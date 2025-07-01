Class AsyncPingRxOp
Defined in File async_ping_rx.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::Operator(Class Operator)
-
class AsyncPingRxOp : public holoscan::Operator
Simple asynchronous receiver operator.
==Named Inputs==
in : any
A received value.
-
==Parameters==
delay: Ping delay in ms. Optional (default:
10L)
async_condition: AsynchronousCondition adding async support to the operator. Optional (default:
nullptr)
Public Functions
- HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS (AsyncPingRxOp) AsyncPingRxOp()=default
-
virtual void setup(OperatorSpec &spec) override
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the operator specification.
-
virtual void start() override
Implement the startup logic of the operator.
This method is called multiple times over the lifecycle of the operator according to the order defined in the lifecycle, and used for heavy initialization tasks such as allocating memory resources.
-
virtual void compute(InputContext &op_input, OutputContext &op_output, ExecutionContext &context) override
Implement the compute method.
This method is called by the runtime multiple times. The runtime calls this method until the operator is stopped.
- Parameters
op_input – The input context of the operator.
op_output – The output context of the operator.
context – The execution context of the operator.
-
-
virtual void stop() override
Implement the shutdown logic of the operator.
This method is called multiple times over the lifecycle of the operator according to the order defined in the lifecycle, and used for heavy deinitialization tasks such as deallocation of all resources previously assigned in start.
-
void async_ping()
-