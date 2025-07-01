Class GXFExtensionRegistrar
Defined in File gxf_extension_registrar.hpp
class GXFExtensionRegistrar
Class to register a GXF extension.
This class is a helper class to register a GXF extension.
GXFLoadExtensionFromPointer()API is used to register the extension programmatically.
Public Types
enum class TypeKind
Kind of the Type.
Values:
enumerator kExtension
Extension.
enumerator kComponent
Public Functions
GXFExtensionRegistrar() = delete
inline explicit GXFExtensionRegistrar(gxf_context_t context, const char *extension_name, const char *extension_description = "", gxf_tid_t tid = {0, 0})
Construct a new GXFExtensionRegistrar object.
If
tidis not provided, a random
tidis generated and used to register the extension.
- Parameters
context – The pointer to the GXF context.
extension_name – The name of the extension.
extension_description – A description of the extension.
tid – The type ID of the extension to use.
inline bool is_allocated(gxf_tid_t tid, TypeKind kind) const
Check if the given tid is already allocated.
- Parameters
tid – The tid to check.
kind – The kind of the tid to check.
- Returns
true If the tid is already allocated. Otherwise, false.
inline gxf_tid_t allocate_tid(TypeKind kind)
Create a random tid that is not allocated.
- Parameters
kind – The kind of the tid to create.
- Returns
The allocated tid.
template<typename T, typename Base>
inline bool add_component(const char *description = "", gxf_tid_t tid = {0, 0})
Add a component to the extension.
If
tidis not provided, a random
tidis generated and used to register the component.
- Template Parameters
T – The type of the component.
Base – The base type of the component.
- Parameters
description – The description of the component.
tid – The type ID of the component to use.
- Returns
true If the component is added successfully. Otherwise, false.
template<typename T>
inline bool add_type(const char *description = "", gxf_tid_t tid = {0, 0})
Add a type to the extension.
If
tidis not provided, a random
tidis generated and used to register the type.
- Template Parameters
T – The type to add.
- Parameters
description – The description of the type.
tid – The type ID of the type to use.
- Returns
true If the type is added successfully. Otherwise, false.
inline bool register_extension(nvidia::gxf::Extension **out_extension_ptr = nullptr)
Register the extension.
- Parameters
out_extension_ptr – If provided, the pointer to the extension is set to this pointer.
- Returns
true If the extension is registered successfully. Otherwise, false.
inline void reset(gxf_context_t context, const char *extension_name, const char *extension_description = "", gxf_tid_t tid = {0, 0})
Reset the GXFExtensionRegistrar object.
If
tidis not provided, a random
tidis generated and used to register the extension.
- Parameters
context – The pointer to the GXF context.
extension_name – The name of the extension.
extension_description – The description of the extension.
tid – The type ID of the extension to use.
Public Static Functions
static inline gxf_tid_t create_random_tid()
Create a random tid object.
Generate a sudo random tid using std::mt19937_64. This implementation does not guarantee that the tid is unique.
- Returns
A random tid.
- enum class TypeKind