
Allocate the requested amount of memory.
- Parameters
- sizeint
The amount of memory to allocate
- typeholoscan.resources.MemoryStorageType
Enum representing the type of memory to allocate.
- Returns
- Opaque PyCapsule object representing a std::byte* pointer to the allocated memory.
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property block_size
Get the block size of the allocator.
- Returns
- int
The block size of the allocator. Returns 1 for byte-based allocators.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
- property fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- free(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, pointer: int) → None
Free the allocated memory
- Parameters
- pointerPyCapsule
Opaque PyCapsule object representing a std::byte* pointer to the allocated memory.
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource) → None
initialization method for the resource.
- is_available(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, size: int) → bool
Boolean representing whether the resource is available.
- Returns
- bool
Availability of the resource.
- property name
The name of the resource.
- Returns
- namestr
- property resource_type
Resource type.
holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the resource.
- property spec
- class holoscan.resources.AsyncBufferReceiver
Bases:
holoscan.resources._resources.Receiver
Receiver using an asynchronous buffer.
The latest message is received asynchronously.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment to assign the resource to.
- namestr, optional
The name of the receiver.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
back_size
The size of the receiver queue's back stage.
capacity
The capacity of the receiver queue's main stage.
description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the resource.
resource_type
Resource type.
size
The size of the receiver queue's main stage. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the resource. ResourceType
- class ResourceType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource.ResourceType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.AsyncBufferReceiver, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, name: str = 'async_buffer_receiver') → None
Receiver using an asynchronous buffer.
The latest message is received asynchronously.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment to assign the resource to.
- namestr, optional
The name of the receiver.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property back_size
The size of the receiver queue’s back stage.
- property capacity
The capacity of the receiver queue’s main stage.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
- property fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource) → None
initialization method for the resource.
- property name
The name of the resource.
- Returns
- namestr
- property resource_type
Resource type.
holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the resource.
- property size
The size of the receiver queue’s main stage.
- property spec
- class holoscan.resources.AsyncBufferTransmitter
Bases:
holoscan.resources._resources.Transmitter
Transmitter using an asynchronous buffer.
The latest message is pushed asynchronously.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment to assign the resource to.
- namestr, optional
The name of the transmitter.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
back_size
The size of the transmitter queue's back stage.
capacity
The capacity of the transmitter queue's main stage.
description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the resource.
resource_type
Resource type.
size
The size of the transmitter queue's main stage. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the resource. ResourceType
- class ResourceType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource.ResourceType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.AsyncBufferTransmitter, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, name: str = 'async_buffer_transmitter') → None
Transmitter using an asynchronous buffer.
The latest message is pushed asynchronously.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment to assign the resource to.
- namestr, optional
The name of the transmitter.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property back_size
The size of the transmitter queue’s back stage.
- property capacity
The capacity of the transmitter queue’s main stage.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
- property fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource) → None
initialization method for the resource.
- property name
The name of the resource.
- Returns
- namestr
- property resource_type
Resource type.
holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the resource.
- property size
The size of the transmitter queue’s main stage.
- property spec
- class holoscan.resources.BlockMemoryPool
Bases:
holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator
Block memory pool resource.
Provides a maximum number of equally sized blocks of memory.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment to assign the resource to.
- storage_typeint or holoscan.resources.MemoryStorageType
The storage type (0=Host, 1=Device, 2=System, 3=CUDA Managed). Here “host” and “system” are both CPU memory, but “host” refers to pinned host memory (allocated via cudaMallocHost) while “system” is memory allocated by standard C++ new. CUDA Managed memory is allocated via CUDA’s managed memory APIs and can be used from both host and device.
- block_sizeint
The size of each block in the memory pool (in bytes).
- num_blocksint
The number of blocks in the memory pool.
- dev_idint
CUDA device ID. Specifies the device on which to create the memory pool.
- namestr, optional
The name of the memory pool.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
block_size
Get the block size of the allocator.
description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the resource.
resource_type
Resource type. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
allocate(self, size, type)
Allocate the requested amount of memory.
free(self, pointer)
Free the allocated memory
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the resource.
is_available(self, size)
Boolean representing whether the resource is available.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the resource. ResourceType
- class ResourceType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource.ResourceType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.BlockMemoryPool, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, storage_type: int, block_size: int, num_blocks: int, dev_id: int = 0, name: str = 'block_memory_pool') → None
Block memory pool resource.
Provides a maximum number of equally sized blocks of memory.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment to assign the resource to.
- storage_typeint or holoscan.resources.MemoryStorageType
The storage type (0=Host, 1=Device, 2=System, 3=CUDA Managed). Here “host” and “system” are both CPU memory, but “host” refers to pinned host memory (allocated via cudaMallocHost) while “system” is memory allocated by standard C++ new. CUDA Managed memory is allocated via CUDA’s managed memory APIs and can be used from both host and device.
- block_sizeint
The size of each block in the memory pool (in bytes).
- num_blocksint
The number of blocks in the memory pool.
- dev_idint
CUDA device ID. Specifies the device on which to create the memory pool.
- namestr, optional
The name of the memory pool.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- allocate(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, size: int, type: holoscan.resources._resources.MemoryStorageType) → int
Allocate the requested amount of memory.
- Parameters
- sizeint
The amount of memory to allocate
- typeholoscan.resources.MemoryStorageType
Enum representing the type of memory to allocate.
- Returns
- Opaque PyCapsule object representing a std::byte* pointer to the allocated memory.
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property block_size
Get the block size of the allocator.
- Returns
- int
The block size of the allocator. Returns 1 for byte-based allocators.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
- property fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- free(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, pointer: int) → None
Free the allocated memory
- Parameters
- pointerPyCapsule
Opaque PyCapsule object representing a std::byte* pointer to the allocated memory.
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource) → None
initialization method for the resource.
- is_available(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, size: int) → bool
Boolean representing whether the resource is available.
- Returns
- bool
Availability of the resource.
- property name
The name of the resource.
- Returns
- namestr
- property resource_type
Resource type.
holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the resource.
- property spec
- class holoscan.resources.CudaAllocator
Bases:
holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator
Base class for CUDA-based allocators.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
block_size
Get the block size of the allocator.
description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the resource.
pool_size
Return the memory pool size for the specified storage type.
resource_type
Resource type. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
allocate(self, size, type)
Allocate the requested amount of memory.
free(self, pointer)
Free the allocated memory
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the resource.
is_available(self, size)
Boolean representing whether the resource is available.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the resource. ResourceType
- class ResourceType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource.ResourceType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.CudaAllocator) → None
Base class for CUDA-based allocators.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- allocate(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, size: int, type: holoscan.resources._resources.MemoryStorageType) → int
Allocate the requested amount of memory.
