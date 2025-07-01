class ScopedWaitedFlock

RAII wrapper over a waited ScopedFlock. At the initialization, it waits for the lock to be available until wait_time_ms_ ms is reached. It stops trying to lock after that and does not lock the file descriptor.

When wait time is set to zero or less, then it falls back to ScopedFlock

Public Functions

ScopedWaitedFlock ( ) = delete



ScopedWaitedFlock ( const ScopedWaitedFlock & ) = delete



ScopedWaitedFlock & operator = ( const ScopedWaitedFlock & ) = delete



ScopedWaitedFlock ( int fd , int lock_type , int unlock_type , int wait_time_ms = DEFAULT_FIFOMUTEX_WAIT_TIME_MS )



~ScopedWaitedFlock ( ) = default

