public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource(Class GXFResource)
class UcxEntitySerializer : public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource
UCX-based entity serializer.
Used by UcxReceiver and UcxTransmitter to serialize and deserialize entities, respectively.
Parameters
component_serializers (std::vector<std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Resource>>): The component serializers available for serialization/deserialization of components in the Entity. By default, Holoscan uses both
UcxComponentSerializerand
UcxHoloscanComponentSerializer.
verbose_warning (bool): If true, more verbose warnings are logged by the serializer.
Public Functions
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit UcxEntitySerializer(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
UcxEntitySerializer() = default
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override
Define the resource specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the component specification.
virtual void initialize() override
Initialize the component.
This method is called only once when the component is created for the first time, and use of light-weight initialization.
nvidia::gxf::UcxEntitySerializer *get() const
