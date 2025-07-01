What can I help you with?
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0
Class GxfTensorBuffer

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class GxfTensorBuffer : public holoscan::inference::Buffer

Buffer wrapping a GXF tensor

Unnamed Group

virtual void *data() override

Buffer class virtual members implemented by this class

virtual size_t size() const override

Get the size of the allocated buffer in elements.

Returns

size in elements

virtual size_t get_bytes() const override

Get the bytes allocated.

Returns

allocated bytes

virtual void resize(size_t number_of_elements) override

Resize the underlying buffer, this is a no-op if the buffer is already large enough.

Parameters

number_of_elements – Number of elements to be resized with

Public Functions

explicit GxfTensorBuffer(const holoscan::gxf::Entity &entity, const nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Tensor> &tensor)

Constructor.

Parameters

  • entity – GXF entity holding the tensor

  • tensor – GXF tensor

GxfTensorBuffer() = delete
