NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0
Class ScopedWaitedFlock
Defined in File file_fifo_mutex.hpp
-
class ScopedWaitedFlock
RAII wrapper over a waited ScopedFlock. At the initialization, it waits for the lock to be available until wait_time_ms_ ms is reached. It stops trying to lock after that and does not lock the file descriptor.
When wait time is set to zero or less, then it falls back to ScopedFlock
Public Functions
-
ScopedWaitedFlock() = delete
-
ScopedWaitedFlock(const ScopedWaitedFlock&) = delete
-
ScopedWaitedFlock &operator=(const ScopedWaitedFlock&) = delete
-
ScopedWaitedFlock(int fd, int lock_type, int unlock_type, int wait_time_ms = DEFAULT_FIFOMUTEX_WAIT_TIME_MS)
-
~ScopedWaitedFlock() = default
-
inline bool locked() const
- ScopedWaitedFlock() = delete
