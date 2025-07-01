Class PingTensorRxOp
Defined in File ping_tensor_rx.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::Operator(Class Operator)
class PingTensorRxOp : public holoscan::Operator
Simple tensor receive operator.
This is an example of a native operator with one input port.
This operator is intended for use in test cases and example applications.
On each tick, it receives a TensorMap and loops over each tensor in the map. For each, it will print the tensor’s name and shape.
==Named Inputs==
in : nvidia::gxf::Tensor(s)
One or more received tensors (i.e. a TensorMap).
Public Functions
- HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS (PingTensorRxOp) PingTensorRxOp()=default
virtual void setup(OperatorSpec &spec) override
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the operator specification.
virtual void compute(InputContext &op_input, OutputContext &op_output, ExecutionContext &context) override
Implement the compute method.
This method is called by the runtime multiple times. The runtime calls this method until the operator is stopped.
- Parameters
op_input – The input context of the operator.
op_output – The output context of the operator.
context – The execution context of the operator.
