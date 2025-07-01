Class Operator

Register the codec for serialization/deserialization of a custom type.

If the operator has an argument with a custom type, the codec must be registered using this method.

For example, suppose we want to emit using the following custom struct type:

Copy Copied! namespace holoscan { struct Coordinate { int16_t x; int16_t y; int16_t z; } } // namespace holoscan

Then, we can define codec<Coordinate> as follows where the serialize and deserialize methods would be used for serialization and deserialization of this type, respectively.

Copy Copied! namespace holoscan { template <> struct codec<Coordinate> { static expected<size_t, RuntimeError> serialize(const Coordinate& value, Endpoint* endpoint) { return serialize_trivial_type<Coordinate>(value, endpoint); } static expected<Coordinate, RuntimeError> deserialize(Endpoint* endpoint) { return deserialize_trivial_type<Coordinate>(endpoint); } }; } // namespace holoscan

In this case, since this is a simple struct with a static size, we can use the existing serialize_trivial_type and deserialize_trivial_type implementations.

Finally, to register this custom codec at runtime, we need to make the following call within the setup method of our Operator.

Copy Copied! register_codec<Coordinate>("Coordinate");