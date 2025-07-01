Class CudaStreamPool

CUDA stream pool allocator.

An allocator that creates a pool of CUDA streams.

Internally, the streams created correspond to nvidia::gxf::CudaStream objects whose lifetime is managed by the underlying GXF framework.

The user can pass this resource to any make_operator to allow an operator to control the CUDA stream pool it will use when a stream-related API calls such as InputContext::receive_cuda_stream is made from the Operator::compute method.

==Parameters==

dev_id (int32_t, optional): The CUDA device id specifying which device the memory pool will use (Default: 0).

stream_flags (uint32_t, optional): The flags passed to the underlying cudaStreamCreateWithPriority CUDA runtime API call when the streams for this pool are created (Default: 0).

stream_priority_ (int32_t, optional): The priority passed to the underlying cudaStreamCreateWithPriority CUDA runtime API call when the streams for this pool are created (Default: 0).

reserved_size (uint32_t, optional): The number of streams to initialize the pool with (Default: 1).

max_size (uint32_t, optional): The maximum number of streams that can be allocated in the pool. A value of 0 indicates that the size is unlimited (Default: 0). Note that in practice the device hardware will limit the number of possible concurrent kernels and/or memory copy operations to a value defined by CUDA_DEVICE_MAX_CONNECTIONS .

Public Functions

template < typename ArgT , typename ... ArgsT , typename = std :: enable_if_t < ! std :: is_base_of_v < :: holoscan :: Resource , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > && ( std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: Arg , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > || std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: ArgList , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > ) > >

inline explicit CudaStreamPool ( ArgT & & arg , ArgsT & & ... args )



CudaStreamPool ( ) = default



inline CudaStreamPool ( int32_t dev_id , uint32_t stream_flags , int32_t stream_priority , uint32_t reserved_size , uint32_t max_size )



CudaStreamPool ( const std :: string & name , nvidia :: gxf :: CudaStreamPool * component )



inline virtual const char * gxf_typename ( ) const override



virtual void setup ( ComponentSpec & spec ) override

Define the resource specification. Parameters spec – The reference to the component specification.