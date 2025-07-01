NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0
Class CountCondition
Defined in File count.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::gxf::GXFCondition(Class GXFCondition)
-
class CountCondition : public holoscan::gxf::GXFCondition
Count condition.
This condition can be used to allow execution of an operator a specified number of times, after which the operator will enter the NEVER scheduling status and will not be executed again.
==Parameters==
count (int64_t): The number of times the
computemethod can be called.
Public Functions
-
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Condition, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit CountCondition(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
-
CountCondition() = default
-
inline explicit CountCondition(int64_t count)
-
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
-
inline void count(int64_t count)
-
inline int64_t count()
-
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override
Define the condition specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the component specification.
-
nvidia::gxf::CountSchedulingTerm *get() const
-
