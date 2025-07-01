Class CountCondition

Count condition.

This condition can be used to allow execution of an operator a specified number of times, after which the operator will enter the NEVER scheduling status and will not be executed again.

==Parameters==

count (int64_t): The number of times the compute method can be called.

Public Functions

template < typename ArgT , typename ... ArgsT , typename = std :: enable_if_t < ! std :: is_base_of_v < :: holoscan :: Condition , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > && ( std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: Arg , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > || std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: ArgList , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > ) > >

inline explicit CountCondition ( ArgT & & arg , ArgsT & & ... args )



CountCondition ( ) = default



inline explicit CountCondition ( int64_t count )



inline virtual const char * gxf_typename ( ) const override



inline void count ( int64_t count )



inline int64_t count ( )



virtual void setup ( ComponentSpec & spec ) override

Define the condition specification. Parameters spec – The reference to the component specification.