- Parameters
- sizeint
The amount of memory to allocate
- typeholoscan.resources.MemoryStorageType
Enum representing the type of memory to allocate.
- Returns
- Opaque PyCapsule object representing a std::byte* pointer to the allocated memory.
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property block_size
Get the block size of the allocator.
- Returns
- int
The block size of the allocator. Returns 1 for byte-based allocators.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
- property fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- free(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, pointer: int) → None
Free the allocated memory
- Parameters
- pointerPyCapsule
Opaque PyCapsule object representing a std::byte* pointer to the allocated memory.
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource) → None
initialization method for the resource.
- is_available(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, size: int) → bool
Boolean representing whether the resource is available.
- Returns
- bool
Availability of the resource.
- property name
The name of the resource.
- Returns
- namestr
- property pool_size
Return the memory pool size for the specified storage type.
- Parameters
- storage_typeholoscan.resources.MemoryStorageType
Enum representing the type of memory to allocate.
- Returns
- sizeint
The size of the memory pool for the specified storage type.
- property resource_type
Resource type.
holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the resource.
- property spec
- class holoscan.resources.CudaGreenContext
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource
CUDA green context.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment to assign the resource to.
- cuda_green_context_poolholoscan.resources.CudaGreenContextPool
The green context pool to use for the green context.
- indexint, optional
The index of the green context in the green context pool. If not specified, the default green context will be used.
- namestr, optional
The name of the green context.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the resource.
resource_type
Resource type. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the resource. ResourceType
- class ResourceType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource.ResourceType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.CudaGreenContext, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, cuda_green_context_pool: holoscan.resources._resources.CudaGreenContextPool = None, index: int = - 1, name: str = 'cuda_green_context') → None
CUDA green context.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment to assign the resource to.
- cuda_green_context_poolholoscan.resources.CudaGreenContextPool
The green context pool to use for the green context.
- indexint, optional
The index of the green context in the green context pool. If not specified, the default green context will be used.
- namestr, optional
The name of the green context.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
- property fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource) → None
initialization method for the resource.
- property name
The name of the resource.
- Returns
- namestr
- property resource_type
Resource type.
holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the resource.
- property spec
- class holoscan.resources.CudaGreenContextPool
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource
CUDA green context pool.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment to assign the resource to.
- dev_idint
CUDA device ID. Specifies the device on which to create the green context pool.
- flagsint
Flags for CUDA green contexts in the pool. This will be passed to CUDA’s cuDevSmResourceSplitByCount() [R6eecc797bc1f-1] when creating the green contexts. The default value of 0 indicates no flags are used.
- num_partitionsint
The number of partitions to create for the green context pool.
- sms_per_partitionlist of int
The number of SMs per partition of the green context pool.
- default_context_indexint, optional
The index of the default green context to use. When index < 0, the last partition’s index will be used.
- min_sm_sizeint, optional
The minimum number of SMs per partition of the green context pool.
- namestr, optional
The name of the green context pool.
References
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the resource.
resource_type
Resource type. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the resource. ResourceType
- class ResourceType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource.ResourceType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.CudaGreenContextPool, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, dev_id: int = 0, flags: int = 0, num_partitions: int = 0, sms_per_partition: list[int] = [], default_context_index: int = - 1, min_sm_size: int = 2, name: str = 'cuda_green_context_pool') → None
CUDA green context pool.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment to assign the resource to.
- dev_idint
CUDA device ID. Specifies the device on which to create the green context pool.
- flagsint
Flags for CUDA green contexts in the pool. This will be passed to CUDA’s cuDevSmResourceSplitByCount() [Re68d62e9478a-1] when creating the green contexts. The default value of 0 indicates no flags are used.
- num_partitionsint
The number of partitions to create for the green context pool.
- sms_per_partitionlist of int
The number of SMs per partition of the green context pool.
- default_context_indexint, optional
The index of the default green context to use. When index < 0, the last partition’s index will be used.
- min_sm_sizeint, optional
The minimum number of SMs per partition of the green context pool.
- namestr, optional
The name of the green context pool.
References
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
- property fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource) → None
initialization method for the resource.
- property name
The name of the resource.
- Returns
- namestr
- property resource_type
Resource type.
holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the resource.
- property spec
- class holoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool
Bases:
holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator
CUDA stream pool.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment to assign the resource to.
- dev_idint
CUDA device ID. Specifies the device on which to create the stream pool.
- stream_flagsint
Flags for CUDA streams in the pool. This will be passed to CUDA’s cudaStreamCreateWithPriority [R47f67d935b70-1] when creating the streams. The default value of 0 corresponds to
cudaStreamDefault. A value of 1 corresponds to
cudaStreamNonBlocking, indicating that the stream can run concurrently with work in stream 0 (default stream) and should not perform any implicit synchronization with it.
- stream_priorityint
Priority value for CUDA streams in the pool. This is an integer value passed to cudaSreamCreateWithPriority [R47f67d935b70-1]. Lower numbers represent higher priorities.
- reserved_sizeint
The number of CUDA streams to initially reserve in the pool (prior to first request).
- max_sizeint
The maximum number of streams that can be allocated, unlimited by default.
- cuda_green_contextholoscan.resources.CudaGreenContext, optional
The green context to use for the stream pool.
- namestr, optional
The name of the stream pool.
References
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
block_size
Get the block size of the allocator.
description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the resource.
resource_type
Resource type. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
allocate(self, size, type)
Allocate the requested amount of memory.
free(self, pointer)
Free the allocated memory
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the resource.
is_available(self, size)
Boolean representing whether the resource is available.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the resource. ResourceType
- class ResourceType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource.ResourceType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.CudaStreamPool, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, dev_id: int = 0, stream_flags: int = 0, stream_priority: int = 0, reserved_size: int = 1, max_size: int = 0, cuda_green_context: holoscan.resources._resources.CudaGreenContext = None, name: str = 'cuda_stream_pool') → None
CUDA stream pool.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment to assign the resource to.
- dev_idint
CUDA device ID. Specifies the device on which to create the stream pool.
- stream_flagsint
Flags for CUDA streams in the pool. This will be passed to CUDA’s cudaStreamCreateWithPriority [Rb9bddbe55e1a-1] when creating the streams. The default value of 0 corresponds to
cudaStreamDefault. A value of 1 corresponds to
cudaStreamNonBlocking, indicating that the stream can run concurrently with work in stream 0 (default stream) and should not perform any implicit synchronization with it.
- stream_priorityint
Priority value for CUDA streams in the pool. This is an integer value passed to cudaSreamCreateWithPriority [Rb9bddbe55e1a-1]. Lower numbers represent higher priorities.
- reserved_sizeint
The number of CUDA streams to initially reserve in the pool (prior to first request).
- max_sizeint
The maximum number of streams that can be allocated, unlimited by default.
- cuda_green_contextholoscan.resources.CudaGreenContext, optional
The green context to use for the stream pool.
