Struct Operator::FlowInfo
Defined in File operator.hpp
This struct is a nested type of Class Operator.
-
struct FlowInfo
Information about a flow connection between two operators.
This struct encapsulates all the necessary information about a connection between two operators, including the source and destination operators, their respective ports, and port specifications.
Public Functions
Construct a new FlowInfo object.
- Parameters
curr_operator – The source operator of the flow.
output_port_name – The name of the output port on the source operator.
next_operator – The destination operator of the flow.
input_port_name – The name of the input port on the destination operator.
-
Public Members
-
const std::shared_ptr<Operator> curr_operator
The source operator of the flow connection.
-
const std::string output_port_name
The name of the output port on the source operator.
-
const std::shared_ptr<IOSpec> output_port_spec
The specification of the output port.
-
const std::shared_ptr<Operator> next_operator
The destination operator of the flow connection.
-
const std::string input_port_name
The name of the input port on the destination operator.
-
const std::shared_ptr<IOSpec> input_port_spec
The specification of the input port.