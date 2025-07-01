What can I help you with?
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0
Class FragmentWrapper

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class FragmentWrapper : public holoscan::Fragment

Class to wrap an Operator/Resource’s Fragment to interface with the GXF framework.

This class is used to create Operator/Resource instances for OperatorWrapper/ResourceWrapper objects.

Public Functions

FragmentWrapper()
inline GXFExecutor &gxf_executor()
