What can I help you with?
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0  Struct CommonGXFParameter

Struct CommonGXFParameter

Struct Documentation

struct CommonGXFParameter

Common GXF parameter structure for both OperatorWrapper and ResourceWrapper.

Public Functions

inline CommonGXFParameter(holoscan::ArgType arg_type, holoscan::Parameter<void*> *param_ptr)

Public Members

nvidia::gxf::Parameter<YAML::Node> param

The GXF parameter (non-const).

holoscan::ArgType arg_type

The type of the parameter (Holoscan).

holoscan::Parameter<void*> *param_ptr = nullptr

The pointer to the parameter (Holoscan).

Previous Struct GreedyFragmentAllocationStrategy::SystemResourceRequirementComparator
Next Struct ActivationSpec
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 1, 2025.
content here