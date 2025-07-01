Class RealtimeClock
Defined in File realtime_clock.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::Clock(Class Clock)
-
class RealtimeClock : public holoscan::Clock
Real-time clock class.
The RealtimeClock respects the true duration of conditions such as
PeriodicCondition. It is the default clock type used in Holoscan SDK.
==Parameters==
initial_time_offset (double): The initial time offset (in seconds) used until the time scale is changed manually (default: 0.0).
initial_time_scale (double): The initial time scale used until the time scale is changed manually (default: 1.0).
use_time_since_epoch_ (bool): If true, clock time is the time since epoch +
initial_time_offset. Otherwise the clock time starts at
initial_time_offsetduring
initialize().
Public Functions
-
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit RealtimeClock(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
-
RealtimeClock() = default
-
RealtimeClock(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::RealtimeClock *component)
-
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
The underlying GXF component’s name.
-
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec)
Define the resource specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the component specification.
-
virtual double time() const override
The current time of the clock. Time is measured in seconds.
-
virtual int64_t timestamp() const override
The current timestamp of the clock. Timestamps are measured in nanoseconds.
-
virtual void sleep_for(int64_t duration_ns) override
Waits until the given duration has elapsed on the clock.
-
virtual void sleep_until(int64_t target_time_ns) override
Waits until the given target time.
-
void set_time_scale(double time_scale)
Set the time scale of the clock. A value of 1.0 corresponds to realtime. Values larger than 1.0 cause time to run faster, while values less than 1.0 cause time to run more slowly.
-
nvidia::gxf::RealtimeClock *get() const
-