NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0
Struct ActivationSpec

Struct Documentation

struct ActivationSpec

Activation specification struct, using along with activation_map parameter to select a subset models at runtime.

Public Functions

ActivationSpec() = default

Construct a new Activation Spec object.

Parameters

  • model_name – Name of model which defined in model_path_map parameter.

  • active – Active model flag (true or false), default true.

inline explicit ActivationSpec(const std::string &model_name, bool active = true)
inline bool is_active() const
inline std::string model() const
inline void set_active(bool value = true)

Public Members

std::string model_name_
bool active_
