NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0
Struct CommonGXFParameter
Defined in File parameter_utils.hpp
-
struct CommonGXFParameter
Common GXF parameter structure for both OperatorWrapper and ResourceWrapper.
Public Functions
Public Members
-
nvidia::gxf::Parameter<YAML::Node> param
The GXF parameter (non-const).
-
holoscan::ArgType arg_type
The type of the parameter (Holoscan).
-
holoscan::Parameter<void*> *param_ptr = nullptr
The pointer to the parameter (Holoscan).
