NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0
Struct BufferInfo

Struct Documentation

struct BufferInfo

Buffer information, can be initialized either with a tensor or a video buffer.

Public Functions

gxf_result_t init(const nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Tensor> &tensor, HolovizOp::ImageFormat input_image_format = HolovizOp::ImageFormat::AUTO_DETECT)

Initialize with tensor

Parameters
Returns

error code

gxf_result_t init(const nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer> &video, HolovizOp::ImageFormat input_image_format = HolovizOp::ImageFormat::AUTO_DETECT)

Initialize with video buffer

Parameters
Returns

error code

Public Members

uint32_t rank = 0
uint32_t components = 0
uint32_t width = 0
uint32_t height = 0
nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType element_type = nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kCustom
HolovizOp::ImageFormat image_format = HolovizOp::ImageFormat::AUTO_DETECT
viz::ComponentSwizzle component_swizzle[4] = {viz::ComponentSwizzle::IDENTITY, viz::ComponentSwizzle::IDENTITY, viz::ComponentSwizzle::IDENTITY, viz::ComponentSwizzle::IDENTITY}
std::string name
const nvidia::byte *buffer_ptr = nullptr

points to the memory owned by either a tensor or video buffer

nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType storage_type = nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType::kHost
uint64_t bytes_size = 0
nvidia::gxf::Tensor::stride_array_t stride = {}
std::vector<nvidia::gxf::ColorPlane> color_planes

plane information

HolovizOp::YuvModelConversion yuv_model_conversion = HolovizOp::YuvModelConversion::YUV_601
HolovizOp::YuvRange yuv_range = HolovizOp::YuvRange::ITU_FULL

Public Static Functions

static std::string get_supported_tensor_formats_str(const std::vector<HolovizOp::ImageFormat> &device_image_formats)
Returns

a string describing the supported tensor formats

static std::string get_supported_video_buffer_formats_str(const std::vector<HolovizOp::ImageFormat> &device_image_formats)
Returns

a string describing the supported video buffer formats

