Simplified Python operator creation via the create_op decorator

Warning The holoscan.decorator.create_op() decorator and the supporting holoscan.decorator.Input and holoscan.decorator.Output classes are new in Holoscan v2.2 and are still considered experimental. They are usable now, but it is possible that some backwards incompatible changes to the behavior or API may be made based on initial feedback.

For convenience, a holoscan.decorator.create_op() decorator is provided which can be used to automatically convert a simple Python function/generator or a class into a native Python holoscan.core.Operator . The wrapped function body (or the __call__ method if create_op is applied to a class) will correspond to the computation to be done in the holoscan.core.Operator.compute() method, but without any need to explicitly make any calls to holoscan.core.InputContext.receive() to receive inputs or holoscan.core.OutputContext.emit() to transmit the output. Any necessary input or output ports will have been automatically generated.

Consider first a simple Python function named mask_and_offset that takes image and mask tensors as input and multiplies them, followed by adding some scalar offset .

Copy Copied! def mask_and_offset(image, mask, offset=1.5): return image * mask + offset

To turn this into an function that returns a corresponding operator we can add the create_op decorator like this:

Copy Copied! from holoscan.decorator import create_op @create_op( inputs=("image", "mask"), outputs="out", ) def mask_and_offset(image, mask, offset=1.5): return image * mask + offset

By supplying the inputs argument we are specifying that there are two input ports, named “image” and “mask”. By setting outputs="out" we are indicating that the output will be transmitted on a port named “out”. When inputs are specified by simple strings in this way, the names used must map to variable names in the wrapped function’s signature. We will see later that it is possible to use the holoscan.decorator.Input class to provide more control over how inputs are mapped to function arguments. Similarly, we will see that the holoscan.decorator.Output class can be used to provide more control over how the function output is mapped to any output port(s).

There is also an optional, cast_tensors argument to create_op . For convenience, this defaults to True , which results in any tensor-like objects being automatically cast to a NumPy or CuPy array (for host or device tensors, respectively) before they are passed on to the function. If this is not desired (e.g. due to working with a different third party tensor framework than NumPy or CuPy), the user can set cast_tensors=False , and manually handle casting of any holoscan.Tensor objects to the desired form in the function body. This casting option applies to either single tensors or a tensor map ( dict[Tensor] ).

This decorated function can then be used within the compose method of an Application to create an operator corresponding to this computation:

Copy Copied! from holoscan.core import Application, Operator def MyApp(Application): def compose(self) mask_op = mask_and_offset(self, name="my_scaling_op", offset=0.0) # verify that an Operator was generated assert(isinstance(mask_op, Operator)) # now add any additional operators and create the computation graph using add_flow

Note that as for all other Operator classes, it is required to supply the application (or fragment) as the first argument ( self here). The name kwarg is always supported and is the name that will be assigned to the operator. Due to the use of this kwarg to specify the operator name, the wrapped function ( mask_and_offset in this case) should not use name as an argument name. In this case, we specified offset=0.0 which would override the default value of offset=1.5 in the function signature.

For completeness, the use of the create_op decorator on mask_and_offset is equivalent to if the user had defined the following MaskAndOffsetOp class and used it in MyApp.compose :