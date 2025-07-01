Template Class FlowGraph
Defined in File flow_graph.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::Graph< OperatorNodeType, OperatorEdgeDataElementType >(Template Class Graph)
template<typename NodeT = OperatorNodeType, typename EdgeDataElementT = OperatorEdgeDataElementType>
class FlowGraph : public holoscan::Graph<OperatorNodeType, OperatorEdgeDataElementType>
Public Types
using NodeType = NodeT
using NodePredicate = std::function<bool(const NodeType&)>
using EdgeDataElementType = EdgeDataElementT
using EdgeDataType = std::shared_ptr<EdgeDataElementType>
Public Functions
~FlowGraph() override = default
virtual void add_node(const NodeType &node) override
Add the node to the graph.
- Parameters
node – The node to add.
void add_flow(const NodeType &node_u, const NodeType &node_v, const EdgeDataType &port_map) override
virtual std::optional<EdgeDataType> get_port_map(const NodeType &node_u, const NodeType &node_v) const override
Get a mapping from the source node’s port name to the destination node’s port name(s).
- Parameters
node_u – A source node.
node_v – A destination node.
- Returns
A map from the source node’s port name to the destination node’s port name(s).
virtual bool is_root(const NodeType &node) const override
Check if the node is a root node.
- Parameters
node – A node in the graph.
- Returns
true if the node is a root node.
inline virtual bool is_user_defined_root(const NodeType &node) const override
Check if the node is a user-defined root node. A user-defined root is the first node that is added to the graph.
- Parameters
node – A node in the graph.
- Returns
true if the node is a user-defined root node.
virtual bool is_leaf(const NodeType &node) const override
Check if the node is a leaf node.
- Parameters
node – A node in the graph.
- Returns
true if the node is a leaf node.
virtual std::vector<NodeType> has_cycle() const override
Returns a vector of root nodes of the cycles if the graph has cycle(s). Otherwise, an empty vector is returned.
- Returns
Returns a vector of root nodes of cycles.
virtual std::vector<NodeType> get_root_nodes() const override
Get all root nodes.
The nodes are returned in the order they were added to the graph.
- Returns
A vector of all root nodes.
virtual std::vector<NodeType> get_nodes() const override
Get all nodes.
The nodes are returned in the order they were added to the graph.
- Returns
A vector of all nodes.
virtual std::vector<NodeType> get_next_nodes(const NodeType &node) const override
Get all nodes immediately downstream of a given node.
The nodes are returned in the order in which they were added to the graph.
- Returns
A vector of all next nodes.
virtual std::vector<NodeType> get_previous_nodes(const NodeType &node) const override
Get all nodes immediately upstream of a given node.
The nodes are returned in the order in which they were added to the graph.
- Parameters
node – The node to get the upstream nodes of.
- Returns
A vector of all previous nodes.
NodeType find_node(const NodePredicate &pred) const override
virtual NodeType find_node(const NodeType &node) const override
Find a node in the graph that is equal to the given node.
- Parameters
node – The node to find.
- Returns
The node in the graph if found, otherwise nullptr.
virtual NodeType find_node(const std::string &name) const override
Find a node in the graph whose name is equal to the given name.
- Parameters
name – The name to find.
- Returns
The node in the graph if found, otherwise nullptr.
virtual void remove_node(const NodeType &node) override
Remove a node (and all its edges) from the graph.
- Parameters
node – The node to remove.
- using NodeType = NodeT