Class GPUDevice

GPU device resource.

This resource can be used to associate a set of components with a particular GPU device ID.

The Holoscan SDK components which will use a GPUDevice resource if found include:

dev0 = make_resource<GPUDevice>(“dev0”, Arg(“dev_id”, static_cast<int32_t>(0)));

gpu0_group = EntityGroup(“gpu0_group”); gpu0_group.add(*dev0);

Then any other components that need to be associated with this device can be added to that same entity group.

==Parameters==

dev_id (int32_t, optional): The CUDA device id specifying which device the memory pool will use (Default: 0).

Public Functions

template < typename ArgT , typename ... ArgsT , typename = std :: enable_if_t < ! std :: is_base_of_v < :: holoscan :: Resource , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > && ( std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: Arg , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > || std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: ArgList , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > ) > >

inline explicit GPUDevice ( ArgT & & arg , ArgsT & & ... args )



GPUDevice ( ) = default



GPUDevice ( const std :: string & name , nvidia :: gxf :: GPUDevice * component )



inline virtual const char * gxf_typename ( ) const override

The underlying GXF component’s name.

virtual void setup ( ComponentSpec & spec ) override

Define the resource specification. Parameters spec – The reference to the component specification.