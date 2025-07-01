Class ManagerInfer
Defined in File infer_manager.hpp
class ManagerInfer
Manager class for inference.
Public Functions
ManagerInfer()
Default Constructor.
~ManagerInfer()
Destructor.
Create inference settings and memory.
- Parameters
inference_specs – specifications for inference
- Returns
InferStatus with appropriate code and message
Prepares and launches single/multiple inference.
The provided CUDA stream is used to prepare the input data and will be used to operate on the output data, any execution of CUDA work should be in sync with this stream.
- Parameters
inference_specs – specifications for inference
cuda_stream – CUDA stream
- Returns
InferStatus with appropriate code and message
InferStatus run_core_inference(const std::string &model_name, const DataMap &permodel_preprocess_data, const DataMap &permodel_output_data, cudaStream_t cuda_stream)
Executes Core inference for a particular model and generates inferred data The provided CUDA stream is used to prepare the input data and will be used to operate on the output data, any execution of CUDA work should be in sync with this stream.
- Parameters
model_name – Input model to do the inference on
permodel_preprocess_data – Input DataMap with model name as key and DataBuffer as value
permodel_output_data – Output DataMap with tensor name as key and DataBuffer as value
cuda_stream – CUDA stream
- Returns
InferStatus with appropriate code and message
void cleanup()
Cleans up internal context per model.
DimType get_input_dimensions() const
Get input dimension per model.
- Returns
Map with model name as key and dimension as value
DimType get_output_dimensions() const
Get output dimension per tensor.
- Returns
Map with tensor name as key and dimension as value
- ManagerInfer()