Class GXFOutputContext
Defined in File gxf_io_context.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::OutputContext(Class OutputContext)
-
class GXFOutputContext : public holoscan::OutputContext
Class to hold the output context for a GXF Operator.
This class provides the interface to send data to the output ports of the operator using GXF.
Public Functions
-
GXFOutputContext(ExecutionContext *execution_context, Operator *op)
Construct a new GXFOutputContext object.
- Parameters
execution_context – The pointer to the execution context.
op – The pointer to the GXFOperator object.
-
Construct a new GXFOutputContext object.
- Parameters
execution_context – The pointer to the execution context.
op – The pointer to the GXFOperator object.
outputs – outputs The references to the map of the output specs.
-
-
gxf_context_t gxf_context() const
Get pointer to the GXF execution runtime.
- Returns
The pointer to the GXF context.
-
virtual void set_cuda_stream(const cudaStream_t stream, const char *output_port_name = nullptr) override
Set a stream to be emitted on a given output port.
The actual creation of the stream component in the output message will occur on any subsequent
emitcalls on this output port, so the call to this function should occur prior to the
emitcall(s) for a given port.
- Parameters
stream – The CUDA stream
output_port_name – The name of the output port.
-
Protected Functions
-
virtual void emit_impl(std::any data, const char *name = nullptr, OutputType out_type = OutputType::kAny, const int64_t acq_timestamp = -1) override
The implementation of the
emitmethod.
Depending on the type of the data, this method wraps the data with a message and sends it to the output port with the given name.
- Parameters
data – The data to send.
name – The name of the output port.
out_type – The type of the message data.
acq_timestamp – The timestamp to publish in the output message. The default value of -1 does not publish a timestamp.
-
- GXFOutputContext(ExecutionContext *execution_context, Operator *op)