- namestr, optional
The name of the stream pool.
References
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- allocate(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, size: int, type: holoscan.resources._resources.MemoryStorageType) → int
Allocate the requested amount of memory.
- Parameters
- sizeint
The amount of memory to allocate
- typeholoscan.resources.MemoryStorageType
Enum representing the type of memory to allocate.
- Returns
- Opaque PyCapsule object representing a std::byte* pointer to the allocated memory.
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property block_size
Get the block size of the allocator.
- Returns
- int
The block size of the allocator. Returns 1 for byte-based allocators.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
- property fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- free(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, pointer: int) → None
Free the allocated memory
- Parameters
- pointerPyCapsule
Opaque PyCapsule object representing a std::byte* pointer to the allocated memory.
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource) → None
initialization method for the resource.
- is_available(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, size: int) → bool
Boolean representing whether the resource is available.
- Returns
- bool
Availability of the resource.
- property name
The name of the resource.
- Returns
- namestr
- property resource_type
Resource type.
holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the resource.
- property spec
- class holoscan.resources.DoubleBufferReceiver
Bases:
holoscan.resources._resources.Receiver
Receiver using a double-buffered queue.
New messages are first pushed to a back stage.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment to assign the resource to.
- capacityint, optional
The capacity of the receiver.
- policyint, optional
The policy to use (0=pop, 1=reject, 2=fault).
- namestr, optional
The name of the receiver.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
back_size
The size of the receiver queue's back stage.
capacity
The capacity of the receiver queue's main stage.
description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the resource.
resource_type
Resource type.
size
The size of the receiver queue's main stage. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the resource. ResourceType
- class ResourceType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource.ResourceType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.DoubleBufferReceiver, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, capacity: int = 1, policy: int = 2, name: str = 'double_buffer_receiver') → None
Receiver using a double-buffered queue.
New messages are first pushed to a back stage.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment to assign the resource to.
- capacityint, optional
The capacity of the receiver.
- policyint, optional
The policy to use (0=pop, 1=reject, 2=fault).
- namestr, optional
The name of the receiver.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property back_size
The size of the receiver queue’s back stage.
- property capacity
The capacity of the receiver queue’s main stage.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
- property fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource) → None
initialization method for the resource.
- property name
The name of the resource.
- Returns
- namestr
- property resource_type
Resource type.
holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the resource.
- property size
The size of the receiver queue’s main stage.
- property spec
- class holoscan.resources.DoubleBufferTransmitter
Bases:
holoscan.resources._resources.Transmitter
Transmitter using a double-buffered queue.
Messages are pushed to a back stage after they are published.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment to assign the resource to.
- capacityint, optional
The capacity of the transmitter.
- policyint, optional
The policy to use (0=pop, 1=reject, 2=fault).
- namestr, optional
The name of the transmitter.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
back_size
The size of the transmitter queue's back stage.
capacity
The capacity of the transmitter queue's main stage.
description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the resource.
resource_type
Resource type.
size
The size of the transmitter queue's main stage. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the resource. ResourceType
- class ResourceType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource.ResourceType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.DoubleBufferTransmitter, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, capacity: int = 1, policy: int = 2, name: str = 'double_buffer_transmitter') → None
Transmitter using a double-buffered queue.
Messages are pushed to a back stage after they are published.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment to assign the resource to.
- capacityint, optional
The capacity of the transmitter.
- policyint, optional
The policy to use (0=pop, 1=reject, 2=fault).
- namestr, optional
The name of the transmitter.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property back_size
The size of the transmitter queue’s back stage.
- property capacity
The capacity of the transmitter queue’s main stage.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
- property fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource) → None
initialization method for the resource.
- property name
The name of the resource.
- Returns
- namestr
- property resource_type
Resource type.
holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the resource.
- property size
The size of the transmitter queue’s main stage.
- property spec
- class holoscan.resources.GXFClock
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.ClockInterface,
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the resource.
resource_type
Resource type. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the resource.
sleep_for(self, arg0)
Set the scheduler to sleep for a specified duration.
sleep_until(self, target_time_ns)
Set the scheduler to sleep until a specified timestamp.
time(self)
The current time of the clock (in seconds).
timestamp(self)
The current timestamp of the clock (in nanoseconds). ResourceType
- class ResourceType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource.ResourceType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(*args, **kwargs)
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
- property fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource) → None
initialization method for the resource.
- property name
The name of the resource.
- Returns
- namestr
- property resource_type
Resource type.
holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the resource.
- sleep_for(self: holoscan.core._core.ClockInterface, arg0: object) → None
Set the scheduler to sleep for a specified duration.
- Parameters
- duration_nsint
The duration to sleep (in nanoseconds).
- sleep_until(self: holoscan.core._core.ClockInterface, target_time_ns: int) → None
Set the scheduler to sleep until a specified timestamp.
- Parameters
- target_time_nsint
The target timestamp (in nanoseconds).
- property spec
- time(self: holoscan.core._core.ClockInterface) → float
The current time of the clock (in seconds).
- Parameters
- timedouble
The current time of the clock (in seconds).
- timestamp(self: holoscan.core._core.ClockInterface) → int
The current timestamp of the clock (in nanoseconds).
- Parameters
- timestampint
The current timestamp of the clock (in nanoseconds).
- class holoscan.resources.GXFComponentResource(fragment, *args, **kwargs)
Bases:
holoscan.resources._resources.GXFComponentResource
Class that wraps a GXF Component as a Holoscan Resource.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only)
The fragment that the resource belongs to.
- gxf_typenamestr
The GXF type name that identifies the specific GXF Component being wrapped.
- namestr, optional (constructor only)
The name of the resource. Default value is
"gxf_component".
- kwargsdict
The additional keyword arguments that can be passed depend on the underlying GXF Component. These parameters can provide further customization and functionality to the resource.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the resource.
resource_type
Resource type. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the resource. ResourceType
- class ResourceType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource.ResourceType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.GXFComponentResource) -> None
__init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.GXFComponentResource, component: object, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, gxf_typename: str, *, name: str = ‘gxf_component’, **kwargs) -> None
Class that wraps a GXF Component as a Holoscan Resource.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only)
The fragment that the resource belongs to.
- gxf_typenamestr
The GXF type name that identifies the specific GXF Component being wrapped.
- namestr, optional (constructor only)
The name of the resource. Default value is
"gxf_component".
- kwargsdict
The additional keyword arguments that can be passed depend on the underlying GXF Component. These parameters can provide further customization and functionality to the resource.
-
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
- property fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource) → None
initialization method for the resource.
- property name
The name of the resource.
- Returns
- namestr
- property resource_type
Resource type.
holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the resource.
- property spec
- class holoscan.resources.ManualClock
Bases:
holoscan.resources._resources.GXFClock
Manual clock.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment to assign the resource to.
