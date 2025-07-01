What can I help you with?
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0  Class GreedyFragmentAllocationStrategy

Class GreedyFragmentAllocationStrategy

Nested Relationships

Nested Types

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class GreedyFragmentAllocationStrategy : public holoscan::FragmentAllocationStrategy

Public Functions

virtual void on_add_available_resource(const AvailableSystemResource &available_resource) override
virtual void on_add_resource_requirement(const SystemResourceRequirement &resource_requirement) override
virtual holoscan::expected<std::unordered_map<std::string, std::string>, std::string> schedule() override
Previous Template Class Graph
Next Class GreedyScheduler
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 1, 2025.
content here