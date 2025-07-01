Class GXFOperator
Defined in File gxf_operator.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::Operator(Class Operator)
Derived Type
public holoscan::ops::GXFCodeletOp(Class GXFCodeletOp)
-
class GXFOperator : public holoscan::Operator
Subclassed by holoscan::ops::GXFCodeletOp
Public Functions
-
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<holoscan::Operator, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_base_of_v<holoscan::Condition, typename holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::derived_type> || std::is_base_of_v<holoscan::Resource, typename holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::derived_type>)>>
inline explicit GXFOperator(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
Construct a new GXFOperator object.
- Parameters
args – The arguments to be passed to the operator.
-
inline GXFOperator()
-
virtual void initialize() override
Initialize the GXF operator.
This function is called when the fragment is initialized by Executor::initialize_fragment().
This sets the operator type to
holoscan::Operator::OperatorType::kGXF.
-
virtual const char *gxf_typename() const = 0
Get the type name of the GXF component.
The returned string is the type name of the GXF component and is used to create the GXF component.
Example: “nvidia::holoscan::Source”
- Returns
The type name of the GXF component.
-
inline gxf_context_t gxf_context() const
Get the GXF context object.
- Returns
The GXF context object.
-
inline void gxf_eid(gxf_uid_t gxf_eid)
Set GXF entity ID.
- Parameters
gxf_eid – The GXF entity ID.
-
inline gxf_uid_t gxf_eid() const
Get the GXF entity ID.
- Returns
The GXF entity ID.
-
inline void gxf_cid(gxf_uid_t gxf_cid)
Set the GXF component ID.
- Parameters
gxf_cid – The GXF component ID.
-
inline gxf_uid_t gxf_cid() const
Get the GXF component ID.
- Returns
The GXF component ID.
-
std::string gxf_entity_group_name() const
The name of the entity group this operator belongs.
-
virtual YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const override
Get a YAML representation of the operator.
- Returns
YAML node including type, specs, conditions and resources of the operator in addition to the base component properties.
Public Static Functions
-
template<typename typeT>
static inline void register_converter()
Register the argument setter and the GXF parameter adaptor for the given type.
If the GXF operator has an argument with a custom type, both the argument setter and GXF parameter adaptor must be registered using this method.
The argument setter is used to set the value of the argument from the YAML configuration, and the GXF parameter adaptor is used to set the value of the GXF parameter from the argument value in
YAML::Nodeobject.
This method can be called in the initialization phase of the operator (e.g.,
initialize()). The example below shows how to register the argument setter for the custom type (
Vec3):
void MyGXFOp::initialize() { register_converter<Vec3>(); holoscan::ops::GXFOperator::initialize(); }
It is assumed that
YAML::convert<T>::encodeand
YAML::convert<T>::decodeare implemented for the given type. You need to specialize the
YAML::convert<>template class.
For example, suppose that you had a
Vec3class with the following members:
struct Vec3 { // make sure you have overloaded operator==() for the comparison double x, y, z; };
You can define the
YAML::convert<Vec3>as follows in a ‘.cpp’ file:
namespace YAML { template<> struct convert<Vec3> { static Node encode(const Vec3& rhs) { Node node; node.push_back(rhs.x); node.push_back(rhs.y); node.push_back(rhs.z); return node; } static bool decode(const Node& node, Vec3& rhs) { if(!node.IsSequence() || node.size() != 3) { return false; } rhs.x = node[0].as<double>(); rhs.y = node[1].as<double>(); rhs.z = node[2].as<double>(); return true; } }; }
Please refer to the yaml-cpp documentation for more details.
- Template Parameters
typeT – The type of the argument to register.
Protected Functions
-
virtual gxf_uid_t add_codelet_to_graph_entity() override
This method is invoked by ‘GXFExecutor::initialize_operator(Operator* op)’ during the initialization of the operator. By overriding this method, additional setup tasks are performed for the operator, including:
Initializing the
spec_object with the codelet’s parameters.
- Returns
The codelet component id corresponding to GXF codelet.
-
-
virtual void set_parameters() override
This method is invoked at the end of ‘GXFExecutor::initialize_operator(Operator* op)’ during the initialization of the operator. By overriding this method, we can modify how GXF Codelet’s parameters are set from the arguments.
Protected Attributes
-
gxf_context_t gxf_context_ = nullptr
The GXF context.
-
gxf_uid_t gxf_eid_ = 0
GXF entity ID.
-
gxf_uid_t gxf_cid_ = 0
The GXF component ID.
-
nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Codelet> codelet_handle_
The codelet handle.
-
std::string gxf_typename_ = "unknown_gxf_typename"
The GXF type name (used for GXFCodeletOp)
Protected Static Functions
-
template<typename typeT>
static inline void register_parameter_adaptor()
Register the GXF parameter adaptor for the given type.
Please refer to the documentation of
register_converter()for more details.
- Template Parameters
typeT – The type of the argument to register.
- template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<holoscan::Operator, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_base_of_v<holoscan::Condition, typename holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::derived_type> || std::is_base_of_v<holoscan::Resource, typename holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::derived_type>)>>