- initial_timestampint, optional
The initial timestamp on the clock (in nanoseconds).
- namestr, optional
The name of the clock.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the resource.
resource_type
Resource type. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the resource.
sleep_for(self, duration)
Set the scheduler to sleep for a specified duration.
sleep_until(self, target_time_ns)
Set the scheduler to sleep until a specified timestamp.
time(self)
The current time of the clock (in seconds).
timestamp(self)
The current timestamp of the clock (in nanoseconds). ResourceType
- class ResourceType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource.ResourceType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.ManualClock, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, initial_timestamp: int = 0, name: str = 'manual_clock') → None
Manual clock.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment to assign the resource to.
- initial_timestampint, optional
The initial timestamp on the clock (in nanoseconds).
- namestr, optional
The name of the clock.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
- property fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource) → None
initialization method for the resource.
- property name
The name of the resource.
- Returns
- namestr
- property resource_type
Resource type.
holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the resource.
- sleep_for(self: holoscan.resources._resources.ManualClock, duration: object) → None
Set the scheduler to sleep for a specified duration.
- Parameters
- duration_nsint or datetime.timedelta
The duration to sleep (in nanoseconds).
- sleep_until(self: holoscan.resources._resources.ManualClock, target_time_ns: int) → None
Set the scheduler to sleep until a specified timestamp.
- Parameters
- target_time_nsint
The target timestamp (in nanoseconds).
- property spec
- time(self: holoscan.resources._resources.ManualClock) → float
The current time of the clock (in seconds).
- Parameters
- timedouble
The current time of the clock (in seconds).
- timestamp(self: holoscan.resources._resources.ManualClock) → int
The current timestamp of the clock (in nanoseconds).
- Parameters
- timestampint
The current timestamp of the clock (in nanoseconds).
- class holoscan.resources.MemoryStorageType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
HOST
DEVICE
CUDA_MANAGED
SYSTEM
Attributes
value
- CUDA_MANAGED = <MemoryStorageType.CUDA_MANAGED: 3>
- DEVICE = <MemoryStorageType.DEVICE: 1>
- HOST = <MemoryStorageType.HOST: 0>
- SYSTEM = <MemoryStorageType.SYSTEM: 2>
- __init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.MemoryStorageType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- class holoscan.resources.OrConditionCombiner
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource
OR Condition Combiner
Will configure the associated conditions to be OR combined instead of the default AND combination behavior.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment to assign the resource to.
- termslist of holoscan.core.Condition
The conditions to be OR combined.
- namestr, optional
The name of the serializer.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the resource.
resource_type
Resource type. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the resource. ResourceType
- class ResourceType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource.ResourceType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.OrConditionCombiner, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, terms: list[holoscan.core._core.Condition], name: str = 'or_condition_combiner') → None
OR Condition Combiner
Will configure the associated conditions to be OR combined instead of the default AND combination behavior.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment to assign the resource to.
- termslist of holoscan.core.Condition
The conditions to be OR combined.
- namestr, optional
The name of the serializer.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
- property fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource) → None
initialization method for the resource.
- property name
The name of the resource.
- Returns
- namestr
- property resource_type
Resource type.
holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the resource.
- property spec
- class holoscan.resources.RMMAllocator
Bases:
holoscan.resources._resources.CudaAllocator
Device and Host allocator using RAPIDS memory manager (RMM).
Provides memory pools for asynchronously allocated CUDA device memory and pinned host memory.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment to assign the resource to.
- device_memory_initial_sizestr, optional
The initial size of the device memory pool. See the Notes section for the format accepted.
- device_memory_max_sizestr, optional
The maximum size of the device memory pool. See the Notes section for the format accepted.
- host_memory_initial_sizestr, optional
The initial size of the host memory pool. See the Notes section for the format accepted.
- host_memory_max_sizestr, optional
The maximum size of the host memory pool. See the Notes section for the format accepted.
- dev_idint
GPU device ID. Specifies the device on which to create the memory pool.
- namestr, optional
The name of the memory pool.
Notes
The values for the memory parameters, such as device_memory_initial_size must be specified in the form of a string containing a non-negative integer value followed by a suffix representing the units. Supported units are B, KB, MB, GB and TB where the values are powers of 1024 bytes (e.g. MB = 1024 * 1024 bytes). Examples of valid units are “512MB”, “256 KB”, “1 GB”. If a floating point number is specified that decimal portion will be truncated (i.e. the value is rounded down to the nearest integer).
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
block_size
Get the block size of the allocator.
description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the resource.
pool_size
Return the memory pool size for the specified storage type.
resource_type
Resource type. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
allocate(self, size, type)
Allocate the requested amount of memory.
free(self, pointer)
Free the allocated memory
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the resource.
is_available(self, size)
Boolean representing whether the resource is available.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the resource. ResourceType
- class ResourceType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource.ResourceType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.RMMAllocator, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, device_memory_initial_size: str = '16MB', device_memory_max_size: str = '32MB', host_memory_initial_size: str = '16MB', host_memory_max_size: str = '32MB', dev_id: int = 0, name: str = 'rmm_pool') → None
Device and Host allocator using RAPIDS memory manager (RMM).
Provides memory pools for asynchronously allocated CUDA device memory and pinned host memory.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment to assign the resource to.
- device_memory_initial_sizestr, optional
The initial size of the device memory pool. See the Notes section for the format accepted.
- device_memory_max_sizestr, optional
The maximum size of the device memory pool. See the Notes section for the format accepted.
- host_memory_initial_sizestr, optional
The initial size of the host memory pool. See the Notes section for the format accepted.
- host_memory_max_sizestr, optional
The maximum size of the host memory pool. See the Notes section for the format accepted.
- dev_idint
GPU device ID. Specifies the device on which to create the memory pool.
- namestr, optional
The name of the memory pool.
Notes
The values for the memory parameters, such as device_memory_initial_size must be specified in the form of a string containing a non-negative integer value followed by a suffix representing the units. Supported units are B, KB, MB, GB and TB where the values are powers of 1024 bytes (e.g. MB = 1024 * 1024 bytes). Examples of valid units are “512MB”, “256 KB”, “1 GB”. If a floating point number is specified that decimal portion will be truncated (i.e. the value is rounded down to the nearest integer).
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- allocate(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, size: int, type: holoscan.resources._resources.MemoryStorageType) → int
Allocate the requested amount of memory.
- Parameters
- sizeint
The amount of memory to allocate
- typeholoscan.resources.MemoryStorageType
Enum representing the type of memory to allocate.
- Returns
- Opaque PyCapsule object representing a std::byte* pointer to the allocated memory.
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property block_size
Get the block size of the allocator.
