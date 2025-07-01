What can I help you with?
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0
Class DataBuffer::BufferForward

Nested Relationships

This class is a nested type of Class DataBuffer.

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class BufferForward : public holoscan::inference::Buffer

Helper class for backwards compatibility, forwards calls to other buffer class.

Unnamed Group

inline void *data() override

Buffer class virtual members implemented by this class

inline size_t size() const override
inline size_t get_bytes() const override
inline void resize(size_t number_of_elements) override

Public Functions

inline explicit BufferForward(std::shared_ptr<Buffer> &buffer)
BufferForward() = delete
