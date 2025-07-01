Class StreamOrderedAllocator
Defined in File stream_ordered_allocator.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::CudaAllocator(Class CudaAllocator)
-
class StreamOrderedAllocator : public holoscan::CudaAllocator
StreamOrderedAllocator uses
cudaMallocFromPoolAsync/
cudaFreeAsyncdynamically without a pool.
This allocator only supports CUDA device memory. If host memory is also needed, see
RMMAllocator. This allocator does not provide bounded execution times.
Because it is a CudaAllocator it supports both synchronous (
allocate,
free) and asynchronous (
allocate_async,
free_async) APIs for memory allocation.
The values for the memory parameters, such as
device_memory_initial_sizemust be specified in the form of a string containing a non-negative integer value followed by a suffix representing the units. Supported units are B, KB, MB, GB and TB where the values are powers of 1024 bytes (e.g. MB = 1024 * 1024 bytes). Examples of valid units are “512MB”, “256 KB”, “1 GB”. If a floating point number is specified that decimal portion will be truncated (i.e. the value is rounded down to the nearest integer).
==Parameters==
device_memory_initial_size (std::string, optional): The initial size of the device memory pool. See above for the format accepted. Defaults to “8MB” on aarch64 and “16MB” on x86_64.
device_memory_max_size (std::string, optional): The maximum size of the device memory pool. See above for the format accepted. The default is to use twice the value set for
device_memory_initial_size.
release_threshold (std::string, optional): The amount of reserved memory to hold onto before trying to release memory back to the OS. See above for the format accepted. The default value is “4MB”.
dev_id (int32_t, optional): The CUDA device id specifying which device the memory pool will use. (Default: 0)
Public Functions
-
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit StreamOrderedAllocator(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
-
StreamOrderedAllocator() = default
-
StreamOrderedAllocator(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::StreamOrderedAllocator *component)
-
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
-
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override
Define the resource specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the component specification.
-
nvidia::gxf::StreamOrderedAllocator *get() const
-