- Returns
- int
The block size of the allocator. Returns 1 for byte-based allocators.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
- property fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- free(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, pointer: int) → None
Free the allocated memory
- Parameters
- pointerPyCapsule
Opaque PyCapsule object representing a std::byte* pointer to the allocated memory.
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource) → None
initialization method for the resource.
- is_available(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, size: int) → bool
Boolean representing whether the resource is available.
- Returns
- bool
Availability of the resource.
- property name
The name of the resource.
- Returns
- namestr
- property pool_size
Return the memory pool size for the specified storage type.
- Parameters
- storage_typeholoscan.resources.MemoryStorageType
Enum representing the type of memory to allocate.
- Returns
- sizeint
The size of the memory pool for the specified storage type.
- property resource_type
Resource type.
holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the resource.
- property spec
- class holoscan.resources.RealtimeClock
Bases:
holoscan.resources._resources.GXFClock
Realtime clock.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment to assign the resource to.
- initial_timestampfloat, optional
The initial time offset used until time scale is changed manually.
- initial_time_scalefloat, optional
The initial time scale used until time scale is changed manually.
- use_time_since_epochbool, optional
If
True, clock time is time since epoch + initial_time_offset at
initialize(). Otherwise clock time is initial_time_offset at
initialize().
- namestr, optional
The name of the clock.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the resource.
resource_type
Resource type. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
set_time_scale(self, time_scale)
Adjust the time scaling used by the clock.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the resource.
sleep_for(self, arg0)
Set the scheduler to sleep for a specified duration.
sleep_until(self, target_time_ns)
Set the scheduler to sleep until a specified timestamp.
time(self)
The current time of the clock (in seconds).
timestamp(self)
The current timestamp of the clock (in nanoseconds). ResourceType
- class ResourceType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource.ResourceType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.RealtimeClock, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, initial_time_offset: float = 0.0, initial_time_scale: float = 1.0, use_time_since_epoch: bool = False, name: str = 'realtime_clock') → None
Realtime clock.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment to assign the resource to.
- initial_timestampfloat, optional
The initial time offset used until time scale is changed manually.
- initial_time_scalefloat, optional
The initial time scale used until time scale is changed manually.
- use_time_since_epochbool, optional
If
True, clock time is time since epoch + initial_time_offset at
initialize(). Otherwise clock time is initial_time_offset at
initialize().
- namestr, optional
The name of the clock.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
- property fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource) → None
initialization method for the resource.
- property name
The name of the resource.
- Returns
- namestr
- property resource_type
Resource type.
holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- set_time_scale(self: holoscan.resources._resources.RealtimeClock, time_scale: float) → None
Adjust the time scaling used by the clock.
- Parameters
- time_scalefloat, optional
Durations (e.g. for periodic condition or sleep_for) are reduced by this scale value. A scale of 1.0 represents real-time while a scale of 2.0 would represent a clock where time elapses twice as fast.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the resource.
- sleep_for(self: holoscan.resources._resources.RealtimeClock, arg0: object) → None
Set the scheduler to sleep for a specified duration.
- Parameters
- duration_nsint or datetime.timedelta
The duration to sleep (in nanoseconds).
- sleep_until(self: holoscan.resources._resources.RealtimeClock, target_time_ns: int) → None
Set the scheduler to sleep until a specified timestamp.
- Parameters
- target_time_nsint
The target timestamp (in nanoseconds).
- property spec
- time(self: holoscan.resources._resources.RealtimeClock) → float
The current time of the clock (in seconds).
- Parameters
- timedouble
The current time of the clock (in seconds).
- timestamp(self: holoscan.resources._resources.RealtimeClock) → int
The current timestamp of the clock (in nanoseconds).
- Parameters
- timestampint
The current timestamp of the clock (in nanoseconds).
- class holoscan.resources.Receiver
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource
Base GXF receiver class.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
back_size
The size of the receiver queue's back stage.
capacity
The capacity of the receiver queue's main stage.
description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the resource.
resource_type
Resource type.
size
The size of the receiver queue's main stage. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the resource. ResourceType
- class ResourceType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource.ResourceType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Receiver) → None
Base GXF receiver class.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property back_size
The size of the receiver queue’s back stage.
- property capacity
The capacity of the receiver queue’s main stage.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
- property fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource) → None
initialization method for the resource.
- property name
The name of the resource.
- Returns
- namestr
- property resource_type
Resource type.
holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the resource.
- property size
The size of the receiver queue’s main stage.
- property spec
- class holoscan.resources.SchedulingPolicy
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
SCHED_FIFO
SCHED_RR
SCHED_DEADLINE
Attributes
value
- SCHED_DEADLINE = <SchedulingPolicy.SCHED_DEADLINE: 6>
- SCHED_FIFO = <SchedulingPolicy.SCHED_FIFO: 1>
- SCHED_RR = <SchedulingPolicy.SCHED_RR: 2>
- __init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.SchedulingPolicy, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- class holoscan.resources.SerializationBuffer
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource
Serialization Buffer.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment to assign the resource to.
- allocatorholoscan.resource.Allocator
The memory allocator for tensor components.
- buffer_sizeint, optional
The size of the buffer in bytes.
- namestr, optional
The name of the serialization buffer
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the resource.
resource_type
Resource type. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the resource. ResourceType
- class ResourceType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource.ResourceType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.SerializationBuffer, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, allocator: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator = None, buffer_size: int = 4096, name: str = 'serialization_buffer') → None
Serialization Buffer.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment to assign the resource to.
- allocatorholoscan.resource.Allocator
The memory allocator for tensor components.
- buffer_sizeint, optional
The size of the buffer in bytes.
- namestr, optional
The name of the serialization buffer
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
- property fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource) → None
initialization method for the resource.
- property name
The name of the resource.
- Returns
- namestr
- property resource_type
Resource type.
holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the resource.
- property spec
- class holoscan.resources.StdComponentSerializer
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource
Serializer for GXF Timestamp and Tensor components.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment to assign the resource to.
- namestr, optional
The name of the serializer.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the resource.
resource_type
Resource type. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
Initialize the resource
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the resource. ResourceType
- class ResourceType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource.ResourceType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.StdComponentSerializer, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, name: str = 'standard_component_serializer') → None
Serializer for GXF Timestamp and Tensor components.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment to assign the resource to.
- namestr, optional
The name of the serializer.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
- property fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.resources._resources.StdComponentSerializer) → None
Initialize the resource
This method is called only once when the resource is created for the first time, and uses a light-weight initialization.
- property name
The name of the resource.
- Returns
- namestr
- property resource_type
Resource type.
holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the resource.
- property spec
- class holoscan.resources.StdEntitySerializer
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource
Default serializer for GXF entities.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment to assign the resource to.
- namestr, optional
The name of the serializer.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the resource.
resource_type
Resource type. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the resource. ResourceType
- class ResourceType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource.ResourceType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.StdEntitySerializer, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, name: str = 'std_entity_serializer') → None
Default serializer for GXF entities.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment to assign the resource to.
