NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0
Class DataBuffer::BufferForward
Defined in File holoinfer_buffer.hpp
This class is a nested type of Class DataBuffer.
Base Type
public holoscan::inference::Buffer(Class Buffer)
class BufferForward : public holoscan::inference::Buffer
Helper class for backwards compatibility, forwards calls to other buffer class.
Unnamed Group
inline void *data() override
Buffer class virtual members implemented by this class
inline size_t size() const override
inline size_t get_bytes() const override
inline void resize(size_t number_of_elements) override
Public Functions
BufferForward() = delete
