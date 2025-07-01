What can I help you with?
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0
Class ScopedWaitedFlock

Class Documentation

class ScopedWaitedFlock

RAII wrapper over a waited ScopedFlock. At the initialization, it waits for the lock to be available until wait_time_ms_ ms is reached. It stops trying to lock after that and does not lock the file descriptor.

When wait time is set to zero or less, then it falls back to ScopedFlock

Public Functions

ScopedWaitedFlock() = delete
ScopedWaitedFlock(const ScopedWaitedFlock&) = delete
ScopedWaitedFlock &operator=(const ScopedWaitedFlock&) = delete
ScopedWaitedFlock(int fd, int lock_type, int unlock_type, int wait_time_ms = DEFAULT_FIFOMUTEX_WAIT_TIME_MS)
~ScopedWaitedFlock() = default
inline bool locked() const