- namestr, optional
The name of the serializer.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
- property fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource) → None
initialization method for the resource.
- property name
The name of the resource.
- Returns
- namestr
- property resource_type
Resource type.
holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the resource.
- property spec
- class holoscan.resources.StreamOrderedAllocator
Bases:
holoscan.resources._resources.CudaAllocator
Device and Host allocator using RAPIDS memory manager (StreamOrdered).
Provides memory pools for asynchronously allocated CUDA device memory and pinned host memory.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment to assign the resource to.
- device_memory_initial_sizestr, optional
The initial size of the device memory pool. See the Notes section for the format accepted.
- device_memory_max_sizestr, optional
The maximum size of the device memory pool. See the Notes section for the format accepted.
- release_thresholdstr, optional
The amount of reserved memory to hold onto before trying to release memory back to the OS. See the Notes section for the format accepted.
- dev_idint, optional
GPU device ID. Specifies the device on which to create the memory pool.
- namestr, optional
The name of the memory pool.
Notes
The values for the memory parameters, such as device_memory_initial_size must be specified in the form of a string containing a non-negative integer value followed by a suffix representing the units. Supported units are B, KB, MB, GB and TB where the values are powers of 1024 bytes (e.g. MB = 1024 * 1024 bytes). Examples of valid units are “512MB”, “256 KB”, “1 GB”. If a floating point number is specified that decimal portion will be truncated (i.e. the value is rounded down to the nearest integer).
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
block_size
Get the block size of the allocator.
description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the resource.
pool_size
Return the memory pool size for the specified storage type.
resource_type
Resource type. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
allocate(self, size, type)
Allocate the requested amount of memory.
free(self, pointer)
Free the allocated memory
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the resource.
is_available(self, size)
Boolean representing whether the resource is available.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the resource. ResourceType
- class ResourceType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource.ResourceType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.StreamOrderedAllocator, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, device_memory_initial_size: str = '16MB', device_memory_max_size: str = '32MB', release_threshold: str = '4MB', dev_id: int = 0, name: str = 'stream_ordered_allocator') → None
Device and Host allocator using RAPIDS memory manager (StreamOrdered).
Provides memory pools for asynchronously allocated CUDA device memory and pinned host memory.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment to assign the resource to.
- device_memory_initial_sizestr, optional
The initial size of the device memory pool. See the Notes section for the format accepted.
- device_memory_max_sizestr, optional
The maximum size of the device memory pool. See the Notes section for the format accepted.
- release_thresholdstr, optional
The amount of reserved memory to hold onto before trying to release memory back to the OS. See the Notes section for the format accepted.
- dev_idint, optional
GPU device ID. Specifies the device on which to create the memory pool.
- namestr, optional
The name of the memory pool.
Notes
The values for the memory parameters, such as device_memory_initial_size must be specified in the form of a string containing a non-negative integer value followed by a suffix representing the units. Supported units are B, KB, MB, GB and TB where the values are powers of 1024 bytes (e.g. MB = 1024 * 1024 bytes). Examples of valid units are “512MB”, “256 KB”, “1 GB”. If a floating point number is specified that decimal portion will be truncated (i.e. the value is rounded down to the nearest integer).
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- allocate(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, size: int, type: holoscan.resources._resources.MemoryStorageType) → int
Allocate the requested amount of memory.
- Parameters
- sizeint
The amount of memory to allocate
- typeholoscan.resources.MemoryStorageType
Enum representing the type of memory to allocate.
- Returns
- Opaque PyCapsule object representing a std::byte* pointer to the allocated memory.
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property block_size
Get the block size of the allocator.
- Returns
- int
The block size of the allocator. Returns 1 for byte-based allocators.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
- property fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- free(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, pointer: int) → None
Free the allocated memory
- Parameters
- pointerPyCapsule
Opaque PyCapsule object representing a std::byte* pointer to the allocated memory.
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource) → None
initialization method for the resource.
- is_available(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, size: int) → bool
Boolean representing whether the resource is available.
- Returns
- bool
Availability of the resource.
- property name
The name of the resource.
- Returns
- namestr
- property pool_size
Return the memory pool size for the specified storage type.
- Parameters
- storage_typeholoscan.resources.MemoryStorageType
Enum representing the type of memory to allocate.
- Returns
- sizeint
The size of the memory pool for the specified storage type.
- property resource_type
Resource type.
holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the resource.
- property spec
- class holoscan.resources.SyntheticClock
Bases:
holoscan.resources._resources.GXFClock
A clock where time flow is synthesized, like from a recording or a simulation.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment to assign the resource to.
- initial_timestampint, optional
The initial timestamp on the clock (in nanoseconds).
- namestr, optional
The name of the clock.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the resource.
resource_type
Resource type. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
advance_by(self, time_delta_ns)
Manually advance the clock by a given delta.
advance_to(self, new_time_ns)
Manually advance the clock to a desired new target time.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the resource.
sleep_for(self, duration)
Set the scheduler to sleep for a specified duration.
sleep_until(self, target_time_ns)
Set the scheduler to sleep until a specified timestamp.
time(self)
The current time of the clock (in seconds).
timestamp(self)
The current timestamp of the clock (in nanoseconds). ResourceType
- class ResourceType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource.ResourceType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.SyntheticClock, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, initial_timestamp: int = 0, name: str = 'synthetic_clock') → None
A clock where time flow is synthesized, like from a recording or a simulation.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment to assign the resource to.
- initial_timestampint, optional
The initial timestamp on the clock (in nanoseconds).
- namestr, optional
The name of the clock.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- advance_by(self: holoscan.resources._resources.SyntheticClock, time_delta_ns: object) → None
Manually advance the clock by a given delta.
- Parameters
- time_delta_nsint or datetime.timedelta
The amount by which to advance the time.
- advance_to(self: holoscan.resources._resources.SyntheticClock, new_time_ns: int) → None
Manually advance the clock to a desired new target time.
- Parameters
- new_time_nsint
The target time to advance to.
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
- property fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource) → None
initialization method for the resource.
- property name
The name of the resource.
- Returns
- namestr
- property resource_type
Resource type.
holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the resource.
- sleep_for(self: holoscan.resources._resources.SyntheticClock, duration: object) → None
Set the scheduler to sleep for a specified duration.
- Parameters
- duration_nsint or datetime.timedelta
The duration to sleep (in nanoseconds).
- sleep_until(self: holoscan.resources._resources.SyntheticClock, target_time_ns: int) → None
Set the scheduler to sleep until a specified timestamp.
- Parameters
- target_time_nsint
The target timestamp (in nanoseconds).
- property spec
- time(self: holoscan.resources._resources.SyntheticClock) → float
The current time of the clock (in seconds).
