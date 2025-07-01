NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0
Class FragmentWrapper
Defined in File fragment_wrapper.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::Fragment(Class Fragment)
class FragmentWrapper : public holoscan::Fragment
Class to wrap an Operator/Resource’s Fragment to interface with the GXF framework.
This class is used to create Operator/Resource instances for OperatorWrapper/ResourceWrapper objects.
Public Functions
FragmentWrapper()
-
inline GXFExecutor &gxf_executor()
- FragmentWrapper()
