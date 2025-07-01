Class CudaStreamCondition

Condition class to indicate data availability on CUDA stream completion.

This condition will register a call back function which will be called once the work on the specified CUDA stream completes indicating that the data is available for consumption

This condition applies to a specific input port of the operator as determined by setting the “receiver” argument.

==Parameters==

receiver (std::string): The receiver to check for a CudaStreamId. This should be specified by the name of the Operator’s input port the condition will apply to. The Holoscan SDK will then automatically replace the port name with the actual receiver object at application run time.

Public Functions

template < typename ArgT , typename ... ArgsT , typename = std :: enable_if_t < ! std :: is_base_of_v < :: holoscan :: Condition , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > && ( std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: Arg , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > || std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: ArgList , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > ) > >

inline explicit CudaStreamCondition ( ArgT & & arg , ArgsT & & ... args )



CudaStreamCondition ( ) = default



CudaStreamCondition ( const std :: string & name , nvidia :: gxf :: CudaStreamSchedulingTerm * term )



inline virtual const char * gxf_typename ( ) const override



virtual void setup ( ComponentSpec & spec ) override

Define the condition specification. Parameters spec – The reference to the component specification.

inline void receiver ( std :: shared_ptr < Receiver > receiver )



inline std :: shared_ptr < Receiver > receiver ( )