- Parameters
- timedouble
The current time of the clock (in seconds).
- timestamp(self: holoscan.resources._resources.SyntheticClock) → int
The current timestamp of the clock (in nanoseconds).
- Parameters
- timestampint
The current timestamp of the clock (in nanoseconds).
- class holoscan.resources.ThreadPool
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFSystemResourceBase,
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource
ThreadPool for operators scheduled by EventBasedScheduler or MultiThreadScheduler.
- Parameters
- initialize_sizeint, optional
The initial number of worker threads in the pool.
- namestr, optional
The name of the thread pool.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the resource.
operators
The operators associated with this thread pool.
resource_type
Resource type. spec
Methods
add(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_realtime(self, op, sched_policy[, ...])
Assign an operator to use the thread pool with real-time scheduling capabilities.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the resource. ResourceType
- class ResourceType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource.ResourceType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.ThreadPool, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, initial_size: int = 1, name: str = 'thread_pool') → None
ThreadPool for operators scheduled by EventBasedScheduler or MultiThreadScheduler.
- Parameters
- initialize_sizeint, optional
The initial number of worker threads in the pool.
- namestr, optional
The name of the thread pool.
- add(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add(self: holoscan.resources._resources.ThreadPool, op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, pin_operator: bool = False, pin_cores: list[int] = []) -> None
add(self: holoscan.resources._resources.ThreadPool, ops: list[holoscan.core._core.Operator], pin_operator: bool = False, pin_cores: list[int] = []) -> None
Assign one or more operators to use the thread pool.
- Parameters
- opsOperator or list[Operator]
The operator(s) to add to the thread pool.
- pin_operatorbool, optional
If True, the operator(s) will be pinned to a specific thread in the pool.
- pin_coreslist[int], optional
CPU core IDs to pin the worker thread to. Empty list means no core pinning. Default is empty list.
-
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- add_realtime(self: holoscan.resources._resources.ThreadPool, op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, sched_policy: Union[holoscan.resources._resources.SchedulingPolicy, int, str], pin_operator: bool = True, pin_cores: list[int] = [], sched_priority: int = 0, sched_runtime: int = 0, sched_deadline: int = 0, sched_period: int = 0) → None
Assign an operator to use the thread pool with real-time scheduling capabilities.
- Parameters
- opOperator
The operator to add to the thread pool.
- pin_operatorbool, optional
If True, the operator will be pinned to a specific thread in the pool. Default is True.
- pin_coreslist[int], optional
CPU core IDs to pin the worker thread to. Empty list means no core pinning. Default is empty list.
- sched_policySchedulingPolicy, optional
Real-time scheduling policy. Default is SchedulingPolicy.UNSPECIFIED.
- sched_priorityint, optional
Thread priority for FirstInFirstOut and RoundRobin policies. Default is 0.
- sched_runtimeint, optional
Expected worst case execution time in nanoseconds for Deadline policy. Default is 0.
- sched_deadlineint, optional
Relative deadline in nanoseconds for Deadline policy. Default is 0.
- sched_periodint, optional
Period in nanoseconds for Deadline policy. Default is 0.
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
- property fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource) → None
initialization method for the resource.
- property name
The name of the resource.
- Returns
- namestr
- property operators
The operators associated with this thread pool.
- Returns
- list[Operator]
The list of operators that have been added to this thread pool.
- property resource_type
Resource type.
holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the resource.
- property spec
- class holoscan.resources.Transmitter
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource
Base GXF transmitter class.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
back_size
The size of the transmitter queue's back stage.
capacity
The capacity of the transmitter queue's main stage.
description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the resource.
resource_type
Resource type.
size
The size of the transmitter queue's main stage. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the resource. ResourceType
- class ResourceType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource.ResourceType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Transmitter) → None
Base GXF transmitter class.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property back_size
The size of the transmitter queue’s back stage.
- property capacity
The capacity of the transmitter queue’s main stage.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
- property fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource) → None
initialization method for the resource.
- property name
The name of the resource.
- Returns
- namestr
- property resource_type
Resource type.
holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the resource.
- property size
The size of the transmitter queue’s main stage.
- property spec
- class holoscan.resources.UcxComponentSerializer
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource
UCX component serializer.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment to assign the resource to.
- allocatorholoscan.resource.Allocator
The memory allocator for tensor components.
- namestr, optional
The name of the component serializer.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the resource.
resource_type
Resource type. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the resource. ResourceType
- class ResourceType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource.ResourceType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.UcxComponentSerializer, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, allocator: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator = None, name: str = 'ucx_component_serializer') → None
UCX component serializer.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment to assign the resource to.
- allocatorholoscan.resource.Allocator
The memory allocator for tensor components.
- namestr, optional
The name of the component serializer.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
- property fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource) → None
initialization method for the resource.
- property name
The name of the resource.
- Returns
- namestr
- property resource_type
Resource type.
holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the resource.
- property spec
- class holoscan.resources.UcxEntitySerializer
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource
UCX entity serializer.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment to assign the resource to.
- component_serializerlist of holoscan.resource.Resource
The component serializers used by the entity serializer.
- verbose_warningbool, optional
Whether to use verbose warnings during serialization.
- namestr, optional
The name of the entity serializer.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the resource.
resource_type
Resource type. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the resource. ResourceType
- class ResourceType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource.ResourceType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.UcxEntitySerializer, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, verbose_warning: bool = False, name: str = 'ucx_entity_serializer') → None
UCX entity serializer.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment to assign the resource to.
- component_serializerlist of holoscan.resource.Resource
The component serializers used by the entity serializer.
- verbose_warningbool, optional
Whether to use verbose warnings during serialization.
- namestr, optional
The name of the entity serializer.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
- property fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource) → None
initialization method for the resource.
- property name
The name of the resource.
- Returns
- namestr
- property resource_type
Resource type.
holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the resource.
- property spec
- class holoscan.resources.UcxHoloscanComponentSerializer
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource
UCX Holoscan component serializer.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the resource.
resource_type
Resource type. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the resource. ResourceType
- class ResourceType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource.ResourceType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.UcxHoloscanComponentSerializer, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, allocator: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator = None, name: str = 'ucx_component_serializer') → None
UCX Holoscan component serializer.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment to assign the resource to.
- allocatorholoscan.resource.Allocator
The memory allocator for tensor components.
- namestr, optional
The name of the component serializer.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
- property fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource) → None
initialization method for the resource.
- property name
The name of the resource.
- Returns
- namestr
- property resource_type
Resource type.
holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the resource.
- property spec
- class holoscan.resources.UcxReceiver
Bases:
holoscan.resources._resources.Receiver
UCX network receiver using a double-buffered queue.
New messages are first pushed to a back stage.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment to assign the resource to.
