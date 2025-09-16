Holoscan CLI - Package Command

--add enables additional files to be added to the application package. Use this option to include additional Python modules, files, or static objects (.so) on which the application depends.

DIR_PATH must be a directory path. The packager recursively copies all the files and directories inside DIR_PATH to /opt/holoscan/app/lib .

--add may be specified multiple times.

For example:

Copy Copied! holoscan package --add /path/to/python/module-1 --add /path/to/static-objects

With the example above, assuming the directories contain the following:

Copy Copied! /path/to/ ├── python │ ├── module-1 │ │ ├── __init__.py │ │ └── main.py └── static-objects ├── my-lib.so └── my-other-lib.so

The resulting package will contain the following:

Copy Copied! /opt/holoscan/ ├── app │ └── my-app └──lib/ ├── module-1 │ ├── __init__.py │ └── main.py ├── my-lib.so └── my-other-lib.so

Path to the application’s configuration file. The configuration file must be in YAML format with a .yaml file extension.

An optional directory path of documentation, README, licenses that shall be included in the package.

An optional directory path to a model file, a directory with a single model, or a directory with multiple models.

Single model example:

Copy Copied! my-model/ ├── surgical_video.gxf_entities └── surgical_video.gxf_index my-model/ └── model ├── surgical_video.gxf_entities └── surgical_video.gxf_index

Multi-model example:

Copy Copied! my-models/ ├── model-1 │ ├── my-first-model.gxf_entities │ └── my-first-model.gxf_index └── model-2 └── my-other-model.ts

A comma-separated list of platform types to generate. Each platform value specified generates a standalone container image. If you are running the Packager on the same architecture, the generated image is automatically loaded onto Docker and is available with docker images . Otherwise, use --output flag to save the generated image onto the disk.

PLATFORM must be one of: jetson , igx-igpu , igx-dgpu , sbsa , x86_64 .

jetson : Orin AGX DevKit

igx-igpu : IGX Orin DevKit with integrated GPU (iGPU)

igx-dgpu : IGX Orin DevKit with dedicated GPU (dGPU)

sbsa : Server Base System Architecture (64-bit ARM processors)

x86_64 : systems with a x86-64 processor(s)

An optional timeout value of the application for the supported orchestrators to manage the application’s lifecycle. Defaults to 0 .

An optional version number of the application. When specified, it overrides the value specified in the configuration file.

Optionally add one or more host-to-IP mapping (format: host:ip).

Optionally specifies the base container image for building packaged application. It must be a valid Docker image tag either accessible online or via `docker images. By default, the Packager picks a base image to use from NGC.

Optionally specifies the build container image for building C++ applications. It must be a valid Docker image tag either accessible online or via `docker images. By default, the Packager picks a build image to use from NGC.

Specifies a directory path for storing Docker cache. Defaults to ~/.holoscan_build_cache . If the $HOME directory is inaccessible, the CLI uses the /tmp directory.

A comma-separated list of cmake arguments to be used when building C++ applications.

For example:

Copy Copied! holoscan package --cmake-args "-DCMAKE_BUILD_TYPE=DEBUG -DCMAKE_ARG=VALUE"

Path to the Holoscan SDK Debian or PyPI package. If not specified, the packager downloads the SDK file from the internet depending on the SDK version detected/specified. The HOLOSCAN_SDK_FILE filename must have .deb or .whl file extension for Debian package or PyPI wheel package, respectively.

To reduce the size of the packaged application container, the CLI Packager, by default, includes minimum runtime dependencies to run applications designed for Holoscan. You can specify additional runtime dependencies to be included in the packaged application using this option. The following options are available:

debug : includes debugging tools, such as gdb

holoviz : includes dependencies for Holoviz rendering on x11 and Wayland

torch : includes libtorch runtime dependencies

onnx : includes onnxruntime runtime, libnvinfer-plugin8 , libnvonnxparser8 dependencies.

Note Refer to Developer Resources for dependency versions.

Usage:

Copy Copied! holoscan package --includes holoviz torch onnx

Optionally, embed input data in the package. INPUT_DATA must be a valid path to a directory containing the data to be embedded in /var/holoscan/input , and it can be accessed inside the container via the HOLOSCAN_INPUT_PATH environment variable.

Path to the MONAI Deploy App SDK Debian or PyPI package. If not specified, the packager downloads the SDK file from the internet based on the SDK version. The MONAI_DEPLOY_SDK_FILE package filename must have .whl or .gz file extension.

Do not use cache when building image.

SDK for building the application: Holoscan or MONAI-Deploy. SDK must be one of: holoscan, monai-deploy.

Set the version of the SDK that is used to build and package the Application. If not specified, the packager attempts to detect the installed version.

Override the artifact manifest source with a securely hosted file or from the local file system.

E.g. https://my.domain.com/my-file.json

Output directory where result images will be written.

Note If this flag isn’t present, the packager will load the generated image onto Docker to make the image accessible with docker images . The --output flag is therefore required when building a packaging for a different target architecture than the host system that runs the packaer.

Name and optionally a tag (format: name:tag ).

For example:

Copy Copied! my-company/my-application:latest my-company/my-application:1.0.0 my-application:1.0.1 my-application

Optional username to be created in the container execution context. Defaults to holoscan .

Optional user ID to be associated with the user created with --username with default of 1000 .

Warning A very large UID value may result in a very large image due to an open issue with Docker. It is recommended to use the default value of 1000 when packaging an application and use your current UID/GID when running the application.