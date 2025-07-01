Class GPUDevice
Defined in File system_resources.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::gxf::GXFSystemResourceBase(Class GXFSystemResourceBase)
-
class GPUDevice : public holoscan::gxf::GXFSystemResourceBase
GPU device resource.
This resource can be used to associate a set of components with a particular GPU device ID.
The Holoscan SDK components which will use a GPUDevice resource if found include:
dev0 = make_resource<GPUDevice>(“dev0”, Arg(“dev_id”, static_cast<int32_t>(0)));
gpu0_group = EntityGroup(“gpu0_group”); gpu0_group.add(*dev0);
Then any other components that need to be associated with this device can be added to that same entity group.
==Parameters==
dev_id (int32_t, optional): The CUDA device id specifying which device the memory pool will use (Default: 0).
Public Functions
-
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit GPUDevice(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
-
GPUDevice() = default
-
GPUDevice(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::GPUDevice *component)
-
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
The underlying GXF component’s name.
-
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override
Define the resource specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the component specification.
-
int32_t device_id() const
The GPU device ID.
-