- bufferholoscan.resource.UcxSerializationBuffer
The serialization buffer used by the transmitter.
- capacityint, optional
The capacity of the receiver.
- policyint, optional
The policy to use (0=pop, 1=reject, 2=fault).
- addressstr, optional
The IP address used by the transmitter.
- portint, optional
The network port used by the transmitter.
- namestr, optional
The name of the receiver.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
back_size
The size of the receiver queue's back stage.
capacity
The capacity of the receiver queue's main stage.
description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the resource.
resource_type
Resource type.
size
The size of the receiver queue's main stage. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the resource. ResourceType
- class ResourceType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource.ResourceType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.UcxReceiver, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, buffer: holoscan::UcxSerializationBuffer = None, capacity: int = 1, policy: int = 2, address: str = '0.0.0.0', port: int = 13337, name: str = 'ucx_receiver') → None
UCX network receiver using a double-buffered queue.
New messages are first pushed to a back stage.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment to assign the resource to.
- bufferholoscan.resource.UcxSerializationBuffer
The serialization buffer used by the transmitter.
- capacityint, optional
The capacity of the receiver.
- policyint, optional
The policy to use (0=pop, 1=reject, 2=fault).
- addressstr, optional
The IP address used by the transmitter.
- portint, optional
The network port used by the transmitter.
- namestr, optional
The name of the receiver.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property back_size
The size of the receiver queue’s back stage.
- property capacity
The capacity of the receiver queue’s main stage.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
- property fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource) → None
initialization method for the resource.
- property name
The name of the resource.
- Returns
- namestr
- property resource_type
Resource type.
holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the resource.
- property size
The size of the receiver queue’s main stage.
- property spec
- class holoscan.resources.UcxSerializationBuffer
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource
UCX serialization buffer.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment to assign the resource to.
- allocatorholoscan.resource.Allocator
The memory allocator for tensor components.
- buffer_sizeint, optional
The size of the buffer in bytes.
- namestr, optional
The name of the serialization buffer
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the resource.
resource_type
Resource type. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the resource. ResourceType
- class ResourceType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource.ResourceType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.UcxSerializationBuffer, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, allocator: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator = None, buffer_size: int = 4096, name: str = 'serialization_buffer') → None
UCX serialization buffer.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment to assign the resource to.
- allocatorholoscan.resource.Allocator
The memory allocator for tensor components.
- buffer_sizeint, optional
The size of the buffer in bytes.
- namestr, optional
The name of the serialization buffer
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
- property fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource) → None
initialization method for the resource.
- property name
The name of the resource.
- Returns
- namestr
- property resource_type
Resource type.
holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the resource.
- property spec
- class holoscan.resources.UcxTransmitter
Bases:
holoscan.resources._resources.Transmitter
UCX network transmitter using a double-buffered queue.
Messages are pushed to a back stage after they are published.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment to assign the resource to.
- bufferholoscan.resource.UcxSerializationBuffer
The serialization buffer used by the transmitter.
- capacityint, optional
The capacity of the transmitter.
- policyint, optional
The policy to use (0=pop, 1=reject, 2=fault).
- receiver_addressstr, optional
The IP address used by the transmitter.
- local_addressstr, optional
The local IP address to use for connection.
- portint, optional
The network port used by the transmitter.
- local_portint, optional
The local network port to use for connection.
- maximum_connection_retriesint, optional
The maximum number of times the transmitter will retry making a connection.
- namestr, optional
The name of the transmitter.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
back_size
The size of the transmitter queue's back stage.
capacity
The capacity of the transmitter queue's main stage.
description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the resource.
resource_type
Resource type.
size
The size of the transmitter queue's main stage. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the resource. ResourceType
- class ResourceType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource.ResourceType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.UcxTransmitter, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, buffer: holoscan::UcxSerializationBuffer = None, capacity: int = 1, policy: int = 2, receiver_address: str = '0.0.0.0', local_address: str = '0.0.0.0', port: int = 13337, local_port: int = 0, maximum_connection_retries: int = 10, name: str = 'ucx_transmitter') → None
UCX network transmitter using a double-buffered queue.
Messages are pushed to a back stage after they are published.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment to assign the resource to.
- bufferholoscan.resource.UcxSerializationBuffer
The serialization buffer used by the transmitter.
- capacityint, optional
The capacity of the transmitter.
- policyint, optional
The policy to use (0=pop, 1=reject, 2=fault).
- receiver_addressstr, optional
The IP address used by the transmitter.
- local_addressstr, optional
The local IP address to use for connection.
- portint, optional
The network port used by the transmitter.
- local_portint, optional
The local network port to use for connection.
- maximum_connection_retriesint, optional
The maximum number of times the transmitter will retry making a connection.
- namestr, optional
The name of the transmitter.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property back_size
The size of the transmitter queue’s back stage.
- property capacity
The capacity of the transmitter queue’s main stage.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
- property fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource) → None
initialization method for the resource.
- property name
The name of the resource.
- Returns
- namestr
- property resource_type
Resource type.
holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the resource.
- property size
The size of the transmitter queue’s main stage.
- property spec
- class holoscan.resources.UnboundedAllocator
Bases:
holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator
Unbounded allocator.
This allocator uses dynamic memory allocation without an upper bound.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment to assign the resource to.
- namestr, optional
The name of the serializer.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
block_size
Get the block size of the allocator.
description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the resource.
resource_type
Resource type. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
allocate(self, size, type)
Allocate the requested amount of memory.
free(self, pointer)
Free the allocated memory
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the resource.
is_available(self, size)
Boolean representing whether the resource is available.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the resource. ResourceType
- class ResourceType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource.ResourceType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.resources._resources.UnboundedAllocator, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, name: str = 'unbounded_allocator') → None
Unbounded allocator.
This allocator uses dynamic memory allocation without an upper bound.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment to assign the resource to.
- namestr, optional
The name of the serializer.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- allocate(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, size: int, type: holoscan.resources._resources.MemoryStorageType) → int
Allocate the requested amount of memory.
- Parameters
- sizeint
The amount of memory to allocate
- typeholoscan.resources.MemoryStorageType
Enum representing the type of memory to allocate.
- Returns
- Opaque PyCapsule object representing a std::byte* pointer to the allocated memory.
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property block_size
Get the block size of the allocator.
- Returns
- int
The block size of the allocator. Returns 1 for byte-based allocators.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
- property fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- free(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, pointer: int) → None
Free the allocated memory
- Parameters
- pointerPyCapsule
Opaque PyCapsule object representing a std::byte* pointer to the allocated memory.
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource) → None
initialization method for the resource.
- is_available(self: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, size: int) → bool
Boolean representing whether the resource is available.
- Returns
- bool
Availability of the resource.
- property name
The name of the resource.
- Returns
- namestr
- property resource_type
Resource type.
holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the resource.
- property spec