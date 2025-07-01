NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0
Struct BufferInfo
Defined in File buffer_info.hpp
-
struct BufferInfo
Buffer information, can be initialized either with a tensor or a video buffer.
Public Functions
-
gxf_result_t init(const nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Tensor> &tensor, HolovizOp::ImageFormat input_image_format = HolovizOp::ImageFormat::AUTO_DETECT)
Initialize with tensor
- Parameters
tensor –
input_image_format – if HolovizOp::ImageFormat::AUTO_DETECT then auto detect the image format, else use the provided image format
-
- Returns
error code
-
gxf_result_t init(const nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer> &video, HolovizOp::ImageFormat input_image_format = HolovizOp::ImageFormat::AUTO_DETECT)
Initialize with video buffer
- Parameters
tensor –
input_image_format – if HolovizOp::ImageFormat::AUTO_DETECT then auto detect the image format, else use the provided image format
-
- Returns
error code
Public Members
-
uint32_t rank = 0
-
uint32_t components = 0
-
uint32_t width = 0
-
uint32_t height = 0
-
nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType element_type = nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kCustom
-
HolovizOp::ImageFormat image_format = HolovizOp::ImageFormat::AUTO_DETECT
-
viz::ComponentSwizzle component_swizzle[4] = {viz::ComponentSwizzle::IDENTITY, viz::ComponentSwizzle::IDENTITY, viz::ComponentSwizzle::IDENTITY, viz::ComponentSwizzle::IDENTITY}
-
std::string name
-
const nvidia::byte *buffer_ptr = nullptr
points to the memory owned by either a tensor or video buffer
-
nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType storage_type = nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType::kHost
-
uint64_t bytes_size = 0
-
nvidia::gxf::Tensor::stride_array_t stride = {}
-
std::vector<nvidia::gxf::ColorPlane> color_planes
plane information
-
HolovizOp::YuvModelConversion yuv_model_conversion = HolovizOp::YuvModelConversion::YUV_601
Public Static Functions
-
static std::string get_supported_tensor_formats_str(const std::vector<HolovizOp::ImageFormat> &device_image_formats)
- Returns
a string describing the supported tensor formats
-
static std::string get_supported_video_buffer_formats_str(const std::vector<HolovizOp::ImageFormat> &device_image_formats)
- Returns
a string describing the supported video buffer formats
- gxf_result_t init(const nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Tensor> &tensor, HolovizOp::ImageFormat input_image_format = HolovizOp::ImageFormat::AUTO_DETECT)
Previous Struct OperatorTimestampLabel
Next Struct HolovizOp::InputSpec